Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRÁCTICA INDIVIDUAL CON EVALUACIÓN EN PARES Mariel Sinai Romero Pérez
Balance general ELITE, S.A. DE C.V. 31 de Dic 31 de Dic Variación ‘19- ’20 en: Balance General Base Común Balances General...
Análisis ● El efectivo en bancos disminuyó, sin embargo, las cuentas por cobrar han aumentado, lo que puede significar que...
Estado de Resultados Integral ELITE, S.A. DE C.V. 31 de Dic 31 de Dic Variación ‘19- ’20 en: Estado de Resultados Base Com...
Análisis ● En cuanto a las ventas podemos ver que no hubo un aumento significativo a comparación del crecimiento del inven...
Razones Financieras RAZONES DE LIQUIDEZ 2020 1) Razón circulante: Resultado: Muestra la capacidad de una empresa para cubr...
RAZONES DE RENTABILIDAD: 2020 1) Utilidad por acción: Resultado: representa el total de ganancias que se obtienen por cada...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
41 views
May. 19, 2021

Practica individual sinai romero

Análisis practico sobre estados financieros.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(2/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making The Poor And Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Lexus and the Olive Tree: Understanding Globalization Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History David Enrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Marvel Comics: The Untold Story Sean Howe
(4/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham
(4/5)
Free
Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth T. Harv Eker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of Americas Wealthy Thomas J. Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
(4/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Practica individual sinai romero

  1. 1. PRÁCTICA INDIVIDUAL CON EVALUACIÓN EN PARES Mariel Sinai Romero Pérez
  2. 2. Balance general ELITE, S.A. DE C.V. 31 de Dic 31 de Dic Variación ‘19- ’20 en: Balance General Base Común Balances Generales al: 2020 2,019.00 $ % 2020 2019 ACTIVO CIRCULANTE Bancos 9,000.00 10,000.00 - 1,000.00 -10% 1% 3% Inversiones Temporales 3,000.00 4,000.00 - 1,000.00 -25% 0% 1% Clientes 130,000.00 100,000.00 30,000.00 30% 22% 25% Inventarios 300,000.00 180,000.00 120,000.00 67% 50% 45% Pagos Anticipados 3,000.00 5,000.00 - 2,000.00 -40% 0% 1% TOTAL DE ACTIVO CIRCULANTE 445,000.00 299,000.00 146,000.00 49% 74% 75% ACTIVO NO CIRCULANTE Mobiliario y Equipo 199,000.00 128,000.00 71,000.00 55% 33% 32% Depreciación Acumulada - 40,000.00 - 29,000.00 - 11,000.00 38% -7% -7% TOTAL DE ACTIVO FIJO 159,000.00 99,000.00 60,000.00 61% 26% 25% Activo Intangible 100.00 800.00 - 700.00 -88% 0% 0% TOTAL DE ACTIVO NO CIRCULANTE 159,100.00 99,800.00 59,300.00 59% 26% 25% TOTAL DE ACTIVOS 604,100.00 398,800.00 205,300.00 51% 100% 100% PASIVO A CORTO PLAZO Proveedores 196,000.00 100,000.00 96,000.00 96% 58% 54% Adeudos Bancarios a Corto Plazo 99,000.00 39,000.00 60,000.00 154% 29% 21% Acreedores Diversos 15,600.00 9,300.00 6,300.00 68% 5% 5% Impuestos por Pagar 12,000.00 22,000.00 - 10,000.00 -45% 4% 12% TOTAL DE PASIVO A CORTO PLAZO 322,600.00 170,300.00 152,300.00 89% 96% 91% PASIVO A LARGO PLAZO Adeudos Bancarios a Largo Plazo 15,000.00 16,000.00 - 1,000.00 -6% 4% 9% TOTAL DE PASIVOS 337,600.00 186,300.00 151,300.00 81% 100% 100% CAPITAL CONTABLE Capital Social 75,000.00 75,000.00 - 0% 28% 35% Aportaciones Adicionales 20,000.00 20,000.00 - 0% 8% 9% Utilidades Acumuladas 102,500.00 58,500.00 44,000.00 75% 38% 28% Utilidad del Ejercicio 69,000.00 59,000.00 10,000.00 17% 26% 28% TOTAL DE CAPITAL 266,500.00 212,500.00 54,000.00 25% 100% 100% TOTAL DE PASIVO Y CAPITAL 604,100.00 398,800.00 205,300.00 51% - -
  3. 3. Análisis ● El efectivo en bancos disminuyó, sin embargo, las cuentas por cobrar han aumentado, lo que puede significar que están por cobrarse o que se ha dado un crédito mayor a los clientes, esto puede ser una estrategia de ventas. ● De la misma manera el inventario aumentó, esto puede ser para cubrir la demanda de los clientes, sin embargo, habría qué ver qué producto se vende puesto que este se puede echar a perder o bien pasar de moda. ● En cuanto al pasivo se puede observar que los proveedores aumentaron casi el doble, al igual que los acreedores, esto se puede deber a un endeudamiento para la compra de equipo y al aumento en el inventario, también se pudo haber comprado más insumo para aumentar la producción.
  4. 4. Estado de Resultados Integral ELITE, S.A. DE C.V. 31 de Dic 31 de Dic Variación ‘19- ’20 en: Estado de Resultados Base Común Estado de Resultados 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 Ventas netas 1,020,000.00 1,013,000.00 7,000.00 1% 100% 100% (-) Costo de ventas - 821,000.00 - 814,000.00 - 7,000.00 1% -80% -80% (=) Utilidad bruta 199,000.00 199,000.00 - 0% 20% 20% (-) Gastos de operación - 104,000.00 - 107,000.00 3,000.00 -3% -10% -11% (=) Utilidad de operación 95,000.00 92,000.00 3,000.00 3% 9% 9% (-) Otros gastos - 300.00 - 200.00 - 100.00 50% 0% 0% (=) U.A.F.I.R. 94,700.00 91,800.00 2,900.00 3% 9% 9% (-) C.I.F. - 13,700.00 10,800.00 - 24,500.00 -227% -1% 1% (=) U.A.I.R. 81,000.00 81,000.00 - 0% 8% 8% (-) Impuestos - 12,000.00 - 22,000.00 10,000.00 -45% -1% -2% (=) Utilidad Neta 69,000.00 59,000.00 10,000.00 17% 7% 6%
  5. 5. Análisis ● En cuanto a las ventas podemos ver que no hubo un aumento significativo a comparación del crecimiento del inventario, lo que nos puede indicar una mala estrategia en dicho departamento. ● Los gastos de operación disminuyeron de manera positiva. ● Cabe resaltar que los CIF disminuyeron de manera drástica, esto puede deberse a la compra del equipo, pudo reducir algunos costos indirectos o bien mano de obra indirecta.
  6. 6. Razones Financieras RAZONES DE LIQUIDEZ 2020 1) Razón circulante: Resultado: Muestra la capacidad de una empresa para cubrir sus pasivos circulantes con sus activos circulantes. 1.38 2) Prueba del ácido: Resultado: Permite conocer la capacidad de las empresas de cubrir sus pasivos circulantes con sus activos mas disponibles. 0.44 3) Rotación de cuentas por cobrar: Resultado: Permite conocer la calidad de las cuentas por cobrar de una empresa y que tanto éxito tiene en su cobro. 7.85 Comentarios: Por cada $1.38 que tengo (AC) debo 1 peso en el corto plazo (PC). Por lo que solo dispones de 0.38 centavos después de pagar deudas. Por cada peso que debo tengo $0.44 para pagar sin contar los inventarios. Como podemos observar, en este caso no contamos con el efectivonecesario para solventar nuestras deudas a corto plazo. Es un buen número ya que el mínimo esperado es de 6. Son las veces que cobramos en un año.
  7. 7. RAZONES DE RENTABILIDAD: 2020 1) Utilidad por acción: Resultado: representa el total de ganancias que se obtienen por cada acción ordinaria vigente. 92 2) Tasa de rendimiento sobre la inversión en activos: Resultado: determina la eficiencia global en cuanto a la generación de utilidades con activos disponibles. Poder del capital invertido. 0.16 3) Tasa de rendimiento sobre la inversión de los accionistas: Resultado: Significa la rentabilidad de la inversión total de los accionistas. 0.92 Comentarios: Por cada acción se obtienen 92 pesos. La empresa solo usa el 16% de sus activos de manera eficiente. Esto se debe corregir ya que el precio es muy alto. Por cada peso invertido de activos financiados por los socios, hay un rendimiento de 0.92 pesos

×