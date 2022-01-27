What are Forex signals? And how they can help you?

The Forex markets are ranging the majority of the time and although the potential profits are lower in a ranging market it, there are still some good opportunities. Our short-medium term range trading strategy focuses on identifying clear support / resistance zones and the using unique chart and candle pattern analysis to trade bounces from the top and bottom of the range.



Often following news events, political events or clear changes in market sentiment the markets enter a period of strong price movement. To profit from these moves it is important to enter the move early and exit before the momentum fades. We use a specialist strategy that analyses divergent activity between short term price movement and the longer term trend.



Our primary strategy is focused on using technical and fundamental analysis to identify and follow the long term trend of a Forex pair. Trade entries are determined by combining support / resistance zones, chart patterns and short term momentum. Only when all these factors combine with the long term trend do we consider entering a trade.



Download this PDF file to find out more.