Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14

What are Forex signals? And how they can help you?

Jan. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Investor Relations

The Forex markets are ranging the majority of the time and although the potential profits are lower in a ranging market it, there are still some good opportunities. Our short-medium term range trading strategy focuses on identifying clear support / resistance zones and the using unique chart and candle pattern analysis to trade bounces from the top and bottom of the range.

Often following news events, political events or clear changes in market sentiment the markets enter a period of strong price movement. To profit from these moves it is important to enter the move early and exit before the momentum fades. We use a specialist strategy that analyses divergent activity between short term price movement and the longer term trend.

Our primary strategy is focused on using technical and fundamental analysis to identify and follow the long term trend of a Forex pair. Trade entries are determined by combining support / resistance zones, chart patterns and short term momentum. Only when all these factors combine with the long term trend do we consider entering a trade.

Download this PDF file to find out more.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat: The BRRRR Rental Property Investment Strategy Made Simple David M Greene
(5/5)
Free
The Four Pillars of Investing: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio William J. Bernstein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor, Rev. Ed: The Definitive Book on Value Investing Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
A Non-Random Walk Down Wall Street Andrew W. Lo
(0/5)
Free
Laughing at Wall Street: How I Beat the Pros at Investing (by Reading Tabloids, Shopping at the Mall, and Connecting on Facebook) and How You Can, Too Chris Camillo
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4/5)
Free
The Myth of the Rational Market: A History of Risk, Reward, and Delusion on Wall Street Justin Fox
(3/5)
Free
The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust Diana B. Henriques
(3.5/5)
Free
A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History Diana B. Henriques
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Lessons from Private Equity Any Company Can Use Orit Gadiesh
(4/5)
Free
The Book on Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down: Real Life Strategies for Investing in Real Estate Using Other People's Money Brandon Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
Fortune's Formula: The Untold Story of the Scientific Betting System That Beat the Casinos and Wall Street William Poundstone
(4/5)
Free
The Toyota Way: 14 Management Principles From the World's Greatest Manufacturer Jeffrey K. Liker
(2/5)
Free
The Education of a Value Investor: My Transformative Quest for Wealth, Wisdom, and Enlightenment Guy Spier
(4.5/5)
Free
Efficiently Inefficient: How Smart Money Invests and Market Prices Are Determined Lasse Heje Pedersen
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought Andrew W. Lo
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
Mutual Funds for Dummies: 7th Edition Eric Tyson, MBA
(4/5)
Free
Technical Analysis For Dummies: 3rd Edition Barbara Rockefeller
(5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed. Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
Foreclosure Investing For Dummies Ralph R. Roberts
(4.5/5)
Free
Irrational Exuberance: Revised and Expanded Third Edition Robert J. Shiller
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Woman: A Book on Investing for Women Kim Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Learn to Earn: A Beginner's Guide to the Basics of Investing Peter Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
The Only Investment Guide You'll Ever Need Andrew Tobias
(4.5/5)
Free
House of Cards: A Tale of Hubris and Wretched Excess on Wall Street William D. Cohan
(4.5/5)
Free
A History of the United States in Five Crashes: Stock Market Meltdowns That Defined a Nation Scott Nations
(4.5/5)
Free
The Motley Fool Million Dollar Portfolio David Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Warren Buffett's Ground Rules: Words of Wisdom from the Partnership Letters of the World's Greatest Investor Jeremy C. Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings: 2nd Edition Philip A. Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
Plastic: A Toxic Love Story Susan Freinkel
(4.5/5)
Free

What are Forex signals? And how they can help you?

  1. 1. Trusted Forex Signals Your Success Starts Here Accurate Forex signals, independently verified results and much more ... 65% Flash sale – Ends 30 January Register Here For All Discounts  Join Now Meet your Forex mentor Bob James – Lead Trader Over 10 years Forex trading experience Bob is the lead trader behind 1000pip Builder. He worked for one of the leading financial services institutions in London and has over 10 years of experience as a skilled Forex trader and mentor. He now wants to bring his expertise to a wider audience and help home traders make a success of Forex trading. This is a unique opportunity to learn from an seasoned trader and follow the trades taken on Bob’s own trading account. Bob is highly proficient in fundamental and ...    Read More > Four reasons to join our service Proven performance High performance signals verified by MyFXBook 5 star rated Recommended by happy members Privacy - Terms
  2. 2. Expert analysis Reliable signals from an experienced trader Full support We are here to support you all the way 2-7 TRADES PER DAY 350 PIPS - MONTHLY TARGET 10+ YEARS EXPERIENCE 15 CURRENCY PAIRS High perf ormance Consistent signals over a 24 months period 6000+pips What are Forex signals? And how they can help you? Follow the trades of a professional
  3. 3. Are you new to trading and want to get a head start? Or, maybe you have been trading for a while but have never made a profit? If so, then daily Forex signals could be exactly what you need to fast track your success. The truth is that Forex trading is hard, it requires years of experience and every trade requires detailed analysis of technical and fundamental factors. This is why only a handful of traders ever achieve their goals. But don’t worry, 1000pip Builder was starte...    Read More > 24/5 signals Daily Forex signals for all time zones Bob is based in London, UK and trades the Asian, US and European sessions. There are normally trading signals throughout the 24 hour period. So, whatever time zone you are in, there should be signals for you to follow. Many members are only able to follow for part of the day and still receive plenty of Forex trading signals. How we’ll help you master Forex Easy steps that will transform your trading Easy step-by-step guidance Everything you need to follow the signals When you sign up for our Forex signal service we will send you a detailed email explaining Learn how our Forex signals work
  4. 4. exactly how our Forex signals work and what you need to do to follow them. We will make everything as easy as possible and will walk you through everything you need to know Clear entry price, stop loss and take profit Receive signals at home or on the go We will rigorously analyse the Forex markets all day every day searching for the best trading opportunities. Whenever a trade is entered on our account you will automatically receive an email, Telegram and SMS* with all the key details; entry price, stop loss and take profit etc Follow our Forex trading signals Full help and support provided Ask as many questions as you like Our primary goal is to help you succeed and we will provide as much support as possible to achieve that. You will have unequalled, direct access to our highly experienced trader, Bob James. He will be there for you, to answer your questions and work with you to achieve your targets We support you all the way Achieve your Forex trading goals Grow into an independent Forex trader By joining our Forex signal service you will be able to exactly follow the Forex trades of a highly experienced trader. You will immediately gain the benefit of his years of experience and Become a Forex trading success story
  5. 5. Start receiving the best Forex signals now join Us Now unrivalled fundamental and technical knowledge. So sign up now and get on the fast track to success We aim to produce strong results in all conditions Outstanding performance Our trading plan aims to produce strong and consistent results with minimal drawdown. We use a number of trading strategies and each strategy is specially tailored to different market conditions. Our trading strategies have made an incredible 6,500 pips over the 24 month test period. Professional Forex traders are experts at managing risk and we make sure that each trade is very carefully controlled. We always use tight stop losses and closely monitor our positions to maximise our results. Performance test Trades have been monitored and tracked by MyFXBook We want to be completely open with our members, so our trading performance has been independently tracked and verified by MyFXBook. This way you can have complete confidence in the signals. You should only consider following Forex signals from traders that offer independently verified performance statistics Independently verified
  6. 6. Signals are sent by email, Telegram and SMS Following our accurate Forex Signals is easy with real time notifications by email, SMS & Telegram Join Us Now Performance test *
  7. 7. If you are new to Forex then our trading signals could give you the head start you need. Once you sign up you will receive detailed information explaining how the Forex signals work and the key information you need to start trading Forex. We are always available to provide any help and assistance that you may require. You can email us with any questions that you have and we will guide you through everything you need to know. As a beginner you should feel totally comfortable b...    Read More > Perfect for beginners
  8. 8. Our Powerful Trading Strategies Trend Capture Our primary strategy is focused on using technical and fundamental analysis to identify and follow the long term trend of a Forex pair. Trade entries are determined by combining support / resistance zones, chart patterns and short term momentum. Only when all these factors combine with the long term trend do we consider entering a trade Range Trap The Forex markets are ranging the majority of the time and although the potential profits are lower in a ranging market it, there are still some good opportunities. Our short-medium term range trading strategy focuses on identifying clear support / resistance zones and the using unique chart and candle pattern analysis to trade bounces from the top and bottom of the range Momentum Rider Often following news events, political events or clear changes in market sentiment the markets enter a period of strong price movement. To profit from these moves it is important to enter the move early and exit before the momentum fades. We use a specialist strategy that analyses divergent activity between short term price movement and the longer term trend. Sample winning trades
  9. 9. Everything you need from a Forex signal service and more ... Outstanding performance Leading technical analysis Proven results Email and SMS* signals On-going expert support Check out the great things our members are saying Good signals Anonymous, USA The signals are reliable and profitable. I recommend this service. Consistency in winning trades is important, and this service provides Very good experience James, Dorset, UK I had very good experience with this guys and I can recommend it to anyone. They go for trade with high probability not just for Recommende Sang, Texas, USA As a member of his signal service, he knows how to trade forex. I like his mid-term trading setup. Sang, Texas, USA Read more  Signals have yielded good results so far. OZRules, Melbourne, Australia SMS come most days with a few signals and my account has steady grown over the month or so that I have used it. The pip total has not Best signal provider Elliot, United Kingdom Bob provides an excellent service with frequent and incredibly reliable Forex signals. His service is massively helping me along my Read more  Bob is a genuine top level signals provider Chris M., Chiang Mai, Thailand Here is part of a note I recently wrote to Bob ... "As far as your signals go they are genuinely professional. Admittedly some can
  10. 10. A Forex signal service like no other Becoming a member of 1000pip Builder is a unique opportunity to follow a vastly experienced Forex trader. You will be able to benefit from Bob James' detailed and thorough analysis by following his every trade. You will receive everything you need for full trade signals; entry price, stop loss, take profit etc. The best part is, once you're a member of 1000pip Builder, you'll get the full support of Bob and he will be able to support you with your Forex trading journey Everything you need to fast track your trading Summary of benefits Top technical analysis Our lead Forex trader will analyse the markets every day to identify the best possible trading opportunities Full expert support If you need any help we will be there to support you all the way. We will do all we can to boost your trading Highly recommended Our 5 star rated Forex signal service is highly recommended by our members and has achieved excellent expert reviews High performance We aim to provide high performing reliable signals. Over the 24 month test period our strategy achieved over 6,500 pips. Direct Email and SMS* signals Follow our signals wherever you are. We will send signals straight to your device by email or SMS* Join a growing community of traders Join 1000pip Builder and be part of a special group of traders who are passionate about Forex trading
  11. 11. Sign up today to benefit from our daily Forex signals Alternative payment methods are available. Please contact me if you cannot use the payment links below Membership Options Standard montly plan $97 Month Follow Every Signal Join Now  1 Month SAVE $64 (22%) ONLY $227 3 Month Follow Every Signal Join Now  3 Month Sale ends 30 January SAVE $767 (65%) ONLY $397 12 Month Follow Every Signal Join Now  FLASH SALE 12 Month FAQ Frequently Questions      Can a beginner follow the signals? How many signals are there per day? What time frame do you use? Is there a minimum account size? How many positions do you have open at the same time      How long are you trades open for Do you adjust the take profit or stop loss after a trade is entered? What is typical risk - reward ratio of your trades? What time of day do you trade? What happens after sign up?
  12. 12. Contact Us First Name Last Name Email Message Send Email signals are provided for free with the standard monthly subscription. If you would like to receive SMS signals as well as email signals then there is a small monthly fee. You can add this at check out. SMS signals are not necessary for most members. If you have a smart phone then you should be able to receive emails directly to your phone just as fast as SMS. I can provide details on how to set you smart phone up for this. ClickBank is the retailer of products on this site. CLICKBANK is a registered trademark of Click Sales Inc., a Delaware corporation located at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410 Boise, ID 83709, USA and used by permission. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval or review of these products or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of these products. U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Stocks, Options, Binary options, Forex and Future trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the stock, binary options or futures markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose especially with leveraged instruments such as binary options trading, futures trading or forex trading. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell stocks, futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. You could lose all of your money fast due too: poor market trading conditions, mechanical error, emotional induced errors, news surprises and earnings releases. End of U.S. Government Required Disclaimer. Any information communicated by 1000PipBuilder is solely for educational purposes. The information contained within this website neither constitutes investments advice nor a general recommendation on investments. It is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as investment advice or a general recommendation on investment. Any person who places trades, orders or makes other types of trades and investments etc., is HOME HOW IT WORKS PERFORMANCE BLOG CONTACT US TRADING TIPS JOIN US AFFILIATES PRIVACY POLICY TERMS AND DISCLAIMER LOCATION London, United Kingdom EMAIL US traderbob@1000pipbuilder.com
  13. 13. responsible for their own investment decisions and does so at their own risk. All results and performance figures stated by us are estimates, hypothetical in nature and do not represent evidence of actual results achieved. It is recommended that any person taking investment decisions consults with an independent financial advisor. 1000PipBuilder is for educational purposes only, it is not a financial advisory service, and does not give financial advice or make general recommendations on investment. Please click on the link below to read our full terms and disclaimer. © 2019 All Rights Reserved   

×