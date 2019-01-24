Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA CONTINUIDAD DE LA VIDA
Referencias Bibliográficas • Life: The Science of Biology, 8º Ed. Ed. Médica Panamericana. D.S Purves. 2000. • Biología Cu...
La continuidad de la vida
La continuidad de la vida
La continuidad de la vida
La continuidad de la vida
La continuidad de la vida
La continuidad de la vida
La continuidad de la vida
La continuidad de la vida
La continuidad de la vida
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La continuidad de la vida

3 views

Published on

Trato el tema acerca de la continuidad de la vida

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La continuidad de la vida

  1. 1. LA CONTINUIDAD DE LA VIDA
  2. 2. Referencias Bibliográficas • Life: The Science of Biology, 8º Ed. Ed. Médica Panamericana. D.S Purves. 2000. • Biología Curtis. 7ª ed. Adriana Schnek, Alicia Massarini. Ed. Médica Panamericana. 2008. • Biología “La vida en la tierra”, 6ta ed. T. Audesirk, G. Audesirk & B. Byers. 2003. • Cleveland P. Hickman, Larry S. Roberts, Frances Miller Hickman. Integrated principles of zoology. McGraw-Hill Book Company, Inc.

×