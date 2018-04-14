La educacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curso : educación en el siglo XXI Docente : Milagros Huaman Castro Estudiante : Maribel Quenta Cardenas
La Educación virtual se caracteriza por: Por su dinamismo e interactividad, a pesar de que el profesor y los estudiantes e...
Nuevos modelos para la enseñanz a. Formarse a través de medios virtuales. Aprender por lenguajes y medios virtuales. Innov...
Gestión y calidad Entorno virtual Diseño institucional Metodología, recursos y evaluación Profesor especialista, compañero...
Estrategias de aprendizaje con apoyo de las TICS Estrategia de trabajo colaborativo en el aula virtual. Según su Forma Est...
Auto-evaluación Flexibi-lidad Diferen- cialidad Integra-ción Perma-nencia Integrali-dad Autono-mía Persona-lización PRINCI...
•Algunas características: Aprendizaje enfocado al estudiante Fomento de la interacción docente – estudiante y entre los ...
Fuente: Psicología de la Educación Virtual Aprender y enseñar con las tecnologías de la información y comunicación Por Ces...
  1. 1. Curso : educación en el siglo XXI Docente : Milagros Huaman Castro Estudiante : Maribel Quenta Cardenas
  2. 2. La Educación virtual se caracteriza por: Por su dinamismo e interactividad, a pesar de que el profesor y los estudiantes están separados por una distancia física.
  3. 3. Nuevos modelos para la enseñanz a. Formarse a través de medios virtuales. Aprender por lenguajes y medios virtuales. Innovar utilizando medios tecnológi co.
  4. 4. Gestión y calidad Entorno virtual Diseño institucional Metodología, recursos y evaluación Profesor especialista, compañeros, profesor tutor, unidad ecdémica Blended Learning Se combina la enseñanza presencial con la tecnología. E- learning Cuando el profesor diseña el aprendizaje, siendo medido por un ordenador. Se centra en el alumno y combina sus recurso y herramientas. M-Learning Uso de dispositivos móviles, las cuales facilita la explicación, aprovechando las destrezas digitales de los alumnos.
  5. 5. Estrategias de aprendizaje con apoyo de las TICS Estrategia de trabajo colaborativo en el aula virtual. Según su Forma Estrategia de aprendizaje autónomo. Según el Tiempo Estrategia de trabajo sincrónico Estrategia de trabajo asincrónico chat teleconferenci a foros Videoconfere ncia Talk
  6. 6. Auto-evaluación Flexibi-lidad Diferen- cialidad Integra-ción Perma-nencia Integrali-dad Autono-mía Persona-lización PRINCIPIOS
  7. 7. •Algunas características: Aprendizaje enfocado al estudiante Fomento de la interacción docente – estudiante y entre los mismos estudiantes Permite organizar contenidos y actividades en una lógica modular Integra al aprendizaje y enseñanza las herramientas de la Web 2.0 Construcción colaborativa del aprendizaje por parte de los alumnos Fomento de un aprendizaje autónomo por parte de los alumnos
  8. 8. Fuente: Psicología de la Educación Virtual Aprender y enseñar con las tecnologías de la información y comunicación Por Cesar COLL y Carles MONEREO (eds).

