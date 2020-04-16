Setmana santa 2020 Alba Gómez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
educació

educació
  Alba Gómez Sánchez 6è.A
  Què he fet aquesta Setmana Santa? Què vaig fer el dilluns passat? Què vaig fer el dimarts? Què vaig fer el dimecres? Dijous Sant Divendres Sant La MONA Què es el que mes m'ha agradat de la Setmana Santa? Perquè? Gracies!
  3. 3. Aquesta Semana Santa he estat jugant amb el meu germà, he fet trencaclosques,he llegit, he fet un pastis amb la mare, també videotrucades amb la família i amics, he fet la MONA, he vist pel·lícules amb la família, també he fet reptes com posarme farina a la cara, he fet deures, ETC…
  4. 4. El dilluns vaig estar fent deures i vaig aprendre les Question Words que son las paraules que utilitzem per preguntar coses en anglès com el what o el when. També vaig repassar divisions de 2 i 3 xifres i el meu pare em va explicar que es fa quan es posen decimals. A la tarda vaig estar llegint un llibre i me'l vaig acabar i desprès vaig sopar.
  5. 5. El dimarts també vaig fer deures. El meu pare em va fer un examen de anglès amb las Question Words i els verbs en anglès. Vaig aprendre una mica més del que ja sabia i vaig fer català desprès fent un dictat d’un paràgraf del llibre. A la nit els pares ens van fer una cabana amb llençols al sofà i vam passar tota la nit...va ser molt divertit!!!!
  6. 6. El dimecres vaig fer altre dictat, un examen de mates, vaig aprendre mes coses en anglès i vaig llegir una mica. Mes tard vam fer enigmes en família i desprès si que ja vam dinar. A la tarda vaig veure una pel·lícula que es deia Súper López d’un actor que es diu Dani Rovira. Uns amics del meu pare ens van posar un repte: Imitar un quadre famós. Vam escollir “La noia de la perla”.
  7. 7. A el matí vaig fer com cada dia deures però els vaig fer de musica repassant així el do re mi fa sol. Dijous Sant no es podia menjar carn així que no ho vam fer. Mes tard com estàvem avorrits el meu germà i jo ens vam posar a fer manualitats tota la tarda. Vam fer un gerro inspirat en la pinya del Bob Esponja.
  8. 8. Al matí vaig fer gimnàstica amb el meu germà, vam ballar molt amb el Just Dance. La veritat es que fins i tot vam suar! Desprès de menjar,el meu germà i jo ens vam posar a jugar amb l’Adrià i l’Héctor per un joc online i també vam estar parlant per telèfon. També vam acabar el gerro, afegint unes flors de paper que va fer el pare, i li vam regalar a l’avia. A la nit vam veure unes quantes pel·lícules i ens vam anar a dormir.
  9. 9. El dia de la MONA vaig fer 2 trencaclosques amb el meu germà Marc i desprès el meu cosí ens va trucar dient que ens havia deixat una cosa a la porta i que anéssim a observar que era. Vam anar a la porta i eren 2 ous de xocolata un que era de pilota de futbol i altre un unicorn, ja de pas que ens havia trucat vam estar parlant i explicant-nos una mica que fèiem per no avorrir- nos. A l’hora de menjar ens van donar la MONA i mes tard ens vam connectar altre vegada amb l’Adrià, l’Héctor i l’Aberto a el Brawl Stars.
  10. 10. El que més m’ha agradat de la Setmana Santa es poder aprofitar el temps amb la meva família i els amics.
  11. 11. Perquè si els teus pares treballen i no pots tenir temps de parlar amb ells doncs ara es quan es pot aprofitar i en aquesta situació que estem ,parlar amb els amics i familiars es tot un luxe.

