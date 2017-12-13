 Equip del minions zombis  Aisha, Dante, Julieta, Noa,
Les cellesLes celles: estan formades per pèls situats damunt de: estan formades per pèls situats damunt de les parpelles ....
Les parpelles:Les parpelles: son com unesson com unes portes de la pell queportes de la pell que s’obren i es tanquen . Se...
Les pestanyesLes pestanyes :son unes files de pels que hi ha l’ extrem de:son unes files de pels que hi ha l’ extrem de le...
Glàndula lacrimalGlàndula lacrimal: es la bosseta que produeix les llàgrimes. Les: es la bosseta que produeix les llàgrime...
- L’ iris és la part central de l’ull i li dóna el color
 La pupil·la es una obertura que hi ha al centre de l’ iris, es pot fer més gran o més petita.
- La còrnia és transparent
 El cristal·lí es una lent per on entra la imatge cap a la retina.
- La retina es una membrana formada per cèl·lules del nervioses que recull la imatge i la transmet al nervi òptic, que l’ ...
 Globus ocular es la part blanca de l’ ull
 La llum entra travessant la còrnia, passa per la pupil.la i travessa el cristal.lí.  El cristal.lí l’enfoca.  Les imat...
Manten net el voltant dels teus ulls per evitar que t’ hi entri brutícia. Si t’ entra una bossa als ulls, no te’ls freguis...
Vista
Vista
Vista
