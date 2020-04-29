Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 1 Creación de un programa en C Para crear un programa, se debe definir primero análisis del prob...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 2 Recordemos los pasos para escribir un algoritmo Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++  Por c...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 3 Ahora vamos a pasar de algoritmo a programa en C++. 1. Escriba un algoritmo que pregunte por d...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 4 cout<<"Ingrese el Numero 1: "<<endl; es un ejemplo de llamada a una función. Además ilustra el...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 5 2. Escribir un algoritmo que calcule el área de un triángulo: área del triángulo = (base * alt...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 6 3. Escribir un programa que calcule el área de un rectángulo: área del rectángulo=lado1 * lado...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 7 4.-La compañía Decaro Motor paga a su personal de ventas un salario base de 150000 Bs. más una...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 8 5.-El Decanato de Ciencias de la UCLA ofrece cursos en diversas áreas. El costo del curso se c...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 9 6. Un colegio desea saber que porcentaje de niños y que porcentaje de niñas hay en el curso ac...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 10 7. Elabore un algoritmo que sume 5 números y diga cuantos números son mayores a 20 Algoritmo ...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 11 8. Elabore un algoritmo que calcule e imprima la nota final de cinco estudiantes según los si...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 12 Nota: DE AQUÍ EN ADELANTE SOLO HACERLO EN C++ (Claro primero el análisis: entradas, proceso y...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 13 system("COLOR A0"); int b,h; cout<<("Teclee la base :n"); cin>>(b); cout<<("Teclee la altura ...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 14 10.- Hacer un algoritmo que lea el nombre y las cuatro notas de cada estudiante de una secció...
Ing. Maribel Durán Página 15 cout<<"El promedio del Alumno es: "<<Promedio_Alumno<<endl; } Promedio_Seccion=Suma/40; Cant_...
Ejemplos de algoritmos en seudocódigo a C++

  1. 1. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 1 Creación de un programa en C Para crear un programa, se debe definir primero análisis del problema, el siguiente paso, es desarrollar el programa en C o C++, es decir crear un código fuente. Compilación: después que se ha terminado de codificar el programa en el editor, el siguiente paso es la compilación, o sea la traducción del código fuente a código objeto (lenguaje de máquina entendible por el computador). Esta compilación genera un archivo con extensión .obj en ANSI o .cpp si es C++. Si el compilador es BorlandC, genera 4 archivos con extensión .cpp, .obj, .bak y .exe Si el compilador es C++, genera 2 archivos con extensión .cpp y .exe Estructura secuencial Una estructura secuencial es aquella que nos permite entrar datos, hacer un cálculo y luego mostrar la salida o los resultados del programa. Siguiendo la tradición, la mejor forma de aprender a programar en cualquier lenguaje es editar, compilar, corregir y ejecutar pequeños programas descriptivos. Analicemos por lo tanto los siguientes ejemplos que ilustran la forma como se edita un programa en C o en Dev-C++: Librerias en lenguaje C Las librerías o archivos de cabecera en lenguaje C, son los que contienen o almacenan funciones que realizan operaciones y cálculos de uso frecuente y son parte de cada compilador. El programador debe invocar todos aquellos archivos o bibliotecas que necesite. #include<iostream.h>: en esta librería residen los flujos stream (cin y cout) acompañados del operador de inserción (<<) y de extracción (>>) respectivamente y se utiliza para datos de entrada y salida. Las { } indican el comienzo y el final del programa principal o función principal.
  2. 2. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 2 Recordemos los pasos para escribir un algoritmo Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++  Por cada variable de entrada se coloca un escribir y un leer.  Luego se escribe el proceso tal cual esta en el proceso.  Por cada salida se coloca un escribir.  Por cada variable de entrada se coloca un cout y un cin.  Luego se escribe el proceso tal cual esta en el proceso.  Por cada salida se coloca un cout.
  3. 3. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 3 Ahora vamos a pasar de algoritmo a programa en C++. 1. Escriba un algoritmo que pregunte por dos números y muestre como resultado la suma de estos. Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++ Proceso Calcular_Suma Float Num1, Num2, Suma; Escribir "Ingrese el Numero1:"; Leer Num1; Escribir "Ingrese el Numero2:"; Leer Num2; //proceso Suma<-Num1+Num2 //salida Escribir "Suma=",Suma; FinProceso //Calcular Suma de 2 numeros #include <iostream> using namespace std; float Num1, Num2. Suma; int main(){ cout<<"Ingrese el Numero 1: "<<endl; cin>>Num1; cout<<"Ingrese el Numero2: "<<endl; cin>>Num2; //proceso Suma=Num1+Num2; //salida cout<<"Suma: "<<Suma<<endl; system ("pause"); return 0; } Veamos el significado de cada línea del programa //Calcular Suma de 2 numeros Es un comentario. El compilador de C ignora todo lo que está entre los símbolos de comienzo (/*) y fin (*/) de un comentario. Los comentarios delimitados por estos símbolos pueden ocupar varias líneas. Si es una sola línea se utiliza //. La sentencia #include no es una instrucción C. El símbolo # la identifica como una directiva, es decir, una orden para el preprocesador de C, responsable de realizar ciertas tareas previas a la compilación. Los archivo *.h se denominan archivos de cabecera. Todos los programas C requieren la inclusión de uno o varios archivos de este tipo, por lo que normalmente es necesario utilizar varias líneas #include. main () Es el nombre de una función. Un programa C se compone de una o más funciones, pero al menos una de ellas debe llamarse main(), pues los programas C empiezan a ejecutarse por esta función. Los paréntesis identifican a main() como una función. Generalmente, dentro de ellos se incluye información que se envía a la función. En este caso no hay traspaso de información por lo que no hay nada escrito en su interior; aun así son obligatorios. El cuerpo de una función (conjunto de sentencias que la componen) va enmarcado entre llaves { y }. Ese es el significado de las llaves que aparecen en el ejemplo. float Num1, Num2. Suma; Es una sentencia declarativa. Indica que se van a utilizar una variable llamada Num1, Num2 y Suma que es de tipo flotante. La palabra float es una palabra clave de C que identifica uno de los tiposbásicos de datos que tiene C. En C es obligatorio declarar todas las variables antes de ser utilizadas. El ";" identifica la línea como una sentencia C.
  4. 4. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 4 cout<<"Ingrese el Numero 1: "<<endl; es un ejemplo de llamada a una función. Además ilustra el uso de una función estándar de salida:. Como toda sentencia C acaba con punto y coma. La función cout funciona de la siguiente forma: el primer argumento es una cadena de caracteres. Esta cadena será lo que, básicamente, se mostrará en pantalla. Un carácter de escape comienza por el símbolo<<. Son caracteres que tienen una interpretación especial. La secuencia <<endl es el carácter nueva línea y equivale a la secuencia LF+CR (salto de línea + retorno de cursor). Con la función system(“pause”) se utiliza para pausar un programa una vez esté corriendo y reemplaza a la función getch() de la librería #include<conio.h>. Ambas hacen lo mismo y se colocan la final antes de cerrar el programa principal.
  5. 5. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 5 2. Escribir un algoritmo que calcule el área de un triángulo: área del triángulo = (base * altura)/2 Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++ Proceso areadeuntriangulo Escribir "Ingrese Base:"; Leer Base; Escribir "Ingrese Altura:"; Leer Altura; //proceso Area_Triangulo<-Base*Altura/2 //salida Escribir "Area_triangulo=",Area_Triangulo; FinProceso //area de un triangulo #include <iostream> using namespace std; int Base,Altura; float Area_triangulo; int main(){ cout<<"Ingrese la Base del Triangulo: "<<endl; cin>>Base; cout<<"Ingrese la Altura del Triangulo: "<<endl; cin>>Altura; //proceso Area_triangulo=Base*Altura/2; //salida cout<<"El area del triangulo es: "<<Area_triangulo<<endl; system ("pause"); return 0; }
  6. 6. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 6 3. Escribir un programa que calcule el área de un rectángulo: área del rectángulo=lado1 * lado2 Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++ Proceso areadeunrectangulo Escribir "Ingrese lado 1:"; Leer Lado1; Escribir "Ingrese lado 2:"; Leer Lado2; //proceso Area_Rectangulo<-Lado1*Lado2 //salida Escribir "Area_Rectangulo=",Area_Rectangulo; FinProceso //area de un rectangulo #include <iostream> using namespace std; float Lado1,Lado2,Area_Rectangulo; int main(){ cout<<"Ingrese el lado 1 del rectangulo: "<<endl; cin>>Lado1; cout<<"Ingrese el lado 2 del rectangulo : "<<endl; cin>>Lado2; //proceso Area_Rectangulo=Lado1*Lado2; //salida cout<<"El area del rectangulo es: "<<Area_Rectangulo<<endl; system ("pause"); return 0; }
  7. 7. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 7 4.-La compañía Decaro Motor paga a su personal de ventas un salario base de 150000 Bs. más una comisión de 20000 Bs. por cada automóvil vendido, más un bono del 15% del monto total de las ventas. Diseñe un Algoritmo que lea el nombre del vendedor, el número de autos vendidos y el monto total de sus ventas, calcule e imprima el salario neto del vendedor. Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++ Proceso calcularcomisionbonoysalarioneto Escribir "Ingrese cantidad de Autos vendidos:"; Leer CantAut_Vend; Escribir "Ingrese total de ventas:"; Leer Totalventas; //proceso Comision<-CantAut_Vend*0.20; Bono<-Totalventas*0.15; Salarioneto<-150000+Comision+Bono; //Salida Escribir "Salarioneto=",Salarioneto; Escribir "Comision=",Comision; Escribir "Bono=",Bono; FinProceso #include <iostream> using namespace std; int CantAut_Vend; float Totalventas,Comision,Bono,Salarioneto; int main(){ cout<<"Ingrese cantidad de Autos vendidos: "<<endl; cin>>CantAut_Vend; cout<<"Ingrese total de ventas: "<<endl; cin>>Totalventas; //proceso Comision=CantAut_Vend*0.20; Bono=Totalventas*0.15; Salarioneto=150000+Comision+Bono; //salida cout<<"Salarioneto: "<<Salarioneto<<endl;; cout<<"Comision: "<<Comision<<endl; cout<<"Bono: "<<Bono<<endl; system ("pause"); return 0; }
  8. 8. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 8 5.-El Decanato de Ciencias de la UCLA ofrece cursos en diversas áreas. El costo del curso se cancela de la siguiente forma: Inicial del 20% del costo del curso y el resto debe ser cancelado en cuotas mensuales durante 2 años. Si se tiene como dato de entrada: nombre de un participante, área del curso y costo del curso. Desarrolle un programa que arroje las salidas siguientes: Nombre del participante, área del curso, monto inicial y cuotas mensuales a cancelar por el participantes. Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++ Proceso ucla Escribir "Ingrese nombre del participante:"; Leer NomParticipante; Escribir "Ingrese area de curso:"; Leer Area_Curso; Escribir "Ingrese costo curso:"; Leer Costo_Curso; //proceso Montoinicial<-Costo_Curso*0.20; Cuotas_MensualP<-Costo_Curso- Montoinicial/24; //salida Escribir "NomParticipante=",Nomparticipante; Escribir "Area_Curso=",Area_Curso; Escribir "Montoinicial=",Montoinicial; Escribir "Cuotas_MensualP=",Cuotas_MensualP; FinProceso #include <iostream> using namespace std; float Costo_Curso,Monto_inicial,Cuotas_MensualP; string NomParticipante,Area_Curso; int main(){ cout<<"Ingrese nombre del participante: "<<endl; cin>>NomParticipante; cout<<"Ingrese area de curso: "<<endl; cin>>Area_Curso; cout<<"Ingrese costo curso:"<<endl; cin>>Costo_Curso; //proceso Monto_inicial=Costo_Curso*0.20; Cuotas_MensualP=Costo_Curso- Monto_inicial/24; //salida cout<<"Nombre del Participante: "<<NomParticipante<<endl; cout<<"Area de Curso: "<<Area_Curso<<endl; cout<<"Monto inicial: "<<Monto_inicial<<endl; cout<<"Cuotas Mensual Participante: "<<Cuotas_MensualP<<endl; system ("pause"); return 0; }
  9. 9. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 9 6. Un colegio desea saber que porcentaje de niños y que porcentaje de niñas hay en el curso actual. Diseñar un Algoritmo pseudocódigo para este propósito Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++ Proceso porcenteje_de_ninos_y_ninas Cont_F<-0; Cont_M<-0; Respuesta<-'S' Mientras Respuesta='S' o Respuesta='s' Hacer Escribir "Indique el sexo: "; Leer Sexo; Si Sexo='F' o Sexo='f' Entonces Cont_F<-Cont_F+1; Sino Cont_M<-Cont_M+1; FinSi Cant_Total<-Cont_F+Cont_M; Porcentaje_F<- (Cont_F*100)/Cant_Total; Porcentaje_M<- 100- Porcentaje_F; Escribir "desea registrar otro:"; Leer Respuesta; FinMientras Escribir "La cantidad total de estudiantes es: ",Cant_Total; Escribir "El porcentaje de ninos es: ",Porcentaje_M; Escribir "El porcentaje de ninas es: ",Porcentaje_F; FinProceso #include<iostream> using namespace std; int Cont_F,Cont_M,Cant_Total,Porcentaje_F,Porcentaje_M,z; char Respuesta,Sexo; int main(){ Cont_F=0; Cont_M=0; Respuesta='S'; while (Respuesta=='S' || Respuesta=='s'){ cout<<"Ingrese sexo: "<<endl; cin>>Sexo; if ((Sexo=='F') || (Sexo=='f')) Cont_F++; else Cont_M++; Cant_Total=(Cont_F+Cont_M); Porcentaje_F=(Cont_F*100)/Cant_Total; Porcentaje_M=100-Porcentaje_F; cout<<"desea registrar otro: "<<endl; cin>>Respuesta; } cout<<"La cantidad total de estudiantes es: "<<Cant_Total<<endl; cout<<"El porcentaje de ninos es: "<<Porcentaje_M<<endl; cout<<"El porcentaje de ninas es: "<<Porcentaje_F<<endl; cin>>z; return 0; }
  10. 10. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 10 7. Elabore un algoritmo que sume 5 números y diga cuantos números son mayores a 20 Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++ Proceso suma_entre_cinco_numeros Suma<-0; Cont<-0; Para I<-1 Hasta 5 Hacer Escribir "Ingrese Numero: "; leer Num; Aux<-Num Mod 2; Escribir "Aux: ",Aux; Si Aux=0 y Num>20 Entonces Cont<-Cont+1; FinSi Suma<-Suma+Num; FinPara Escribir "Suma: ",Suma; Escribir "La cantidad de numeros pares mayores a 20: ",Cont; FinProceso #include<iostream> using namespace std; int Suma,Cont,Aux,I,Num,x; int main(){ Suma=0; Cont=0; for (I=1;I<=5;I++) { cout<<"Ingrese numero"<<endl; cin>>Num; Aux=Num % 2; if ((Aux==0) && (Num>20)) Cont++; Suma=Suma+Num; } cout<<"Suma"<<Suma<<endl; cout<<"La cantidad de numeros pares mayores a 20 es: "<<Cont<<endl; cin>>x; return 0; }
  11. 11. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 11 8. Elabore un algoritmo que calcule e imprima la nota final de cinco estudiantes según los siguientes criterios:  La nota deben ser números del 0 al 10, sino es así, enviar un mensaje de ERROR.  El 10% de la nota pertenece a la práctica.  El 50% de la nota pertenece a la problemática.  El 40% de la nota pertenece a la teoría . Algoritmo Pseudocódigo Programa en C++ Proceso nota_final Para I<-1 Hasta 5 Hacer Escribir "Ingrese Nota"; Leer Nota; Si Nota<=10 Entonces Practica<- Nota*0.10; Problema<- Nota*0.50; Teorica<- Nota*0.40; Nota_Final<- Practica+Problema+Teorica; Escribir "Porcentaje de la practica: ",Practica; Escribir "Porcentaje del Problema: ",Problema; Escribir "Porcentaje de la Teoria: ",Teorica; Escribir "Nota Final: ",Nota_Final; Sino Escribir "ERROR, verifique que la nota sea numeros del 0 al 10"; FinSi FinPara FinProceso #include<iostream> using namespace std; int I; float Nota,Practica,Problema,Teorica,Nota_Final; int main(){ for (I=1;I<=5;I++) { cout<<"Ingrese Nota"<<endl; cin>>Nota; if (Nota<=10) { Practica=Nota*0.10; Problema=Nota*0.50; Teorica=Nota*0.40; Nota_Final=Practica+Problema+Teorica; cout<<"Porcentaje de la practica: "<<Practica<<endl; cout<<"Porcentaje del Problema: "<<Problema<<endl; cout<<"Porcentaje de la Teoria: "<<Teorica<<endl; cout<<"Nota Final: "<<Nota_Final<<endl; } else cout<<"ERROR, verifique que la nota sea numeros del 0 al 10"; } system ("pause"); return 0; }
  12. 12. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 12 Nota: DE AQUÍ EN ADELANTE SOLO HACERLO EN C++ (Claro primero el análisis: entradas, proceso y salidas) 9. Menu con switch case Programa en C++ /*menu funciones con switch case*/ #include <iostream> #include <stdio.h> #include <conio.h> #include<stdlib.h> #include <ctype.h> using namespace std; #define MENSAJE printf("nn<<<<PRESIONE UNA TECLA PARA VOLVER A MENU");getch(); #define SI printf("nn<<<<SI...ENTONCES PULSA [S]"); #define NO printf("nn<<<<NO...ENTONCES PULSA [N] PARA VOLVER AL MENU"); main() { system("COLOR A0"); /*system pertenece a la libreria stdlib*/ /*declaracion de variables globales*/ char c,resp; float areatriangulo,multiplica; do { /*primer ciclo do while para salir o continuar*/ do { /*segundo ciclo do while, inicio del anidamiento*/ system("CLS()"); /*limpia pantalla*/ //menu(); // ----------------MENU----------------------------- cout<<"nnnttBIENVENIDOnn"; cout<<("nnttMENU DE OPCIONESnn"); cout<<("n********************************************************n"); cout<<("nt1-area de un triangulo rectangulo"); cout<<("nt2-multiplica dos números enteros"); cout<<("nnt3-SALIR"); cout<<("nntESCOJA UNA OPCION"); cout<<("n********************************************************n"); // --------------------------------------------- c=getche(); getch(); switch(c) { case '1': system("CLS");
  13. 13. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 13 system("COLOR A0"); int b,h; cout<<("Teclee la base :n"); cin>>(b); cout<<("Teclee la altura :n"); cin>>(h); areatriangulo=b*h/2; cout<<("El resultado es :n")<<areatriangulo<<endl; MENSAJE; break; case '2': system("CLS"); system("COLOR 0A"); int a, c; cout<< ("Teclee un numero entero:n"); cin>> (a); cout<< ("Teclee otro numero entero:n"); cin>> (b); multiplica=a*b; cout<<("El resultado es :n")<<multiplica<<endl; MENSAJE; break; case '3': system("CLS"); /*limpia pantalla*/ default:cout<<("nnnntERROR<<<<<DEBES ELEGIR UNA OPCION VALIDA "); getch(); break; } } while(c!='3'); /*fin del anidamiento*/ cout<<("nnQUIERES SALIR DEL PROGRAMA?"); SI; NO; resp=toupper(getch()); /*INSTRUCCION QUE CONVIERTE A MAYUSCULA [s->S]*/ /*toupper pertenece a la libreria ctype*/ } while(resp!='S'); /*fin del primer ciclo do while para salir o continuar*/ return 0; } /*FIN DEL PROGRAMA PRINCIPAL*/ //*******************************************
  14. 14. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 14 10.- Hacer un algoritmo que lea el nombre y las cuatro notas de cada estudiante de una sección de 40 estudiantes, e imprima y de cómo salida:(nota: se aprueba con 50 o más)  La nota definitiva de cada uno.  Promedio de cada alumno  La nota mayor de la sección y el nombre del estudiante que la obtuvo.  El promedio de la sección  Cantidad de alumnos reprobados.  Porcentaje de alumnos aprobados. Programa en C++ #include<iostream> using namespace std; int Cant_Repr,I,J,Cant_Apr; float Nota_Definitiva,Promedio_Alumno,NotaMayor_Seccion,Promedio_Seccion; float Porcentaje_Apr,Nota,Suma; string Nom,Nom_Mayor; int main(){ Suma=0; Cant_Repr=0; NotaMayor_Seccion=0; for (I=1;I<=4;I++) { cout<<"Ingrese Nombre del Alumno"<<endl; cin>>Nom; Nota_Definitiva=0; //Se inicializa en cero cada vez que se procesa un nuevo alumno for (J=1;J<=4;J++) { cout<<"Ingrese Nota obtenida"<<endl; cin>>Nota; Nota_Definitiva=Nota_Definitiva+Nota; } if (Nota_Definitiva>=50) cout<<"Aprobo"<<endl; else Cant_Repr=Cant_Repr+1; if (Nota_Definitiva>NotaMayor_Seccion) { NotaMayor_Seccion=Nota_Definitiva; Nom_Mayor=Nom; } Promedio_Alumno=Nota_Definitiva/4; Suma=Suma+Nota_Definitiva; cout<<"La nota definitiva del Alumno es: "<<Nota_Definitiva<<endl;
  15. 15. Ing. Maribel Durán Página 15 cout<<"El promedio del Alumno es: "<<Promedio_Alumno<<endl; } Promedio_Seccion=Suma/40; Cant_Apr=40-Cant_Repr; Porcentaje_Apr=(Cant_Apr*100)/40; cout<<"El promedio de la seccion es: "<<Promedio_Seccion<<endl; cout<<"El porcentaje de Alumnos aprovados es: "<<Porcentaje_Apr<<endl; cout<<"La Mayor nota de la seccion es: "<<NotaMayor_Seccion<<endl; cout<<"el alumno que obtuvo la Mayor Nota de la Seccion fue: "<<Nom_Mayor<<endl; system ("pause"); return 0; } Nota: Haga en C++ todos los ejercicios de las guías anteriores

