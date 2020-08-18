Ps recuerdos de familia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROF.: MARIBEL BASUALDO LOPEZ 5° GRADO “B”
Nuestros recuerdos Forman parte de nuestra vida
Nuestros acuerdos : -Estar atentos a la explicación. -Leer atentamente la guía de actividades -Elaborar las actividades co...
Frank y su mamá estaban aseando su casa, cuando de repente encontraron una caja de cartón con varias fotografías antiguas....
Responder las siguientes preguntas ¿Qué recordó Frank? ¿Qué pensó al ver la fotografía? ¿Qué sintió al ver la fotografía? ...
Mínimo de 4 párrafos  Quiénes participan  En qué etapa de tu vida ocurrió  Que aprendizaje obtuviste  Que recomendarías
¿Lograste la meta? ¿Qué debes hacer para lograrlo? ¿El caso de Frank te ayudó a identificar a las personas significativas ...
