Navega con seguridad (1)

  1. 1. Navega con seguridad
  2. 2. No digas en la Red tus datos personales No hagas bromas pesadas en la Red Los correos desconocidos pueden ser virus Chatea con tus amigos no con desconocidos Tus contraseñas deben ser secretas Enseñale a tus padres las páginas que usas Pide ayuda para descargarte los programas que necesites Usa Internet para mejorar tus asignaturas
  3. 3. La seguridad de tus hijos en la Red
  4. 4. Explícale que una contraseña no debe compartirse Enseñale a comunicarse de forma segura y respetuosa Adviertelos de los riesgos de facilitar datos personales en la Red Pacta normas sobre el uso de Internet (tiempo, servicios...) Conoce sus amistades en Red Explícale que no todo lo que vemos en la Red es verdad Sitúa el ordenador en un lugar de uso general en la casa

