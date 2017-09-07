Maladjustment in home amd school

Mental Healthin Middle Childhood M.Sc Child Development
Maladjustment in Home and School Role of School and Family in Ensuring Mental Health
A Maladjusted Child is defined as:  One whose behavioural and emotional difficulties, however caused, have prevented the ...
A Maladjusted Child is defined as:  One simply angry because of lack of love mostly. (A.S Neill, 1976)  One whose capaci...
Manifestation of Maladjustment at Home  Being rebellious against parents.  Staying out late or even absconding from home...
Factors Contributing To Maladjustment In Home  Marital disputes or divorce.  Residential moves,  Parent - child separat...
Manifestation of Maladjustment at School Disregarding school disciplines and frequent violation of school regulations In...
 A child’s developmental system consist of both positive and negative constraints. (Gest, Mahoney and Cairns, 1999)  Pos...
Factors Contributing To Maladjustment In School Settings  Disengagement, absenteeism, isolation and alienation  Bullying...
Factors Contributing To Maladjustment In School Settings  Low self-esteem.  Stressful life events.  Difficult school tr...
Role of School in ensuring Mental Health  Schools are responsible for teaching academics and also for promoting the menta...
Research shows that mental health promotion is most effective when it takes place early in a person’s life. ( Oireachtas ...
Mental Health Protective Factors  Protective factors build and enhance resilience in children and are a stronger predicto...
Mental Health Protective Factors In school settings the mental health protective factors include:  Positive relationship ...
Mental Health Protective Factors  Protocols and support system that proactively support children and their families at th...
Role of Parenting in Ensuring Mental Health  Several environmental context influence children’s ability to successfully a...
Role of Parenting in Ensuring Mental Health  Children learn emotional regulation by observing and modelling parental emot...
Role of Parenting in Ensuring Mental Health Secure attachment  Difficulties in formation of secure attachment influence e...
Role of Parenting in Ensuring Mental Health Social Competence  Social competence encompasses a variety of behaviours and ...
10 Ways To Promote Good Mental Health In Kids 1. Model good mental health habits. 2. Make sure they get enough sleep. 3. E...
Maladjustment in home amd school
Maladjustment in home amd school

Maladjustment of children at home and school, Mental health protective factors and role of teachers and parents

    1. 1. Mental Healthin Middle Childhood M.Sc Child Development
    2. 2. Maladjustment in Home and School Role of School and Family in Ensuring Mental Health
    3. 3. A Maladjusted Child is defined as:  One whose behavioural and emotional difficulties, however caused, have prevented the child from benefiting from ordinary social and educational experiences of home and school and whose difficulties will persist unless help is given by those with appropriate skills (Hong Kong Review of Rehabilitation Program Plan , 1996)
    4. 4. A Maladjusted Child is defined as:  One simply angry because of lack of love mostly. (A.S Neill, 1976)  One whose capacity to make relationship and thus to identify and acquire moral standards, has failed to develop owing to early deprivation and maltreatment. (David Wills, 1981)
    5. 5. Manifestation of Maladjustment at Home  Being rebellious against parents.  Staying out late or even absconding from home.  Sibling rivalry  Being indifferent to concerns from and needs of their families.
    6. 6. Factors Contributing To Maladjustment In Home  Marital disputes or divorce.  Residential moves,  Parent - child separation and  Job loss
    7. 7. Manifestation of Maladjustment at School Disregarding school disciplines and frequent violation of school regulations Influencing other classmates to follow him in breaking the rules. Openly challenging the school authorities and insulting teachers. Being apathetic to school activities. Their wayward behaviour creates conflict in schools
    8. 8.  A child’s developmental system consist of both positive and negative constraints. (Gest, Mahoney and Cairns, 1999)  Positive constraints – academic success, athletic competence, positive peer and adult relationship and supportive adults.  Negative constraints – academic failure, hyperactivity, social skill deficits, antisocial peers and a lack of supportive adult relationships. (Farmer & Farmer 2001 )  A child lacking positive constraints and is isolated from good social constraints – vulnerable to developing aggressive and antisocial behaviour.
    9. 9. Factors Contributing To Maladjustment In School Settings  Disengagement, absenteeism, isolation and alienation  Bullying and relationship difficulties.  Low academic achievement  Violence or aggression.  Learning disabilities.  Cultural differences.
    10. 10. Factors Contributing To Maladjustment In School Settings  Low self-esteem.  Stressful life events.  Difficult school transitions.  Poor connection between home and school  Harsh and inconsistent discipline
    11. 11. Role of School in ensuring Mental Health  Schools are responsible for teaching academics and also for promoting the mental health of students.  School Mental Health services should :  Promote mental health of all students.  Provide protective support to students at risk  Support educational environment that allow all students to cope with challenges.
    12. 12. Research shows that mental health promotion is most effective when it takes place early in a person’s life. ( Oireachtas Library and research services, 2012 ) International research has consistently shown that the classroom teacher is the best placed professional to work sensitively and consistently with pupils to effect educational outcomes.( Clarke and Barry, 2010 ) There are evidence that students learn more effectively, including their academic subjects, if they are happy in their work, believe in themselves, their teacher and full school is supporting them
    13. 13. Mental Health Protective Factors  Protective factors build and enhance resilience in children and are a stronger predictor of positive outcomes for children than exposure to risk factors. ( Cooper and Jacobs,2011 ).
    14. 14. Mental Health Protective Factors In school settings the mental health protective factors include:  Positive relationship with peers and teachers.  Positive mental health of school personnel.  Participation in school and community activities.  Opportunities for skills development and achievement.  Recognition of contribution, effort and achievement.  Sense of security.  A positive school climate.  Sense of belonging and connectedness to school.  Effective school policies related to mental health.
    15. 15. Mental Health Protective Factors  Protocols and support system that proactively support children and their families at the time of difficulties.  Positive classroom management strategies.  Sharing acquired knowledge and positive behaviour management practices with parents.  Providing opportunities for success  Opportunities for social and emotional learning and the development of problem solving skills.  Support and professional development for teachers.
    16. 16. Role of Parenting in Ensuring Mental Health  Several environmental context influence children’s ability to successfully accomplish the developmental task of middle childhood.  The family environment continues to play a central role in shaping positive development during this period.  Warm and accepting parenting styles provide consistent structure, discipline and expectations for behaviour to promote adaptive development in academic, social and emotional realms.( Macoby and Martin, 1983 )
    17. 17. Role of Parenting in Ensuring Mental Health  Children learn emotional regulation by observing and modelling parental emotional behaviour and through socialization process within the family.  Children raised in families with high levels of negative affect expression, for example, exhibit poor emotional awareness, frequent anger displays and poor regulation skills.
    18. 18. Role of Parenting in Ensuring Mental Health Secure attachment  Difficulties in formation of secure attachment influence emotional regulation in middle childhood.  Attachment behaviour is organised by internal working models that guide emotion regulation throughout life.  Failure to develop a secure attachment to a caregiver may prelude the development of adaptive emotion regulation skills
    19. 19. Role of Parenting in Ensuring Mental Health Social Competence  Social competence encompasses a variety of behaviours and social information-processing particularly that encompasses successful interpersonal interactions and adaptive social functioning.  Harsh, punitive and inconsistent parenting can disrupt socially appropriate and rule - governed behaviour.  Exposure to conflict and stress within the family can negatively influence the development of social competence.  Conflict and violent family environments- hostility, elevated peer conflict and poor conflict resolution skills.
    20. 20. 10 Ways To Promote Good Mental Health In Kids 1. Model good mental health habits. 2. Make sure they get enough sleep. 3. Encourage your kids to exercise. 4. Encourage creative outlets. 5. Provide a space of their own. 6. Talk about their troubles. 7. Help them relax. 8. Have two routines - weekdays and weekends. 9. Foster volunteering and helpfulness. 10. Bring fun and playfulness into their lives.

