LAADMINISTRACI�N EN EL NUEVO ESCENARIO MUNDIAL DE RELACIONES INTERNACIONALES Bachiller: Maria Rivas c.i: 28.291.192 Seccio...
�Qu� es la administraci�n? La administraci�n es la ciencia social y t�cnica encargada de la planificaci�n, organizaci�n, d...
�En que se basa la administraci�n en el nuevo escenario? Se basa en promover el establecimiento del nuevo modelo productiv...
Caracterizaci�n del modelo -Universalidad: el fen�meno administrativo se da donde quiera que existe un organismo social ya...
-La producci�n est� fundamentada en la solidaridad, la cooperaci�n, la complementariedad, reciprocidad y sustentabilidad d...
�Como ayuda este modelo a la organizaciones? -Creando un ambiente de seguridad en el entorno laboral -A entender y mejorar...
-Actuando desde la perspectiva del nuevo modelo de desarrollo social utiliz�ndolo como orientador de la comunidad en el se...
Vinculaci�n con las l�neas de desarrollo establecidas en el PLANDES 2007 hasta la actualidad -En lo pol�tico: aceleraci�n ...
-En lo educativo: se plantea como l�nea estrat�gica la flexibilizaci�n y la actualizaci�n de los curr�culos en todos sus n...
Rol de la administraci�n en el nuevo escenario multipolar La administraci�n en el nuevo modelo social est� enmarcada en la...
Escenarios de actuaci�n El tecn�logo en administraci�n de empresas podr� desempe�arse en todo tipo de empresas donde se re...
FIN
LA ADMINISTRACION EN EL NUEVO ESCENARIO MUNDIAL DE RELACIONES INTERNACIONALES

Presentacion maria rivas

  1. 1. LAADMINISTRACI�N EN EL NUEVO ESCENARIO MUNDIAL DE RELACIONES INTERNACIONALES Bachiller: Maria Rivas c.i: 28.291.192 Seccion 01
  2. 2. �Qu� es la administraci�n? La administraci�n es la ciencia social y t�cnica encargada de la planificaci�n, organizaci�n, direcci�n y control de los recursos humanos, financieros, materiales, tecnol�gicos o de conocimiento de una organizaci�n con el fin de obtener el m�ximo beneficio posible, este beneficio puede ser econ�mico o social dependiendo de los fines perseguidos por la organizaci�n.
  3. 3. �En que se basa la administraci�n en el nuevo escenario? Se basa en promover el establecimiento del nuevo modelo productivo socialista en cuanto a la forma de relaci�n de los individuos con otros, con la comunidad, con la naturaleza y con los medios de producci�n.
  4. 4. Caracterizaci�n del modelo -Universalidad: el fen�meno administrativo se da donde quiera que existe un organismo social ya que dentro de estos siempre tiene que existir una coordinaci�n sistem�tica de medios. -La unidad de procesos: el proceso administrativo esta compuesto por diferentes etapas, este es �nico, es constante, lo que varia es su grado de aplicaci�n en los diferentes procesos en los cuales se desee aplicar. Siempre se debe mantener la interacci�n de sus elementos: planeaci�n, ejecuci�n, control, evaluaci�n y desarrollo.
  5. 5. -La producci�n est� fundamentada en la solidaridad, la cooperaci�n, la complementariedad, reciprocidad y sustentabilidad de sus miembros, construyendo as� las nuevas relaciones sociales de producci�n. -La producci�n se destina a satisfacer las necesidades b�sicas y esenciales de la colectividad. -Planeaci�n: esta funci�n determina por anticipado cuales son los objetivos que deben cumplirse y que se debe hacer para alcanzarlos. -Permitir� el rescate de los valores como la solidaridad humana. -Usar tecnolog�as: para impactar de una manera m�s eficiente y eficaz al consumidor final.
  6. 6. �Como ayuda este modelo a la organizaciones? -Creando un ambiente de seguridad en el entorno laboral -A entender y mejorar un sistema. -Produciendo Cambios Positivos -Facilitando procesos que conduzcan a la mejora de las condiciones de vida de las comunidades ofreciendo alternativas de desarrollo fundamentales con la utilizaci�n de los recursos institucionales. -Fomentando la pr�ctica de la conversaci�n y el mejoramiento de los recursos locales.
  7. 7. -Actuando desde la perspectiva del nuevo modelo de desarrollo social utiliz�ndolo como orientador de la comunidad en el sector productivo y social, facilitador de la creaci�n de programas de desarrollo end�geno integral para fortalecer la econom�a social- -Desarrollando proyectos relacionados con la producci�n, la distribuci�n, la comercializaci�n y reciclaje de bienes y servicios con un enfoque ecol�gico, optimizando los sistemas de informaci�n y comunicaci�n.
  8. 8. Vinculaci�n con las l�neas de desarrollo establecidas en el PLANDES 2007 hasta la actualidad -En lo pol�tico: aceleraci�n de la construcci�n de comunas para el equilibrio y desarrollo de la naci�n. -En lo social: expandir y consolidar la atenci�n a las necesidades de la poblaci�n -En lo econ�mico: creaci�n del modelo productivo socialista y los nuevos modos de distribuci�n destinados a satisfacer las necesidades de alimentaci�n de igual forma se desea combatir la miseria.
  9. 9. -En lo educativo: se plantea como l�nea estrat�gica la flexibilizaci�n y la actualizaci�n de los curr�culos en todos sus niveles con el fin de garantizar la pertinencia educativa con las demandas q se hacen en la educaci�n. Construcci�n de escuelas, liceos y la erradicaci�n de institutos universitarios pasados a universidades. -En la salud: organizaci�n de redes hospitalarias. Consolidar y expandir los servicios de salud en forma gratuita, brindar atenci�n a la poblaci�n con discapacidades.
  10. 10. Rol de la administraci�n en el nuevo escenario multipolar La administraci�n en el nuevo modelo social est� enmarcada en la lucha del crecimiento econ�mico, de la integraci�n de los mercados nacionales, de las poblaciones m�s necesitadas, para tratar de darle una igualdad dentro de una sociedad desigual. En el nuevo modelo social la prestaci�n de servicios va a ser la premisa fundamental, d�ndole al pueblo servicios de calidad al m�s bajo costo. En el nuevo modelo social se busca hacer una estructura s�lida que no permita que la corrupci�n sea su base fundamental, en otras palabras significa que la desburocratizaci�n permitir� que los procesos sean m�s limpios de corrupci�n y sobretodo menos costosos. Dentro de este nuevo modelo la responsabilidad no estar� sujeta a los gobernantes sino a la colectividad.
  11. 11. Escenarios de actuaci�n El tecn�logo en administraci�n de empresas podr� desempe�arse en todo tipo de empresas donde se requiera tratar de una manera especial a los datos y la formaci�n que se genera dentro de la entidad, sea por proceso o por transacciones: sector p�blico, privado nacional o internacional, pymes, empresas, industrias, bancos, financieras, ONG.
  12. 12. FIN

