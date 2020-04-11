Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Transformación cultural y socialización Formación ciudadana y legitimación Selección y formación para el trabajo Escolar...
 Transformación cultural y socialización Durkheim señala como la sociedad no puede vivir sin una homogeneidad suficiente ...
 Transformación cultural y socialización Las materias culturales Recogen los conocimientos que los grupos hegemónicos de ...
 Formación ciudadana y legitimación El proceso de socialización de las personas se culmina en la escuela, ya que la forma...
 Selección y formación para el trabajo Los efectos del sistema educativo generan una clasificación de su alumnado en cond...
 Escolarización, igualdad de oportunidades y movilidad social El sistema educativo incorpora una importante esperanza de ...
 Custodia de la infancia y juventud La transformación paulatina de la institución familiar en número y forma, con la redu...
Funciones sociales de la educación
Funciones sociales de la educación
  1. 1.  Transformación cultural y socialización Formación ciudadana y legitimación Selección y formación para el trabajo Escolarización, igualdad de oportunidades y movilidad social. Custodia de la infancia y juventud Las escuelas hoy en día cumple con funciones en nuestra sociedad Funciones Sociales de la educación
  2. 2.  Transformación cultural y socialización Durkheim señala como la sociedad no puede vivir sin una homogeneidad suficiente entre sus miembros. La educación consiste en crear un sistema de ideas, sentimientos, costumbres; tales como creencias y prácticas religiosas y morales. El sistema educativo como agente secundario de la socialización aporta cada vez que la familia le ha transmitido los recursos básicos.
  3. 3.  Transformación cultural y socialización Las materias culturales Recogen los conocimientos que los grupos hegemónicos de la sociedad consideran válidos, de acuerdo con los principios de clase, etnia y género. Las materias ideológicas. Van más allá de la pura transmisión, ya que son materias de inculcación directas, representan el peso y control de las instituciones políticas y religiosas dentro de la educación. Materias instrumentales. Gestionan tanto los cuerpos, espacio y el tiempo en las aulas, en la medida que perdure su influencia en las relaciones sociales ms amplias.
  4. 4.  Formación ciudadana y legitimación El proceso de socialización de las personas se culmina en la escuela, ya que la forma par que ocupe su condición de ciudadano, para que estos ejerzan y respeten: • En el plano cívico, la libertad de expresión y la igualdad ante la ley. • En el plano político, la participación en la constitución de la voluntad general. • En el terreno socio-económico, el derecho al trabajo, a la seguridad socia, y a una protección social digna. La inculcación de los valores políticos, sociales y económicos hegemónicos del sistema social en que se inserta la escuela, como una especialización de la función de transmisión cultural. Modo manifiesto favorece un crecimiento equilibrado y una comunicación social más libre, pues contribuye a la formación de una conciencia ciudadana. Modo latente como un instrumento de divulgación de campañas en apoyo a políticas gubernamentales concretas.
  5. 5.  Selección y formación para el trabajo Los efectos del sistema educativo generan una clasificación de su alumnado en condición de una serie de factores que condicionan el rendimiento escolar. En el aula se desarrollan en cada individuo una serie de habilidades para desempeñar tareas individuales y actitudes. El sistema educativo se encarga de dar una preparación general que permite que el individuo ingrese al mundo del trabajo a través del proceso de socialización y transmisión de arbitrario cultural general. Desde la perspectiva funcionalista , la correlación entre estructura social y formación, es una necesidad funcional que deriva de ocupaciones que requieren mayor formación y responsabilidad, desde esta visión la estructura social es meritocrática.
  6. 6.  Escolarización, igualdad de oportunidades y movilidad social El sistema educativo incorpora una importante esperanza de igualdad y movilidad social en la mayoría de las sociedades, esta atribuye una labor decisiva en la estratificación y asignación de puestos en la escala social. Este sistema dispone mecanismos variados de distinción social a través de la escolarización, estor pueden ser: Tipo horizontal: Donde se incluye la existencia de una doble red privada-pública. Tipo vertical: Cuando el sistema educativo posibilita una mayor escolarización para distinguir a aquellos que puedan permitirse esa continuidad.
  7. 7.  Custodia de la infancia y juventud La transformación paulatina de la institución familiar en número y forma, con la reducción de la natalidad y la incorporación de la mujer al mercado laboral plantean la cuestión de la guarda o custodia de niños. Esta custodia cada vez se le encomienda más a la escuela. Con respecto a la juventud sucede otro tanto, esta vez en relación de su retraso en la incorporación laboral.
