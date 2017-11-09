Revista virtual JMJ Los orígenes de la JMJ Los antecedentes históricos de la JMJ remontan al año 1975, con el encuentro in...
como presidente del Pontificio Consejo para los Laicos, se convirtió en responsable de esas jornadas y como tal llegó a se...
I 1986, 23 de marzo Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Siempre prontos para dar razón de vuestra esperanza a tod...
Evangelio (Mc 16:15) VIII 1993, 10 al 1 5 de agosto Denver, Estados Unidos 700 000 27 28 Yo vine para dar vida en abundanc...
XV 2000, 15 al 2 0 de agosto Roma, Italia 2 200 000 El Verbo se hizo carne y habitó entre nosotros (Jn 1:14) Juan Pablo II...
XXII 2007, 1 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Amaos los unos a los otros, como yo os he amado (Jn 13,...
XXVII I 2013, 23 al 2 8 de julio38 Río de Janeiro, Brasil 3 700 0003 9 «Id y haced discípulos a todos los pueblos» (Mt 28,...
XXXI V 2019, 22 al 2 7 de enero Ciudad de Panamá, Panamá “He aquí la sierva del Señor; hágase en mí según tu palabra” (Lc ...
Revista virtual jmj mariangel 7°c
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Revista virtual jmj mariangel 7°c

49 views

Published on

Revista virtual jmj mariangel 7°c

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
49
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Revista virtual jmj mariangel 7°c

  1. 1. Revista virtual JMJ Los orígenes de la JMJ Los antecedentes históricos de la JMJ remontan al año 1975, con el encuentro internacional de jóvenes que tuvo lugar en Roma durante la semana santa del Jubileo o Año Santo de 1975, siendo papa Pablo VI, como clausura de la I Marcia Internationale della Reconziliatione Cristiana que recorrió el camino de San Francisco desde Asís hasta Roma, en la que participaron jóvenes llegados de numerosos países del mundo. Durante el Jubileo de 1983-1984, llamado Año Santo de la Redención en recuerdo de la muerte de Jesucristo 1.950 años atrás, entre las distintas celebraciones dedicadas a la juventud, la más importante tuvo lugar en la vigilia del Domingo de Ramos de 1984 en Roma. Más de 300.000 jóvenes procedentes de todas las partes del mundo (y albergados por cerca de 6.000 familias romanas) participaron en el Jubileo internacional de la juventud. Además de muchos obispos, estaban también presentes el Hermano Roger y la Madre Teresa de Calcuta. El papa Juan Pablo II obsequió a los jóvenes con una cruz de madera que simbolizaba "el amor del Señor Jesús por la Humanidad y como anuncio de que sólo en Cristo, muerto y resucitado, está la salvación y la redención". Tras este evento el Papa instituyó la Jornada Mundial de la Juventud. El cardenal argentino Eduardo Pironio, designado presidente del Pontificio Consejo para los Laicos pocos días antes del Domingo de Ramos de 1984, habría realizado la propuesta de instituir la Jornada, y se lo considera su co-fundador. El año 1985 fue proclamado por la ONU Año Internacional de la Juventud. La Iglesia organizó un nuevo encuentro internacional el Domingo de Ramos, el 31 de marzo, con otros 350.000 jóvenes que se reunieron en la Plaza de San Pedro. Tras este evento el Papa instituyó la Jornada Mundial de la Juventud. El Domingo de Ramos de 1986 tuvo lugar en Roma la ya primera Jornada Mundial de la Juventud, la primera de una serie que contribuyó a atribuir al papa el apodo de "El Papa de los jóvenes". En aquella ocasión Juan Pablo II invitó a los jóvenes de todo el mundo con la carta Siempre prestos a testimoniar la esperanza que está en vosotros, dando su apoyo a la realización del evento en la ciudad de Buenos Aires. De allí en adelante, la Jornada Mundial de la Juventud se celebró cada año, el Domingo de Ramos, en todas las diócesis. Cada dos o tres años este acontecimiento asume el formato de una reunión internacional, y jóvenes de todo el mundo se reúnen en la ciudad indicada junto al Papa para compartir su fe con la de los demás y meditar sobre el mensaje que el Papa elige para cada ocasión. El organismo encargado de la organización y de la coordinación de las Jornadas Mundiales es el Pontificio Consejo para los Laicos, cuya sección joven fue instituida en el 1985. El cardenal argentino Eduardo Francisco Pironio,
  2. 2. como presidente del Pontificio Consejo para los Laicos, se convirtió en responsable de esas jornadas y como tal llegó a ser uno de sus principales propulsores. Pironio acompañó a Juan Pablo II, no solo en las ediciones organizadas en la diócesis de Roma, sino en las realizadas en Buenos Aires (1987), Santiago de Compostela (1989), Częstochowa (1991), Denver (1993) y Manila (1995). Importancia de Jornada Mundial de la Juventud será analizada por obispos europeos La Jornada Mundial de la Juventud (JMJ) será uno de los temas que analizarán los secretarios generales de las Conferencias Episcopales de Europa durante su encuentro anual a realizarse en Covadonga (España). Según Radio Vaticano, en este encuentro los representantes de los episcopados reflexionarán sobre la secularización. El evento es promovido por el Consejo de las Conferencias Episcopales de Europa y participarán obispos de más de treinta países. El tema principal es "La situación religiosa en Europa: entre la secularización y las preguntas sobre el sentido y la espiritualidad". Con respecto a la JMJ de Sydney, se informó que el número de inscritos superó los 200 mil participantes, cifra que está por encima de las estimaciones iniciales de 125 mil jóvenes. "Con casi 40 vuelos adicionales en el aeropuerto de Sydney en las fechas del acontecimiento, no hay duda que esta ciudad se verá inundada de miles de jóvenes felices", señaló Danny Casey, uno de los coordinadores del encuentro. Por ello, los organizadores creen que en el acto final en el hipódromo de Randwick, pueda haber medio millón de personas. Fech a Sede Asistentes Tema Papa 0 1984, 15 de abril Ciudad del Vaticano 300 00020 Jubileo de la Redención Juan Pablo II 0 1985, 31 de marzo Roma, Italia 300 00021 Año Internacional de la Juventud Juan Pablo II
  3. 3. I 1986, 23 de marzo Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Siempre prontos para dar razón de vuestra esperanza a todo el que os la pidiere (1 Pe 3:15) Juan Pablo II II 1987, 11 y 1 2 de abril Buenos Aires, Argentina 1 000 0002 223 Nosotros hemos conocido el amor que Dios tiene y hemos creído en Él (1Jn 4:16) Juan Pablo II III 1988, 27 de marzo Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Haced todo lo que Él os diga (Jn 2:5) Juan Pablo II IV 1989, 15 al 2 0 de agosto Santiago de Compostela, España 500 00024 Yo soy el Camino, la Verdad y la Vida (Jn 14:6) Juan Pablo II V 1990, 8 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Yo soy la vid, vosotros los sarmientos (Jn 15:5) Juan Pablo II VI 1991, 10 al 1 5 de agosto Częstochowa, Polon ia 1 600 0002 526 Habéis recibido un espíritu de hijos adoptivos (Rom 8:15) Juan Pablo II VII 1992, 12 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Vayan por el mundo predicando el Juan Pablo II
  4. 4. Evangelio (Mc 16:15) VIII 1993, 10 al 1 5 de agosto Denver, Estados Unidos 700 000 27 28 Yo vine para dar vida en abundancia (Jn 10:10) Juan Pablo II IX 1994, 27 de marzo Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Tal como el Padre me envió, yo os envío a vosotros. (Jn 20:21) Juan Pablo II X 1995, 10 al 1 5 de enero Manila, Filipinas 5 000 0002 9 Tal como el Padre me envió, yo os envió a vosotros (Jn 20:21) Juan Pablo II XI 1996, 31 de marzo Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Señor, ¿a quién acudiremos? Tú eres el único que tiene palabras de vida eterna (Jn 6:28) Juan Pablo II XII 1997, 19 al 2 4 de agosto París, Francia 1 200 000 Maestro, ¿dónde vives? Ven y verás (Jn 1:38-39) Juan Pablo II XIII 1998, 5 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos El Espíritu Santo les enseñará todo (Jn 14:26) Juan Pablo II XIV 1999, 28 de marzo Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos El Padre los ama (Jn 16:27) Juan Pablo II
  5. 5. XV 2000, 15 al 2 0 de agosto Roma, Italia 2 200 000 El Verbo se hizo carne y habitó entre nosotros (Jn 1:14) Juan Pablo II XVI 2001, 8 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, tome su cruz y sígame (Lc 9:23) Juan Pablo II XVII 2002, 23 al 2 8 de julio Toronto, Canadá 800 00030 3132 Vosotros sois la sal de la tierra, vosotros sois la luz del mundo (Mt 5:13- 14) Juan Pablo II XVIII 2003, 13 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos He ahí tu Madre (Jn 19:27) Juan Pablo II XIX 2004, 4 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Quisiéramos ver a Jesús (Jn 12:21) Juan Pablo II XX 2005, 16 al 2 1 de agosto Colonia, Alemania 1 100 0001 2 Hemos venido a adorarle (Mt 2:2) Benedict o XVI XXI 2006, 9 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Para mis pies antorcha es tu palabra, luz para mi sendero (Sal 118[119],105) Benedict o XVI
  6. 6. XXII 2007, 1 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos Amaos los unos a los otros, como yo os he amado (Jn 13, 34) Benedict o XVI XXIII 2008, 15 al 2 0 de julio Sídney, Australia 500 00033 3435 Recibiréis la fuerza del Espíritu Santo, que vendrá sobre vosotros, y seréis mis testigos (Hch 1,8) Benedict o XVI XXIV 2009, 5 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos «Hemos puesto nuestra esperanza en el Dios vivo» (1Tm 4,10) Benedict o XVI XXV 2010, 28 de marzo Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos «Maestro bueno, ¿qué haré para heredar la vida eterna?» (Mc 10,17) Benedict o XVI XXVI 2011, 16 al 2 1 de agosto Madrid, España 2 000 0003 637 «Arraigados y edificados en Cristo, firmes en la fe» (cfr. Col 2,7) Benedict o XVI XXVII 2012, 1 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos «Estad siempre alegres en el Señor» (Flp 4,4) Benedict o XVI
  7. 7. XXVII I 2013, 23 al 2 8 de julio38 Río de Janeiro, Brasil 3 700 0003 9 «Id y haced discípulos a todos los pueblos» (Mt 28,19) Francisc o XXIX 2014, 13 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos “Bienaventurado s los pobres de espíritu, porque de ellos es el reino de los cielos” (Mt 5,3)40 Francisc o XXX 2015, 5 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos “Bienaventurado s los limpios de corazón, porque ellos verán a Dios” (Mt 5,8)40 Francisc o XXXI 2016, 26 al 3 1 de julio41 Cracovia, Polonia42 3 200 0005 “Bienaventurado s los misericordiosos, porque ellos alcanzarán misericordia” (Mt 5,7)40 Francisc o XXXII 2017, 9 de abril Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos “El Todopoderoso ha hecho cosas grandes en mí” (Lc 1,49) Francisc o XXXII I 2018, 25 de marzo Celebraciones diocesanas en Domingo de Ramos “No temas, María, porque has hallado gracia delante de Dios” (Lc 1,30)
  8. 8. XXXI V 2019, 22 al 2 7 de enero Ciudad de Panamá, Panamá “He aquí la sierva del Señor; hágase en mí según tu palabra” (Lc 1,38)

×