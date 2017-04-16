UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE AMBATO N`TICS II TEMA: LA WEB 2.0 NOMBRE: Lizbeth Moreta CURSO: Segundo “B” Contabilidad
Nace a mediados del 2004. Mediante Dale Dougherty Considerado un fenómeno técnico- social. Popularizado por una serie de a...
Características: 1.Simplifica la lectoescritura de contenidos. 2.Amplifica los espacios de participación e intercambio. 3....
¿Cómo actúa la Web 2.0 en el ámbito de la educación? Transita de un medio pasivo a uno activo en los alumnos. Los alumnos ...
Pilares de la Web 2.0 Las Redes Sociales Los Contenidos Los organizadores sociales e inteligentes de la información Aplica...
Recursos indispensables de la Web 2.0  Weblogs  Las Wikis  Las Webquest  Las fotografías digitales  Los videos  Los ...
Aplicaciones informáticas en la nube Buscadores Blogs Redes Sociales Chat WebQuest Agregadores o marcadores de favor...
La Web 2.0 y sus herramientas de lectoescritura digital • Se trata de una segunda generación de comunidades virtuales basa...
Herramientas de la Lectoescritura digital • Los Blogs.-considerados como la imprenta personal del siglo XXI. • Las Wikis.-...
Extraído de: Carrasco, M. A. (2013). Aprendizaje y Competencias y Tic. En M. A. Carrasco, Aprendizaje y Competencias y Ti...
La web 2.0

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE AMBATO N`TICS II TEMA: LA WEB 2.0 NOMBRE: Lizbeth Moreta CURSO: Segundo “B” Contabilidad
  2. 2. Nace a mediados del 2004. Mediante Dale Dougherty Considerado un fenómeno técnico- social. Popularizado por una serie de aplicaciones. Inducido para los jóvenes del siglo XXI. Considerado un escape de contenidos multimedia.
  3. 3. Características: 1.Simplifica la lectoescritura de contenidos. 2.Amplifica los espacios de participación e intercambio. 3.Se adapta a las multitudes inteligentes. 4.Permite explorar formas de organizar, clasificar, jerarquizar información.
  4. 4. ¿Cómo actúa la Web 2.0 en el ámbito de la educación? Transita de un medio pasivo a uno activo en los alumnos. Los alumnos se convierten en autores de nuevas ideas. Y no tanto en consumidores de información.
  5. 5. Pilares de la Web 2.0 Las Redes Sociales Los Contenidos Los organizadores sociales e inteligentes de la información Aplicaciones y servicios
  6. 6. Recursos indispensables de la Web 2.0  Weblogs  Las Wikis  Las Webquest  Las fotografías digitales  Los videos  Los Podcast  Los RSS (Rich Site Summary)
  7. 7. Aplicaciones informáticas en la nube Buscadores Blogs Redes Sociales Chat WebQuest Agregadores o marcadores de favoritos
  8. 8. La Web 2.0 y sus herramientas de lectoescritura digital • Se trata de una segunda generación de comunidades virtuales basadas en la web con el objetivo de: Compartir contenidos y recursos entre diversos usuarios Mediante dispositivos digitales como computadoras, teléfonos móviles.
  9. 9. Herramientas de la Lectoescritura digital • Los Blogs.-considerados como la imprenta personal del siglo XXI. • Las Wikis.-fungen como bibliotecas de proyectos, repositorios de contenidos o productoras de documentos conjuntos. • Redes Sociales.- generan nuevos códigos de comunicación, interacción.
  10. 10. Extraído de: Carrasco, M. A. (2013). Aprendizaje y Competencias y Tic. En M. A. Carrasco, Aprendizaje y Competencias y Tic (págs. 100-119). México: Pearson Educación de México S.A.

