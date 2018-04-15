Successfully reported this slideshow.
INVESTIGACIÓN QUÍMICA REACCIONES Y ECUACIONES QUÍMICAS EXALUMNAS DE LA PRESENTACIÓN DECIMO - UNO 2018
INTRODUCCIÓN Este trabajo de investigación se hizo con el fin de conocer las reacciones y ecuaciones químicas que se puede...
TABLA DE CONTENIDO A. Introducción B. Objetivos C. Tabla de contenido D. Reacción química a. Que es una reacción química b...
REACCIÓN QUÍMICA: ¿Que es una reacción química? Es aquel proceso o fenómeno químico en el cual dos sustancias o más (denom...
Partes de una reacción química: Reactante o Reactivo: Son aquellas sustancias que desarrollan una interacción con otras en...
Productos Reactivos y productos: Se definen como los químicos que resultan de la separación y reacomodación de los reactiv...
Clases de reacciones químicas: En forma general se pueden clasificar las reacciones químicas en: - Reacciones de síntesis ...
ECUACIÓN QUÍMICA: ¿Como se escribe una ecuación química? Una ecuación química usa los símbolos, fórmulas de los reactivos ...
Deje los elementos en estado libre hasta el último momento, ya que cambiando los coeficientesde estos sólo cambian esta cl...
Clases de ecuaciones químicas: En la naturaleza se presenta una gran cantidad de reacciones químicas que permiten la trans...
WEBGRAFIA Reacción química: https://www.definicionabc.com/ciencia/reaccion-quimica.php https://www.partesdel.com/reaccion_...
