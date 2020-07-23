Slideshare (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SLIDESHARE NICOLLE MARTINEZ ROMERO SAMUEL OBANDO GUZMAN COLEGIO SIERRA MORENA CURVA QUINTO A
DEFINICION DE SLIDESHARE • SLIDESHARE es un sitio web 2.0 de espacio web de dispositivos que ofrece a los usuarios la posi...
HISTORIA DE SLIDESHARE • SLIDESHARE FUE LANZADO EL 4 DE OCTUBRE DE 2006 • EL SITIO WEB FUE CONCEBIDO PARA SER UTILIZADO PO...
USO • Facilita la colaboración ya que se hace indispensable el que las personas estén o no en una misma región geográfica
VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS
VENTAJAS • Permite dar conferencias sin necesidad de cargar la presentación. • La presentación se puede ver desde cualquie...
DESVENTAJAS • A nivel educativo las presentaciones en PowerPoint son un formato muy limitado. • No tienen demasiado valor ...
EJEMPLO • Entre las personas de un equipo de trabajo. Entre colegas de una misma institución. Entre alumnos.
