COLLAGE PERSONAL Mariana Acosta Rodríguez 1°j
E S T A F O T O F U E T O M A D A C U A N D O T E N I A 4 A Ñ O S E N L A S A L A D E M I C A S A
E S T A F O T O F U E T O M A D A E N L A S E S I Ó N D E M I Q U I N C E A Ñ E R A ( E L E S M I P A P A )
L A F O T O F U E C A P T U R A D A M I E N T R A S B A I L A B A E L V A L S D E M I Q U I N C E A Ñ E R A ( C O N M I P ...
A Q U Í M I H I C I E R O N U N A S E S I Ó N D E F O T O S P A R A M I X V
E S T A F U E L A S E S I Ó N D E M I X V C O N M I V E S T I D O
E L E S M I N O V I O , Y L A F O T O F U E T O M A D A E N E L C U M P L E A Ñ O S D E U N A A M I G A
L A F O T O F U E T O M A D A C U A N D O F U I R E I N A D E L A S E C U N D A R I A
E S T E E S M I S A L Ó N F A L T A N L O S Q U E E S T A B A N E N O T R O S G R U P O S
E L L A E S M I P R I M A F A V O R I T A , C O N E L L A C O N V I V Í G R A N P A R T E D E M I N I Ñ E Z
E L L A E S M I M E J O R A M I G A Y L A Q U I E R O M U C H O
T O M E E S T A F O T O E N U N O D E S U S C O N C I E R T O S F U E U N M O M E N T O S U P E R E S P E C I A L P A R A ...
E S T A F O T O M E L A T O M O M I T Í A E L D Í A Q U E C U M P L Í X V A Ñ O S
E L L A E S R O S A R I O E S U N A G R A N A M I G A , F U E M I P R I M E R A M I G A D E A Q U Í D E L A U N E .
E L E S M I H E R M A N O Y S U N O V I A , E S T A F O T O F U E T O M A D A H A C E U N O S 3 A Ñ O S A P R O X .
E S T A F O T O F U E T O M A D A H A C E P O C O T I E M P O E S U N A D E M I S F A V O R I T A S
E L L O S S O N M I S M A S C O T A S
Y P O R U L T I M O L O M A S I M P O R T A N T E E N M I V I D A , M I F A M I L I A
MI COLLAGE DE LAS PERSONAS IMPORTANTES EN MI VIDA

Collage personal mariana Acosta

×