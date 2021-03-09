Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 TABLA DE CONTENIDO 1. DESCONECTADOS​…………………………………………………………………4 2. CONECTADOS​………………………………………………………………………4 3. NORMAS Y RU...
4 1. ​DESCONECTADOS En esta sección se debe escribir una serie de instrucciones utilizando los símbolos, que se encuentran...
5 3.2.​ Normas y rutinas al empezar la sesión ➔ Es importante empezar las actividades previstas lo más rápido posible, por...
6 6.​ PROGRAMADOR(a) Un programador es aquella persona que elabora programas de computadora,​ es decir escribe, depura y m...
7 10.​ DEPURAR La depuración de programas es el proceso de identificar y corregir errores de programación. Aylin Posada. 1...
8 14. ​CONCLUSIONES ● Llegamos a la conclusión de que las consultas y los temas tratados anteriormente son muy importantes...
9 16.​ EVIDENCIA (​Captura de pantallas​)
10
  1. 1. 1 TRABAJO DE TECNOLOGIA Actividad #2 Grupal RODRÍGUEZ QUINTERO JULIETA POSADA CUELLAR AYLIN OCHOA RAMIREZ NICOL ORTIZ CASTRO MARIANA GONZALEZ LAURA ABELLO MARIANA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL SANTIAGO DE CALI 2021
  2. 2. 2 TRABAJO DE TECNOLOGIA Actividad #2 Grupal RODRÍGUEZ QUINTERO JULIETA POSADA CUELLAR AYLIN OCHOA RAMIREZ NICOL ORTIZ CASTRO MARIANA GONZALEZ LAURA ABELLO MARIANA GRADO 9-3 DOCENTE GUILLERMO MONDRAGON LICENCIADO INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL SANTIAGO DE CALI 2021
  3. 3. 3 TABLA DE CONTENIDO 1. DESCONECTADOS​…………………………………………………………………4 2. CONECTADOS​………………………………………………………………………4 3. NORMAS Y RUTINAS QUE DEBES TENER ANTES DE LA SESIÓN DE TRABAJO Y EN LA SESIÓN DE TRABAJO​…………....………...4 3.1.Normas y rutinas antes de la sesión de trabajo…………………………………....4 3.2.Normas y rutinas al empezar la sesión…………………………………………….5 3.3.Normas y rutinas al final de la sesión……………………………………………..5 4. ALGORITMO​……………………………...……………..…………....…………….5 5. PROGRAMA​……………………………………………...……………………....…5 6. PROGRAMADOR(A)​.................................................................................................6 7. PROCESADOR​……………………………………………………………………...6 8. MICROBIT​…………………………………………………….…………………….6 9. MAKE-CODE​………………………………………………...………………....…...6 10. DEPURAR​…………………………………………………………………………,...7 11. VALIDAR​………………………………………………………………………….....7 12. VARIABLE BOOLEANA​………………….……………………....….....………….7 13. REFERENCIAS​…………………………....………....……………………………...7 14. CONCLUSIONES​………………………...………………………………………....8 15. BLOGS​…………………………………………………………………………..…...8 16. EVIDENCIA (Capturas de pantalla)​........................................................................9
  4. 4. 4 1. ​DESCONECTADOS En esta sección se debe escribir una serie de instrucciones utilizando los símbolos, que se encuentran en la tabla 1, y se deberá llevar objeto por objeto desde inicio hasta un lugar indicado con el símbolo circular rojo, pero no se puede pasar por encima de las serpientes, o donde ya hay objetos. ​ Mariana Abello​. 2.​ CONECTADOS La tarjeta micro:bit contiene un procesador, que permite ejecutar las instrucciones del programa, en su lenguaje especial, utilizando el editor make-Code. pues este editor tiene un simulador de la micro:bit que permite depurar y validar el programa. ​Mariana Abello. 3.​ NORMAS Y RUTINAS QUE DEBES TENER ANTES DE LA SESIÓN DE TRABAJO Y EN LA SESIÓN DE TRABAJO 3.1.​ Normas y rutinas antes de la sesión de trabajo. Prepara todo el material que se requiere y planea la sesión: ➔ Las micro:bit, si se necesitan. ➔ Los computadores y el editor Makecode. ➔ Las copias para el trabajo en grupo y nuestros cuadernos. ➔ Carteleras para realizar los registros de aula. ➔ Es ideal tener un plan general de trabajo de las actividades del día que incluya cómo empezar, cómo terminar y el tiempo destinado a cada momento. ➔ Ten a la mano registros de clases anteriores con el fin de utilizarlos para acordarte de los aprendizajes previos. ​Julieta Rodríguez.
  5. 5. 5 3.2.​ Normas y rutinas al empezar la sesión ➔ Es importante empezar las actividades previstas lo más rápido posible, por ejemplo recordando lo visto previamente. ➔ Debemos ubicarnos en nuestros lugares de trabajo definidos para que se pueda aprovechar la sesión de trabajo. ➔ Igualmente es importante que sepamos el objetivo de la actividad el cual debe estar escrito en lugar visible. ​Julieta Rodríguez. 3.3.​ Normas y rutinas al final de la sesión. ➔ Organizamos el material y lo regresamos al lugar previsto tal como lo encontramos. ➔ Apoyamos en el cierre de la sesión indicando lo que hemos aprendido y las dudas que nos hayan quedado. ➔ En el cierre es importante que quede registro de lo que aprendimos. Esto nos ayudará a recordarlo mejor. Ayudamos a realizar el registro con nuestras ideas. Julieta Rodríguez. 4.​ ALGORITMO Son los pasos relacionados el uno con el otro en un orden de lógica que tiene como fin encontrar la solución de algún problema en especial. ​Maríana Ortiz 5.​ PROGRAMA Son instrucciones que cuando las ejecutamos podemos realizar una o varias tareas en una computadora. ​Mariana Ortiz
  6. 6. 6 6.​ PROGRAMADOR(a) Un programador es aquella persona que elabora programas de computadora,​ es decir escribe, depura y mantiene el código fuente de un programa informático, que ejecuta el hardware de una computadora, para realizar una tarea determinada. En muchos países, un programador es también una categoría profesional reconocida. Deberá escribir sobre una hoja un programa utilizando las instrucciones-símbolos de la tabla. El programa consiste en una secuencia de estos símbolos que le dirá al procesador lo que debe hacer.​ Nicol Ochoa. 7.​ PROCESADOR Deberá leer el programa y ejecutar las instrucciones para mover y colocar las fichas. Nicol Ochoa. 8.​ MICROBIT Es una pequeña tarjeta programable de 4x5 cm diseñada para que aprender a programar sea fácil, divertido y al alcance de todos. Laura Gonzalez. 9. ​MAKE-COBE E​s una plataforma gratuita de código abierto para la creación de experiencias atractivas de aprendizaje de la informática que ayudan a progresar hacia la programación real. Laura Gonzalez.
  7. 7. 7 10.​ DEPURAR La depuración de programas es el proceso de identificar y corregir errores de programación. Aylin Posada. 11.​ VALIDAR La validación de un proceso es el mecanismo usado por el fabricante para planear, obtener, registrar e interpretar datos. ​Aylin Posada 12. ​VARIABLE BOOLEANA Es aquella que puede representar valores de lógica binaria, esto es 2 valores, que normalmente representan falso o verdadero. Comúnmente es utilizada en programación, estadística, electrónica, matemáticas. ​Aylin Posada. 13.​ REFERENCIAS ➔ Información utilizada, estudiada y analizada de las fichas 0 y 1.
  8. 8. 8 14. ​CONCLUSIONES ● Llegamos a la conclusión de que las consultas y los temas tratados anteriormente son muy importantes para el desarrollo de proyectos tecnológicos y virtuales. Ya que nos explica la utilidad de cada elemento en la electrónica. ● Las ​fichas 0 y 1 nos amplían nuestros pensamientos hacia la tecnología, ya que es un sistema centrado y direccionado a la educación, nos enriqueció mucho y ayudó a completar nuestros conocimientos computacionales a través de habilidades propias. ● Entendimos y aprendimos nuevas herramientas y sistemas que nos ofrece la tecnología de hoy en día, como saber utilizar ​blogger​, donde podemos publicar saberes para que la gente vea y aprenda. También como hacer un ​podcast​, donde podemos compartir información por medio de audios; entre otras cosas, esto nos sirve para nuestro aprendizaje tecnológico que aplicaremos en el futuro (trabajos y demás cosas). Además, conocimos que la aplicación ​make-code nos da la oportunidad para que realicemos cualquier objeto que queramos hacer, osea que la aplicación nos enseña cómo lo tenemos que hacer y con ​microbit podemos editar lo que es sonido, color, entre otras características, y así permitiéndonos crear cualquier experiencia informática que nos ayudará y facilitará nuestros trabajos más adelante. 15.​ BLOGS 1. Blog Aylin Posada ​https://tecnologia9-314.blogspot.com/ 2. Blog Julieta Rodríguez ​https://periodo1j.blogspot.com/ 3. Blog Mariana Abello Mejia ​https://mariabelmejia.blogspot.com/ 4. Blog Mariana Ortiz Castro ​https://mktcheck.blogspot.com/ 5. Blog laura gonzalez ​https://periodo1wq.blogspot.com/ 6. Blog Nicol Ochoa ​https://nicolochoaw.blogspot.com/
  9. 9. 9 16.​ EVIDENCIA (​Captura de pantallas​)
  10. 10. 10

