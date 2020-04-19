Easrer in different countries

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Easter in different countries Telavi #1 public school X grade Mariam Vakhvakhishvili
Easter is a joyful spring festival which celebrates the rebirth of Jesus. Christians and many other people around the worl...
Easter is the brightest, most majestic holiday in Ukraine, and it is celebrated with a variety of traditions. The word for...
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are spent preparing food for Easter. Baking sweet egg bread (Paska) and dyeing eggs (krashan...
The celebration for Easter starts on Saturday night, when many Christians go for an overnight church service. It is not ea...
As in many other countries, Easter in the USA is also celebrated with some beautiful traditions, colorful eggs and the Eas...
The traditional food is Easter Ham. This is a hearty ham on the bone, which is cooked in the oven and then refined with a ...
Argentinian Torta PascualinaLiterally translated as “Eastertime Tart,” Torta Pascualina, has been a traditional Argentinia...
Another widespread Easter tradition in the US are the colorful Easter parades, with each city having its own customs. The ...
Easter is one of the most popular holidays in Germany. For many German families, Easter is the first occasion to go outsid...
In Germany the celebration of Easter starts on Thursday and ends on Sunday, with traditional dishes for each day. The Thur...
Like Christmas trees, Osterbaum, or Easter trees, are kept in the home during the holiday season and some people may even ...
The Easter Egg Hunt is a longstanding German Easter Sunday tradition, in which German children search for hard-boiled colo...
Germany’s most popular Easter poem “Outside of the Gate” by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, describes the joyful feelings peop...
Easter eggs symbolize new life and in Germany, eggs are often still hand-blown and delicately decorated. Eggs were once tr...
In Poland, a country where Roman-Catholic religious practices are still widely present, Easter happens to be one of the mo...
White borscht soup is eaten on Easter Sunday morning or served for dinner after the appetizers.
Chałka is served for breakfast or with a meal. It's especially great for ham sandwiches—the sweet and salty combination is...
The eggs, which dominate the Easter table, symbolise life and rebirth. Beautifully decorated, they have adorned Polish tab...
Pouring water on one another is a Polish Easter tradition called Śmigus-dyngus. On Easter Monday, boys try to drench other...
Easter time in Spain can be very different from how you might be used to celebrating it at home. There are no Easter egg h...
The Easter period in Spain is known as Semana Santa, or Holy Week which dates back to the 16th century. Today, Semana Sant...
The floats are an important part of the religious process. They are huge, intricate and elaborate pieces of artwork, which...
Forget chocolate Easter eggs, the Spanish have their own Easter treats. Similar to French toast, Torrijas are typically ea...
Easter cakes, or Monas de Pascua, are typically found in the Catalunya and Valencia regions. Traditionally they consist of...
Easter is the greatest Christian celebration in Greece. The country celebrates this special holiday like nowhere else in t...
Tsoureki is traditionally on Holy Thursday that people make the Easter brioche. This sweet bread is usually braided with t...
The tradition of boiling and dyeing eggs in the red color symbolizes the rebirth of life and the blood of Christ. Red eggs...
This special day sees the conclusion of the Passion of Christ with Christ’s burial. On this day, bells ring multiple times...
