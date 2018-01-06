Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Νεοελληνική γλώσσα Β΄ Γυμνασίου - 3η ενότητα: Φίλοι για πάντα Επιμέλεια: Μαρία Μιχάλη http://blogs.sch.gr/m_michali/ Κείμε...
Νεοελληνική γλώσσα Β΄ Γυμνασίου - 3η ενότητα: Φίλοι για πάντα Επιμέλεια: Μαρία Μιχάλη http://blogs.sch.gr/m_michali/ Όταν ...
Νεοελληνική γλώσσα Β΄ Γυμνασίου - 3η ενότητα: Φίλοι για πάντα Επιμέλεια: Μαρία Μιχάλη http://blogs.sch.gr/m_michali/ για τ...
Νεοελληνική γλώσσα Β΄ Γυμνασίου - 3η ενότητα: Φίλοι για πάντα Επιμέλεια: Μαρία Μιχάλη http://blogs.sch.gr/m_michali/ 3. Να...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3η ενότητα κείμενα &amp; δραστηριότητες για τη φιλία

56 views

Published on

Κείμενα & δραστηριότητες για την 3η ενότητα της Νεοελληνικής γλώσσας Β΄Γυμνασίου (φίλοι για πάντα)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3η ενότητα κείμενα &amp; δραστηριότητες για τη φιλία

  1. 1. Νεοελληνική γλώσσα Β΄ Γυμνασίου - 3η ενότητα: Φίλοι για πάντα Επιμέλεια: Μαρία Μιχάλη http://blogs.sch.gr/m_michali/ Κείμενο 1ο Η φιλία είναι απολύτως απαραίτητη, κυρίως στην περίοδο κατά την οποία αλλάζουν οι σχέσεις που έχουμε με την οικογένειά μας. Τότε, αναζητάμε ένα σωσία, για να νιώσουμε πιο δυνατοί, ένα έμπιστο πρόσωπο, για να μοιραστούμε τις δυσκολίες, μια αδερφή ψυχή, για να τις καταπραΰνει σε κλίμα αδελφικότητας. Ψάχνουμε, επίσης, ένα ζωντανό καθρέφτη, για να έρθουμε σε αντιπαράθεση με τον εαυτό μας, για τον οποίο δεν είμαστε σίγουροι. Καμιά φορά, επιδιώκουμε να ξαναβρούμε ένα συναίσθημα συγχώνευσης, ταυτιζόμαστε με τους φίλους μας, όπως με τους γονείς μας, όταν ήμασταν μικροί, τον καιρό που πιστεύαμε ακόμα ότι αυτή η σχέση αγάπης μαζί τους ήταν ακλόνητη. Η πραγματική όμως φιλία, δηλαδή αυτή που μπορεί να διατηρηθεί, αρχίζει όταν μπορούμε να πούμε στον άλλο: «Δεν είσαι σαν εμένα, έχεις δίκιο να είσαι όπως είσαι. Αν και είμαστε διαφορετικοί, εγώ σ’ αγαπώ πολύ». Φίλους έχουμε άφθονους, αληθινούς φίλους όμως πολύ πιο σπάνια. Μερικοί λένε ότι στη ζωή είναι μετρημένοι οι πραγματικοί φίλοι. Όταν δεν καταφέρνουμε να έχουμε φίλους, τότε πρέπει να αναρωτηθούμε, γιατί συμβαίνει αυτό κι ίσως να χρειαστεί να μιλήσουμε με κάποιον μεγαλύτερο που είναι της εμπιστοσύνης μας. Είναι ωραίο να έχουμε φιλίες με διάφορους ανθρώπους, κυρίως όταν μοιραζόμαστε τις ίδιες δραστηριότητες. Πίσω όμως από μια φιλία υπάρχει μια αληθινή συνάντηση που μας κάνει να μην είμαστε πια οι ίδιοι. Οι ενήλικοι που δεν έχουν φίλους, αλλά μόνο συναδέλφους ή απλές γνωριμίες, μένουν μόνοι τους την ημέρα που θα σταματήσουν τη δουλειά τους. Αντίθετα, όλοι οι έφηβοι λένε ότι η φιλία είναι το πιο σημαντικό πράγμα στη ζωή τους. Κι αυτό γιατί η πραγματική φιλία τούς δίνει τη δύναμη να ξανοιχτούν, να οραματιστούν, να δεσμευτούν. Ίσως είναι, επειδή νιώθουν δυνατοί από την αυτοπεποίθηση που τους παρέχει η εμπιστοσύνη ενός άλλου, τον οποίο σέβονται και στον οποίο μπορούν να πουν τα πάντα, ακόμα και αυτά για τα οποία δεν είναι περήφανοι, ξέροντας όμως ότι κάτι τέτοιο θα γίνει δεκτό με ανοχή. Η πίστη στον άλλο είναι το δεύτερο θεμέλιο στο οποίο στηρίζεται η φιλία. Τη δική μας εμπιστοσύνη τη στηρίζουμε στην πίστη που μας δείχνει ο άλλος και την οποία μόνο στις δύσκολες στιγμές μπορούμε να εκτιμήσουμε.
  2. 2. Νεοελληνική γλώσσα Β΄ Γυμνασίου - 3η ενότητα: Φίλοι για πάντα Επιμέλεια: Μαρία Μιχάλη http://blogs.sch.gr/m_michali/ Όταν όλα πάνε καλά, το να μείνεις πιστός στον άλλο είναι εύκολη υπόθεση. Το να είσαι όμως πιστός δε σημαίνει να είσαι τυφλός και να δέχεσαι από τον άλλο τα πάντα χωρίς κριτικό πνεύμα. Είναι φοβερό να νιώθει κανείς ότι πρέπει να προδώσει τον εαυτό του, προκειμένου να μην προδώσει ένα φίλο. (ΦΡΑΝΣΟΥΑ ΝΤΟΛΤΟ, ΚΑΤΡΙΝ ΝΤΟΛΤΟ-ΤΟΛΙΤΣ, Έφηβοι, προβλήματα και ανησυχίες, εκδ. ΠΑΤΑΚΗ, Αθήνα 2003). Δραστηριότητες: 1. Να δώσετε έναν τίτλο στο κείμενο. 2. Πότε είναι απαραίτητη η φιλία και γιατί, σύμφωνα με το κείμενο; 3. Φιλία σημαίνει «απαρνιέμαι τον εαυτό μου;». Να τεκμηριώσετε την απάντησή σας με βάση το κείμενο. 4. Να μεταφέρετε τους τύπους των ρημάτων στην άλλη φωνή και σχηματίστε με αυτά προτάσεις που θα αναφέρονται στους φίλους σας/στη φιλία. α) ταυτιζόμαστε β) να διατηρηθεί γ) μοιραζόμαστε δ) στηρίζεται ε) προδώσει 5) Ψάχνουμε στο κείμενο κι αναζητάμε ρήματα β΄ συζυγίας... α) Να τα κυκλώσετε β) Να κάνετε με αυτά προτάσεις που θα έχουν ως θέμα τη φιλία/τους φίλους. Κείμενο 2 Όταν στης 10:53 μμ την ημέρα των Χριστουγέννων η Simon Back ενημέρωσε για τελευταία φορά την κατάστασή της στην προσωπική της σελίδα στο Facebook έγραψε: «Η κατάστασή μου είναι δυσκολοπερίγραπτη. Έχω πάρει όλα τα χάπια μου και σύντομα θα είμαι νεκρή, οπότε γεια χαρά σε όλους». Τα σχόλια των φίλων της ήταν διάφορα που αφορούσαν κυρίως το κατά πόσο αυτή η κατάσταση ήταν φάρσα. Από τα 1048 άτομα που ήταν καταχωρημένοι ως φίλοι της κανείς δεν έλεγξε στην πράξη την πραγματικότητα ή όχι των αναγραφόμενων. Στης 05:05 την επόμενη μέρα ήταν νεκρή και λίγο αργότερα η μητέρα της έγραφε «Η κόρη μου απεβίωσε, οπότε σας παρακαλώ αφήστε την ήσυχη». Ένα από τα ηθικά διδάγματα αυτής της ιστορίας είναι η έλλειψη της έκπληξης που εμφανίζεται ξανά και ξανά στο διαδίκτυο είτε πρόκειται
  3. 3. Νεοελληνική γλώσσα Β΄ Γυμνασίου - 3η ενότητα: Φίλοι για πάντα Επιμέλεια: Μαρία Μιχάλη http://blogs.sch.gr/m_michali/ για την περίπτωση της Backs είτε για ένα οποιοδήποτε παιδί χαμένο ατελείωτες ώρες σε μια ψηφιακή μονοδιάστατη πραγματικότητα. Ένα βασικό ερώτημα που ανακύπτει είναι το κατά πόσο η λεγόμενη φιλία στο διαδίκτυο αξίζει πραγματικά ή ακόμη περισσότερο αν είναι όντως φιλία. Οι υπερασπιστές της φιλία μέσω των site κοινωνικής δικτύωσης αναφέρουν τη δυνατότητα προσέγγισης με αγαπημένα πρόσωπα που μπορεί να βρίσκονται μακριά ή τη δυνατότητα, που δίνεται σε ανάπηρα άτομα ή άτομα καθηλωμένα, για επαφή με το σύνολο του κόσμου πράγμα που σε άλλη περίπτωση θα ήταν απαγορευτικό. Επίσης, αυτή η επικοινωνία είναι ένα αντίδοτο στη μοναξιά, γιατί αυτό το νέο είδος φιλίας μάς επιτρέπει, όποτε θέλουμε να επικοινωνήσουμε με το φίλο μας. Φυσικά, όλα αυτά είναι σωστά και σεβαστά αλλά γιατί γύρω από αυτά στήνεται ένας χορός εκατομμυρίων (ας θυμηθούμε την πρόσφατη αποτίμηση της τιμής του Facebook σε $50 δις); Η εγγραφή σε ένα τέτοιο δίκτυο απαιτεί την παροχή από πλευράς χρήστη μιας σειράς στοιχείων και ενδιαφερόντων προς εκμετάλλευση από την εταιρία. Για τους κατασκευαστές και διαχειριστές τέτοιων δικτύων η πρόσκληση φιλία ή αποδοχή της ή η πρότασή της δεν είναι μια κοινωνική πράξη ουσίας αλλά μια ανταλλαγή δεδομένων. Ο ίδιος ο συνιδρυτής του Facebook Mark Zuckerberg στη δήλωσή του, όταν ονομάστηκε από το περιοδικό Time ως προσωπικότητα του 2010, αναφέρει: «Έχουμε προσεγγίσει τη συζήτηση σαν ένα τρόπο ανταλλαγής δεδομένων γρήγορα και αποτελεσματικά παρά σαν δημιουργική δραστηριότητα». Και δεν είναι μόνο αυτός που το βλέπει έτσι. Η φιλία σε αυτό το πλαίσιο αντιμετωπίζεται απλά σαν μια συνάθροιση επαφών χωρίς ουσιαστικό δεσμό. Το να σου πει κάποιος χρόνια πολλά στα γενέθλια σου έχοντας να σου μιλήσει χρόνια και προφανώς θα το ξανακάνει στα επόμενα, αν του το θυμίσει η ανάλογη εφαρμογή, δεν τον κάνει ουσιαστικό φίλο. Είχα ακούσει κάποτε ότι φιλία είναι μια ψυχή σε δύο σώματα και αυτή την ερμηνεία θα προτιμήσω. (http://majorgiannis.blogspot.com/2011/01/blog-post_11.html-Διασκευή). Δραστηριότητες: 1. «Διαδικτυακή φιλία: ψευδαίσθηση ή πραγματικότητα;» Να υποστηρίξετε την άποψή σας χρησιμοποιώντας δύο επιχειρήματα του κειμένου σε μία παράγραφο 9-10 σειρών. 2. Να δώσετε έναν πλαγιότιτλο για κάθε παράγραφο του κειμένου.
  4. 4. Νεοελληνική γλώσσα Β΄ Γυμνασίου - 3η ενότητα: Φίλοι για πάντα Επιμέλεια: Μαρία Μιχάλη http://blogs.sch.gr/m_michali/ 3. Να εντοπίσετε το α΄ συνθετικό της κάθε λέξης και να σημειώσετε σε ποιο μέρος του λόγου ανήκει: Χριστουγέννων, δυσκολοπερίγραπτη, ανταλλαγή, ξανακάνει, μονοδιάστατη. Kείμενα 3 & 4  Ας δούμε τη φιλία μέσα από την ποίηση και τη μουσική και ας γράψουμε κι εμείς ένα ποίημα για τον φίλο μας/τη φίλη μας  Τζίμης Πανούσης, «Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί» Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί. Όταν η τύχη σου θα 'ναι φευγάτη, και συ μακριά απ' το ζεστό σου κρεβάτι, Τότε θυμήσου τη χρυσή συμβουλή. Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί, Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί. Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί. Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί. Τα βάσανά σου είναι και δικά μου, και για τους δυο μας χτυπάει η καρδιά μου, Δυο φιλαράκια με μια ψυχή, Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί, Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί. Μπορείς αν θες να βρεις πιο έξυπνους φίλους, Να 'ναι μεγάλοι και πιο δυνατοί. Μπορείς!!! Αλλά να ξέρεις τη δικιά μου αγάπη, δεν θα στη δώσει φιλαράκο κανείς... Κι όσο περνάνε και φεύγουν τα χρόνια, και η φιλία μας θα μένει αιώνια, Είναι γραφτό μας μοίρα κοινή... Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί! Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί! Εγώ κι εσύ μαζί...! [πηγή: στίχοι Τζίμης Πανούσης, μουσ. Randy Newman, Album: Toy Story O.S.T. Polygram, 1995] Λάκης Λαζόπουλος, Σταμάτης Κραουνάκης «Όταν έχω εσένα» Όταν έχω εσένα μπορώ να ονειρεύομαι ξανά ανοίγω μες στη θάλασσα πανιά και πιάνω μες τα χέρια μου τον κόσμο να τον φτιάξω Όταν έχω εσένα μπορώ να μη βυθίζομαι αργά τα βράδια που πληγώνεται η καρδιά και πιάνω το μαχαίρι το σκοτάδι να χαράξω Κάνε ένα βήμα να κάνω το επόμενο αίμα μου και σχήμα λόγος και ψυχή στο συμφραζόμενο Όταν έχω εσένα νιώθω σαν παιδί, έχω έναν άνθρωπο μη φοβού κανένα Εσύ κι εγώ στον κόσμο τον απάνθρωπο Εσύ κι εγώ Όταν έχω εσένα μπορώ να βάψω με ασήμι τη σκουριά μπορώ να κοιμηθώ με σιγουριά να πιάσω με τα χέρια μου τους δράκους να σκοτώσω Όταν έχω εσένα αντέχω, πάω δίπλα στον γκρεμό το ξέρω, έχω ένα χέρι να πιαστώ κοντά μου έναν άνθρωπο τα χρόνια μου να ενώσω [πηγή: στίχοι Λάκης Λαζόπουλος, Σταμάτης Κραουνάκης, μουσ. Σταμάτης Κραουνάκης, ΜΙΝΟΣ-ΕΜΙ]

×