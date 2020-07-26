Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Problemas para desarrollar en aula y grupal 1. Calcular el volumen del cilindro en metros cúbicos, sabiendo que su altura es de 30 pie y su radio es de 5 000 milímetros. Fórmula del volumen del cilindro Volumen del cilindro = PI x radio ² x altura V = π r2 h Π 3.1416 r=5000 mm(1 𝑚/1000 𝑚𝑚)=5 metros h=30pies(30.48 𝑐𝑚/1 𝑝𝑖𝑒) (1 𝑚/100𝑐𝑚)=9.144metros Volumen del cilindro = 3.1416 x 5 m² x 9.144 metros Volumen del cilindro = 718.16976 metros cúbicos 1 metro cúbico = 1000 litros 1 centímetro cúbico = 1 mililitro 1000 centímetroscúbicos = 1 litro 2. Calcular el volumen del cilindro en pies cúbicos, sabiendo que su altura de 30 Pulgadas y su radio es de 5 000 cm. Fórmula del volumen del cilindro Volumen del cilindro = PI x radio ² x altura V = π r2 h Π 3.1416 r=5000 cm(0.0328084 𝑝𝑖𝑒𝑠/1 𝑐𝑚)=164.42 pies h=30pul(0.0833333 𝑝𝑖𝑒/1 𝑝𝑢𝑙)=2,499 pies Volumen del cilindro = 3.1416 x 164.42 pie² x 2.499 pies Volumen del cilindro = 212,239,606 pies cúbicos 5
  2. 2. 3. calcular la altura de un cilindro en cm, sabiendo que su volumen es de 80 pulgadas cúbicas y su radio es de 54 cm. Fórmula del volumen del cilindro Volumen del cilindro = PI x radio ² x altura V = π r2 h Π 3.1416 V=80 pul( 2.54𝑐𝑚/1 𝑝𝑢𝑙)=203.2 cm r=54 cm Reemplazamos 203.2cm= 3.1416 x 54 ² cm * h 9,160.9056/203.2=h 45.08319685cm =h 4. Calcular la altura de un cilindro en Angstrom, sabiendo que su volumen es de 80 centímetros cúbicos y su radio es de 54 mm. Fórmula del volumen del cilindro volumen del cilindro = PI x radio ² x altura V = π r2 h Π 3.1416 V=80 cm( 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎 Angstrom/1 𝑐𝑚)= 𝟖 𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝟎𝟎𝟎 Angstrom r=54 mm( 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎 Angstrom /1 𝑚𝑚)= 𝟓𝟒𝟎 𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝟎𝟎𝟎 Angstrom Reemplazamos 𝟖 𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝟎𝟎𝟎 Angstrom = 3.1416 x 𝟓𝟒𝟎 𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝟎𝟎𝟎 Angstrom 2* h 114.511.320 Angstrom =h 5. Calcular el volumen de la esfera en pulgadas cúbicas, sabiendo su radio es de 5 000 milímetros.
  3. 3. 6. Calcular el volumen de la esfera en pies cúbicos, sabiendo que suradio es de 5 000 centímetros.
  4. 4. 7. Calcular el radio de una esfera en pies , sabiendo que su volumen es 5 , tros cúbicos. Calcular el volumen de un cono en Kilolitros,,biendo que su radio es de 5 0 pie y su altura es de 50 yardas 8. Calcular el lado de un cubo en pulgadas, sabiendo que su volumen es de 50 cm'. 9. Calcular el volumen de un cubo en cuartos liquidos, sabiendo que su altura es de 4 m. 10. Calcular el volumen de la esfera en Kilolitros, sabiendo quesu radio es de 5 0 pie. 11. Calcular el volumen de un cono en galones (us),sabiendo que suradio es de 5 m y su altura es de 20m. 12. Calcular la altura de un cilindro en yardas, sabiendo que s-u-+************** volumen es de 80 yardas cúbicas y su radio es de 54 pies. 13. Calcular la altura de un cilindro en millas nauticas, sabiendoque su volumen es de 800 litros cúbicos y su radio es de 4 pies. 14. Calcular el volumen de un cono en galones (os), sabiendoque su radio es de 5 m y su altura es de 20m. 15. Calcular el volumen de la esfera en pies cúbicos, sabiendoque su radio es de 5 000 Angstrom.

