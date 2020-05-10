Guia 5to mayo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guía 5to grado correspondiente a los primeros 15 días del mes de mayo, perteneciente al Colegio María Mazzarello

  1. 1. P á g i n a 1 | 7 República Bolivariana de Venezuela E.B. Instituto Popular “María Mazzarello” Barquisimeto Edo.- Lara PLAN PEDAGOGICO DE PREVENCIÓN Y PROTECCION “CADA FAMILIA UNA ESCUELA” 5to GRADO. 3er Lapso. (Mayo). Primera semana Lunes: 04/05/2020 Lengua: Tema: Textos narrativos/ cuentos- fabulas  Escribe un cuento que lleve: titulo- personajes- ambiente.  Copia una fábula con su respectivo dibujo. Matemática: Tema: Regla de tres Investigar que es una regla de tres Realiza los siguientes ejercicios: A) 2niños Bs 50 4 niños X B) 1 caja 10 pastillas 2 cajas X C) 8 bolsas 72 m 9 bolsas X
  2. 2. P á g i n a 2 | 7 Martes 05/05/2020 Lengua: Cuento Completa el cuadro escribiendo los datos de algún cuento que hayas leído o escuchado Título del cuento Personajes Ambiente Investiga y dibuja una tira cómica sobre el tema la “AMISTAD” Matemática: regla de tres Resuelve los siguientes problemas utilizando regla de tres Si por 4 pasteles dulces se han pagado 315 Bs. ¿cuánto se pagara por una docena de estos mismos pasteles? Sabiendo que 40 obreros han tardado 40 días para el arreglo de una casa. ¿Cuánto hubiesen tardado con 3 obreros más? Miércoles 06/05/2020 Lengua: leyenda y mito Investigar que es leyenda y mito Realiza un dibujo de cada una de estos conceptos.
  3. 3. P á g i n a 3 | 7 Matemática: porcentajes Investiga que es porcentaje Expresa los siguientes decimales en porcentajes 0,09 0,15 0,92 0,80 0,26 Jueves 07/05/2020 Lengua: verso y prosa Investiga cual es la diferencia entre verso y prosa Lee y copia una prosa con su dibujo Matemática: porcentajes Expresa los porcentajes en números decimales 35% 84% 49% 7% 16% Calcula los porcentajes 16% de 58 El 36% de 6000 El 27% de 120
  4. 4. P á g i n a 4 | 7 Viernes 08/05/2020 Lengua: Poema Investiga que es: Poema Rima Rima asonante y consonante Escribe un poema con rima asonante y otro con rima consonante ilústralos Matemáticas: Porcentajes Resuelve los siguientes problemas usando porcentajes Una costurera compro 12 metros de tela para hacer camisas. Si en cada camisa utilizo 2 metros ¿qué porcentaje de tela gasto en cada una? El rio Orinoco tiene una longitud de 2200 Km de los cuales 1670 Km son navegables. ¿Qué porcentaje no son navegables?
  5. 5. P á g i n a 5 | 7 Semana 2 Lunes: 11/05/2020 Lengua: Copla Escribe una copla y subraya las terminaciones que riman a partir de la última vocal Si quieres contar conmigo Contéstame en un segundo ¿qué poder es el más grande? Después de Dios en el mundo Matemática: simetría Traza los ejes de simetría a las siguientes figuras. Luego completa el cuadro. Figuras Ejes de simetría Cuadrado Triangulo Rombo Pentágono Rectángulo
  6. 6. P á g i n a 6 | 7 Martes: 12/05/2020 Lengua: Juego De Palabras Escribe dos refranes, dos adivinanzas y dos retahílas Matemática: triángulos Construye los triángulos y clasifícalos según sus lados Triángulo ABC con lados AB= 3 cm; BC= 3 Cm y el ángulo ABC=60° ¿Qué tipo de triangulo es? Triangulo XYZ con lados XY= 2,5 cm; YZ=2,5 cm y ángulo XYZ=80° ¿Qué tipo de triangulo es? Miércoles 13/05/2020 Lengua: Publicidad Define que es publicidad Inventa un anuncio para un producto Elabora una lista de 5 publicidades que te gusten Matemática: Cuadriláteros Construye Cuadrilátero ABCD con lados AB= 3cm; BC=4 cm y ángulo ABC=90°
  7. 7. P á g i n a 7 | 7 Jueves: 14/05/2020 Lengua: Noticias Investiga que es noticias Busca una noticia y responde las siguientes preguntas ¿Qué sucedió? ¿Quién participo? ¿Cuándo paso? ¿Dónde ocurrieron los hechos? Matemáticas: Cuadriláteros Traza un rombo conociendo sus diagonales miden 4,5 cm y 2 cm. Traza un rectángulo donde su diagonal es de 5 cm y el lado de 3 cm. Viernes: 15/05/2020 Lengua: Noticias Selecciona un tema y escribe una noticia. Matemáticas: Polígonos Dibuja una circunferencia e inscribe un triangulo Dibuja una circunferencia e inscribe un polígono.

