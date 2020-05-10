Guia 2do grado mayo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guía de 2do grado correspondiente a los primeros 15 días del mes de mayo, pertenecientes al Colegio María Mazzarello

  1. 1. P á g i n a 1 | 5 República Bolivariana de Venezuela E.B. Instituto Popular “María Mazzarello” Barquisimeto Edo.- Lara PLAN PEDAGOGICO DE PREVENCIÓN Y PROTECCION “CADA FAMILIA UNA ESCUELA” 2do GRADO. 3er Lapso. (Mayo). Dios te salve María, llena eres de gracia…
  2. 2. P á g i n a 2 | 5 SEMANA 2 Lunes: 11/05/2020 Lengua: Elementos de la oración  Realiza un dictado  Elementos de la oración: sujeto y predicado  Forma oraciones con las palabras Matemáticas: multiplicación El sujeto es de quien se habla en la oración Ejemplo: Maria hace la tarea La niña El perro El barco La lámpara Repaso aprendo y copio las tablas del 3,4 y 5 Todo número Multiplicado por Cero da cero Sabías que
  3. 3. P á g i n a 3 | 5 Ejemplos: 20 50 X2 x3 40 150 10 40 30 12 32 x3 x2 x3 x4 x4 Martes: 12/05/2020 Lengua: Elementos de la oración  Leo y copio  Subraya con color negro el sujeto y con amarillo el predicado Resolver El predicado es el elemento de la Oración que indica lo que hace El sujeto Ejemplo: La niña riega las flores El gato y el perro comen junto Sujeto Sujeto Predicado Predicado Los niños juegan en el parque La llanta de mi carro necesita aire El presidente de la compañía tiene muchos trabajadores Ella come ensalada todos los días
  4. 4. P á g i n a 4 | 5 Matemáticas: operaciones básicas  9000 – 852=  12.546 + 673 + 64 =  10 x 6 =  32 x 4 = Miércoles: 13/05/2020 Lengua: Saberes Ordena y resuelve Marta tomo 386 fotos, pero algunas no le salieron bien, y al final solo ha guardado 97 ¿cuantas fotos ha borrado? Juan tiene un libro de cuentos que tiene 100 páginas, si ha leído 68¿Cuántas páginas le faltan por leer? Con ayuda de tu mama lee y copia ¿Qué es la independencia de un país? ¿Cuál es el origen de la independencia En Venezuela? Principales batallas que Permitieron la independencia De Venezuela
  5. 5. P á g i n a 5 | 5 Matemáticas: multiplicación Jueves: 14/05/2020 Lengua: Sujeto Y Predicado  Realiza un dictado  Identifica el sujeto y predicado en las siguientes oraciones Escoge una de esas batallas, investiga sobre ella y por medio de un audio la vas a exponer. Este audio debe ser enviado el lunes: 18/05/2020 Nota: no vas a leer, debes prepararte para enviar el audio Copia las tablas del 4,5 y 6 Mi prima y yo queremos comer pizza En mi escuela los profesores me abrazan Juan y Luis irán algún día al parque

