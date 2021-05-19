Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉC...
Greciadesarrolloungrannúmerodeciudadesindependientesentresífueenparteacausa delasparticularidadesgeográficasdelpaís,conunr...
PeriododelaRepública:s.VI(haciael510)-27a.C. PeriododeAugusto:laépocaclásica:27a.C.-14d.C. Periodoimperial:divididoasuveze...
Laromanaesunaarquitecturamásornamentada. Haynovedaddelostemasdecorativos. Mayorperfeccióndelosmonumentos. Losedificiostien...
Se las consideraba un ambiente de paz, donde los viajeros encontraban seguridad. Sin embargo, a menudo, las ciudades se vi...
El Romanticismo es un movimiento cultural que se originó en Alemania y en Reino Unido a finales del siglo XVIII como una r...
La civilización bizantina se enmarca en un gran cambio geopolítico en la cuenca del Mediterráneo, hasta el siglo IV hegemo...
ETAPAS Trecento - se desarrolló en el siglo XIV durante el cambio de la Edad Media a la Edad Moderna Quattrocento - se des...
El barroco se caracteriza por su interés integrador de espacios en un todo unitario, ya sea urbano o paisajístico. En el m...
May. 19, 2021

Herrera Marialex Cronologia

Actividad Urbanismo
Herrera Marialex 27511916
PSM extension col cabimas

Herrera Marialex Cronologia

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTENSIÓN COL-CABIMAS MARIALEX HERRERA C.I 27511916 ARQUIETECTURA 41 MAYO 2021 CRONOLOGIA DE LA CIUDAD
  2. 2. Greciadesarrolloungrannúmerodeciudadesindependientesentresífueenparteacausa delasparticularidadesgeográficasdelpaís,conunrelieveaccidentadoyfragmentadoque dificultaba la comunicación entre las distintas regiones. Ello permitió que cada ciudad siguieraunaevoluciónpropia,enlosocialylopolítico,comodemuestraelcontrasteentre lademocráticaAtenasylaaristocráticaEsparta. Atenas,PérgamoyRodas,atacadasporFilipoyporSiria,invocanlaproteccióndeRoma,queacababadefinalizarlaSegunda GuerraPúnicacontraloscartaginenses.Greciaseconvierteenunprotectoradoromanoenel146a.C.,mientrasquelasislas delEgeoentraronaformarparteenel133a.C..GreciallegaaserunadelasprovinciasclaveenelImperioromano.Lacultura romanasehelenizayRomallevaaGreciaelpropioderecho,suspropiasinstitucionesytecnologíacivilymilitar. GRECIA 3000A.C GRECIA DESPUES DE ALEJANDRO MAGNO
  3. 3. PeriododelaRepública:s.VI(haciael510)-27a.C. PeriododeAugusto:laépocaclásica:27a.C.-14d.C. Periodoimperial:divididoasuvezen: DeTiberioaTrajano:14-117 DeAdrianoaAlejandroSevero:117-235 DeMaximinoaConstantino:235-315 El Arte romano se puede dividir de forma similar a la historia del Imperioentresperiodos: ROMA El origen de Roma es algo todavía desconocido. Las diversas teorías se basan en la información de los autores antiguos y en los diferentes tipos de hallazgos arqueológicos encontrados en Roma. Los historiadores de los siglos XIX y de buena parte del XX desestimaron la tradición y la historia de los primeros reyes de Roma (Rómulo, Numa Pompilio, Tulio Hostilio) así como la de la fecha fundacional, (753 a.C.), y ambas se catalogaron como meramente legendarias.
  4. 4. Laromanaesunaarquitecturamásornamentada. Haynovedaddelostemasdecorativos. Mayorperfeccióndelosmonumentos. Losedificiostienenungranutilitarismo. La arquitectura es fundamentalmente civil y militar, frente a la arquitecturabásicamentereligiosadeGrecia. Se trata de una arquitectura más dinámica frente a la griega, más estática. Elarco,labóvedaylacúpulasonmásutilizadosfrentealdinteldeGrecia. PRINCIPALESDIFERENCIAS DELAARQUITECTURAROMANAYGRIEGA GRECIA ROMANA Fue el periodo de historia de Grecia que siguió a la victoria romana sobre la Liga Aquea en la batalla de Corinto, en el año 146 a. C., hasta la escisión del Imperio romano en dos partes, que tuvo lugar en el año 395 y que es cuando comienza la historia del Imperio bizantino
  5. 5. Se las consideraba un ambiente de paz, donde los viajeros encontraban seguridad. Sin embargo, a menudo, las ciudades se vieron convulsionadas por luchas internas. La paz de las ciudades se aseguraba mediante murallas que protegían a los habitantes y sus actividades. Entre los edificios urbanos se destacaban la iglesia, el palacio episcopal y, más tarde, el palacio comunal. En el centro o cerca de una de sus puertas de acceso solía encontrarse la plaza del mercado, donde se desarrollaba la actividad comercial. El edificio más alto y destacado de la ciudad solía ser la catedral, que era la iglesia del obispo. La ciudad se dividía en barrios, cada uno con su propia parroquia. Había pocas plazas, y en ellas funcionaban los mercados, y se hacían las representaciones de los artistas y los ajusticiamientos. Las ciudades medievales se diferenciaron del ámbito rural. LA CIUDAD MEDIEVAL Las ciudades medievales que resurgieron a partir del S. XI cumplieron sobre todo una función económica: se convirtieron en centros de producción y de intercambio. Creaban y ponían en circulación técnicas, mercaderías y también ideas. Lentamente comenzaron a sustituir a los monasterios. En ellas se fue desarrollando una división y una especialización del trabajo, favorecida por la difusión de nuevas técnicas. ¿CÓMO ERA UNA CIUDAD MEDIEVAL?
  6. 6. El Romanticismo es un movimiento cultural que se originó en Alemania y en Reino Unido a finales del siglo XVIII como una reacción revolucionaria contra la Ilustración y el Neoclasicismo, confiriendo prioridad a los sentimientos Desde el punto de vista exclusivamente arquitectónico el románico fue un esfuerzo continuo en construir templos perdurables con la mayor grandeza posible pero evitando su posible destrucción. En este empeño la arquitectura románica siguió un proceso evolutivo continuo de perfeccionamiento y de resolución de problemas tectónicos en busca de la altura y la luz. Es considerado como el primer movimiento de cultura que cubrió el mapa completo de Europa. En la mayoría de las áreas estuvo en su apogeo en el período aproximado de 1800 a 1850 La urbe romana fue heredera de la ciudad griega pero su desarrollo gradual fue interrumpido durante todo el imperio. Se fundaron gran cantidad de colonias en las tierras dominadas de las cuales nacen ciudades comerciales defensivas o simplemente para asentar poblaciones. la ciudad desarrolla su propia morfología donde los romanos intentan hacer del entorno urbano un lugar mas digno para vivir por lo que desarrollaron sistemas para el alcantarillado, acueductos, puentes, servicio de incendios, policía, baños, pavimento, entre otros.la estructura de la cuidad sigue pautas necesarias para el correcto funcionamiento de los servicios públicos y militares. CIUDAD ROMANTICA la ruptura con la tradición clasicista basada en un conjunto de reglas estereotipadas La obra imperfecta, inacabada y abierta frente a la obra perfecta, concluida y cerrada. CARACTERÍSTICAS :
  7. 7. La civilización bizantina se enmarca en un gran cambio geopolítico en la cuenca del Mediterráneo, hasta el siglo IV hegemonizada por el Imperio Romano, cuyo epicentro era la ciudad de Roma. El avance de los pueblos "bárbaros” empujados sobre Europa occidental por otros desplazamientos demográficos acontecidos en Asia central, terminó con el desmoronamiento del Imperio Romano de Occidente. La capital se trasladó de Roma a Bizancio, rebautizada como Constantinopla. El Imperio Bizantino se convirtió así en el Imperio Romano de Oriente. El tráfico comercial entre Asia y Occidente quedó en sus manos y sus avatares condicionaron su destino. CIUDAD BIZANTIINA CONSTATINOPLA LOS DOS IMPRERIOS SAQUEO DE ROMA LA ERA DE JUSTINIANOS EL AVANZA PERSA EL ASEDIO ARABE LA ICONICLASIA CAIDA DE RAVENA EL CISMA LAS CRUZADAS LA CAIDA 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 1100 1200 1300 1400 1500 1600
  8. 8. ETAPAS Trecento - se desarrolló en el siglo XIV durante el cambio de la Edad Media a la Edad Moderna Quattrocento - se desarrolló en Italia y abarcó todo el siglo XV Cinquecento - o Alto Renacimiento es la tercera etapa del Renacimiento que se llevó a cabo en la primera mitad del siglo XVI CIUDAD DEL RENACIMIENTO El Renacimiento fue un movimiento cultural de los siglos XV y XVI, iniciado en Italia y propagado por Europa, que por extensión acabó dando nombre a un período de la civilización occidental caracterizado por la vuelta a la antigüedad clásica, como reacción contra la mentalidad teológica medieval. El término adquirió, desde entonces, connotaciones políticas, económicas e incluso religiosas. Desde el punto de vista artístico y citadino, es importante destacar que su producción y legado impregnó por los siglos a las más importantes ciudades bajo su influjo; tanto en arte religioso como en arte civil La idea de darle a la ciudad una forma ordenada y racional, convirtiéndola en un símbolo de la concepción artística y filosófica de todo el Renacimiento, maduró lentamente en las obras de los tratados del siglo XV, empezando por Leon Battista Alberti.
  9. 9. El barroco se caracteriza por su interés integrador de espacios en un todo unitario, ya sea urbano o paisajístico. En el modo de darle un ordenamiento a la necesidad del desarrollo de las ciudades que se expresan a través de la arquitectura monumental como plazas, edificios, fuentes, jardines, etc. Que expresaban el poder del estado y/o de la iglesia. En el barroco se produce un cambio radical en el modo de concebir la ciudad. El espíritu de la “ciudad-estado” cerrada en sí misma que de un modo u otro había subyacido en la ciudad medieval y en el Renacimiento, desaparece para dar paso a la ciudad capital del Estado. En ella, el espacio simbólico se concibe subordinado al poder político, cuyo papel sobresaliente tratará de destacar la arquitectura urbana mediante un nuevo planteamiento de perspectivas y distribución de espacios. El Barroco fue un período de la historia en la cultura occidental originado por una nueva forma de concebir el arte (el «estilo barroco») y que, partiendo desde diferentes contextos histórico-culturales, produjo obras en numerosos campos artísticos: literatura, arquitectura, escultura, pintura, música, ópera, danza, teatro, etc. Se manifestó principalmente en la Europa occidental, aunque debido al colonialismo también se dio en numerosas colonias de las potencias europeas, principalmente en Latinoamérica. Cronológicamente, abarcó todo el siglo XVII y principios del XVIII, con mayor o menor prolongación en el tiempo dependiendo de cada país. CIUDAD BARROCA

×