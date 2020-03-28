La inclusión educativa y el uso de las TICs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA INCLUSI�N EDUCATIVA Y EL USO DE LAS TICS �Fantas�a o realidad? Mar�a Labrador Herrera M�ster en Educaci�n Especial 2019...
�QU� ES LA EDUCACI�N INCLUSIVA? Tiene como finalidad asegurar el derecho universal para que todas las personas sean tratad...
�QU� ES LA EDUCACI�N INCLUSIVA? En definitiva, la Educaci�n Inclusiva pretende transformar la cultura, la organizaci�n y l...
La respuesta, desgraciadamente, es NO. �HAY INCLUSI�N EDUCATIVA EN NUESTRAS ESCUELAS?
�QU� ES NECESARIO PARA TRANSFORMAR NUESTRAS ESCUELAS? Cambios de mentalidad y actitud del profesorado Cambios en la metodo...
Espacios y tiempos flexibles Profesorado implicado y formado en inclusi�n M�ltiples recursos para acceder a los aprendizaj...
Las personas con diversidad funcional encuentran multitud de barreras para acceder al curr�culo escolar. LAS TICS COMO MED...
No obstante, las TICs pueden ser una buena opci�n para facilitar su proceso de ense�anza-aprendizaje. LAS TICS COMO MEDIO ...
Entre las ventajas del uso de las TICs destacan (Cabero y C�rdoba, 2009): VENTAJAS DEL USO DE LAS TICS CON PERSONAS CON DI...
�Cu�les son los recursos tecnol�gicos que se utilizan en la actualidad en las escuelas con el alumnado con diversidad func...
TICS Y DISCAPACIDAD VISUAL Sintetizadores de voz Braille Hablado Amplificador de pantalla Lector de pantalla M�quina Perki...
TICS Y DISCAPACIDAD AUDITIVA Bucle magn�tico Emisora de frecuencia modulada Amplificador de sonido Visualizador del habla ...
TICS Y DISCAPACIDAD MOT�RICA Licornios y punteros Pulsadores Teclados adaptados Pantallas t�ctiles Comunicadores (SAAC) Si...
TICS Y DISCAPACIDAD COGNITIVA Tablets Softwares educativos Comunicadores (SAAC) Pizarra digital interactiva
TICS Y TEA Comunicadores (SAAC) Softwares educativos Gestores de tiempo y atenci�n Dispositivos con salida de voz Tablets ...
Para que la Educaci�n Inclusiva sea una realidad es necesario que: IDEAS FINALES Entendamos la diversidad como una fuente ...
Todos tenemos la esperanza de que el mundo pueda ser un lugar mejor donde vivir y la tecnolog�a puede colaborar para que e...
o Cabero Almenara, J. y C�rdoba P�rez, M. (2009). Inclusi�n educativa: inclusi�n digital. Revista Educaci�n Inclusiva, 2 (...
La inclusión educativa y el uso de las TICs

¿Es la inclusión educativa una realidad en nuestras aulas o un objetivo por cumplir?

Published in: Education
La inclusión educativa y el uso de las TICs

  1. 1. LA INCLUSI�N EDUCATIVA Y EL USO DE LAS TICS �Fantas�a o realidad? Mar�a Labrador Herrera M�ster en Educaci�n Especial 2019-2020
  2. 2. �QU� ES LA EDUCACI�N INCLUSIVA? Tiene como finalidad asegurar el derecho universal para que todas las personas sean tratadas con igualdad y equidad, reconociendo la diversidad de todas ellas. El enfoque de la Educaci�n Inclusiva sugiere que se tenga una visi�n global e integral que aborde a todas las personas, sobre todo aquellas en riesgo de exclusi�n.
  3. 3. �QU� ES LA EDUCACI�N INCLUSIVA? En definitiva, la Educaci�n Inclusiva pretende transformar la cultura, la organizaci�n y las pr�cticas educativas de las escuelas para atender a la diversidad de necesidades de todo el alumnado y favorecer su �xito.
  4. 4. La respuesta, desgraciadamente, es NO. �HAY INCLUSI�N EDUCATIVA EN NUESTRAS ESCUELAS?
  5. 5. �QU� ES NECESARIO PARA TRANSFORMAR NUESTRAS ESCUELAS? Cambios de mentalidad y actitud del profesorado Cambios en la metodolog�a Cambios en la organizaci�n espacio-temporal de los centros Cambios en los recursos de ense�anza Mejora de las infraestructuras Cambios en la gesti�n educativa Cambios en los curr�culos Mayores recursos econ�micos y personales Mayor implicaci�n de las Administraciones Educativas
  6. 6. Espacios y tiempos flexibles Profesorado implicado y formado en inclusi�n M�ltiples recursos para acceder a los aprendizajes Metodolog�as inclusivas Curr�culos abiertos y heterog�neos �C�MO SER�A UNA ESCUELA INCLUSIVA?
  7. 7. Las personas con diversidad funcional encuentran multitud de barreras para acceder al curr�culo escolar. LAS TICS COMO MEDIO DE INCLUSI�N EDUCATIVA
  8. 8. No obstante, las TICs pueden ser una buena opci�n para facilitar su proceso de ense�anza-aprendizaje. LAS TICS COMO MEDIO DE INCLUSI�N EDUCATIVA
  9. 9. Entre las ventajas del uso de las TICs destacan (Cabero y C�rdoba, 2009): VENTAJAS DEL USO DE LAS TICS CON PERSONAS CON DIVERSIDAD FUNCIONAL Ayudan a superar limitaciones que derivan de la diversidad funcional. Favorecen la autonom�a. Respaldan un modelo de comunicaci�n y formaci�n multisensorial. Propician una formaci�n individualizada y un ritmo propio. Evitan la brecha digital. Ahorran tiempo en la adquisici�n de habilidades y destrezas. Tienen un alto poder motivante.
  10. 10. �Cu�les son los recursos tecnol�gicos que se utilizan en la actualidad en las escuelas con el alumnado con diversidad funcional? TICS Y DIVERSIDAD FUNCIONAL
  11. 11. TICS Y DISCAPACIDAD VISUAL Sintetizadores de voz Braille Hablado Amplificador de pantalla Lector de pantalla M�quina Perkins Softwares espec�ficos Realidad virtual
  12. 12. TICS Y DISCAPACIDAD AUDITIVA Bucle magn�tico Emisora de frecuencia modulada Amplificador de sonido Visualizador del habla VISHA Programas para el aprendizaje de SAAC
  13. 13. TICS Y DISCAPACIDAD MOT�RICA Licornios y punteros Pulsadores Teclados adaptados Pantallas t�ctiles Comunicadores (SAAC) Sistemas de reconocimiento de voz
  14. 14. TICS Y DISCAPACIDAD COGNITIVA Tablets Softwares educativos Comunicadores (SAAC) Pizarra digital interactiva
  15. 15. TICS Y TEA Comunicadores (SAAC) Softwares educativos Gestores de tiempo y atenci�n Dispositivos con salida de voz Tablets Pizarra digital interactiva Rob�tica
  16. 16. Para que la Educaci�n Inclusiva sea una realidad es necesario que: IDEAS FINALES Entendamos la diversidad como una fuente de riqueza y aprendizajeOfrezcamos los recursos y apoyos necesarios a cada alumno/aContemos con recursos tecnol�gicos que faciliten la educaci�n
  17. 17. Todos tenemos la esperanza de que el mundo pueda ser un lugar mejor donde vivir y la tecnolog�a puede colaborar para que ello suceda. (Tim Berners Lee, 2004) IDEAS FINALES
  18. 18. o Cabero Almenara, J. y C�rdoba P�rez, M. (2009). Inclusi�n educativa: inclusi�n digital. Revista Educaci�n Inclusiva, 2 (1), 61-77. o Cabero Almenara, J. y C�rdoba P�rez, M. (2009). Las TICs para la inclusi�n educativa. EDUTEC 2009 Brasil. Sociedade do Conhecimento e meio ambiente. Sinergia cientifica e TIC gerando desenvolvimento sustentable, CD. oCabero, J. (2008). Perspectivas actuales y futuras de la investigaci�n en el �mbito de las TICs y la atenci�n a la diversidad. En IPLAND, J. y otros. (Eds.). La atenci�n a la diversidad: diferentes miradas. Huelva, Hergu�, pp. 237-266. BIBLIOGRAF�A

