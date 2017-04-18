TROYANO KEYLOGGER GUSANO BACKDOOR ROOTKIT
 En informática, se denomina caballo de Troya, o troyano, a un software malicioso que se presenta al usuario como un prog...
 Un keylogger (derivado del inglés: key ('tecla') y logger ('registrador'); 'registrador de teclas') es un tipo de softwa...
 Un gusano informático (también llamado IWorm por su apócope en inglés, "I" de Internet, Worm de gusano) es un malware qu...
 En la informática, una puerta trasera (o en inglés backdoor) es una secuencia especial dentro del código de programación...
 Un rootkit permite un acceso de privilegio continuo a una computadora pero que mantiene su presencia activamente oculta ...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
