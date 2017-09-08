Trabajo de maths

República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior instituto Universitario Politéc...
Definición de integral triple Las integralestriplesnotienen yamayordificultadsalvolaañadidaporunadimensiónmás.Los rectángu...
EJERCICIO 2: 8 Calcularla integral sobre R= [−1, 1] × [0, 2] × [1, 2] de la funciónf(x,y,z) = xyz EJERCICIO 3: .
EJERCICIO 4: Se deseacalcularel volumendel tetraedrolimitadoporlosplanoscoordenadosyel planox+y+z= 1. Para elloseránecesar...
EJERCICIO 5:
INTEGRALES TRIPLES

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Extensión San Cristóbal REALIZADO POR: María José Rangel Carrillo C.I: 26.675.193 Semestre: 3# Sección: A Septiembre, 2017
  2. 2. Definición de integral triple Las integralestriplesnotienen yamayordificultadsalvolaañadidaporunadimensiónmás.Los rectángulos anterioresse substituyenahorapor rectángulos tridimensionales,osea,cajasR = [a, b] × [c, d] × [p,q].Una partición Pde R esahora P = P1 × P2 × P3 siendoP1,P2 y P3 particionesde losintervalos[a,b],[c,d] y [p,q], con respectivamente.Si P1tiene n+ 1 puntos,P1 tiene m+ 1 puntosy P3 tiene r+ 1 puntos,lapartición P= P1 ×P2 ×P3 divide al rectánguloRenn·m·r subrectangulosRijk=[xi−1,xi ]×[yj−1,yj ]×[zk−1, zk];cada uno de loscualestiene volumenv(Rijk= (xi − xi−1)(yj − yj−1)(zk− zk−1) Procediendode formasimilaral caso de dos variables,dadauna función real acotadaf definidaenR,se define lasumade Riemanncorrespondiente ala partición de P de R como Dada la funciónacotadaf : R −→ R se define laintegral triple comoel límite de lassumasde RiemanncuandokPk tiende a0: EJERCICIO 1:
  3. 3. EJERCICIO 2: 8 Calcularla integral sobre R= [−1, 1] × [0, 2] × [1, 2] de la funciónf(x,y,z) = xyz EJERCICIO 3: .
  4. 4. EJERCICIO 4: Se deseacalcularel volumendel tetraedrolimitadoporlosplanoscoordenadosyel planox+y+z= 1. Para elloseránecesariocalcular 1dxdydz,siendoΩel tetraedro.Paracalcularloslímites de integración se proyectael recintosobre el planoXOYobteniendoel trianguloseñalado enla figuraFig.10.14. Las variables(x,y) varían endicho triangulo,mientrasque zrecorre el recinto desde lasuperficieinferiorz= 0 hasta la superficiesuperiorz= 1 − x − y.
  5. 5. EJERCICIO 5:

