Handout Regular expression with examples and lecture

its a complete course of Regular expression with examples and lecture .after doing this every student able to understand regular expression easily and able to doing to someone

  1. 1. Handout-1 Theory of Automata Mis. Rukhma Ayyaz BS Computer Science 4th Semester 1-Write a regular Expression for Even Even Language . E=[aa+bb+(ab+ba)(aa+bb)*(ab+ba)]* 2-Write a regular expression and give the corresponding automata for each of the following sets of binary strings. Use only the basic operations
  2. 2. Q :Write a RE that contains at least two a’s
  3. 3. Q:Write RE that contain exactly two a’s Q:write RE that contain s at least one a and one b Write regular expressions and DFA for the following languages over the alphabet Σ ={a, b}
  4. 4. DFA QNo1.What is the difference between the strings and the words of a language? Answer:A string is any combination of the letters of an alphabet whereas the words of a language are the strings that are always made according to certain rules used to define that language.For example if we take Alphabet Σ = { a , b } Here a , b are the letters of this alphabet. As you can see we can make a lot of strings from these letters a and b. For example a,b,aa,ab,ba,bb,aaa,aab,aba,baa,........... and so on. But when we define a language over this alphabet having no a's and only odd number of b's. Then the words of this language would have only those strings that have only odd number of b's and no a's.some example words of our defined language are b , bbb , bbbbb , bbbbbbb ,..............and so on.
  5. 5. So we can say that all the words are strings but all the strings may not be the words of a language.Hence strings are any combination of letters of an alphabet and the words of a language are strings made according to some rule.

