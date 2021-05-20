oxidation of alpha, beta fatty acid and unsaturated fatty acid

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Β-OXIDATION OF FATTY ACIDS MARIA GUL LECTURER JIPS, LAHORE
INTRODUCTION  The yield from the complete oxidation of fatty acids to CO2 and H2O is 9 kcal/g fat (as compared to 4 kcal/...
 Glycerol released from TAGs is transported to liver, converted to DHAP and participate glycolysis/gluconeogenesis  Fatt...
B-OXIDATION OF FATTY ACIDS  The major pathway for catabolism of fatty acids is a mitochondrial pathway called β-oxidation...
CARNITINE SHUTTLE  CPT-1 (carnitine palmitoyl transferase I) transfer the acyl group from Fatty acyl coA to carnitine & f...
CARNITINE DEFICIENCY  Decreased ability to use F.A as metabolic fuel  It may occur secondarily, due to  1. Liver diseas...
 CPT-II deficiency occurs primarily in cardiac and skeletal muscles  It causes Cardiomyopathy, muscle weakness with myog...
REACTIONS  It consists of 4 reactions involving β carbon  1. Oxidation: Produce FADH2  2. Hydration  3. 2nd oxidation:...
NET ENERGY YIELD FROM PALMITATE  Oxidation of molecule of palmitoyl CoA to CO2 and H2O produces 8 acetyl CoA, 7 NADH, and...
OXIDATION OF ODD CHAIN FATTY ACIDS  Initial steps are same like even number chains  Final step produces 3 carbon compoun...
OXIDATION OF UNSATURATED FATTY ACIDS  Yields less energy as Unsaturated F.A are less highly reduced.(produces few reducin...
Β-OXIDATION IN PEROXISOMES  Very-long-chain fatty acids (VLCFA), or those 22 carbons long or longer, undergo a preliminar...
OXIDATION OF VLCFA
ΑLPHA-OXIDATION  Branched chain, 20 carbon fatty acid (phytanic acid) undergo α-oxidation  Its beta carbon is not free a...
  1. 1. Β-OXIDATION OF FATTY ACIDS MARIA GUL LECTURER JIPS, LAHORE
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  The yield from the complete oxidation of fatty acids to CO2 and H2O is 9 kcal/g fat (as compared to 4 kcal/g protein or carbo - hydrate.  Fatty acids are also supplied to tissues by lipoproteins  Hormone-sensitive lipase removes a fatty acid from carbon 1 and/or carbon 3 of the TAG.  Additional lipases specific for diacylglycerol or monoacylglycerol remove the remaining fatty acid(s).  When TAGs degradation is ON , Fatty acid synthesis is turned OFF.
  3. 3.  Glycerol released from TAGs is transported to liver, converted to DHAP and participate glycolysis/gluconeogenesis  Fatty Acid move by binding to plasma Albumin, Transported to tissues . In tissue they are activated by binding to their CoA derivatives and oxidized for energy
  4. 4. B-OXIDATION OF FATTY ACIDS  The major pathway for catabolism of fatty acids is a mitochondrial pathway called β-oxidation  In this two-carbon fragments are successively removed from the carboxyl end of the fatty acyl CoA, producing acetyl CoA, NADH, and FADH2.  Fatty acyl coA with more then 12 carbons (Activated form) is transported into the mitochondrial matrix through Carnitine shuttle as CoA cannot cross the inner Mitochondrial membrane  Fatty acyl CoA synthetase (Thiokinase) converts a F.A to its active form by adding CoA using 2 ATP molecules  (Brain have Mitochondria but cannot use FA as energy source).
  5. 5. CARNITINE SHUTTLE  CPT-1 (carnitine palmitoyl transferase I) transfer the acyl group from Fatty acyl coA to carnitine & form Acyl Carnitine  Carnitine/Acyl carnitine Translocase facilitates transport  CPT-II Transfer acyl group from carnitine to CoA  Malonyl CoA inhibits CPT-I, prevent the entry of acyl groups into the Mitochondrial matrix  Carnitine is obtained primarily from meat products  It is also synthesized in liver and kidney from Lysine and methionine amino acids  Skeletal muscles contain 97% of all carnitine in the body
  6. 6. CARNITINE DEFICIENCY  Decreased ability to use F.A as metabolic fuel  It may occur secondarily, due to  1. Liver diseases (Decreased synthesis of carnitine)  2. Malnutrition/ vegetarian diet  3. Pregnancy, infection, burns, trauma  4.Hemodialysis as it removes carnitine from blood  CPT-I deficiency affects liver (impairs gluconeogenesis) and leads to Hypoglycemia, coma or death
  7. 7.  CPT-II deficiency occurs primarily in cardiac and skeletal muscles  It causes Cardiomyopathy, muscle weakness with myoglobinemia  Treatment includes supplements of Medium chain fatty acids and carnitine/ enzyme replacement therapy  Fatty acids shorter than 12 carbons can cross the inner mitochondrial membrane without the aid of carnitine or the CPT system. Once inside the mitochondria, they are activated to their CoA derivatives by matrix enzymes, and are oxidized
  8. 8. REACTIONS  It consists of 4 reactions involving β carbon  1. Oxidation: Produce FADH2  2. Hydration  3. 2nd oxidation: Produces NADH  4. Thiolytic cleavage: release one acetyl coA  Net: FADH2 = 1  NADH = 1  Acetly coA = 1 (it yields 12 ATPs by TCA cycle)
  9. 9. NET ENERGY YIELD FROM PALMITATE  Oxidation of molecule of palmitoyl CoA to CO2 and H2O produces 8 acetyl CoA, 7 NADH, and 7 FADH2, from which 131 ATP can be generated;  however, activation of the fatty acid requires 2 ATP. Thus, the net yield from palmitate is 129 ATP  Activation of palmitate to palmitoyl CoA requires the equivalent of 2 ATP.
  10. 10. OXIDATION OF ODD CHAIN FATTY ACIDS  Initial steps are same like even number chains  Final step produces 3 carbon compound Propionyl coA which enters TCA cycle in the form of Succinyl CoA  This is the only example of a glucogenic precursor generated from fatty acid oxidation.
  11. 11. OXIDATION OF UNSATURATED FATTY ACIDS  Yields less energy as Unsaturated F.A are less highly reduced.(produces few reducing equivalents)  Oxidation of monounsaturated fatty acids, such as 18:1(9) (oleic acid) requires one additional enzyme, 3,2-enoyl CoA isomerase, which converts the 3- trans derivative obtained after three rounds of β- oxidation to the 2-trans derivative required as a substrate by the enoyl CoA hydratase. Oxidation o polyunsaturated fatty acids, such as 18:2(9,12) (linoleic acid), requires an NADPH-dependent 2,4- dienoyl CoA reductase in addition to the isomerase.
  12. 12. Β-OXIDATION IN PEROXISOMES  Very-long-chain fatty acids (VLCFA), or those 22 carbons long or longer, undergo a preliminary β-oxidation in peroxisomes. The shortened fatty acid (linked to carnitine) diffuses to a mitochondrion for further oxidation.  In contrast to mitochondrial β-oxidation, the initial dehydrogenation in peroxisomes is catalyzed by an FAD-containing acyl CoA oxidase. The FADH2 produced is oxidized by molecular oxygen, which is reduced to H2O2; thus, no ATP is generated by this step. The H2O2 is reduced to H2O by catalase.  Genetic defects in the ability to target matrix proteins to peroxisomes (resulting in Zellweger syndrome —lead to accumulation of VLCFA in the blood and tissues
  13. 13. OXIDATION OF VLCFA
  14. 14. ΑLPHA-OXIDATION  Branched chain, 20 carbon fatty acid (phytanic acid) undergo α-oxidation  Its beta carbon is not free as it contains Methyl group  Carbon 1 is hydroxylated by Phatonyl coA α- hydroxylase (phyH)  So carbon 1 is released as CO2  19 carbon pristanic acid is activated to its coA derivative and undergo β-oxidation

