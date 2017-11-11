REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIO DE ARAGUA VICERECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTA DE CIENCIAS ADMINIST...
Tipos de expresion es artísticas Definición Característi cas Importan cia Diferencias semejanzas Artes Escénicas Estudia y...
Artes Plásticas Son expresiones artísticas que utilizan elementos moldeable como las esculturas , las pinturas y las escul...
Artes visuales Son expresiones de artes enfocados en la creación de trabajos que son visuales por naturaleza entre ellos l...
Artes audiovisual es y digitales El arte audiovisual relacionado con el oído y la vista entré este entran el cine y los vi...
Bibliografía:  http://campusvirtualuba.net.ve/aula2/mod/imscp/view.php?id=5032  http://oratoriaartesplasticasy esteticas...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuadro comparativo de las expresiones artisticas

12 views

Published on

TIPOS DE EXPRECIONES ARTISTICAS

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cuadro comparativo de las expresiones artisticas

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIO DE ARAGUA VICERECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTA DE CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PSICOLOGIA ESTADO GUARICO – VALLE DE LA PASCUA SECCION P1 Facilitadora : Participante: María de los Ángeles Gómez Castillo Nobiembre,2017
  2. 2. Tipos de expresion es artísticas Definición Característi cas Importan cia Diferencias semejanzas Artes Escénicas Estudia y practica cualquier tipo de obra escénica como la danza , el teatro y la música.  Tiene un espacio destinado a la presentación.  Se expresa con gestos y objetos que constituyen a la escena.  Combina la literatura , la filosofía y las artes visuales , música y luces. Desarrolla la creatividad y expresión natural .Estimula la concentraci ón , comunicand o las ideas con claridad .  El arte escénico es momentáneo mientras dura la obra en cambio a los demás artes que son permanentes  posee limite de tiempo para sus obras .  Utiliza dos de los sentidos para manifestarse  Forma parte del ser humano forma parte de su esencia y de su búsqueda de expresión.  usan el sentido visual y auditivo.
  3. 3. Artes Plásticas Son expresiones artísticas que utilizan elementos moldeable como las esculturas , las pinturas y las esculturas.  sus obras son palpables.  manifiestan la creatividad humana.  son transparente s.  Elaboran un boceto o ensayo previo.  materializan la realidad o una idea imaginaria.  Se deja ver la personalidad por medio de las obras.  se puede ver la sociedad en cada momento de su historia , haciendo mas fuerte el autoestima de la persona.  potencia la capacidad de creación y de expresión persona.  utiliza el sentido del tacto para todas sus obra.  se expresa mediante lo material.  Busca la expresión de la interioridad del ser humano o la persona atreves del material plástico.  Tiene vinculo directo con el ser humano .  usa los mismos sentidos mas el tacto.  es espontanea.  la necesidad humana de plasmar las emociones.
  4. 4. Artes visuales Son expresiones de artes enfocados en la creación de trabajos que son visuales por naturaleza entre ellos la pintura la fotografía y la impresión.  se pueden recrear mundos naturales o fantásticos .  innovación en la creación de sus obras.  contienen elementos y principios estéticos.  une el alma y la mente.  desarrolla la expresión creativa natural.  Estimula los valores , morales , sociales y la autoestima .  logra el entendimient o universal de las personas en diversos ámbitos de convivencia.  Se manifiesta solo ante el sentido visual .  Requiere de concentració n plena .  no posee un limite de tiempo.  y solo ase uso de la parte visual y auditiva.  Es el puente entre el alma, la mente y los sentidos.  Es un impulso primario para el cartel del hombre.  Guarda mucho sentido con el arte audiovisual.
  5. 5. Artes audiovisual es y digitales El arte audiovisual relacionado con el oído y la vista entré este entran el cine y los videos . El arte digital relacionado con la web.  Comparten conocimient o mediantes las obras.  se expresan con los cinco sentidos .  son una nueva ideas para manifestar ideas creativas y manifestar conocimient os.  Ayuda a desarrollar los sentidos .  utiliza la tecnología como medio para presentar sus obras.  Ayuda a desarrollar a exponer mensajes con mucha mas objetividad.  las artes visuales tiene a la obra como objeto visible.  Busca mostrar sus obras como objetos mas natural.  Al igual que las otras busca expresar pensamie nto.  utiliza el sentido auditivo y visual para manifestar se.  Conjetura n en un marco de espacio tiempo determina dos.
  6. 6. Bibliografía:  http://campusvirtualuba.net.ve/aula2/mod/imscp/view.php?id=5032  http://oratoriaartesplasticasy esteticas.blogspot.com/2010/04/artesescenicas.html  http://.es, WikipediaS.F.Recuperado de:definicion.de/artes-plasticas/  Definicion.de.org/wiki/Artes_p1%C3Artisticas.

×