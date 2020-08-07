Seleccion de personal, maria gabriela lopez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SELECCIÓN DE PERSONAL ESTUDIANTE: MARIA GABRIELA LOPEZ República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Par...
INDICE Concepto Naturaleza Bases de selección Importancia Pasos en el proceso de selección La entrevista preliminar y de s...
SELECCIÓN DE PERSONAL La selección de personal es el proceso o pasos que se deben hacer para reclutar o dar un puesto de t...
Cuando hablamos de selección de personal, no nos refirimos a solo un tipo, hay muchos tipos de selección de personal, que ...
NATURALEZA La selección de personal comienza cuando hay un vacante en uno o mas puestos de trabajos, y quieres reclutar a ...
BASES DE SELECCIÓN La base de selección para reclutamiento y selección tienen dos pasos: 1) Recolección de información sob...
IMPORTANCIA La selección del personal es importante en cualquier tipo de empresa, porque con el podemos garantizar la efic...
PASOS EN EL PROCESO DE SELECCIÓN DEL PERSONAL Recepción del solicitante El primer paso seria la recepción de los curriculu...
Entrevista de selección En esta entrevista semiestructurada se recolecta información complementaria para la entrevista de ...
Investigación del historial En esta se investiga y/o confirma los antecedentes laborales del aspirante, las referencias pe...
Contratación La ultima parte del proceso de selección del personal, aquí se formaliza la entrada a la empresa al candidato...
ENTREVISTA PRELIMINAR Y DE SELECCIÓN: Entrevista de selección: " Ana Calles (2009) afirma que la entrevista de selección e...
Entrevista de selección telefónica: esta es la entrevista actual que mas se utiliza como filtro, en esta las preguntas ser...
Tipos de entrevistas: No dirigida: La entrevista no dirigida es aquella que no necesitan preguntas precisas o ningún guion...
Evaluación: Esta entrevista se presume recolectar información de las metas personales, tus logros personales, proyectos e ...
La entrevista eficaz: La entrevista eficaz ayuda a aumentar el profesionalismo de la empresa, cuando existe un puesto vaca...
  1. 1. SELECCIÓN DE PERSONAL ESTUDIANTE: MARIA GABRIELA LOPEZ República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario de Tecnológico Industrial “Rodolfo Loero Arismendi” IUTIRLA
  2. 2. INDICE Concepto Naturaleza Bases de selección Importancia Pasos en el proceso de selección La entrevista preliminar y de selección
  3. 3. SELECCIÓN DE PERSONAL La selección de personal es el proceso o pasos que se deben hacer para reclutar o dar un puesto de trabajo a personas que según un estudio previo, estén capacitados para obtenerlos. Citando a De ansorena (1996) “Seleccionar a un personal es una actividad estructurada y planificada, que permite atraer , evaluar e identificar, con carácter predictivo, las características personales de un conjunto de sujetos a los que se le denomina como “candidatos” que les diferencia de otros y les hacen mas idóneos, mas aptos o mas cercanos a un conjunto de características y capacidades determinadas”
  4. 4. Cuando hablamos de selección de personal, no nos refirimos a solo un tipo, hay muchos tipos de selección de personal, que nos ayudan a tener mas opciones a la hora de reclutar, esas mismas tienen distintas fases y cada una de ellas es sumamente importante para lograr la excelencia en la empresa.
  5. 5. NATURALEZA La selección de personal comienza cuando hay un vacante en uno o mas puestos de trabajos, y quieres reclutar a un personal capacitado, por lo cual comienzas a buscar y seleccionar al adecuado para el puesto vacante.
  6. 6. BASES DE SELECCIÓN La base de selección para reclutamiento y selección tienen dos pasos: 1) Recolección de información sobre el cargo vacante: Cuando hay un vacante en un puesto y se quiere buscar un reemplazo para el cargo tiene que tener un criterio determinado con las características del puesto en las que se debe observar las siguientes: • Descripción y análisis del cargo • Aplicación de las técnicas de los incidentes críticos • Los requerimientos del personal • Análisis del cargo en el mercado • Hipótesis de trabajo 2) Realización de la ficha profesiografica: Este debe contar con las características y descripción que tienen que tener los aspirantes para el puesto de trabajo
  7. 7. IMPORTANCIA La selección del personal es importante en cualquier tipo de empresa, porque con el podemos garantizar la eficiencia y la excelencia en un equipo de trabajo con profesionales responsables y capacitados. La selección también nos ayuda a a tener un control en todos los departamentos de talento humano para lograr los objetivos para la empresa y es un punto clave para garantizar el éxito.
  8. 8. PASOS EN EL PROCESO DE SELECCIÓN DEL PERSONAL Recepción del solicitante El primer paso seria la recepción de los curriculum de los solicitantes para el puesto vacante Entrevista preliminar Esta también la llaman entrevista inicial, en esta las preguntas se basan para medir tus capacidades de iniciativa, comunicación, motivación hacia el trabajo, liderazgo Oferta de servicio o solicitud de empleo: Es un documento o carta que contiene tus datos personales, como residencia y nombre, el nombre de la empresa y el cargo al que aspiras obtener, debe ser de manera concisa y breve Pruebas psicotécnicas La prueba psicotécnica habitualmente usadas en la selección de personal es un test que mide la memoria visual o verbal, aptitudes lingüísticas y numéricas y cultura general, de igual manera estudia los rasgo, personalidad, es complementaria con la entrevistas de trabajo.
  9. 9. Entrevista de selección En esta entrevista semiestructurada se recolecta información complementaria para la entrevista de trabajo, esta se conforma con preguntas y respuestas entre dos personas enfocadas en determinar si eres o no adecuado para el puesto de trabajo en la empresa. Para el entrevistado es el momento de causar una buena impresión tanto laboral como personal, demostrar sus aptitudes y tiene la oportunidad de conocer mas sobre el puesto de trabajo. Prueba de empleo Estas pruebas se realizan para determinar la capacidad, la habilidad, la adaptación y conveniencia del solicitante, estas pruebas tratan de descubrir aspectos de tu personalidad para deducir si eres idóneo para el puesto de trabajo, entre estas pruebas están: • Test psicotécnicos: se tratan de test de inteligencias, aptitud, personalidad proyectivo • Pruebas de conocimientos • Dinámicas de grupo
  10. 10. Investigación del historial En esta se investiga y/o confirma los antecedentes laborales del aspirante, las referencias personales son parte de estas, si no lo mencionaron en su curriculum es recomendable llamar a las empresas donde trabajaron los candidatos y pedir sus referencias con esto se evita correr riesgos antes de contratar a una persona. La verificación del historial proporciona seguridad en que cuenta con toda la experiencia y la capacidad para obtener el puesto de trabajo si no hay ninguna discrepancia, de ser así el candidato habrá perdido la oportunidad y será excluido del proceso de selección Examen medico Este es un requisito, para conocer el estado de salud del candidato, en algunas empresas se les realizan los siguientes exámenes médicos: • Exámenes de laboratorios • Electrocardiograma • Radiografía del tórax • Examen clínico completo Esto es importante, principalmente previene o detecta enfermedades.
  11. 11. Contratación La ultima parte del proceso de selección del personal, aquí se formaliza la entrada a la empresa al candidato como empleado, luego de que se ejecuta todos los procesos necesarios se realiza en contrato, donde debe reflejar los datos personales del candidato, dar información del contrato, puesto y tiempo de contratación, salario y los beneficios económicos que va a percibir dentro de la empresa
  12. 12. ENTREVISTA PRELIMINAR Y DE SELECCIÓN: Entrevista de selección: " Ana Calles (2009) afirma que la entrevista de selección es una situación psicológica de interacción dinámica por medio del lenguaje, entre dos personas (entrevistado y entrevistador), en la cual se produce un intercambio de información en forma de ideas, opiniones, sentimientos, etc." En este tipo de entrevista se obtiene contenido relevante del candidato, se analizan todas las caracteristicas de personalidad del candidato para detectar si es adecuado para el puesto de trabajo. Organización y estructura: Esta se contiene por el entrevistador y entrevistado. 1. Preparar la entrevista: se deben preparar las preguntas que se le realizaran al candidato y a su vez, dar información del puesto de trabajo. 2. Planear el lugar y hora para las entrevistas. 3. Llamar a los candidatos. Entrevista de selección personal: en este tipo de entrevista se recolecta información de ambos lados, el entrevistador da información relevante al puesto de trabajo y las capacidades que cree que su candidato debe tener, y el entrevistado puede mostrar sus habilidades y dar una buena impresión
  13. 13. Entrevista de selección telefónica: esta es la entrevista actual que mas se utiliza como filtro, en esta las preguntas serán orientadas mas que todo a los aspectos y requisitos del puesto vacante. Se puede realizar antes o después de la entrevista personal. Entrevista preliminar La entrevista preliminar se utilizan para preseleccionar a los candidatos, en esta entrevista su enfoque es mas hacia su habilidad lingüística, habilidad de relacionarse, expresiones verbales y no verbales. Su estructura es directiva y es habitual cuando se quiere reducir el numero de candidatos. Organización: 1. Fase inicial: en esta se explican los motivos y objetivos sobre la entrevista 2. Fase media: se habla de la formación y las capacidades del aspirante 3. Fase de cierre: contiene la conclusión de las preguntas del puesto de trabajo
  14. 14. Tipos de entrevistas: No dirigida: La entrevista no dirigida es aquella que no necesitan preguntas precisas o ningún guion, estas se realizan de forma mas abiertas y generales, usualmente las preguntas que hace el entrevistador se van adaptando según las respuestas del candidato. Estructurada: en esta entrevista directiva, el entrevistador deben preparar las preguntas y anotarlas o recordarlas a la hora de la entrevista, el dirige la conversación de forma activa. Secuencial: La diferencia de esta entrevista es que no es solo un entrevistador, son varios superiores que participan y cada ellos tienen una calificación y una opinión diferente, luego de entrevistar al candidato por separado, conversab y comparan hasta que se llega a una decisión. Panel de entrevistas: Esta entrevista esta estructurada por varios entrevistadores y un candidato, cada uno con diferentes preguntas y se benefician los entrevistadores porque pueden escuchar las respuestas del candidato a las preguntas de cada uno. Estrés: este tipo de entrevista es ideal para saber cuales candidatos son aptos para obtener un puesto de trabajo que conlleve mucho estrés y la empresa necesite que el personal tenga mucha tolerancia a ella, para realizarlas se hacen una serie de preguntas con la intención de poner incomodo al candidato mientras lo analiza.
  15. 15. Evaluación: Esta entrevista se presume recolectar información de las metas personales, tus logros personales, proyectos e ideas que tengas y quieras realizar Errores comunes: Del entrevistador: 1. No planear el tipo de entrevista 2. No realizar las preguntas adecuadas 3. No recolectar información relevante a la selección del personal 4. Sobrevalorar el curriculum 5. Preguntas hipotéticas Del entrevistado: 1. Estar nervioso a la hora de la entrevista, se debe mostrar sereno y seguro de si mismo y sus capacidades. 2. No ser explicito en tus respuestas 3. Vestirse inapropiado o desaliñado 4. Falta de educación o interrupciones 5. Impuntualidad 6. No tener conocimientos alguno de la empresa
  16. 16. La entrevista eficaz: La entrevista eficaz ayuda a aumentar el profesionalismo de la empresa, cuando existe un puesto vacante, esta empresa contiene una organización y estructura para la selección del personal. Es importante definir el puesto vacante, las funciones y las habilidades que debe tener el aspirante, definir el perfil que se busca y preparar la entrevista, estudiando los tipos de entrevista seleccionar uno que se adapte a tus necesidades, y plantear los objetivos al candidato y aclarar sus dudas sobre el puesto. en una entrevista de selección telefónica hacer preguntas enfocadas al área laboral y experiencias para descartar si hay muchos candidatos. En la siguiente entrevista personal recolectar información sobre su personalidad, enfoques, aptitudes y habilidades sociales si el puesto lo requiere.

