Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE ...
La selección de personal La selección de personal es un procedimiento realizado por el departamento de Recursos Humanos, d...
Pasos en el proceso de selección de personal Recepción del solicitante: es la recepción de los curriculums de los solicita...
Pruebas de empleos: son una serie de pruebas que se realizan para comprobar si están capacitados para el puesto de trabajo...
La entrevista preliminar y de selección Entrevista preliminar: es un tipo de entrevista que se realiza cuando existen nume...
Entrevista de personal:son las entrevistas mas utilizadas, en esta el entrevistador y el entrevistado se reúnen y este eva...
Tipos de entrevistas No dirigidas: son entrevistas donde se realizan preguntas improvisadas, no tienen un formato de pregu...
Errores comunes: los errores mas comunes al momento de realizar una entrevista son los siguientes: • No definir las necesi...
Solicitud de empleo Curriculum vitae
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Patricia Triviño, Seleccion del personal

29 views

Published on

Trabajo de selección del personal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Patricia Triviño, Seleccion del personal

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGIA INDUSTRIAL RODOLFO LOERO ARISMENDI SEDE-LITORAL SELECCIÓN DE PERSONAL PROFESOR ESTUDIANTE Nicolas Arcaya Patricia Triviño
  2. 2. La selección de personal La selección de personal es un procedimiento realizado por el departamento de Recursos Humanos, donde contratan a personal capacitado y calificado para ocupar el puesto demandado por la empresa. “ Es un proceso que implica una decisión de ambas partes. La organización decide si ofrece un empleo, así como el grado de atractivo que debe tener la oferta, y el candidato al empleo decide si la organización y el empleo ofrecido se ajustan a sus necesidades y metas. Stoner, 2003.” Naturaleza La selección de talento humano se realiza por la necesidad de reemplazar un puesto de trabajo, para iniciar una nueva actividad o para cubrir un puesto de una nueva creación. Bases de selección 1) Análisis y detección de necesidades 2) Reclutamiento activo o pasivo 3) Recepción de candidaturas 4) Preselección 5) Pruebas 6) Entrevistas 7) Valoración y decisión 8) Contratacion. Importancia de la selección de personal Es de suma importancia para la evolución y éxito de una empresa. Es necesario realizar entrevistas a potenciales candidatos que cumplan los requisitos del puesto requerido en la empresa para de esta manera lograr el éxito.
  3. 3. Pasos en el proceso de selección de personal Recepción del solicitante: es la recepción de los curriculums de los solicitantes a un puesto en la empresa. Entrevista preliminar: consiste en la revisión del curriculum y observación del candidato, de esta manera se trata de estudiar al candidato, como por ejemplo las habilidades, conocimiento y experiencia en relación al puesto de trabajo. Ofertas de servicio o solicitud de empleo: es un documento que contiene información del aspirante, el cual debe llevar el por que eres el candidato adecuado para entrar a la empresa, tu expediente profesional y datos personales. Pruebas psicotécnicas: es muy importante realizar estas pruebas ya que se conoce al candidato y se analizan los conocimientos de este al presentarse alguna situación en el trabajo, se evalúan sus habilidades , conocimientos, inteligencia ,entre otros. Entrevista de selección: esta se realiza de manera presencial, es cuando se reúnen el entrevistador y el entrevistado y se realiza el intercambio de información acerca del puesto de trabajo.
  4. 4. Pruebas de empleos: son una serie de pruebas que se realizan para comprobar si están capacitados para el puesto de trabajo que haya que cubrir , por ejemplo test , dinámica de grupo, entre otros. Investigación del historial: es cuando se verifica la autenticidad de los documentos entregados por el candidato y se chequea que no haya ningún antecedente judicial que impida su contratación. Examen medico: este se realiza para evaluar la salud del aspirante y de esta manera verificar si esta apto para desempeñar su puesto de trabajo, algunos de esos exámenes son, examen clínico completo, electrocardiograma, entre otros. Contratación: es cuando finaliza todo el procedimiento de reclutamiento y selección de personal incorpora al candidato a la empresa.
  5. 5. La entrevista preliminar y de selección Entrevista preliminar: es un tipo de entrevista que se realiza cuando existen numerosos candidatos de selección y su objetivo es disminuirlos y elegir a los mas capacitados. Organización de la entrevista preliminar: Fase 1: se utilizan preguntas abiertas para crear un ambiente de confianza Fase 2: se profundiza la formación experiencia y motivación y lo que el entrevistador crea necesario para conocer mejor al candidato Fase 3: es necesario realizar preguntas para denotar interés en la empresa Diseño y estructura: directiva Entrevista de selección: esta se encarga de determinar el valor de cada candidato en relación al puesto a cubrir. Organización de la entrevista de selección: preparación de la entrevista Planeación de fecha y lugar Notificar a los candidatos Diseño y estructura: directiva
  6. 6. Entrevista de personal:son las entrevistas mas utilizadas, en esta el entrevistador y el entrevistado se reúnen y este evalúa la aptitud y habilidades del aspirante a la vacante. Entrevista telefónica: este tipo de entrevista se utiliza normalmente cuando no se dispone de mucho tiempo, se realizan preguntas muy directas para resolver las incognitas generadas al leer el curriculum.
  7. 7. Tipos de entrevistas No dirigidas: son entrevistas donde se realizan preguntas improvisadas, no tienen un formato de preguntas estructuradas. Estructurada: esta se realiza a base de un guion que contiene las preguntas, algunas de esas preguntas son datos personales, antecedentes, la parte profesional, entre otras cosas. Secuencial: estas se realizan de manera secuencial por varios supervisores y cada uno de ellos evalúa al candidato y luego se compara cada evaluación y se toma la decisión de contratarlo o no. Panel de entrevista: son entrevistas realizadas por un grupo de entrevistadores a un candidato donde cada uno le realiza diferentes preguntas. Estrés: son entrevistas que se realiza bajo mucha tensión, se efectúan preguntas para incomodar al candidato, esto se lleva a cabo para determinar a los candidatos que tengan poca paciencia o sean sensibles en el momento que ocurra algún inconveniente en la empresa. Evaluación :cuando se evalúa al candidato y el entrevistador entrega los resultados obtenidos y así dar su opinión acerca de la evaluación.
  8. 8. Errores comunes: los errores mas comunes al momento de realizar una entrevista son los siguientes: • No definir las necesidades de tu empresa antes de realizar la selección de personal. • No dar información precisa del trabajo. • Esperar que el candidato tenga las mismas características que la persona que anteriormente ocupaba el puesto. • No explicar el proceso de la entrevista al candidato. • Ausencia de personal importante durante las entrevistas. • Apurar el proceso de contratación. La entrevista eficaz: para llevar a cabo una entrevista eficaz se tiene que tomar en cuenta los siguientes pasos: • Enumera las actividades mínimas que debe realizar la persona en ese cargo (horario). • Define cuáles son las preguntas básicas que le harás a todos los candidatos. • Como se evaluará al candidato ( ya sea por curriculum, un test, entre otros.) • Define al trabajador ideal de ese puesto. • Aprovechar cada minuto de la entrevista para sacar la mayor información importante posible.
  9. 9. Solicitud de empleo Curriculum vitae

×