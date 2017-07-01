ADIVINANZAS
Era un sol en miniatura y en el árbol la encontré. Cuando sin piel la dejé, me fascinó su frescura. ¿Qué es?
Van por el mar Y no se mojan, El viento las empuja Y no se enojan.
¿Qué es lo que forman los pajaritos entre las ramas, muy escondido?
Tengo un tabique en el medio y dos ventanas a los lados por las que entra el aire puro y sale el ya respirado.
Soy una pobre mujer privada de alma y cuerpo, que sólo me dejo ver cuando voy bien tapada y toda vestida de negro.
naranja nubes nido nariz noche
Escucha y adivina.

Adivinanzas con n

