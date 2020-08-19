2 metales 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MATERIALES METÁLICOS Tecnologías 1 – 2020 – ARQUITECTO MAZZITELLI – fadau – UNIVERSIDAD DE MORÓN
INTRODUCCION • LOS METALES SON CIERTO GRUPO DE MINERALES PESADOS, DE ESTRUCTURA CRISTALINA (1), DE ESTADO SÓLIDO A TEMPERA...
METALES • EL MERCURIO QUE ES LÍQUIDO A TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE. • RARAMENTE SE LOS ENCUENTRA EN ESTADO PURO. HABITUALMENTE SE...
• LA METALURGIA COMPRENDE LA SERIE DE PROCEDIMIENTOS NECESARIOS PARA OBTENER LOS METALES A PARTIR DE LOS MINERALES EXTRAÍD...
PROPIEDADES DE LOS METALES
PESO ESPECÍFICO DENTRO DE LA CLASIFICACIÓN GENERAL, SE TRATA DE MATERIALES MUY PESADOS EN TODOS LOS CASOS (P.E. METALES > ...
COLOR • EL COLOR VARÍA CON EL TIPO DE METAL Y TOMA IMPORTANCIA SOLO SI SE LOS UTILIZA CON FINES ORNAMENTALES. • BLANCOS: P...
CONDUCTIBILIDAD & DILATABILIDAD • LOS METALES SON EXCELENTES CONDUCTORES DEL CALOR Y DE LA ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICA. • LA CONDUCT...
MALEABILIDAD • ES UNA PROPIEDAD POR LA QUE LOS METALES PUEDEN SER MODIFICADOS EN SU FORMA A TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE (AÚN SER ...
DUCTILIDAD • ES UNA PROPIEDAD POR LA QUE LOS METALES PUEDEN SER MODIFICADOS EN SU FORMA (POR TRACCIÓN) HASTA SER CONVERTID...
FUSIBILIDAD ▪ ES UNA PROPIEDAD POR LA CUAL LOS METALES PUEDEN PASAR DEL ESTADO SÓLIDO AL LÍQUIDO Y VICEVERSA, A PARTIR DE ...
TEMPLE • SE DIJO QUE CALENTANDO UN METAL Y DEJÁNDOLO ENFRIAR LENTAMENTE SE VUELVE MÁS TRABAJABLE (MALEABLE Y DÚCTIL). • SI...
SOLDABILIDAD ▪ES LA PROPIEDAD QUE TIENEN DOS METALES DE UNIRSE POR UNA DE SUS CARAS EN CALIENTE CONSTITUYENDO UNA SOLA PIE...
Maneras de soldar 1. SOLDADURA POR ARCO TERMICO 2. SOLDADURA OXIACETILÉNICA 3. SOLDADURA OXIACETILÉNICO
ALEACION • PROPIEDAD QUE PERMITE UNIR POR FUSIÓN A DOS O MÁS METALES ENTRE SÍ Y AÚN CON OTRAS SUSTANCIAS, FORMANDO MEZCLAS...
METALES FERROSOS Y NO FERROSOS
METALES FERROSOS ALEACIONES QUE CONTIENEN HIERRO, CARBONO Y OTROS ELEMENTOS NO FERROSOS COMPUESTOS QUE NO CONTIENEN HIERRO...
METALES FERROSOS
FABRICACIóN • EL HIERRO PURO NO SE UTILIZA COMO MATERIAL DE CONSTRUCCIÓN, SOLO ES POSIBLE SU USO EN ALEACIÓN CON CARBONO. ...
FABRICACIóN HORNOS BÁSICOS 1) MATERIA PRIMA (“CARGA”) MINERAL DE Fe (ÓXIDO FE + GANGA) CARBÓN DE PIEDRA (COMBUSTIBLE) PIED...
0,05 % 0,5 % 4 %2,5 % MAYOR ELASTICIDAD MAYOR TRABAJABILIDAD ACERO DURO FUNDICIÓNHº DULCE MAYOR DUREZA MAYOR FRAGILIDAD RE...
ELABORACIóN LOS PRODUCTOS DE HIERRO UTILIZADOS EN CONSTRUCCIÓN SE ELABORAN DE CUATRO MANERAS: A. POR LAMINADO B. POR ESTAM...
A) LAMINADO: CONSISTE EN EL ESTIRADO Y COMPRESIÓN DEL HIERRO POR MEDIO DE PARES DE RODILLOS QUE GIRAN EN SENTIDO CONTRARIO...
• LAMINADO EN FRÍO: AUMENTA LA RESISTENCIA MECÁNICA Y DISMINUYE SU DUCTILIDAD Y MALEABILIDAD • LAMINADO: SE UTILIZA EN VIG...
B) ESTAMPADO: LAS BARRAS DE METAL EN CALIENTE SON PRENSADAS FUERTEMENTE ENTRE DOS ELEMENTOS QUE TIENEN GRABADA “EN NEGATIV...
C) FORJADO CONSISTE EN DAR FORMATO AL HIERRO EN CALIENTE ATRAVÉS DE PRESIÓN O GOLPES CON MARTILLO, MARTINETE, O PRENSAS. S...
D) MOLDEADO O FUNDICIÓN: CONSISTE EN VERTER LOS METALES EN ESTADO LÍQUIDO DENTRO DE MOLDES, DONDE SE ENFRÍAN Y SOLIDIFICAN...
FUNDICIÓN:
ACEROS UTILIZADOS EN CONSTRUCCIÓN PERFILES: - NORMALIZADOS - GREY DE ALAS ANCHAS - PARA HERRERÍA “ELE Y TEE” - DE CHAPA PL...
ACEROS UTILIZADOS EN CONSTRUCCIÓN
ACEROS UTILIZADOS EN CONSTRUCCIÓN
CHAPAS PERFORADAS
CHAPAS embutidaS
CHAPAS PERFORADAS CHAPAS EMBUTIDAS
MALLAS DE ACERO
ACEROS INOXIDABLES
ACEROS INOXIDABLES EL AGREGADO DE CROMO Y / O NÍQUEL, HACE QUE EL ACERO SE TRANSFORME EN UN METAL ALTAMENTE RESISTENTE A L...
• ARTEFACTOS SANITARIOS Y DE COCINA
• MOBILIARIO
ACEROS INOXIDABLES • SE UTILIZA TAMBIÉN EN REVESTIMIENTOS SANITARIOS Y DECORATIVOS, EN CAÑOS DE CONDUCCIÓN DE AGUA, ACCESO...
• PISOS
METALES NO FERROSOS
COBRE • SE LO ENCUENTRA EN LA NATURALEZA COMO ÓXIDO (CUPRITA), CARBONATOS (MALAQUITA) Y SULFUROS (CALCOPIRITA). PESA 8.900...
• ES DE COLOR ROJIZO, AUNQUE EXPUESTO AL AIRE SE CUBRE DE UNA PÁTINA COLOR VERDOSA (“CARDENILLO”) QUE LO PROTEGE EVITANDO ...
• SE LO UTILIZA TUBERÍAS DE GAS Y AGUA; EN CONDUCTORES ELÉCTRICOS, EN TECHOS, EN LÁMINAS PARA DECORACIÓN, ETC. TAMBIÉN EN ...
ALEACIONES DEL COBRE • COBRE + ESTAÑO = BRONCE • COBRE + ALUMINIO = BRONCE DE ALUMINIO • COBRE + CINC = LATÓN • COBRE + NÍ...
BRONCE ES UNA ALEACIÓN DE 90% COBRE Y 10% ESTAÑO DE COLOR DORADO BRILLANTE. ESPECIALMENTE APTA PARA TRABAJOS DE MOLDEO (FU...
BRONCE DE ALUMINIO • ES UNA ALEACIÓN DE COBRE Y ALUMINIO. POR SU SIMILITUD CON EL ORO, ES MUY APRECIADO PARA SU APLICACIÓN...
LATÓN • ES UNA ALEACIÓN DE COBRE Y ZINC. • TIENE UN COLOR AMARILLO BRILLANTE. • AUNQUE ES UN METAL MÁS DURO QUE EL COBRE, ...
ALPACA • ES UNA ALEACIÓN DE COBRE, NÍQUEL Y ZINC. TIENE UN COLOR PLATEADO ROJIZO PERLADO, CONFERIDO POR ESPECIALMENTE POR ...
ALUMINIO • SE LO EXTRAE DE LA CRIOLITA, O DE LA BAUXITA A TRAVÉS DE UN PROCESO QUE INVOLUCRA UN GRAN CONSUMO DE CORRIENTE ...
• EN EL AIRE ES INALTERABLE. EN CONTACTO CON LA HUMEDAD, FORMA UNA PELÍCULA DE ÓXIDO PROTECTORA EN SU SUPERFICIE QUE LO IN...
• SE LO UTILIZA EN CHAPAS PARA TECHOS, EN PERFILES PARA PUERTAS, VENTANAS, TABIQUES DIVISORIOS, ACCESORIOS, DECORACIÓN, JU...
• MOBILIARIO, ESTRUCTURA Y CARPINTERIAS DE ALUMINIO
ZINC • SE LO EXTRAE DE LA BLENDA Y DE LA CALAMINA, A TRAVÉS DE UN PROCESO ELECTROLÍTICO (SE LO SEPARA DE LAS IMPUREZAS APL...
• ES RESISTENTE A LA INTEMPERIE: EXPUESTO A ELLA SE RECUBRE CON UNA PELÍCULA PROTECTORA DE COLOR BLANQUECINO. • SE UTILIZA...
• HOY EN DÍA, EL ZINC HA SIDO DESPLAZADO CON VENTAJAS POR EL ACERO ZINCADO (O “GALVANIZADO”); QUE ES MENOS DILATABLE Y MEN...
• COMO PROTECTOR CONTRA LA CORROSIÓN DEL ACERO ES DOBLEMENTE EFICIENTE: LO PROTEGE NO SOLO POR RECUBRIMIENTO SINO TAMBIÉN ...
PLOMO • SE LO EXTRAE PRINCIPALMENTE DE LA DE LA GALENA, A TRAVÉS DE UN PROCESO DE FUSIÓN. ES MUY PESADO (11.340 Kg/m3) DE ...
PLACAS DE PLOMO CON DISTINTAS TEXTURAS PARA REVESTIMIENTO ORNAMENTAL PLOMO
REVESTIMIENTO DE PLOMO EN EL INTERIOR DE UN TABIQUE, PARA AISLACIÓN ACÚSTICA O DE RAYOS X
NIQUEL • SE LO EXTRAE PRINCIPALMENTE DE LA DE LA CLORILA Y DE LA NICOLITA. ES MUY DURO Y RESISTENTE DE COLOR GRIS BRILLANT...
• SU ATRACTIVO COLOR Y SUS DEMÁS CUALIDADES, LO HACEN UN MATERIAL INDICADO PARA EL RECUBRIMIENTO PROTECTOR DE OTROS METALE...
• AL IGUAL QUE EL NIQUEL ES DURO Y BRILLANTE Y TIENE APLICACIONES TAMBIEN SIMILARES. POR SU ASPECTO SE USA PARA EL RECUBRI...
OXIDACIÓN METÁLICA VS. CORROSIÓN METÁLICA (NO SON SINÓNIMOS!)
OXIDACIÓN DESEABLE (PROTECTORA) INDESEABLE (DESTRUCTORA) NO FERROSOS FERROSOS CAPA DE ÓXIDO SUPERFICIAL QUE -A PARTIR DE U...
CORROSIÓN • ES DESINTEGRADORA: LA ESCAMACIÓN PROGRESIVA DEBILITA LA SECCIÓN ÚTIL DE LA PIEZA, Y PRODUCE DESPRENDIMIENTOS Q...
CORROSIÓN ELECTROQUÍMICAQUÍMICA EN SECO: LA OXIDACIÓN SE PRODUCE DIRECTAMENTE ENTRE EL METAL Y EL AIRE POR EFECTO DE UNA A...
EN NO FERROSOS: RECUBRIMIENTOS METÁLICOS: • METALES BRILLANTES COMO EL CROMO O EL NÍQUEL. RECUBRIMIENTOS NO METÁLICOS: • E...
MATERIALES METÁLICOS Tecnologías 1 – 2020 – ARQUITECTO MAZZITELLI – fadau – UNIVERSIDAD DE MORÓN
2 metales 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2 metales 2020

30 views

Published on

teorica dia 21.8

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2 metales 2020

  1. 1. MATERIALES METÁLICOS Tecnologías 1 – 2020 – ARQUITECTO MAZZITELLI – fadau – UNIVERSIDAD DE MORÓN
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION • LOS METALES SON CIERTO GRUPO DE MINERALES PESADOS, DE ESTRUCTURA CRISTALINA (1), DE ESTADO SÓLIDO A TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE (2), QUE TIENEN UN BRILLO ESPECIAL CARACTERÍSTICO, Y QUE SON BUENOS CONDUCTORES DEL CALOR Y LA ELECTRICIDAD (1) AL MICROSCOPIO SE OBSERVAN COMPUESTOS POR GRANOS EN FORMA DE CRISTALES. (2) (2) A EXCEPCIÓN DEL MERCURIO QUE ES LÍQUIDO A TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE.
  3. 3. METALES • EL MERCURIO QUE ES LÍQUIDO A TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE. • RARAMENTE SE LOS ENCUENTRA EN ESTADO PURO. HABITUALMENTE SE LOS EXTRAE COMBINADOS CON OTROS ELEMENTOS, EN FORMA DE ÓXIDOS, SULFUROS, SULFATOS, CARBONATOS, SILICATOS O FOSFATOS.
  4. 4. • LA METALURGIA COMPRENDE LA SERIE DE PROCEDIMIENTOS NECESARIOS PARA OBTENER LOS METALES A PARTIR DE LOS MINERALES EXTRAÍDOS EN LAS MINAS. • ESTOS PROCESOS INCLUYEN: LA EXTRACCIÓN DE IMPUREZAS O “GANGA” y EL AGREGADO DE SUSTANCIAS QUE LE CONFIERAN ALGUNA PROPIEDAD EN PARTICULAR.
  5. 5. PROPIEDADES DE LOS METALES
  6. 6. PESO ESPECÍFICO DENTRO DE LA CLASIFICACIÓN GENERAL, SE TRATA DE MATERIALES MUY PESADOS EN TODOS LOS CASOS (P.E. METALES > > P.E. AGUA) P. E. FUNDIDO LAMINADO ALUMINIO 2,600 2,750 ZINC 6,900 7,200 ESTAÑO 7,200 7,400 HIERRO 7,250 7,850 LATON 8,400 8,650 NIQUEL 8,500 BRONCE 8,600 COBRE 8,800 8,900 PLATA 10,500 PLOMO 11,420 ORO 19,500 PLATINO 21,300 ( Kg / m3 )
  7. 7. COLOR • EL COLOR VARÍA CON EL TIPO DE METAL Y TOMA IMPORTANCIA SOLO SI SE LOS UTILIZA CON FINES ORNAMENTALES. • BLANCOS: PLATA, PLATINO, ALUMINIO, ESTAÑO, NÍQUEL, CROMO. • AZULADOS: ZINC, PLOMO, ESTAÑO. • GRISES: HIERRO DULCE, ACERO, FUNDICIONES. • AMARILLOS: BRONCE, ORO, LATÓN, CADMIO. • ROJIZOS: COBRE.
  8. 8. CONDUCTIBILIDAD & DILATABILIDAD • LOS METALES SON EXCELENTES CONDUCTORES DEL CALOR Y DE LA ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICA. • LA CONDUCTIBILIDAD AUMENTA CON EL GRADO DE PUREZA. • COBRE, ESTAÑO, BRONCE, ALUMINIO, SON ALGUNOS METALES UTILIZADOS PARA ESTE USO ESPECÍFICO. • CONSECUENTEMENTE SON TAMBIÉN MATERIALES DILATABLES, LO CUAL ES PERCEPTIBLE AÚN A PARTIR DE CAMBIOS EN LA TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE.
  9. 9. MALEABILIDAD • ES UNA PROPIEDAD POR LA QUE LOS METALES PUEDEN SER MODIFICADOS EN SU FORMA A TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE (AÚN SER REDUCIDOS A LÁMINAS DELGADAS) POR PRESIÓN CONTINUA, MARTILLADO O ESTIRADO. • AL SER ESTIRADOS EN FRÍO, LOS METALES SE VUELVEN FRÁGILES Y QUEBRADIZOS, POR LO QUE TIENEN QUE SER RECOCIDOS (CALENTADOS A ALTA TEMPERATURA LUEGO DE LA LAMINACIÓN, DEJÁNDOLOS ENFRIAR LENTAMENTE) RECUPERANDO ASÍ LA MALEABILIDAD.
  10. 10. DUCTILIDAD • ES UNA PROPIEDAD POR LA QUE LOS METALES PUEDEN SER MODIFICADOS EN SU FORMA (POR TRACCIÓN) HASTA SER CONVERTIDOS EN HILOS. • LA DUCTILIDAD SE REDUCE CON EL AUMENTO DE TEMPERATURA, POR LO QUE SE REALIZA EN FRÍO. • AL SER ESTIRADOS EN FRÍO, LOS METALES SE VUELVEN FRÁGILES Y QUEBRADIZOS, POR LO QUE TIENEN QUE SER RECOCIDOS, RECUPERANDO LA DUCTILIDAD.
  11. 11. FUSIBILIDAD ▪ ES UNA PROPIEDAD POR LA CUAL LOS METALES PUEDEN PASAR DEL ESTADO SÓLIDO AL LÍQUIDO Y VICEVERSA, A PARTIR DE CAMBIOS EN SU TEMPERATURA. ESTA CUALIDAD PERMITE MOLDEARLOS.
  12. 12. TEMPLE • SE DIJO QUE CALENTANDO UN METAL Y DEJÁNDOLO ENFRIAR LENTAMENTE SE VUELVE MÁS TRABAJABLE (MALEABLE Y DÚCTIL). • SI EN CAMBIO LO ENFRIAMOS VIOLENTAMENTE (ESPECIALMENTE AL ACERO) AUMENTA SU DUREZA (OPOSICIÓN A LA PENETRACIÓN POR OTROS MATERIALES) Y SU TENACIDAD (OPOSICIÓN AL ESTIRAMIENTO). • PERO SE REDUCE LA DUCTILIDAD, MALEABILIDAD Y RESISTENCIA AL IMPACTO.
  13. 13. SOLDABILIDAD ▪ES LA PROPIEDAD QUE TIENEN DOS METALES DE UNIRSE POR UNA DE SUS CARAS EN CALIENTE CONSTITUYENDO UNA SOLA PIEZA RESULTANTE.
  14. 14. Maneras de soldar 1. SOLDADURA POR ARCO TERMICO 2. SOLDADURA OXIACETILÉNICA 3. SOLDADURA OXIACETILÉNICO
  15. 15. ALEACION • PROPIEDAD QUE PERMITE UNIR POR FUSIÓN A DOS O MÁS METALES ENTRE SÍ Y AÚN CON OTRAS SUSTANCIAS, FORMANDO MEZCLAS HOMOGÉNEAS, QUE RECUPERAN ESTADO SÓLIDO AL ENFRIARSE. • NO SE TRATA DE UNA COMBINACIÓN QUÍMICA. • EL ACERO, LA FUNDICIÓN, EL BRONCE, EL LATÓN SON EJEMPLOS DE ALEACIONES METÁLICAS.
  16. 16. METALES FERROSOS Y NO FERROSOS
  17. 17. METALES FERROSOS ALEACIONES QUE CONTIENEN HIERRO, CARBONO Y OTROS ELEMENTOS NO FERROSOS COMPUESTOS QUE NO CONTIENEN HIERRO EN SU CONFORMACIÓN HIERRO DULCE ACERO FUNDICIÓN ACEROS ESPECIALES COBRE ALUMINIO ZINC ESTAÑO PLOMO NÍQUEL ALEACIONES
  18. 18. METALES FERROSOS
  19. 19. FABRICACIóN • EL HIERRO PURO NO SE UTILIZA COMO MATERIAL DE CONSTRUCCIÓN, SOLO ES POSIBLE SU USO EN ALEACIÓN CON CARBONO. • ES MUY AFÍN AL OXÍGENO, POR LO QUE EN LA NATURALEZA SE LO ENCUENTRA EN FORMA DE ÓXIDOS.
  20. 20. FABRICACIóN HORNOS BÁSICOS 1) MATERIA PRIMA (“CARGA”) MINERAL DE Fe (ÓXIDO FE + GANGA) CARBÓN DE PIEDRA (COMBUSTIBLE) PIEDRA CALIZA (FUNDENTE) ARRABIO Fe 90% PURO 2) MATERIA PRIMA ARRABIO CHATARRA OTROS ELEMENTOS ALTO HORNO (SE ELIMINAN IMPUREZAS) FUNCIONAMIENTOCONTINUOA 1500º C ACERO EN LINGOTES ESCORIAS IMPUREZAS+
  21. 21. 0,05 % 0,5 % 4 %2,5 % MAYOR ELASTICIDAD MAYOR TRABAJABILIDAD ACERO DURO FUNDICIÓNHº DULCE MAYOR DUREZA MAYOR FRAGILIDAD REJAS, VIGAS, ALAMBRES, CHAPAS, MALLAS, MUEBLES FORJADOS, CAÑOS AGUA, LUZ Y GAS HIERROS PARA HORMIGÓN HERRAMIENTAS CAÑOS CLOACALES, REJILLAS, COLUMNAS DE ALUMBRADO, MUEBLES DE JARDÍN ACCESORIOS PARA REJAS. ACEROS ESPECIALES: CON ALEACIONES DE OTROS ELEMENTOS ADICIONALES , SE OBTIENEN ACEROS DE CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES (NÍQUEL: ELÁSTICOS; CROMO: INOXIDABLES Y DUROS; CROMO-NÍQUEL: INOXIDABLES Y ELÁSTICOS; CROMO-TUNGSTENO, O CROMO-MOLIBDENO: DUROS Y RESISTENTES A LA ABRASIÓN AÚN A ALTAS TEMPERATURAS, ETC. CLASIFICACIÓN SEGÚN EL CONTENIDO DE CARBONO:
  22. 22. ELABORACIóN LOS PRODUCTOS DE HIERRO UTILIZADOS EN CONSTRUCCIÓN SE ELABORAN DE CUATRO MANERAS: A. POR LAMINADO B. POR ESTAMPADO C. POR FORJADO D. POR MOLDEADO
  23. 23. A) LAMINADO: CONSISTE EN EL ESTIRADO Y COMPRESIÓN DEL HIERRO POR MEDIO DE PARES DE RODILLOS QUE GIRAN EN SENTIDO CONTRARIO Y A IGUAL VELOCIDAD. LAMINÁNDOLO EN CALIENTE (A 1.200ºc): EL ACERO CONSERVA SUS PROPIEDADES
  24. 24. • LAMINADO EN FRÍO: AUMENTA LA RESISTENCIA MECÁNICA Y DISMINUYE SU DUCTILIDAD Y MALEABILIDAD • LAMINADO: SE UTILIZA EN VIGAS ESTRUCTURALES, HIERROS PARA REJAS, MOBILIARIO Y USO GENERAL (CHAPAS PERFORADAS, PLANCHUELAS, VARILLAS, TUBOS CON COSTURA, ÁNGULOS, TEE, ETC.).
  25. 25. B) ESTAMPADO: LAS BARRAS DE METAL EN CALIENTE SON PRENSADAS FUERTEMENTE ENTRE DOS ELEMENTOS QUE TIENEN GRABADA “EN NEGATIVO” LA FORMA A ESTAMPAR
  26. 26. C) FORJADO CONSISTE EN DAR FORMATO AL HIERRO EN CALIENTE ATRAVÉS DE PRESIÓN O GOLPES CON MARTILLO, MARTINETE, O PRENSAS. SE UTILIZA EN MOBILIARIO, REJAS, ARTEFACTOS DE ILUMINACIÓN, ELEMENTOS DE DECORACIÓN, ETC.
  27. 27. D) MOLDEADO O FUNDICIÓN: CONSISTE EN VERTER LOS METALES EN ESTADO LÍQUIDO DENTRO DE MOLDES, DONDE SE ENFRÍAN Y SOLIDIFICAN CONSERVANDO INALTERABLES LAS FORMAS QUE LES DAN DICHOS MOLDES. SE APLICA A MOBILIARIO PARA EXTERIORES. CAÑERÍAS Y ACCESORIOS SANITARIOS, COLUMNAS DE ILUMINACIÓN, CALEFACCIÓN REJERÍA Y ACCESORIOS, ETC.
  28. 28. FUNDICIÓN:
  29. 29. ACEROS UTILIZADOS EN CONSTRUCCIÓN PERFILES: - NORMALIZADOS - GREY DE ALAS ANCHAS - PARA HERRERÍA “ELE Y TEE” - DE CHAPA PLEGADA EN FRÍO BARRAS: - REDONDAS PARA HORMIGÓN Y PARA HERRERÍA - HEXAGONALES Y CUADRADAS PARA HERRERÍA - PLANCHUELAS TUBOS: - ESTRUCTURALES Y PARA CONDUCCIÓN DE FLUIDOS CHAPAS: - GRUESAS, FINAS y GALVANIZADAS OTROS: - ALAMBRES, CABLES, CLAVOS, TORNILLOS Y BULONES
  30. 30. ACEROS UTILIZADOS EN CONSTRUCCIÓN
  31. 31. ACEROS UTILIZADOS EN CONSTRUCCIÓN
  32. 32. CHAPAS PERFORADAS
  33. 33. CHAPAS embutidaS
  34. 34. CHAPAS PERFORADAS CHAPAS EMBUTIDAS
  35. 35. MALLAS DE ACERO
  36. 36. ACEROS INOXIDABLES
  37. 37. ACEROS INOXIDABLES EL AGREGADO DE CROMO Y / O NÍQUEL, HACE QUE EL ACERO SE TRANSFORME EN UN METAL ALTAMENTE RESISTENTE A LOS AGENTES ATMOSFÉRICOS Y QUÍMICOS.
  38. 38. • ARTEFACTOS SANITARIOS Y DE COCINA
  39. 39. • MOBILIARIO
  40. 40. ACEROS INOXIDABLES • SE UTILIZA TAMBIÉN EN REVESTIMIENTOS SANITARIOS Y DECORATIVOS, EN CAÑOS DE CONDUCCIÓN DE AGUA, ACCESORIOS PARA BARANDAS Y ESCALERAS, ETC.
  41. 41. • PISOS
  42. 42. METALES NO FERROSOS
  43. 43. COBRE • SE LO ENCUENTRA EN LA NATURALEZA COMO ÓXIDO (CUPRITA), CARBONATOS (MALAQUITA) Y SULFUROS (CALCOPIRITA). PESA 8.900 Kg/m3 y FUNDE A 1.084ºC. • CHILE ES EL MAYOR PRODUCTOR DE COBRE DEL MUNDO. • NO SE PUEDE TEMPLAR, PERO PUEDE ESTIRARSE, FORJARSE E HILARSE A TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE.
  44. 44. • ES DE COLOR ROJIZO, AUNQUE EXPUESTO AL AIRE SE CUBRE DE UNA PÁTINA COLOR VERDOSA (“CARDENILLO”) QUE LO PROTEGE EVITANDO QUE SE OXIDE EL INTERIOR.
  45. 45. • SE LO UTILIZA TUBERÍAS DE GAS Y AGUA; EN CONDUCTORES ELÉCTRICOS, EN TECHOS, EN LÁMINAS PARA DECORACIÓN, ETC. TAMBIÉN EN ALEACIÓN CON OTROS METALES.
  46. 46. ALEACIONES DEL COBRE • COBRE + ESTAÑO = BRONCE • COBRE + ALUMINIO = BRONCE DE ALUMINIO • COBRE + CINC = LATÓN • COBRE + NÍQUEL + CINC =ALPACA
  47. 47. BRONCE ES UNA ALEACIÓN DE 90% COBRE Y 10% ESTAÑO DE COLOR DORADO BRILLANTE. ESPECIALMENTE APTA PARA TRABAJOS DE MOLDEO (FUNDICIÓN). NO SE ALTERA CON LAS CONDICIONES ATMOSFÉRICAS NI EL AGUA, NI EL AIRE, PERO EN CONTACTO CON ÉSTE, SE OXIDA PERDIENDO PAULATINAMENTE ESE BRILLO. DESDE EL PUNTO DE VISTA ESTÉTICO SE LO UTILIZA: • PULIDO BRILLANTE: REQUIERE LA PROTECCIÓN DE LACAS O REI-TERADOS MINI PULIMENTOS CON PRODUCTOS “BRILLA METALES”. • EN BRUTO: SE DEJA QUE LA PÁTINA DE ÓXIDO PROTECTORA AMARILLO VERDOSA LA RECUBRA PAULATINA Y NATURALMENTE. • RECUBIERTO: CON OTROS METALES COMO NÍQUEL O CROMO. SE UTILIZA EN CAÑERÍAS Y ACCESORIOS DE CONDUCCIÓN DE AGUA Y GAS, HERRAJES, GRIFERÍAS, ORNAMENTOS.
  48. 48. BRONCE DE ALUMINIO • ES UNA ALEACIÓN DE COBRE Y ALUMINIO. POR SU SIMILITUD CON EL ORO, ES MUY APRECIADO PARA SU APLICACIÓN EN ELEMENTOS ARTÍSTICOS O DE DECORACIÓN
  49. 49. LATÓN • ES UNA ALEACIÓN DE COBRE Y ZINC. • TIENE UN COLOR AMARILLO BRILLANTE. • AUNQUE ES UN METAL MÁS DURO QUE EL COBRE, ES COMO ÉSTE, FÁCILMENTE GRABABLE, FORJABLE Y LAMINABLE EN PLANCHAS FINAS
  50. 50. ALPACA • ES UNA ALEACIÓN DE COBRE, NÍQUEL Y ZINC. TIENE UN COLOR PLATEADO ROJIZO PERLADO, CONFERIDO POR ESPECIALMENTE POR EL NÍQUEL. RESISTE A LA CORROSIÓN Y ES FÁCILMENTE MECANIZABLE.
  51. 51. ALUMINIO • SE LO EXTRAE DE LA CRIOLITA, O DE LA BAUXITA A TRAVÉS DE UN PROCESO QUE INVOLUCRA UN GRAN CONSUMO DE CORRIENTE ELÉCTRICA POR LO QUE LAS PLANTAS SE SITÚAN NORMALMENTE CERCA DE LAS FUENTES DE ENERGÍA HIDROELÉCTRICA. • SU PESO ES LA TERCERA PARTE DEL DE LOS FERROSOS (2.700 kg/m3); LO QUE CON SU ACEPTABLE RESISTENCIA MECÁNICA LO HACE APTO PARA ESTRUCTURAS. • FUNDE A 658ºC Y SE LAMINA A 400ºC. ES MUY DÚCTIL Y MALEABLE, PUDIENDO OBTENERSE HILOS Y HOJAS DE PEQUEÑO ESPESOR.
  52. 52. • EN EL AIRE ES INALTERABLE. EN CONTACTO CON LA HUMEDAD, FORMA UNA PELÍCULA DE ÓXIDO PROTECTORA EN SU SUPERFICIE QUE LO INMUNIZA CONTRA LA ATMÓSFERA Y EL AGUA. • POR SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS, PUEDE SER LAMINADO, TORNEADO, ESTIRADO, FUNDIDO, EXTRUIDO, FORJADO, CALADO O PULVERIZADO • CON ALUMINIO PUEDEN PRODUCIRSE GRAN CANTIDAD DE ALEACIONES, ALGUNAS DE LAS CUALES SON VARIAS VECES MÁS RESISTENTES QUE EL MATERIAL ORIGINAL. ALUMINIO
  53. 53. • SE LO UTILIZA EN CHAPAS PARA TECHOS, EN PERFILES PARA PUERTAS, VENTANAS, TABIQUES DIVISORIOS, ACCESORIOS, DECORACIÓN, JUNTAS; EN FORMA DE PAPEL COMO AISLANTE DE LA HUMEDAD, ETC. PIEZAS DE ALUMINIO EXTRUIDO
  54. 54. • MOBILIARIO, ESTRUCTURA Y CARPINTERIAS DE ALUMINIO
  55. 55. ZINC • SE LO EXTRAE DE LA BLENDA Y DE LA CALAMINA, A TRAVÉS DE UN PROCESO ELECTROLÍTICO (SE LO SEPARA DE LAS IMPUREZAS APLICANDO UNA CORRIENTE ELÉCTRICA). SU PESO ES DE 7.000 Kg/m3 Y FUNDE A 420ºC. • ES DÚCTIL Y MALEABLE, PUDIENDO OBTENERSE HILOS Y HOJAS DE PEQUEÑO ESPESOR. • ES MUY DILATABLE POR LO QUE DEBEN TOMARSE PRECAUCIONES AL RESPECTO. • NO ES ATACADO POR EL AGUA, PERO SÍ POR LOS ÁCIDOS.
  56. 56. • ES RESISTENTE A LA INTEMPERIE: EXPUESTO A ELLA SE RECUBRE CON UNA PELÍCULA PROTECTORA DE COLOR BLANQUECINO. • SE UTILIZA EN FORMA DE CHAPAS PARA TECHOS O ELEMENTOS ORNAMENTALES. • ANTIGUAMENTE TUVO UN USO MUY DIFUNDIDO, SOBRE TODO EN LOS TECHOS DE CHAPAS (LISAS U ONDULADAS) Y SUS ACCESORIOS, CONOCIDOS COMO “ZINGUERÍAS” (CANALETAS, CUMBRERAS, CAÑOS, CRESTAS, MOLDURAS, ETC.).
  57. 57. • HOY EN DÍA, EL ZINC HA SIDO DESPLAZADO CON VENTAJAS POR EL ACERO ZINCADO (O “GALVANIZADO”); QUE ES MENOS DILATABLE Y MENOS FRÁGIL. • ACTUALMENTE SU USO PRINCIPAL, ES CON UNA PROTECCION DE ACERO (APLICADA POR INMERSIÓN EN CALIENTE O ELECTRODEPOSICIÓN), Y FORMANDO ALEACIONES CON OTROS METALES COMO COBRE Y ALUMINIO.
  58. 58. • COMO PROTECTOR CONTRA LA CORROSIÓN DEL ACERO ES DOBLEMENTE EFICIENTE: LO PROTEGE NO SOLO POR RECUBRIMIENTO SINO TAMBIÉN POR “SACRIFICIO”. • POR UNA CUESTIÓN ELECTROQUÍMICA, AÚN ROTA A PELÍCULA, SIGUE PROTEGIÉNDOLO DURANTE MUCHOS AÑOS EN UN ÁREA ADYACENTE MUY AMPLIA (HASTA 6 MM. DE DISTANCIA). ESTO PERMITE EL CORTE DE LAS PIEZAS (CUYA SECCIÓN QUEDA SIN RECUBRIMIENTO) MANTENIÉNDOSE LA PROTECCIÓN.
  59. 59. PLOMO • SE LO EXTRAE PRINCIPALMENTE DE LA DE LA GALENA, A TRAVÉS DE UN PROCESO DE FUSIÓN. ES MUY PESADO (11.340 Kg/m3) DE MUY BAJO PUNTO DE FUSIÓN (APENAS 327ºC). • ES BLANDO PLÁSTICO, MALEABLE Y SE RAYA FÁCILMENTE. EXPUESTO AL AIRE SE CUBRE RÁPIDAMENTE DE UNA PÁTINA COLOR GRIS. • ANTIGUAMENTE ERA DE USO MUY DIFUNDIDO EN CAÑERÍAS DE AGUA Y CLOACAS. HOY ESTE USO ES LIMITADO. LAS PLANCHAS DE ESTE METAL SE INCORPORAN A LOS MUROS PARA AUMENTAR LA AISLACIÓN ACÚSTICA. • SE UTILIZA TAMBIÉN COMO COMPONENTE DE PINTURAS.
  60. 60. PLACAS DE PLOMO CON DISTINTAS TEXTURAS PARA REVESTIMIENTO ORNAMENTAL PLOMO
  61. 61. REVESTIMIENTO DE PLOMO EN EL INTERIOR DE UN TABIQUE, PARA AISLACIÓN ACÚSTICA O DE RAYOS X
  62. 62. NIQUEL • SE LO EXTRAE PRINCIPALMENTE DE LA DE LA CLORILA Y DE LA NICOLITA. ES MUY DURO Y RESISTENTE DE COLOR GRIS BRILLANTE. • NO SE OXIDA CON EL AIRE Y RESISTE BIEN AL ATAQUE DE LOS ÁCIDOS. • AL IGUAL QUE EL CROMO, ALEADO CON EL ACERO AUMENTA LA DUREZA DE ÉSTE, MEJORANDO SU RESISTENCIA A LA CORROSIÓN.
  63. 63. • SU ATRACTIVO COLOR Y SUS DEMÁS CUALIDADES, LO HACEN UN MATERIAL INDICADO PARA EL RECUBRIMIENTO PROTECTOR DE OTROS METALES SOMETIDOS A LA ABRASIÓN, TALES COMO GRIFERÍAS Y HERRAJES PARA ABERTURAS. • TAMBIÉN SE UTILIZA COMO RECUBRIMIENTO DECORATIVO DE OTROS METALES EN ARTEFACTOS ELÉCTRICOS, Y ELEMENTOS ORNAMENTALES. • PARTICIPA EN LA FABRICACIÓN DE ACEROS INOXIDABLES. • LOS HERRAJES CON TERMINACIÓN LLAMADA “BRONCE PLATIL” CONSISTEN EN UN REVESTIMIENTO DE NÍQUEL SOBRE EL CUERPO DE BRONCE DEL ELEMENTO.
  64. 64. • AL IGUAL QUE EL NIQUEL ES DURO Y BRILLANTE Y TIENE APLICACIONES TAMBIEN SIMILARES. POR SU ASPECTO SE USA PARA EL RECUBRIMEINTO PROTECTOR DE OTROS METALES. ALEARLO CON EL ACERO GENERA CARACTERISTICAS IDENTICAS AL NIQUEL. CROMO
  65. 65. OXIDACIÓN METÁLICA VS. CORROSIÓN METÁLICA (NO SON SINÓNIMOS!)
  66. 66. OXIDACIÓN DESEABLE (PROTECTORA) INDESEABLE (DESTRUCTORA) NO FERROSOS FERROSOS CAPA DE ÓXIDO SUPERFICIAL QUE -A PARTIR DE UNA PÉRDIDA MÍNIMA DE MASA- FORMA UNA PÁTINA PROTECTORA QUE IMPERMEABIZA Y AÍSLA AL METAL DEL ENTORNO. CAPA DE ÓXIDO, EN PRINCIPIO SUPERFICIAL, QUE LUEGO SE IRÁ PROFUNDIZANDO; Y QUE ES ESCAMOSA, POROSA, QUEBRADIZA Y QUE SE DESPRENDE CON FACILIDAD. CORROSIÓN
  67. 67. CORROSIÓN • ES DESINTEGRADORA: LA ESCAMACIÓN PROGRESIVA DEBILITA LA SECCIÓN ÚTIL DE LA PIEZA, Y PRODUCE DESPRENDIMIENTOS QUE LA VAN ADELGAZANDO, PUDIENDO HASTA LLEGAR A HACERLA DESAPARECER TOTALMENTE. • ES EXPANSIVA: A PARTIR DE LA INCORPORACIÓN DE OXÍGENO, AUMENTA DE VOLUMEN ENTRE 5 Y 20 VECES, PRODUCIENDO HINCHAMIENTOS, ROTURAS Y DESPRENDIMIENTOS QUE EMPUJAN O DESPLAZAN A OTROS MATERIALES QUE RECUBREN O ESTÁN CONTIGUOS AL METAL (PINTURAS, REVOQUES, HIERROS EN EL HORMIGÓN, ETC.) • ES DE ORIGEN SUPERFICIAL: A MAYOR SUPERFICIE EXPUESTA MAYOR ES EL PELIGRO. • COMIENZA POR DETERIORAR LA APARIENCIA DE LA SUPERFICIE DEL MATERIAL; PERO LUEGO LA ACCIÓN SE PROFUNDIZA Y LO ATACA EN TODO SU ESPESOR.
  68. 68. CORROSIÓN ELECTROQUÍMICAQUÍMICA EN SECO: LA OXIDACIÓN SE PRODUCE DIRECTAMENTE ENTRE EL METAL Y EL AIRE POR EFECTO DE UNA ALTA TEMPERATURA. SE DA EN ELEMENTOS EN CONTACTO CON EL FUEGO O ALTAS TEMPERATURAS COMO EN HOGARES, HORNOS, Y CHIMENEAS. HÚMEDA: LA OXIDACIÓN SE PRODUCE POR UNA CIRCULACIÓN DE CORRIENTE ELÉCTRICA GENE-RADA QUÍMICAMENTE POR 1 O MÁS METALES A TRAVÉS DE UN LÍQUIDO. SE DA EN METALES EN CONTACTO CON AGUA O AÚN CON EL VAPOR CONTENIDO EN EL AIRE. A > TEMPERATURA > PELIGRO A > HUMEDAD > PELIGRO
  69. 69. EN NO FERROSOS: RECUBRIMIENTOS METÁLICOS: • METALES BRILLANTES COMO EL CROMO O EL NÍQUEL. RECUBRIMIENTOS NO METÁLICOS: • ESMALTES COLOR, O LACAS TRANSPARENTES. • RECUBRIMIENTOS PLÁSTICOS. • ANODIZADO: EN EL ALUMINIO, A TRAVÉS DE UN PROCESO QUÍMICO, LA PÁTINA SE PUEDE ENDURECER Y TRANSPARENTAR PARA CONSERVAR EL BRILLO ORIGINAL DEL METAL, PUDIENDO TONALIZARSE (COLOR ORO, COBRE). FORMAS DE PROTECCIÓN EN FERROSOS RECUBRIMIENTOS METÁLICOS: • POR BAÑO EN CALIENTE DE ALUMINIO, CADMIO O ZINC, SI NO INTERESA EL ASPECTO. • POR ELECTRODEPOSICIÓN DE CROMO O NÍQUEL, SI INTERESA EL ASPECTO DEL ACABADO FINAL. RECUBRIMIENTOS NO METÁLICOS: • PINTURAS ANTIOXIDANTES O EPOXÍDICAS. • RECUBRIMIENTOS PLÁSTICOS. • CEMENTADO • ENLOZADO ALEACIONES ESPECIALES: • CON CROMO O NÍQUEL PARA OBTENER “ACEROS INOXIDABLES”.
  70. 70. MATERIALES METÁLICOS Tecnologías 1 – 2020 – ARQUITECTO MAZZITELLI – fadau – UNIVERSIDAD DE MORÓN

×