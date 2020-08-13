Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MODULO 1 Elaborado por: KATERINE LONDOÑO DURAN Presentado a: INGRID MARCELA LEON TRUJILLO SANDRA LILIANA AMEZQUITA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA SAGRADOS CORAZONES TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA -CIENCIAS NATURALES FLORENCIA- CAQUETA ONCE C 2020
  2. 2. VAMOS A REPASAR 1. Similitudes y diferencias entre replicación y transcripción SIMILITUDES DIFERENCIAS ● Ambos procesos implican ácidos nucleicos complementarios de unión al ADN de esta forma produciendo una nueva fibra de ADN o ARN, en cualquiera de los dos si se incorpora un nucleótido incorrecto puede provocar un error. ● Un error en cualquiera de los dos procesos puede causar un cambio en el gen, puede ser por un cambio de la secuencia de ADN lo que conduce a una transcripción de la secuencia de ARN incorrecta o porque el ARNm incorpora bases incorrectas provocando secuencias de proteínas mal traducidas ● La replicación nos da como resultado una molécula de ADN y la transcripción nos da un código de ARNm que proporciona una proteína determinada. ● La replicación del ADN se produce en la preparación para la división celular y en la transcripción ocurre en la preparación para la traducción de proteínas. ● La replicación es la que regula el crecimiento y división de las células y la transcripción regula la expresión genética 2. Completar
  3. 3. 3. Seguir la secuencia. A A C G T A T T G C G U U G C A U A A C G C T G C A T C G G C A A A C G T A G C C G T T A U G U U C A G G U G U U A G Codón 1 codón 2 codón 3 codón 4 codón 5 Metionina fenilalanina arginina cisteína stop

