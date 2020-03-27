Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNCION SI. FUNCION SI ANIDADA Ejemplo 1. Ejemplo 2. MACROS EN EXCEL Actividad 1. NOMBRE VENTA 1 VENTA 2 TOTAL VENTAS PREM...
TALLER 1. Con la siguiente información aplica una macro con la multiplicación de la columna b y c. MACROS EN EXCEL Los mac...
La ruta a seguir para activarla es: Archivo - Opciones - Personalizar cinta de opciones y activar la casilla "Programador"...
ver la macro creada con el grabador, deberá seleccionar el proyecto Módulo1, entre las opciones de la barra de proyectos u...
4. Ejecutar una macro desde otra macro. Una macro se puede ejecutar desde otra macro utilizando la instrucción Call. Por e...
izquierdo del ratón sobre el botón suma y, sin soltarlo, llévelo hasta la ventana personalizar. Oprima el botón cerrar de ...
¿Qué es la función si? La función SI es una de las funciones más populares de Excel y le permite realizar comparaciones ló...
OFERTA ¿Qué es la función promedio? La función Promedio en Excel sirve para obtener la media aritmética entre un grupo de ...
Use CONTAR.SI, una de las funciones estadísticas, para contar el número de celdas que cumplen un criterio; por ejemplo, pa...
¿Qué es la función Max? Devuelve el valor máximo de un conjunto de valores. La sintaxis de la función MAX tiene los siguie...
¿Qué es la función Min? Devuelve el valor mínimo de un conjunto de valores. MIN(número1, [número2], ...) La sintaxis de la...
ANDRES VILA 250.000 300.000 550.000 SI VACACIONES 15 38500 CARLOS ARANA 500.000 180.000 680.000 SI VACACIONES 15 47600
  1. 1. TRABAJO DE RECUPERACION MARIA DEL MAR MENDEZ SOTO GRADO 11-2 INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. Santiago de Cali, 27 de marzo de 2020 COMPAÑÍA COLOMBIANA DE TELECOMUNICACIONES Cordial saludo para nuestros empleados Ref. Premiación Nuestra compañía quiere informarle que usted NOMBRE DEL EMPLEADO, ha sido premiado(a) con un tour por el medio oriente (Afganistán e Irak), por obtener ventas de VENTA pesos, en la sede SEDE. Además de esto su salario mensual que es de SALARIO pesos actualmente se incrementará en un 50% para el 2020. Por esto y por mucho más somos la mejor compañía de telecomunicaciones de Colombia y a todos les deseamos una FELIZ NAVIDAD Y UN PROSPERO AÑO NUEVO. Cordialmente María del Mar Méndez Soto.
  3. 3. Santiago de Cali, 27 de marzo de 2020 COMPAÑIA COLOMBIANA DE TELECOMUNICACIONES Cordial saludo para nuestros empleados Ref. Premiación. Nuestra compañía quiere informarle que usted LUIS FERNANDO BOLAÑOS, ha sido premiado(a) con un tour por el medio oriente (Afganistán e Irak), por obtener ventas de $ 11.200.000 pesos, en la sede 14 CALIMA. Además de esto su salario mensual que es de $800.000 pesos actualmente se incrementara en un 50 % para el 2020. Por esto y por mucho más somos la mejor compañía de telecomunicaciones Colombia y a todos les deseamos una FELIZ NAVIDAD y PROSPERO AÑO NUEVO. Cordialmente María del Mar Méndez Soto.
  4. 4. Santiago de Cali, 27 de marzo de 2020 COMPAÑIA COLOMBIANA DE TELECOMUNICACIONES Cordial saludo para nuestros empleados Ref. Premiación. Nuestra compañía quiere informarle que usted NUBIA ESTELA MOSQUERA, ha sido premiado(a) con un tour por el medio oriente (Afganistán e Irak), por obtener ventas de $21.200.000 pesos, en la sede CHIPICHAPE. Además de esto su salario mensual que es de $560.000 pesos actualmente se incrementara en un 50 % para el 2020. Por esto y por mucho más somos la mejor compañía de telecomunicaciones Colombia y a todos les deseamos una FELIZ NAVIDAD y PROSPERO AÑO NUEVO. Cordialmente María del Mar Méndez Soto.
  5. 5. Santiago de Cali, 27 de marzo de 2020 COMPAÑIA COLOMBIANA DE TELECOMUNICACIONES Cordial saludo para nuestros empleados Ref. Premiación. Nuestra compañía quiere informarle que usted NIYERETH LARRAHONDA, ha sido premiado(a) con un tour por el medio oriente (Afganistán e Irak), por obtener ventas de $41.200.000 pesos, en la sede GALERIAS. Además de esto su salario mensual que es de $450.000 pesos actualmente se incrementara en un 50 % para el 2020. Por esto y por mucho más somos la mejor compañía de telecomunicaciones Colombia y a todos les deseamos una FELIZ NAVIDAD y PROSPERO AÑO NUEVO. Cordialmente María del Mar Méndez Soto.
  6. 6. Santiago de Cali, 27 de marzo de 2020 COMPAÑIA COLOMBIANA DE TELECOMUNICACIONES Cordial saludo para nuestros empleados Ref. Premiación. Nuestra compañía quiere informarle que usted ORIANA CORTES, ha sido premiado(a) con un tour por el medio oriente (Afganistán e Irak), por obtener ventas de $21.100.000 pesos, en la sede UNICO. Además de esto su salario mensual que es de $950.000 pesos actualmente se incrementara en un 50 % para el 2020. Por esto y por mucho más somos la mejor compañía de telecomunicaciones Colombia y a todos les deseamos una FELIZ NAVIDAD y PROSPERO AÑO NUEVO. Cordialmente María del Mar Méndez Soto.
  7. 7. Santiago de Cali, 27 de marzo de 2020 COMPAÑIA COLOMBIANA DE TELECOMUNICACIONES Cordial saludo para nuestros empleados Ref. Premiación. Nuestra compañía quiere informarle que usted JOSE CAICEDO, ha sido premiado(a) con un tour por el medio oriente (Afganistán e Irak), por obtener ventas de $21.900.000 pesos, en la sede ÉXITO. Además de esto su salario mensual que es de $1.200.000 pesos actualmente se incrementara en un 50 % para el 2020. Por esto y por mucho más somos la mejor compañía de telecomunicaciones Colombia y a todos les deseamos una FELIZ NAVIDAD y PROSPERO AÑO NUEVO. Cordialmente María del Mar Méndez Soto.
  8. 8. CALI, OCTUBRE 19 DE 2010 TRATAMIENTO NOMBRE CARGO CIUDAD EL PRESENTE ES CON EL FIN DE INVITARLE AL XII CONGRESO ANUAL DE TECNOLOGIA QUE TENDRA LUGAR EN EL HOTEL INTERCONTINENTAL, CALI, EL DIA 20 DEL PRESENTE MES. EL ACTO INICIARA A ALS 8 A.M Y SU Nº DE SILLA ES ____. ESPERAMOS SU ASISTENCIA ZOILA VACA DE CORRAL GERENTE A.R.T CALI
  9. 9. CALI, OCTUBRE 19 DE 2010 INGENIERO CIVIL CARLOS ARANA GERENTE ASOCAÑA CALI EL PRESENTE ES CON EL FIN DE INVITARLE AL XII CONGRESO ANUAL DE TECNOLOGIA QUE TENDRA LUGAR EN EL HOTEL INTERCONTINENTAL, CALI, EL DIA 20 DEL PRESENTE MES. EL ACTO INICIARA A ALS 8 A.M Y SU Nº DE SILLA ES 8. ESPERAMOS SU ASISTENCIA ZOILA VACA DE CORRAL GERENTE A.R.T CALI
  10. 10. CALI, OCTUBRE 19 DE 2010 MEDICO CESAR PIPICANO GERENTE GENERAL PEREIRA EL PRESENTE ES CON EL FIN DE INVITARLE AL XII CONGRESO ANUAL DE TECNOLOGIA QUE TENDRA LUGAR EN EL HOTEL INTERCONTINENTAL, CALI, EL DIA 20 DEL PRESENTE MES. EL ACTO INICIARA A ALS 8 A.M Y SU Nº DE SILLA ES 6. ESPERAMOS SU ASISTENCIA ZOILA VACA DE CORRAL GERENTE A.R.T CALI
  11. 11. CALI, OCTUBRE 19 DE 2010 LICENCIADO ABRAHAM DOMINGUEZ DOCENTE MEDELLIN EL PRESENTE ES CON EL FIN DE INVITARLE AL XII CONGRESO ANUAL DE TECNOLOGIA QUE TENDRA LUGAR EN EL HOTEL INTERCONTINENTAL, CALI, EL DIA 20 DEL PRESENTE MES. EL ACTO INICIARA A ALS 8 A.M Y SU Nº DE SILLA ES 7. ESPERAMOS SU ASISTENCIA ZOILA VACA DE CORRAL GERENTE A.R.T CALI
  12. 12. CALI, OCTUBRE 19 DE 2010 ODONTOLOGO TERESA PINCHAO ARQUITECTO MOMPOS EL PRESENTE ES CON EL FIN DE INVITARLE AL XII CONGRESO ANUAL DE TECNOLOGIA QUE TENDRA LUGAR EN EL HOTEL INTERCONTINENTAL, CALI, EL DIA 20 DEL PRESENTE MES. EL ACTO INICIARA A ALS 8 A.M Y SU Nº DE SILLA ES 15. ESPERAMOS SU ASISTENCIA ZOILA VACA DE CORRAL GERENTE A.R.T CALI
  13. 13. FUNCION SI. FUNCION SI ANIDADA Ejemplo 1. Ejemplo 2. MACROS EN EXCEL Actividad 1. NOMBRE VENTA 1 VENTA 2 TOTAL VENTAS PREMIO DIAS 7% VENTAS PABLO PEREZ 300.000 450.000 750.000 SI VACACIONES 15 52500 JORGE SAA 450.000 320.000 770.000 SI VACACIONES 15 53900 MARTHA DIAZ 630.000 630.000 1.260.000 SI VACACIONES 15 88200 ELKIN LOPEZ 0 0 0 NO VACACIONES 0 0 NUBIA TORO 63.000 150.000 213.000 NO VACACIONES 0 0 WILLIAMLOPEZ 150.000 200.000 350.000 NO VACACIONES 0 0 ANDRES VILA 250.000 300.000 550.000 SI VACACIONES 15 38500 CARLOS ARANA 500.000 180.000 680.000 SI VACACIONES 15 47600 CODIGO NOMBRE 1 PABLO PEREZ 2 JORGE SAA 3 MARTHA DIAZ CODIGO ARTICULO ARTICULO CANTIDAD OFERTA TIPO DE PAGO PRECIO 1 DVD 10 OFERTA CONTADO 100000 2 TV COLOR 3 NO OFERTA CREDITO 450000 3 GRABADORA 6 NO OFERTA CREDITO 250000 4 NEVERA 3 NO OFERTA CREDITO 900000 Año Sector publicoSector privadoTotal 1995 1.456 1.356,20 2.812,20 1996 1.539,45 1.486,39 3.025,84 1997 1.678,42 1.597,39 3.275,81 1998 1.778,35 1.593,47 3.371,82 1999 1.652,67 1.587,39 3.240,06 2000 1.890,31 1.666,94 3.557,25 2001 1.967,39 1.994,39 3.961,78
  14. 14. TALLER 1. Con la siguiente información aplica una macro con la multiplicación de la columna b y c. MACROS EN EXCEL Los macros permiten automatizar un conjunto de tareas que se realizan con frecuencia. Por ejemplo, puede utilizar una macro para aplicar formatos a la hoja de cálculo o efectuar operaciones aritméticas como sumas, promedios, etc. GRABAR UN MACRO. En el momento de grabar la macro se guardan secuencialmente las acciones que se realizan y al ejecutarla se activa la secuencia de órdenes grabadas. Año Sector publico Sector privado Total 1995 1.456 1.356,20 2.812,20 1996 1.539,45 1.486,39 3.025,84 1997 1.678,42 1.597,39 3.275,81 1998 1.778,35 1.593,47 3.371,82 1999 1.652,67 1.587,39 3.240,06 2000 1.890,31 1.666,94 3.557,25 2001 1.967,39 1.994,39 3.961,78 Aplicación de la macro. Articulo Cantidad Vr. Unitario Valor total Línea 1 195 90.001 90.196 Línea 2 150 150.000 150.150 Línea 3 90 135.000 135.090 Línea 4 55 240.000 240.055 ¿Cómo crear macros en Excel? 1. Activar la barra de herramientas del programador La barra de herramientas necesaria para trabajar con macros está oculta enel Excelpor defecto. Por lo tanto, para empezar a crear nuestra macro es necesario activar esta barra de herramientas. Articulo Cantidad Vr. Unitario Valor total Linea 1 195 90.001 90.196 Linea 2 150 150.000 150.150 Linea 3 90 135.000 135.090 Linea 4 55 240.000 240.055
  15. 15. La ruta a seguir para activarla es: Archivo - Opciones - Personalizar cinta de opciones y activar la casilla "Programador". 2. Habilitar las macros Otra opción por defecto en Excel es que las macros se deshabilitan automáticamente. Para trabajar con macros es necesario cambiar esta opción. Para ello, debemos seguir la siguiente ruta: En la pestaña Programador, seleccionar la herramienta Seguridad de macros. En la nueva ventana que aparecerá, seleccionar la opción Habilitar todas las macros y dar clic en Aceptar. 3. Crear la macro en el grabador Una forma muy simple de crear una macro es utilizando el grabador de macros. Esta herramienta permite que cualquier acción que nosotros realicemos en el libro de Excel sea codificada en el VBA. Utilizar el grabador es una muy buena manera de empezar a familiarizarnos con las macros, pero nos limita a únicamente las acciones que se pueden realizar directamente con las herramientas visibles del Excel. Por lo que más adelante, será necesario ingresar los códigos manualmente. Para empezar a grabar nuestra macro, debemos seguir los siguientes pasos: en la pestaña "Programador", seleccione la herramienta "Grabar macro". Le aparecerá una ventana donde deberá colocar el nombre, método abreviado, descripción y ubicación de la macro. En primer lugar, póngale un nombre a la macro que pueda recordarle la utilidad de este (pues a la hora de trabajar con varias macros, necesitará recordar para que sirva cada una). En método abreviado se le da la opción de crear un atajo para ejecutar la macro (esta característica es opcional). Luego, le da la opción de elegir dónde guardar la macro. Puede elegir entre Libro nuevo, Este libro o Libro de macros personal. Esta última opción permite guardar la macro en una "carpeta personal" a la cual podemos acceder desde cualquier libro de Excel con el que trabajemos, pero únicamente desde la computadora en la que la hayamos creado. Con las otras dos opciones la macro se guardará en un libro específico y la podremos utilizar en cualquier computadora pero solamente para ese archivo. Finalmente, también nos da la opción de agregar alguna descripción sobre la macro que vamos a crear (esto también es opcional, pero es útil como un recordatorio de la función de la macro). Una vez que damos Aceptar, se ha empezado a grabar nuestra macro. Podrán ver que donde dieron clic a "Grabar macro" ahora aparece la opción "Detener macro". 4. Grabar la macro. Ya prendido el grabador de macros, puede proceder a realizar toda la secuencia de acciones que desee que realice la macro. Por ejemplo: cambiar el formato de un texto, eliminar una columna o una fila, borrar contenido de una celda, etc. Una vez que ya hayamos realizado todas las acciones que queremos que ejecute la macro, debemos seleccionar la opción Detener grabación (ubicada en la pestaña Programador). Esta nueva macro la puede observar en el editor de Visual Basic. En la misma pestaña Programador, al abrir la herramienta de Visual Basic le aparecerá la ventana para editar. Para
  16. 16. ver la macro creada con el grabador, deberá seleccionar el proyecto Módulo1, entre las opciones de la barra de proyectos ubicada a la izquierda. Conforme vaya creando más macros con el Grabador, se irán agregando esos códigos a este proyecto llamado Módulo1. También puede editar cualquier macro ya creada o incluso crear una nueva manualmente. 5. Ejecutar la macro. La forma más directa de poder poner en acción la macro que hemos creado es con el método abreviado o atajo que nos permitía establecer al crear una macro con el grabador. Si es que utilizamos esta opción, para ejecutarla sólo es necesario aplicar la combinación de teclas y la macro realizará automáticamente toda la secuencia de acciones que le indicamos. En caso de que no haya definido un método abreviado, podrá ejecutar la macro de la siguiente manera. Dentro de la pestaña Programador, al lado de la herramienta Visual Basic podrá ver la opción de "Macros". Al seleccionarla le aparecerá una nueva ventana con la lista de todas las macros disponibles. Elija la macro que desee realizar y seleccione la opción ejecutar. ¿Cuáles son las opciones para ejecutar una macros? Existen varias formas para ejecutar una macro, entre ellas están: 1. Ejecutar una macro desde la barra de herramientas. Para ejecutar una macro desde la barra de marcadores debes ir a: Pestaña Vista >> Grupo Macros >> Botón Macros También se puede ejecutar desde la pestaña Programador (si no la tienes activada te explicamos cómo hacerlo aquí). Pestaña Programador >> Grupo Código >> Botón Macros 2. Ejecutar una macro desde el editor de visual Basic. Para ello lo primero que tienes que hacer es abrir el Editor de Visual Basic (VBE) desde la pestaña Programador o simplemente pulsando Alt + F11 Una vez abierto VBE puedes ejecutar la macro seleccionada pulsando F5 o dándole al botón de Play (►) en la barra de herramientas. 3. Ejecutar una macro con un acceso rápido. Para asignar un acceso rápido a un macro lo primero que tienes que hacer es abrir la ventana de diálogo de macros (en la pestaña Vista o Programador). Una vez abierta esta ventana selecciona la macro a la que quieras asignar un acceso rápido y a continuación pulsa el botón Opciones. En la nueva ventana que se abre escribe la letra que quieres que ejecute la macro (no todas valen, como es lógico, ya hay muchas que están cogidas como por ejemplo el popular Ctrl + C) y pulsa Aceptar.
  17. 17. 4. Ejecutar una macro desde otra macro. Una macro se puede ejecutar desde otra macro utilizando la instrucción Call. Por ejemplo como podemos ver en el siguiente procedimiento. En esta macro que acabamos de ver, la Macro1 llama a la Macro2 mediante la instrucción call. Es decir, al ejecutar la macro1 está irá directamente a ejecutar la macro2 cuando llegue a la instrucción Call. Ejecutar una macro cuando cambie el valor de una celda. Cambiar el valor de una celda en VBA se considera un evento. ¿Sabes lo que son los eventos?. Si quieres aprender más de este tema puedes leer el artículo: ¿Qué son los eventos en VBA? Hay diferentes tipos de eventos, como pueden ser guardar el documento, abrirlo, añadir una hoja etc. Todos estos eventos ya vienen predefinidos en VBA. El ejemplo a continuación explica el evento Change o cambio de valor de una celda. El procedimiento sería similar para el resto de eventos: Los pasos a seguir son los siguientes: Abrir VBE (Alt + F11) Para el cambio de valor de una celda tenemos que escribir el código en la hoja en la que se encuentra esa celda. En la esquina superior izquierda del editor de código seleccionamos la opción Worksheet En la parte superior derecha seleccionamos el evento que queremos que ejecute la macro, en nuestro caso es un cambio de valor en una celda o Change. Una vez seleccionado el evento, VBE escribe automáticamente la iniciación del macro. A continuación lo único que tenemos que hacer es definir el target (celda que al cambiar ejecute el macro) y escribir el código que queremos que ejecute cuando ese valor cambie. ¿Cómo asignarle a la macro un botón? Cuando haya finalizado el proceso de grabación de la macro, puede asignarle un botón para ejecutarla más rápidamente, así: diríjase a archivo, clic en opciones y en barra de herramientas de acceso rápido, buscar la función macros y hacer clic en ella, le aparcera la opción sumar debe darle clic ahí, después en agregar para así ponerle un botón de su preferencia, clic en modificar y aceptar para que se guarde el botón. ¿Cómo se elimina una macro? Para borrar una macro basta realizar los siguientes pasos: active el menú herramientas 2. Señale la opción macro 3. Elija macros… y se presentará la ventana macro. 4. Seleccione la macro que va a borrar 5. Haga clic en el botón eliminar. 6. Presione el botón si cuando esté totalmente seguro de eliminar la macro. Observara que el botón suma no ha desaparecido de la barra de herramientas formato; para borrarlo: Despliegue el menú herramientas y seleccione la opción personalizar… para activar esta ventana. Haga clic con el botón
  18. 18. izquierdo del ratón sobre el botón suma y, sin soltarlo, llévelo hasta la ventana personalizar. Oprima el botón cerrar de la ventana. El botón desaparecerá de la barra de herramientas formato. ¿Qué tienen que ver las macros con visual Basic? Tiene que ver, ya que se puede crear una macros a través de visual Basic. Se hace de la siguiente manera:  Hacer clic en el menú de programador  Seleccionar la opción Visual Basic donde se abrirá el Editor de Visual Basic en Excel  Crearemos nuestro primer macro indicando la subrutina con la palabra Sub yel nombre del macro "Primer Macro"  Al hacer intro, automáticamente nos aparecerán los paréntesis al final del nombre y End Sub que indica el final de la subrutina  De esta forma delimitaremos el código que va a contener nuestro macro  Guardamos el macro con la extensión .xlsm para habilitar los macros y a continuación ejecutaremos el macro en la flecha verde de la barra de herramientas o con el comando F5+botón ejecutar.  En el momento que ejecutemos el macro, Excel nos mostrará el cuadro de diálogo con el mensaje que habíamos escrito "Nuestro primer macro". Visual Basic nos ayuda a poder crear nuevas funcionalidades de las que no dispone Excel tendremos que introducirnos en el mundo de la programación. ¿Qué es visual Basic? Constituye un IDE (entorno de desarrollo integrado, o, en inglés, Integrated Development Enviroment) que ha sido empaquetado como un Programa de aplicación; es decir, consiste en un editor de código (programa donde se escribe el código fuente), un depurador (programa que corrige errores en el código fuente para que pueda ser bien compilado), un compilador (programa que traduce el código fuente a lenguaje de máquina), y un constructor de interfaz gráfica o GUI (es una forma de programar en la que no es necesario escribir el código para la parte gráfica del Programa, sino que se puede hacer de forma visual). Con Visual Basic se pueden desarrollar aplicaciones para Windows más rápidamente. Los errores de Programación no se generan tan frecuentemente y, si lo hacen, son más sencillos de depurar. Además incluye dos conceptos importantes:  Un método visual de creación de aplicaciones, incluyendo formularios (Ventanas), controles y, componentes del formulario.  La habilidad de asociar código directamente a cada evento de cada elemento del diseño visual.  Es posible escribir aplicaciones sin usar componentes visuales, es decir escribir aplicaciones de consola.
  19. 19. ¿Qué es la función si? La función SI es una de las funciones más populares de Excel y le permite realizar comparaciones lógicas entre un valor y un resultado que espera. Por esto, una instrucción SI puede tener dos resultados. El primer resultado es si la comparación es Verdadera y el segundo si la comparación es Falsa. Por ejemplo: NOMBRE VENTA 1 VENTA 2 TOTAL VENTAS PREMIO DIAS 7% VENTAS PABLO PEREZ 300.000 450.000 750.000 SI VACACIONES 15 52500 JORGE SAA 450.000 320.000 770.000 SI VACACIONES 15 53900 MARTHA DIAZ 630.000 630.000 1.260.000 SI VACACIONES 15 88200 ELKIN LOPEZ 0 0 0 NO VACACIONES 0 0 NUBIA TORO 63.000 150.000 213.000 NO VACACIONES 0 0 WILLIAM LOPEZ 150.000 200.000 350.000 NO VACACIONES 0 0 ANDRES VILLA 250.000 300.000 550.000 SI VACACIONES 15 38500 CARLOS ARANA 500.000 180.000 680.000 SI VACACIONES 15 47600 ¿Qué es la función si anidada? La función SI anidada en Excel aumenta la flexibilidad de la función al ampliar el número de posibles resultados a probar así como las acciones que podemos ejecutar. Un error muy común en la creación de una fórmula que utilice la función SI anidada es intentar utilizar la primera función SI con cuatro argumentos, lo cual ocasionará un error. La primera función SI deberá “renunciar” a una de sus acciones para darnos la posibilidad de utilizar otra función SI. Por ejemplo: CODIGO ARTICULO ARTICU LO CANTID AD OFERTA TIPO DE PAGO PRECIO 1 DVD 10 OFERTA CONTADO 100000 2 TV COLOR 3 NO EN OFERTA CREDITO 450000 3 GRABAD ORA 6 NO EN OFERTA CREDITO 250000 4 NEVERA 3 NO EN CREDITO 900000
  20. 20. OFERTA ¿Qué es la función promedio? La función Promedio en Excel sirve para obtener la media aritmética entre un grupo de valores que le pasemos como parámetros. Básicamente, lo que hace es sumar todos los valores que le pasemos y los divide entre elconteo de los mismos. ¿Para qué sirve? Como ya te conté, esta función sirve para obtener el promedio entre los valores que le pasemos por parámetro. Entonces, un Profesor podría utilizarlo para obtener el promedio de calificaciones de un alumno o de toda la clase. Un Analista podría utilizarlo para obtener el promedio de pérdidas o ganancias mensuales o el promedio de producto no conforme por semana. Puedes utilizarlo en un sinfín de escenarios. Seguramente a ti también te podría resultar útil. ¿Cómo se usa? Pues bien, como te comentaba hace un momento, esta función busca obtener la media aritmética entre los valores que le pasamos como parámetros y lo hace sumando todos los valores entre sí, para luego dividirlos entre el conteo de estos. Así, por ejemplo si quisieras sacar el promedio de dos valores, 15 y 5 por ejemplo, el procedimiento sería así: 1. Cantidad de parámetros: 2 2. Suma entre 15 y 5: 20 3. Dividir el resultado entre la cantidad de parámetros: 20 / 2 = 10 4. Promedio: 10 Como ves, a la función promedio le estoy pasando los valores 15 y 5 colocando una referencia a las celdas donde están ubicados. El resultado que arroja la función Promedio es el mismo que obtuvimos manualmente: Así como he utilizado una referencia a un rango de celdas con los valores que deseo promediar, puedo utilizar valores constantes, tal y como te conté en la entrada donde explico qué son las fórmulas ¿Qué es la función contar si?
  21. 21. Use CONTAR.SI, una de las funciones estadísticas, para contar el número de celdas que cumplen un criterio; por ejemplo, para contar el número de veces que una ciudad determinada aparece en una lista de clientes. En su forma más sencilla, CONTAR.SI indica lo siguiente: =CONTAR.SI(¿Dónde quiere realizar la búsqueda y qué quiere buscar?) Ejemplo. Datos Datos manzanas 32 naranjas 54 melocotones 75 manzanas 86 Fórmula Descripción =CONTAR.SI(A2:A5;"manzanas") Cuenta el número de celdas con manzanas entre las celdas A2 y A5. El resultado es 2. =CONTAR.SI(A2:A5;A4) Cuenta el número de celdas con melocotones, el valor de A4, entre las celdas A2 y A5. El resultado es 1. =CONTAR.SI(A2:A5,A2)+CONTAR.SI(A2:A5,A3) Cuenta el número de manzanas, el valor de A2, y de naranjas, el valor de A3, entre las celdas A2 y A5. El resultado es 3. Esta fórmula usa CONTAR.SI dos veces para especificar varios criterios, un criterio por expresión. También puede utilizar la función CONTAR.SI.CONJUN TO. =CONTAR.SI(B2:B5;">55") Cuenta el número de celdas con un valor superior a 55 entre las celdas B2 y B5. El resultado es 2. =CONTAR.SI(B2:B5;"<>"&B4) Cuenta el número de celdas con un valor distinto de 75 entre las celdas B2 y B5. El símbolo de la "y" (&) combina el operador de comparación "<>" (no es igual a) y el valor de B4 para leer =CONTAR.SI(B2:B5,"<>75"). El resultado es 3. =CONTAR.SI(B2:B5;">=32")-CONTAR.SI(B2:B5;"> 85") Cuenta el número de celdas con un valor superior o igual a 32 e inferior o igual a 85 entre las
  22. 22. ¿Qué es la función Max? Devuelve el valor máximo de un conjunto de valores. La sintaxis de la función MAX tiene los siguientes argumentos:  Número1, número2... Número1 es obligatorio, los números siguientes son opcionales. De 1 a 255 números de los que desea encontrar el valor máximo. Ejemplo. Copie los datos de ejemplo en la tabla siguiente ypéguelos en la celda A1 de una hoja de cálculo nueva de Excel. Para que las fórmulas muestren los resultados, selecciónelas, presione F2 y luego ENTRAR. Si lo necesita, puede ajustar el ancho de las columnas para ver todos los datos. Datos 10 7 9 27 2 Fórmula Descripción Resultado =MAX(A2:A6) El valor más alto del rango A2:A6. 27 =MAX(A2:A6;30) El valor más alto del rango A2:A6 y el valor 30. 30 celdas B2 y A5. El resultado es 3. =CONTAR.SI(A2:A5,"*") Cuenta el número de celdas que contienen texto entre las celdas A2 y A5. El carácter comodín * se usa para reemplazar cualquier carácter. El resultado es 4. =CONTAR.SI(A2:A5,"?????es") Cuenta el número de celdas que tienen exactamente 7 caracteres y que terminan con las letras "es" entre las celdas A2 yA5. El signo de interrogación (?) se usa como carácter comodín para coincidir con caracteres individuales. El resultado es 2.
  23. 23. ¿Qué es la función Min? Devuelve el valor mínimo de un conjunto de valores. MIN(número1, [número2], ...) La sintaxis de la función MIN tiene los siguientes argumentos:  Número1, número2... Número1 es opcional, los números siguientes son opcionales. De 1 a 255 números de los que se desea encontrar el valor mínimo. Ejemplo. Copie los datos de ejemplo en la tabla siguiente y péguelos en la celda A1 de una hoja de cálculo nueva de Excel. Para que las fórmulas muestren los resultados, selecciónelas, presione F2 y luego ENTRAR. Si lo necesita, puede ajustar el ancho de las columnas para ver todos los datos. Ejemplo de macros y función si NOMBRE VENTA 1 VENTA 2 TOTAL DE VENTAS PREMIO DIAS 7% VENTAS PABLO PEREZ 300.000 450.000 750.000 SI VACACIONES 15 52500 JORGE SAA 450.000 320.000 770.000 SI VACACIONES 15 53900 MARTHA DIAZ 630.000 630.000 1.260.000 SI VACACIONES 15 88200 ELKIN LOPEZ 0 0 0 NO VACACIONES 0 0 NUBIA TORO 63.000 150.000 213.000 NO VACACIONES 0 0 WILLIAM LOPEZ 150.000 200.000 350.000 NO VACACIONES 0 0 Datos 10 7 9 ,27 2 Fórmula Descripción Resultado =MIN(A2:A6) El valor menor de los números del rango A2:A6. 2 =MIN(A2:A6;0) El valor menor de los números del rango A2:A6 y 0. 0
  24. 24. ANDRES VILA 250.000 300.000 550.000 SI VACACIONES 15 38500 CARLOS ARANA 500.000 180.000 680.000 SI VACACIONES 15 47600

