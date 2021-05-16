Successfully reported this slideshow.
Que son los estilos de personalidad Es la forma de ser y enfrentarse a los problemas y situaciones de la vida.
Los diferentes estilos de personalidad
Concienzudo • Conforme. • Analítico • Precisos y formales • Tímidos • Dificultad al expresarse. • Ejemplos:( científicos o...
Dominante • Es confiable • Tenaz • Exigente • Orientado al poder • Agresivo • Ejemplos: lideres( presidentes)
Influyente • Extrovertidos • Abierto • Locuaz • Descuidado • Pocos discretos • Ejemplos ( vendedores y conferencistas)
Estable • Extrovertidos • Les gusta escuchar • Aceptan bien a las demás personas • Son lentos y les cuesta el cambio • Cal...
Personalidad saludable Conducta, emoción y pensamiento que es flexible y capaz de apartarse a las demandas o situaciones d...
Reconozcamos nuestro estilo de personalidad
Presentación Actividad 1

Presentación de la clase 1 La personalidad en la adolecencia

Presentación Actividad 1

×