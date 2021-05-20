Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 20, 2021

Guia decimo 18 21 mayo segundo periodo

guia química

Guia decimo 18 21 mayo segundo periodo

  1. 1. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” GUIA DE TRABAJO JORNADA MAÑANA GRADO DECIMO SEMANA 18 AL 21 DE MAYO FECHA MÁXIMA ENTREGA DE ACTIVIDADES 28 DE MAYO AREA : CIENCIAS NATURALES Asignatura : QUIMICA Docente: MARIA DEL PILAR CAICEDO DURANTE EL DESARROLLO DE LAS ACTIVIDADES NOS COMUNICAREMOS A TRAVÉS DEL CORREO: mcaicedo@educacionbogota.edu.co PLANEACION DE ACTIVIDADES Nombre del Tema NOMENCLATURA INORGANICA Competencia e indicadores de desempeño Aplicar las normas de nomenclatura para determinar los nombres de los compuestos a partir de sus formulas químicas o establecer las fórmulas a partir de los nombres de las sustancias. Conocer el uso de varios compuestos químicos. Llevar a la practica la asignación de estados de oxidación de los elementos químicos al formar diversos compuestos Semana SEMANA 18 A 21 DE MAYO Tiempo 3 HORAS SEMANALES Procedimiento Lee y desarrolla la guía propuesta Hace consulta de términos desconocidos. Repasa conceptos Asiste a clase virtual Participa en clase Productos a entregar Guía de trabajo resuelta… fecha limite de entrega 28 de mayo /2021 Enviar a: mcaicedo@educacionbogota.edu.co
  2. 2. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” NOMENCLATURA QUIMICA INORGANICA El desarrollo responsable y entusiasta de esta guía te permitirá: - Asignar nombre a diversas sustancias químicas a partir de su formula - Plantear la fórmula de diversas sustancias químicas a partir de su nombre. - Establecer la importancia de varias sustancias químicas debido a sus aplicaciones industriales o domésticas. Los oxidos: imagen tomada de: quimicainorganicamarbeluzmartinez.blogspot.com LOS HIDROXIDOS (OH-) Estas sustancias también se denominan BASES o ALCALIS, su grupo funcional es el HIDROXILO (OH-) que presenta una carga eléctrica negativa O-2H+1 = (OH)-1 Se producen al reaccionar un oxido básico con agua. Nombrar los hidróxidos es sencillo, basta con decir hidróxido de... y el nombre del elemento metálico que acompaña al grupo hidroxilo: NaOH corresponde al hidróxido de sodio Al (OH)3 es el hidróxido de aluminio... Date cuenta que si se requiere el grupo hidroxilo más de una vez, se utiliza paréntesis y subíndice para indicar cuantas veces, ¿porque se requirió un total de tres veces el grupo hidroxilo? Porque el estado de oxidación del aluminio es +3 y como la carga neta del compuesto debe ser cero, es necesario contar con tres cargas eléctricas negativas y al multiplicar la carga del grupo hidroxilo (menos uno) por el subíndice tres el resultado es -3. Cuando hay elementos que presentan más de un estado de oxidación, en efecto se puede obtener un hidróxido por cada valor:
  3. 3. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” Fe (OH)2 hidróxido ferroso también lo podemos llamar di hidróxido de hierro Fe (OH)3 hidróxido férrico o tri hidróxido de hierro Y en la nomenclatura stock los dos son hidróxido de hierro, los diferencia el número romano que va en el paréntesis indicando su estado de oxidación Completa el cuadro Realiza consulta acerca del hidróxido de magnesio y del hidróxido de aluminio. ACIDOS (H+) Son compuestos en donde su grupo funcional o elemento que los caracteriza y les confiere sus propiedades es el Hidrogeno con carga eléctrica positiva. Hay ácidos que están formados por el hidrogeno y un no metal, se denominan HIDRACIDOS ¿Cuáles son estos ácidos? Su fórmula… su nombre y el uso de dos de ellos (escógelos)
  4. 4. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” Otros ácidos además de tener hidrogeno también cuentan con oxígeno ya que son el producto de la reacción de un óxido ácido con agua: SO3 + H2O H2SO4 ácido sulfúrico Asigna nombre a las siguientes formulas: ¿Cuáles son las fórmulas de estos ácidos? Escoge dos ácidos oxácidos y consulta sobre ellos. SALES Son compuestos producto de la reacción entre una base y un ácido NaOH + HCl ----------- NaCl + H2O Hidróxido de sodio reacciona con ácido clorhídrico produciendo cloruro de sodio y agua Mg (OH)2 + HNO3 ---------- Mg (NO3)2 + H2O Hidróxido de magnesio reacciona con ácido nítrico para producir nitrato de magnesio y agua Se encuentran en estado sólido. En términos generales las sales presentan un ion positivo (catión) proveniente de las bases y un ion negativo (anión) proveniente de los ácidos.
  5. 5. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” CATIONES COMUNES ANIONES COMUNES En la formula primero se escribe el catión y luego el anión, sin embargo en el nombre primero se nombra el anión y luego el catión. Por ejemplo ¿Cuál es la fórmula y el nombre de la sal que se forma entre el ion perclorato y el ion magnesio? Mg (ClO4)2 como la sumatoria de los estados de oxidación debe dar cero: el magnesio tiene carga +2 y el perclorato -1, se necesitan dos iones perclorato. La sal se llama PERCLORATO DE MAGNESIO
  6. 6. COLEGIO CLEMENCIA DE CAYCEDO IED “Desarrollo del pensamiento creativo, Para la transformación social en contexto de calidad de vida” Cuando el ion está formado por más de un elemento y se necesita más de una vez en la sal, se usan paréntesis y subíndices para indicar cuantas veces está presente Ejemplo 2 ¿Cuál es la sal formada entre el lon sulfuro S-2 y el ion aluminio Al +3? Al2S3 se llama SULFURO DE ALUMINIO Ahora a practicar…. No olvides escribir el nombre de las sales…. Completa el cuadro: catión / anión Cr+3 Na+ Ca+2 (NH4)+ Sn+4 Cl- CrCl3 cloruro crómico S-2 Na2S Sulfuro de sodio (PO4)-3 Ca3(PO4)2 fosfato de calcio (Cr2O7)-2 (NH4)2Cr2O7 dicromato de amonio (SO4)-2 Sn(SO4)2 sulfato estannico (PO3)-3 CrPO3 fosfito de cromo (SO4)-2 Sulfato de cromo (III) Sulfato de sodio Sulfato de calcio Sulfato de amonio Sulfato de estaño Asigna nombre a estas sales. Realiza consulta sobre dos sales. Consulta acerca de los peróxidos y los hidruros. Prepara tu informe sobre la planta aromática que sembraste… no olvides fotografías o videos

