PARTES INTERNAS DE UN COMPUTADOR María Camila Mosquera Ordoñez Institución educativa técnica Gabriel García marques Técnic...
TARJETA MADRE • La tarjeta madre también conocida como placa madre, placa base o motherboard (en inglés), es la tarjeta pr...
PUERTO SATA Serial ATA es el nuevo estándar de conexión de discos duros. Hasta hace relativamente poco tiempo, en el merca...
PUERTO IDE La interfaz ATA (Advanced Technology Attachment), P-ATA o PATA (ATA Paralelo, Parallel ATA), originalmente cono...
BIOS BIOS es la abreviatura de Binary Input Output System, y es un software que reside en un chip instalado en la motherbo...
PILA La pila es una pequeña batería de 3v (a veces 5v) la cual va en la placa madre del PC, la función de la pila tipo bot...
PUERTO PCI Los puertos PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect). Se crearon a principios del año 2000. La función básica de...
SOCKET El socket es el conector de la placa base sobre el que se coloca el procesador, de ahí ese nombre que en castellano...
CHIP SED Básicamente, Chipset es el nombre que se le da al conjunto de chips (o circuitos integrados) utilizado en la plac...
MEMORIA RAM la RAM es la memoria operativa del sistema informático. Es el lugar adonde van a ejecutarse y a permanecer act...
CONECTOR DE ALIMENTACION Conocer los conectores que emplea nuestra fuente de alimentación y dónde se deben de conectar es ...
PUERTO USB El puerto USB o Universal Serial Bus (Bus Universal en Serie) es un puerto diseñado para conectar varios perifé...
HBMI HDMI responde a las siglas High Definition Multimedia Interface (interfaz multimedia de alta definición) y hace refer...
PUERTO PARALELO En la informática, un puerto es una interfaz que posibilita el intercambio de información digital. Dichos ...
TARJETA DE RED una tarjeta de red (también llamada placa de red o Network Interface Card (NIC)) es una clase de tarjeta de...
TARJETA DE AUDIO Una tarjeta de sonido o placa de sonido es un dispositivo de hadware que permite la entrada o salida de i...
SLOT Dentro del gabinete del ordenador encontramos al sustento o soporte de todos los componentes del equipo, siendo conoc...
PUERTO PS/2 os puertos PS/2 son redondos y tienen en su interior una configuración de 6 pines. En la mayoría de los casos,...
CHIP PUENTE NORTE Y PUENTE SUR Chip puente norte • El puente norte o northbridge es uno de los dos chips en el núcleo lógi...
PUENTE NORTE Y SUR
TARJETA MADRE • Al hacer el mantenimiento y reparación del hardware de tu equipo, a sabiendas de qué tarjeta madre tienes,...
MICROPROCESADORES El microprocesador es parte del hardware de una PC que por analogía es visto como el cerebro del computa...
PARTES DE UN MICROPROCESADOR Unidad aritmética lógica – En inglés es ALU y son las que permiten realizar operaciones aritm...
Transistores – Son los dispositivos semiconductores que se usan para el cambio de las señales electrónicas. Para un microp...
FUENTE DE PODER Fuente de poder es un componente del computador que se encarga de transformar una corriente eléctrica alte...
  1. 1. PARTES INTERNAS DE UN COMPUTADOR María Camila Mosquera Ordoñez Institución educativa técnica Gabriel García marques Técnico en sistemas 2020
  2. 2. TARJETA MADRE • La tarjeta madre también conocida como placa madre, placa base o motherboard (en inglés), es la tarjeta principal en la estructura interna del computador donde se encuentran los circuitos electrónicos, el procesador, las memorias, y las conexiones principales, en ella se conectan todos los componentes del computador. • Esta tarjeta tiene como función principal controlar todos los elementos del servidor, de ella depende que dichos componentes estén bien comunicados unos de otros para garantizar el funcionamiento del sistema, es por eso que es un dispositivo muy importante dentro del computador.
  3. 3. PUERTO SATA Serial ATA es el nuevo estándar de conexión de discos duros. Hasta hace relativamente poco tiempo, en el mercado del consumo se hacía uso del puerto ) es una interfaz de bus de computadoras para la transferencia de datos entre la placa base y algunos dispositivos de almacenamiento, como la unidad de disco duro, lectora y grabadora de discos ópticos (unidad de disco óptico), unidad de estado sólido u otros dispositivos de altas prestaciones que están siendo todavía desarrollados. Serial ATA sustituye a Parallel-ATA, P-ATA o también llamado IDE.
  4. 4. PUERTO IDE La interfaz ATA (Advanced Technology Attachment), P-ATA o PATA (ATA Paralelo, Parallel ATA), originalmente conocida como IDE (Integrated Device Electronics), es un estándar de interfaces para la conexión de dispositivos de almacenamiento masivo de datos y unidades de discos ópticos que utiliza el estándar derivado de ATA y el estándar ATAPI.
  5. 5. FAM • La FAM es una entidad fundada en el año 1963 que representa a más de un centenar de clubes de montaña existentes en Aragón. El objetivo fundamental de la FAM es trabajar al servicio de todos los clubes y en todo lo referente a los deportes y actividades socioculturales en los cuales tiene competencia. • Disciplinas Deportivas de la FAM • Las disciplinas deportivas propias de la FAM son las siguientes: excursionismo, senderismo, andadas populares, carreras por montaña, escalada (deportiva, clásica, competición), alpinismo, esquí de montaña, descenso de barrancos y marchas con raquetas de nieve. • Es competencia de la FAM la formación de técnicos y de deportistas en cada una de sus disciplinas deportivas, ya sea directamente o a través de los clubes adheridos a ella.
  6. 6. BIOS BIOS es la abreviatura de Binary Input Output System, y es un software que reside en un chip instalado en la motherboard de la PC, y que realiza su tarea apenas presionamos el botón de encendido del equipo. Si quieres conocer más acerca de la BIOS del sistema, te invitamos a seguir leyendo el resto del artículo. Básicamente, la BIOS, nombre que proviene de las primeras épocas de la computación personal, cuando este hardware era el encargado de realizar las operaciones de entrada y salida, es un chip o circuito integrado que en su interior almacena una serie de rutinas de software que ponen en funcionamiento el resto del hardware de la placa base. También es el primer programa que se ejecuta al encender la PC.
  7. 7. PILA La pila es una pequeña batería de 3v (a veces 5v) la cual va en la placa madre del PC, la función de la pila tipo botón es entregarle energía continua a la placa madre para que almacene la información de los BIOS y ser guardada en la memoria RAM CMOS, cuando la pila se saca la BIOS se resetean, existen varias pilas virtuales en cuestiones de memoria las utiliza el sistema operativo.
  8. 8. PUERTO PCI Los puertos PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect). Se crearon a principios del año 2000. La función básica de estos dispositivos consiste en exprimir al máximo la velocidad de tu ordenador. El sistema para lograr este objetivo se basaba en colocar un puerto PCI por conexión. De esta forma se eliminaron de forma definitiva los múltiples anexos por cada puerto que tenía el ordenador.
  9. 9. SOCKET El socket es el conector de la placa base sobre el que se coloca el procesador, de ahí ese nombre que en castellano significa enchufe. Su función, es dar corriente eléctrica al micro, servir de anclaje y permitir la comunicación entre este y los demás componentes del sistema. Debido a esta forma de conectar los procesadores podemos quitar y poner diferentes micros, a veces incluso de distintas familias, sin tener que cambiar de placa base. Cada procesador sólo se conecta a un tipo de socket, haciendo imposible conectar, por ejemplo, un procesador Intel en un socket de AMD. Los laptops o portátiles, como norma general no utilizan socket, aunque algunos tienen algo parecido ya que se usan otros sistemas que ocupan menos espacio.
  10. 10. CHIP SED Básicamente, Chipset es el nombre que se le da al conjunto de chips (o circuitos integrados) utilizado en la placa madre y cuya función es realizar diversas funciones de hardware, como control de los Bus (PCI, AGP y el antiguo ISA), control y acceso a la memoria, control de la interfaz I/O y USB, Timer, control de las señales de interrupción IRQ y DMA, entre otras. En pocas palabras, para hacerlo más comprensible para la mayoría de los usuarios, el chipset ocuparía el lugar de corazón de la computadora, ya que su función principal es la de recoger información y enviándola a la parte correspondiente para que la ejecución de la tarea solicitada sea realizada satisfactoriamente.
  11. 11. MEMORIA RAM la RAM es la memoria operativa del sistema informático. Es el lugar adonde van a ejecutarse y a permanecer activos los diversos programas, desde el propio sistema operativo hasta las aplicaciones que utilicemos. Por eso puede ocurrir que al mantener demasiadas aplicaciones activas simultáneamente, la capacidad de RAM del sistema se agote y ello repercuta en la calidad y la capacidad de cómputo. La memoria RAM se conecta eléctricamente a un dispositivo concentrador de memoria, que gestiona las señales entrantes y salientes de la misma, por lo general consistentes en tres tipos de instrucción: direccionamiento, datos y señales de control.
  12. 12. CONECTOR DE ALIMENTACION Conocer los conectores que emplea nuestra fuente de alimentación y dónde se deben de conectar es algo básico si tienes intención de dedicarte a temas informáticos. Más todavía si te interesa no tener que depender de ciertas tiendas para montar o reparar tu ordenador. En este tutorial os enseñaremos cuáles son esos conectores para que los identifiquéis de manera sencilla.
  13. 13. PUERTO USB El puerto USB o Universal Serial Bus (Bus Universal en Serie) es un puerto diseñado para conectar varios periféricos a una computadora. El puerto USB se encuentra en todas las computadoras modernas. Hay algunos conectores diferentes que se usan para conectar los dispositivos. El puerto USB, por lo tanto, es un componente que tiene la finalidad de conectar distintos dispositivos entre sí. Una impresora, un mouse (ratón), una webcam y unos altavoces son algunos ejemplos de periféricos que pueden conectarse a un puerto USB, sin olvidar los cada vez más populares discos duros externos y las clásicas llaves de memoria (pendrives).
  14. 14. HBMI HDMI responde a las siglas High Definition Multimedia Interface (interfaz multimedia de alta definición) y hace referencia a la norma de conexión que permite transmitir audio y vídeo sin comprimir desde un equipo a otro y con un único cable, incluido el contenido en alta definición. Por tanto, esta tecnología se emplea para vincular, por ejemplo, tu ordenador con el televisor y así poder disfrutar de los contenidos del primero en la gran pantalla del segundo La función principal del HDMI es la de transmitir audio y vídeo entre dos dispositivos, llevarlos del uno al otro. ¿Cómo lo hace? A través de un cable. Por consiguiente, el poseedor de éste puede conectar su consola con el ordenador, la televisión con su portátil o el Blu-Ray con un proyector, entre otros ejemplos. La única limitación que existe es la medida del cable, aunque hay alargadores que hacen de esta barrera una nimiedad.
  15. 15. PUERTO PARALELO En la informática, un puerto es una interfaz que posibilita el intercambio de información digital. Dichos puertos pueden ser físicos (con una entrada en el hardware de la computadora para permitir la conexión de un periférico) o virtuales (puertos lógicos gestionados a través del software).
  16. 16. TARJETA DE RED una tarjeta de red (también llamada placa de red o Network Interface Card (NIC)) es una clase de tarjeta destinada a ser introducida en la placa madre de una computadora o se conecta a uno de sus puertos para posibilitar que la máquina se sume a una red y pueda compartir sus recursos (como los documentos, la conexión a Internet o una impresora, por ejemplo).
  17. 17. TARJETA DE AUDIO Una tarjeta de sonido o placa de sonido es un dispositivo de hadware que permite la entrada o salida de informacion en forma de sonido bajo el control de un programa informatico llamado controlador. Se usa para realizar contenidos multimedia como videos, sonidos,juegos,animaciones. A esta se pueden conectar altavoces, auriculares, micrófonos, instrumentos, etc.
  18. 18. SLOT Dentro del gabinete del ordenador encontramos al sustento o soporte de todos los componentes del equipo, siendo conocido bajo el nombre de Placa Base, también llamada Tarjeta Madre, o inclusive denominada Placa Madre (o sus equivalentes en inglés, Motherboard o Mainboard) Consiste en una tarjeta de soporte con un Circuito Eléctrico impreso, donde encontramos las conexiones necesarias para todos los componentes del ordenador, siendo fundamental no solo por brindar un nexo entre la Fuente de Alimentación y los distintos dispositivos, sino también la base para la Unidad Central de Procesamiento con el resto de los componentes.
  19. 19. PUERTO PS/2 os puertos PS/2 son redondos y tienen en su interior una configuración de 6 pines. En la mayoría de los casos, los puertos PS/2 de color púrpura están destinados a ser utilizados por los teclados, mientras que los puertos PS/2 de color verde deben ser utilizados por los ratones. El estándar PS/2 ha sido reemplazado completamente por el estándar USB mucho más rápido y más flexible en las máquinas de los consumidores. PS/2 fue declarado oficialmente como un puerto heredado en el año 2000, allanando el camino para la adquisición completa de USB.
  20. 20. CHIP PUENTE NORTE Y PUENTE SUR Chip puente norte • El puente norte o northbridge es uno de los dos chips en el núcleo lógico del conjunto de chips de una placa madre, el otro es el puente sur o southbridge. Separar el conjunto de chips en dos puentes es lo más usual, aunque hay algunos casos donde ambos chips han sido combinados en un único circuito integrado. • El puente norte es llamado también memory controller hub (MCH) en los sistemas Intel. • Se llama “norte” este sector por ubicarse en la parte superior de las placas madre de formato ATX, y por lo tanto no era un término utilizado antes de la aparición de las ATX. • Generalmente el puente norte controla la comunicación entre la CPU, la RAM, el AGP o el PCI Express, con el puente sur. En general un puente norte sólo funcionará con uno o dos tipos de CPUs y sólo con un tipo de memoria RAM (hay muy pocos chipsets que soportan dos tipos de RAM). Chip puente sur • El puente sur o southbridge, es el chip que implementa las capacidades “lentas” de la placa madre, en una arquitectura chipset puente norte/puente sur. • Es también conocido como I/O Controller Hub (ICH) en los sistemas Intel. • El puente sur se distingue del puente norte porque no está directamente conectado al CPU, sino que más bien el puente norte conecta el puente sur con la CPU. • Por lo general, un puente sur en particular podrá trabajar con múltiples diferentes puentes norte, aunque ambos deben ser diseñados para trabajar juntos. No hay un estándar industrial de interoperatibilidad entre ambos.
  21. 21. PUENTE NORTE Y SUR
  22. 22. TARJETA MADRE • Al hacer el mantenimiento y reparación del hardware de tu equipo, a sabiendas de qué tarjeta madre tienes, puede ahorrarte muchos dolores de cabeza. Un poco de investigación sobre las características específicas de la tarjeta madre puede ayudarte a decidir qué comprar y puede proteger tu equipo contra el daño de un hardware que no es compatible con tu tarjeta madre. Los estilos más comunes son la tarjeta madre con factor de forma AT, junto con su próxima generación factor de forma prima ATX.
  23. 23. MICROPROCESADORES El microprocesador es parte del hardware de una PC que por analogía es visto como el cerebro del computador. Definimos qué es el microprocesador, para qué sirve, sus características y cómo funciona. Un microprocesador es una parte de la computadora que funciona como un circuito integrado central, el cual se identifica por ser un sistema informático muy complejo, que a menudo suele ser representado por medio de la analogía con el cuerpo humano, de ser el cerebro del computador. El microprocesador sirve para realizar todas las operaciones de cálculo del equipo y a su vez controla lo que va sucediendo en la computadora al recibir la información y asignar ordenes para que los otros dispositivos trabajen de manera ordenada y eficiente.
  24. 24. PARTES DE UN MICROPROCESADOR Unidad aritmética lógica – En inglés es ALU y son las que permiten realizar operaciones aritméticas o de lógica a velocidades muy altas. Con los ALU avanzados en los microprocesadores modernos, al igual que las GPU, se pueden ejecutar operaciones bastante complejas y con números grandes de coma flotante. Memoria caché – Es un área en el CPU en la que las copias de las instrucciones que son comunes van a precisar de la realización de funciones y a su vez de la ejecución de programas que se almacenan temporalmente. Debido a que el procesador cuenta con memoria caché pequeña, va a procesador datos más rápido en comparación con la lectura y escritura de la memoria principal. Si quieres puedes leer más sobre otros tipos de memorias
  25. 25. Transistores – Son los dispositivos semiconductores que se usan para el cambio de las señales electrónicas. Para un microprocesador más transistores implica mejor rendimiento del CPU, pues se van a decodificar las instrucciones simples y de canalización de mejor modo. Señales de control – Son señales electrónicas usadas para el control de los componentes del procesador, las cuales se usan para hacer operaciones o ejecutar instrucciones. Secuenciador – Es un elemento que envía las señales de control, para que así se sepa la unidad en específico que se requiere para proceder. Definiciones generales – Un conjunto de instrucciones es donde se determinan aspectos como la clase de programas con las que el CPU puede trabajar. Los registros son localidades de memoria pequeñas con instrucciones.
  26. 26. FUENTE DE PODER Fuente de poder es un componente del computador que se encarga de transformar una corriente eléctrica alterna en una corriente eléctrica continua transmitiendo la corriente eléctrica imprescindible y necesaria a los ordenadores para el buen funcionamiento y protección de estos. Son conocidas dos tipos de fuentes de poder: Fuente de Poder AT y Fuente de Poder ATX.

