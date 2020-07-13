G. t.-incendios-y-derrames-en-el-transporte-combustibles

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 1 de 26 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Durante el transporte de combustibles líquidos, es necesario tomar medidas de prevención y control para evitar efectos adversos sobre la salud de las personas e impactos negativos al ambiente. Esta guía relaciona los temas de responsabilidad para cada actor de la cadena de transporte, y los procedimientos principales que se deben llevar a cabo durante una emergencia de esta naturaleza. Como soporte en la prevención y control de emergencias, se presentan también las hojas de seguridad del producto, y una lista de verificación que permite un chequeo rápido de los parámetros establecidos en el decreto 1609 del Ministerio de Transporte, definiendo responsabilidad de cada una de las personas involucradas en el. proceso de transporte del combustible o Remitente o propietario. o Destinatario de la carga. o Empresa transportadora. o Conductor del vehículo. o Propietario o tenedor del vehículo 2. OBJETIVOS 2.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL Establecer procedimientos técnicos en la prevención y atención de emergencias relacionadas con el proceso de Transporte de líquidos combustibles. 2.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS  Aplicar las disposiciones legales establecidas en la normatividad colombiana relacionada al transporte y atención de emergencias con mercancías peligrosas.  Mejorar la capacidad de coordinación y toma de decisiones en emergencias de todos los niveles
  2. 2. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 2 de 26  Identificar los recursos disponibles para la atención de emergencias  Mitigar los riesgos ocasionados como consecuencia de las emergencias. 3. ALCANCE El presente plan es aplicable en las situaciones de emergencia presentadas durante el transporte de combustibles líquidos propiedad de Drummond Ltd. 4. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL RIESGO 4.1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS Y CANTIDADES MOVILIZADAS 4.1.1.Producto ACPM (Diesel Oil) Cisterna comprendida entre 10.000 y 11.000 Galones *Ver Anexo No. 1 (Fichas técnicas de los productos) 4.2. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE ÁREAS VULNERABLES 4.2.1. RUTAS  Ruta 1: Vía Santa Marta - Cienaga, tramo comprendido entre el kilómetro (20) “Planta Pozos Colorados de ECOPETROL” y el kilómetro (10) “Puerto Drummond”  Ruta 2: Vía Santa Marta – Cienaga Kilómetro (10) “Planta Pozos Colorados de ECOPETROL” – Ye de Cienaga – Aracataca - Copey - Bosconia – Mina Pribbenow
  3. 3. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 3 de 26 4.2.2. AREAS POBLADAS O CRÍTICAS:  Ruta 1: Santa Marta, Barrios: La Paz. Cristo rey, Aeromar, Donjaca, Aeropuerto Simón Bolívar, Sector Hotelero.  Ruta 2: Áreas pobladas de la ruta 1, Municipios Rió frió, Santa Rosalía, La Gran Vía, Sevilla, Guamachito, Tucurinca, Cruce de Aractaca, Cruce de fundación, La loma del Bálsamo en el Departamento del Magdalena, los municipios de caracolcito, Copey, Bosconia, Loma Colorada, Cuatro vientos, La loma de potrerillo en el Departamento del Cesar. 4.2.3. FUENTES DE AGUA DEPARTAMENTO RIOS MAGDALENA  Rio Manzanares  Quebrada Tamacá  Rio Gaira  Quebrada Don Jaca  Rio Toribio  Rio Frio  Rio Sevilla  Rio Tucurinca  Rio Aracataca  Rio Piedras  Rio Fundación CESAR  Rio Ariguani  Rio Cesar 4.3. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS EVENTOS ACCIDENTE VEHICULAR Con avería del vehiculo Con personas lesionadas Con fatalidad DERRAME DEL PRODUCTO Pequeño (controlable en el sitio) Mayor (requiere intervención técnica) INCENDIO En el Vehiculo Del producto
  4. 4. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 4 de 26 4.4. RIESGOS ASOCIADOS 4.4.1. Riesgos generales:  En caso de un fuego en un tanque la radiación puede propagar el fuego a elementos expuestos, especialmente cuando la distancia a ellos es inferior a 1.5 metros, medidos desde el casco del tanque incendiado.  Los contenedores y tanques pueden explotar cuando se calientan excesivamente.  Pueden polimerizarse explosivamente cuando se calientan o se involucran en un incendio.  Las fugas resultantes cayendo a las alcantarillas pueden crear incendio o peligro de explosión.  Los vapores pueden formar mezclas explosivas con el aire.  Los vapores pueden viajar a una fuente de encendido y regresar en llamas.  La mayoría de los vapores son más pesados que el aire, éstos se dispersarán a lo largo del suelo y se juntarán en las áreas bajas o confinadas (alcantarillas, sótanos, tanques).  Peligro de explosión de vapor en interiores, exteriores o en alcantarillas. 4.4.2. Riesgos a la salud:  Asimismo, los productos del fuego pueden generar a las personas quemaduras de 1, 2º y 3er grado, así como problemas relacionados con las vías respiratorias dependiendo del nivel de exposición al que se enfrenten.  La inhalación o el contacto con el material puede irritar o quemar la piel y los ojos.  El fuego puede producir gases irritantes, corrosivos y/o tóxicos.  Los vapores pueden causar mareos o sofocación.  Las fugas resultantes del control del incendio o la dilución con agua, pueden causar contaminación. 5. CATEGORIZACIÓN DE EMERGENCIAS POR NIVEL 5.1. Nivel 1: Emergencias que pueden ser controladas por el conductor: 5.2. Nivel 2: Emergencias que requieren la participación de la empresa transportadora y/o propietario de la carga para su control 5.3. Nivel 3: Emergencias sobrepasan la capacidad de respuesta de la empresa transportadora, requieren la activación del Plan de ayuda mutua y la intervención de los organismos de socorro local.
  5. 5. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 5 de 26 5.4. Nivel 4: Emergencias que superan la capacidad de respuesta local y requieren la intervención del Sistema Nacional para la Prevención y Atención de Desastres. 6. RESPONSABILIDADES 6.1. CONDUCTOR  Notificación inicial  Manejo Inicial de la escena.  Control de Emergencias Nivel 1  Cooperación con autoridades  Reportes de novedades 6.2. TRANSPORTADOR  Notificación secundaria  Desplazamiento a la escena  Diagnostico técnico de la emergencia  Instalación de zonas de seguridad  Control de emergencias menores Nivel 2  Apoyo técnico y logístico en el control de Emergencias mayores  Activación de Grupos de socorro local  Control ambiental 6.3. PROPIETARIO (DRUMMOND LTD.)  Suministrar a grupos de socorro la información relacionada con el producto, requerida para el control de la emergencia  Proporcionar apoyo técnico y logístico en el control de las emergencias  Activar Plan de ayuda Mutua 7. FUNCIONES 7.1. RESPONSABLES EN LA EMERGENCIA Coordinación General. La coordinación de las emergencias de los niveles 1 y 2, serán función del transportador. Cuando la emergencia pase al nivel 3, Drummond Ltd. asumirá la Coordinación La emergencias de nivel 4 serán coordinadas por un comité de emergencias de acuerdo a lo establecido en el decreto 321 del 99
  6. 6. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 6 de 26 Coordinación Operativa. La Coordinación operativa, será función del transportador, Notificación y Verificación La notificación Inicial la realizará el conductor. La verificación y notificación secundaria, será realizada por el transportador Transito y transporte El control del transito será en todo momento función de autoridad competente “POLICIA DE CARRETERAS” Atención y Evacuación de lesionados El conductor prestara los primeros auxilios básicos de acuerdo a su entrenamiento, de requerirse rescate u otros procedimientos, se esperará el apoyo especializado Trabajo social En caso que la emergencia se presente en un área urbanizada, el transportador designará una persona para que establezca contacto con lo lideres comunitarios, con el fin de facilitar una evacuación u otras acciones que requieran de la participación de la comunidad. Logística La logística inicial la asumirá el transportador, este gestionará con Drummond Ltd. otros recursos requeridos para el control de la emergencia Información Pública La información pública relacionada con la emergencia será manejada por drummond ltd. en los niveles 1, 2 y 3 Control del evento El control del evento será función del transportador y de acuerdo a la magnitud, se implementará el apoyo externo Apoyo Externo Este estará compuesto por las empresas participantes del Plan de ayuda mutua y las entidades operativas del sistema Nacional para la Prevención y atención de desastres. Rehabilitación La rehabilitación del área afectada será función del transportador, para cual Drummond Ltd. prestará el apoyo necesario, en el cumplimiento del decreto 321 de 1999 7.2. ENTIDADES DE APOYO Las funciones de las entidades de apoyo, serán desarrolladas de acuerdo a lo establecido por el Plan Nacional de Contingencia contra el derrame de Hidrocarburos.
  7. 7. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 7 de 26 8. PROTOCOLOS PARA EL MANEJO DE LA EMEGENCIA 8.1. Notificación, 8.2. Activación y desplazamiento 8.3. Llegada al lugar 8.4. Instalación de zonas de Seguridad 8.5. Consideraciones previas al ingreso 8.6. En el corredor de acceso 8.7. Búsqueda y rescate de víctimas 8.8. Evacuación de víctimas 8.9. Control de la emergencia 8.10. Control ambiental 8.11. Termino de la emergencia 9. DIRECCION Y COMUNICACIONES
  8. 8. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 8 de 26 9.1. RESPONSABILIDAD DE LA DIRECCION La Dirección de las emergencias de los niveles 1 y 2, serán función del transportador. Cuando la emergencia pase al nivel 3, Drummond Ltd. asumirá la Dirección. Las emergencias de nivel 4 serán coordinadas por un comité de emergencias de acuerdo a lo establecido en el decreto 321 del 99 9.2. MANEJO DE LA INFORMACIÓN PUBLICA La información al publico estará a cargo de Drummond Ltd. como propietario del producto, y será manejada por el nivel estratégico según lo establecido en el Plan Integral de emergencias del Departamento de Transporte 9.3. ORDEN DE SUCESION DE LA RESPONSABILIDAD EN LA ESCENA El siguiente es el flujo de de responsabilidad en la escena: 10. PROTOCOLOS DE MANEJO INICIAL EN LA ESCENA  Mantenga la calma.  Realice el proceso de notificación (anexo 12.4).  Apague el motor y coloque frenos de seguridad CONDUCTOR EMPRESA TRANSPORTADORA PROPIETARIO D. LTD. COMITÉ OPERATIVO LOCAL S. N. P. A. D.
  9. 9. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 9 de 26  Realice un diagnostico inicial de la situación:  Se ha derramado algo?  Se Observa humo o nube de vapor?  Se oye algún ruido extraño?  Se ha quejado alguien de algún olor raro?  Cuales son las condiciones climatologicas del sitio?  Cómo acción inmediata de precaución, aísle el área como mínimo 50 metros (150 pies) en todas las direcciones.  Mantenga alejado al personal no autorizado.  Si esta capacitado, inicie su control.  Verifique la dirección del viento.  Tenga en cuenta el tipo de emergencia para implementar su control: - Incendios Pequeños: Controlado por los recursos del sitio y el personal mas próximo al fuego  Polvos químicos secos, CO2, rocío de agua o espuma regular. - Incendios Grandes: Use rocío de agua, niebla o espuma regular.  Utilice rocío de agua. No usar chorros directos.  Retira del área elementos que puedan facilitar la propagación del fuego. - Incendio que involucra el Tanques y sus Cargas será manejado como un incendio grande.  Combata el incendio desde una distancia máxima o utilice soportes fijos para mangueras o chiflones reguladores.  Enfríe los contenedores con chorros de agua hasta mucho después de que el fuego se haya extinguido.  Retírese inmediatamente si sale un sonido creciente de los mecanismos de seguridad de las ventilas, o si el tanque se empieza a decolorar.  SIEMPRE manténgase alejado de tanques envueltos en fuego.  Para incendio masivo, utilizar los soportes fijos para mangueras o los chiflones reguladores; si esto es imposible, retirarse del área y dejar que arda.  Si no puede controlar el fuego, evacue y espere ayuda.  Evalúe el incendio: el nivel del líquido en el tanque, el tiempo que lleva ardiendo, las acciones iniciales que se hayan tomado y la posición de las válvulas de drenaje en el dique; con el fin de brindar esta información al personal capacitado al arribo a la emergencia.  En caso de derrame, identifique la prioridad de protección  Vidas humanas.
  10. 10. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 10 de 26  Asentamientos humanos.  Bocatomas de acueductos y canales de irrigación.  Cultivos.  Áreas de vida silvestre.  Si el derrame alcanzará un cuerpo de agua, informe inmediatamente a las comunidades cercanas MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD  En la “zona caliente”, es decir en el área de desarrollo del evento (50 metros a la redonda), quienes participen en el control de la emergencia o ingresen a esta área deberán utilizar todo el equipo de protección personal certificado y normalizado, compuesto por:  Casco tipo bombero.  Hood (Protector Facial).  Botas contra incendio.  Guantes para bomberos  Vestido protector en Nomex (chaquetón y pantalón).  La operación en la zona de riesgo deberá suspenderse, incluyendo la operación del tanque afectado y todo el personal debe ser evacuado.  Debe verificarse que los drenajes de los Diques estén cerrados.  Los vehículos con materiales peligrosos (carro tanques, por ejemplo) deberán retirarse a una distancia no inferior a ochocientos metros.  La evacuación del área deberá hacerse a una distancia equivalente a 800 mts. A la redonda.  Si no es posible extinguir el fuego deberá protegerse las áreas expuestas, especialmente las comprendidas a una distancia de 800 mts. medidos desde el casco del tanque incendiado. Así mismo, de ser posible deberá retirarse producto del tanque incendiado para limitar la duración del incendio. ZONAS DE SEGURIDAD Se deberá establecer tres perímetros de seguridad así: - Una Zona Caliente o área I a 50 metros. A esta área no podrá ingresar ninguna persona diferente al personal que combate el fuego. - Una Zona Tibia o área II a 300 metros. Dentro de esta área se ubicara el Puesto de Comando y llegarán allí todos los apoyos y logística necesarios.
  11. 11. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 11 de 26 - Una Zona Fría o área III a 800 metros. A partir de esta área podrá estar ubicadas todas aquellas personas que no tienen nada que ver con la emergencia, así como los vehículos diferentes a los de respuesta y emergencias. Dentro del puesto de comando se coordinarán todas las acciones de tipo estratégico con el fin de implementar las tácticas a emplear y posteriormente si trasmitirlas al personal que se encarga de la atención para que realice las tareas programadas. El personal del puesto de comando no intervendrá en el frente de la emergencia, lo hará en la parte de coordinación, administración y gerencia de la misma. 11. ANEXOS 11.1. DIRECTORIOS TELEFONICOS ACTUALIZADOS 11.1.1. CONDUCTORES Esta información deberá ser suministrada por el transportador y copia de esta debe permanecer en el lugar indicado por safety Drummond. 11.1.2. EMPRESA TRANSPORTADORA Esta información deberá ser suministrada por el transportador y copia de esta debe permanecer en el lugar indicado por safety Drummond. 11.1.3. PROPIETARIO DLTD Determinar los departamentos involucrados en estas emergencias (Bodega, Seguridad Industrial, Servicios Especiales, Ambiental) y anexar al plan los supervisores de contacto 11.2. HOJAS DE SEGURIDAD DE LOS PRODUCTOS TRANSPORTADOS A Continuación se anexan las fichas técnicas de los combustibles empleados por Drummond Ltd en el Departamento de transporte. Fuente de consulta ECOPETROL.
  12. 12. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 12 de 26 11.2.1. GASOLINA IDENTIDAD Y USOS NOMBRE: GASOLINA CORRIENTE OBTENCION Y USOS: Es un combustible proveniente de nafta obtenida por procesos de destilación, ruptura catalítica y otros. Las naftas son tratadas químicamente para eliminar compuestos azufrados indeseables, tales como sulfuros y mercaptanos, causantes de corrosión y se mezclan en forma tal que se obtiene un número de octano de investigación (RON) de 86 mínimos. En Colombia también se le conoce como gasolina corriente. Esta gasolina está diseñada para ser usada como combustible en motores de combustión interna de baja relación de compresión (8:1 a 9:1) de acuerdo con la recomendación del fabricante. ROMBO DE SEGURIDAD RIESGO DE INFLAMABILIDAD 3 RIESGO PARA LA SALUD: 1 RIESGO DE REACTIVIDAD 0 OTRO NOMBRE: GASOLINA TIPO 80; PETROL DATOS FISICO-QUIMICOS INFLAMABLE: SI OXIDANTE: NO CORROSIVO: NO EXPLOSIVO: NO TOXICO: SI ASFIXIANTE: NO IRRITANTE: NO RADIOACTIVO: NO APARIENCIA Y COLOR: Líquido amarillento de olor agradable. SOLUBILIDAD EN AGUA (% PESO): Ninguna. Soluble en alcohol absoluto, éter, cloroformo y benceno. ESTADO FISICO: LIQUIDO VELOCIDAD DE EVAPORACION (Butil Acetato = 1): >1 RANGO DE EBULLICION (760 mm Hg): 37.8 - 204.4°C PRESION AL VAPOR (37.8°C): 75.8 Kpa
  13. 13. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 13 de 26 GRAVEDAD ESPECIFICA: 0.8 PUNTO DE CONGELACION: -60 A -90°C DENSIDAD DEL VAPOR (aire = 1): 3.0 - 4.0 REACTIVIDAD ESTABLE: SI CONDICIONES QUE DEBEN EVITARSE: Es estable bajo condiciones de almacenamiento y de uso normal. Calor, chispas y otras fuentes de ignición. Al contacto con resinas naturales, grasas y aceites, las disuelve. INCOMPATIBILIDADES (material para evitar): Sustancias oxidantes. POLIMERIZACION PELIGROSA: PUEDE OCURRIR DATOS SOBRE RIESGOS DE INCENDIO Y EXPLOSION PUNTO DE INFLAMACION (Método utilizado): -43°C PUNTO DE AUTOIGNICION: 280 - 456.1°C LIMITES DE INFLAMABILIDAD (% volumen): INFERIOR (LEL): 1.4 SUPERIOR (UEL): 7.6 MEDIO EXTINGUIDOR: Espuma, dióxido de carbono, polvo químico seco. NUNCA utilice agua, empleela únicamente para enfriar. PROCEDIMIENTO ESPECIAL PARA COMBATE DE INCENDIOS: El personal debe emplear respiradores cuando combate el fuego. Si es posible, debe cerrarse el flujo de combustible en su origen. RIESGOS ESPECIALES POR FUEGO Y EXPLOSION: Los bomberos deben usar equipo de respiración auto contenido. RIESGOS ESPECIALES POR FUEGO Y EXPLOSION: Los vapores de gasolina son más pesados que el aire, por lo tanto se acumulan en lugares bajos. Si estos encuentran una fuente de ignición tal como una estufa caliente, un filamento de una bombilla rota, o una chispa eléctrica, los vapores se inflamarán propagándose inmediatamente. DATOS SOBRE RIESGOS PARA LA SALUD RUTAS DE EXPOSICIÓN:
  14. 14. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 14 de 26 INGESTION: NO INHALACION: NO ABSORCION: NO CONTACTO: NO OJOS: NO EFECTOS AGUDOS: La permanencia prolongada en atmósfera saturada de disolventes causa trastornos fisiológicos, presentándose asfixia y lesiones en los tejidos pulmonares. Los vapores tienen un bajo grado de toxicidad, pero las nieblas pueden producir neumonía química. En altas concentraciones los vapores son irritantes y anestésicos. Las concentraciones anestésicas están sobre 1000 ppm y los efectos irritantes dan aviso de proximidad a más altas concentraciones. Tienen bajo orden de toxicidad por ingestión oral. Sin embargo cantidades minúsculas que se aspiren y subsecuentemente produzcan vómito pueden provocar daños severos en los pulmones. Es ligeramente irritante en los ojos pero no daña sus tejidos. En forma líquida tiene baja toxicidad, pero el contacto prolongado y repetido con la piel puede irritarla causando dermatitis. CONDICIONES MEDICAS AGRAVADAS POR SOBREXPOSICION: INGESTION: Mantenga a la víctima abrigada y en reposo. No induzca al vómito. INHALACION: Aleje inmediatamente a la víctima del área contaminada. Suministre respiración artificial en caso de paro respiratorio. PIEL: Quite la ropa contaminada. Lave la piel afectada con abundante agua y jabón. OJOS: Enjuáguelos con abundante agua durante unos 15 minutos. EN TODOS LOS CASOS LLAME AL MEDICO. CARCINIGENICO: NO EMBRIOTOXICO: NO MUTAGENICO: NO TERATOGENICO: NO MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS PROTECCION PERSONAL PROTECCION RESPIRATORIA: Con cartucho para vapores orgánicos. En caso de emergencia o no rutinarios se requieren respiradores auto contenidos. GUANTES PROTECTORES: De neopreno o nitrilo.
  15. 15. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 15 de 26 PROTECCION OCULAR: Gafas de seguridad. OTRAS: Los guantes se deben reemplazar si se han contaminado con el combustible. La ropa de trabajo debe cambiarse regularmente y lavarse por cualquier proceso. CONTROLES DE INGENIERIA ESPECIFICOS VENTILACION LOCAL EXHAUSTIVA: Extractores generales y locales. PRECAUCIONES DE ALMACENAMIENTO Y MANEJO AREAS: Bien ventiladas, alejadas del calor, de las fuentes de ignición y de fuertes agentes oxidantes. No se debe fumar en las áreas de trabajo. RECIPIENTES: Que no sean de vidrio. Bien cerrados. En los tanques debe dejarse suficiente espacio para cubrir cualquier aumento de del volumen con el incremento de temperatura física. CODIGO DE COLORES PARA ALMACENAMIENTO: ROJO (Inflamable) OTROS: Deben almacenarse recipientes vacíos por peligro de explosión. No debe permitirse fumar, las luces descubiertas o cualquier fuente de incendio en los sitios de almacenamiento o venta de los combustibles y las áreas de almacenamiento debe tener avisos indicativos. PROCEDIMIENTO EN CASO DE DERRAMES Y FUGAS Elimine toda fuente de ignición. Evacue las zonas bajas. Aísle el área y manténgase a favor del viento. En caso de grandes derrames, arrastrar con agua hacia los sistemas de aguas aceitosas. Se deben prevenir escapes de gasolina ya que pueden formar nubes explosivas. Puede utilizar un absorbente como arena o tierra. Si el derrame es muy grande se sugiere que intente recuperarlo. PROCEDIMIENTO PARA DISPOSICION DE RESIDUOS Cualquier cantidad de tierra o arena contaminada debe almacenarse en recipientes a prueba de fuego para que sea desechado más tarde.
  16. 16. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 16 de 26 11.2.2. GASOLINA DE AVIACION IDENTIDAD Y USOS NOMBRE: GASOLINA DE AVIACION FORMULA MOLECULAR: OBTENCION Y USOS:Es un combustible elaborado a base de alquilato obtenido en la reacción de alquilación catalítica de los butanos y butilenos. El octanaje de alquilato se aumenta con la adición de compuestos aromáticos (xilenos mezclados) que mejora el octanaje de esta gasolina. Finalmente se adiciona tetraetilo de plomo para llevar el octanaje hasta 130 octanos, valor mínimo especificado. Se utiliza como combustible en los aviones con motores de combustión interna. ROMBO DE SEGURIDAD RIESGO DE INFLAMABILIDAD 3 RIESGO PARA LA SALUD 1 RIESGO DE REACTIVIDAD 0 OTROS NOMBRES: AVIGAS DATOS FISICO-QUIMICOS INFLAMABLE: SI OXIDANTE: NO CORROSIVO: NO EXPLOSIVO: NO TOXICO: SI ASFIXIANTE: NO IRRITANTE: NOI RADIOACTIVO: NO APARIENCIA Y COLOR: Líqudos azul pálido, de olor poco penetrante. SOLUBILIDAD EN AGUA (% PESO): Ninguna. PUNTO DE EBULLICION (760 mm Hg): 170°C PRESION DEL VAPOR: 37.9 Kpa a 38.7°C GRAVEDAD ESPECIFICA: PUNTO DE CONGELACION: -60°C REACTIVIDAD
  17. 17. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 17 de 26 ESTABLE: SI CONDICIONES DE ALMACENAMIENTO: Es estable bajo condiciones de uso y almacenamiento normal. INCOMPATIBILIDADES (material para evitar): Sustancias oxidantes. PRODUCTOS PELIGROSOS POR DESCOMPOSICION:Compuestos de plomo. POLIMERIZACION PELIGROSA: NO OCURRIRA CONDICIONES QUE DEBEN EVITARSE: Calor, chispas y otras fuentes de ignición. DATOS SOBRE RIESGOS DE INCENDIO Y EXPLOSION MEDIO EXTINGUIDOR: Clase B; dióxido de carbono, químico seco, espuma tipo alcohol. El agua puede ser inefectiva, entonces utilícela en atomizador para enfriar los recipientes expuestosal fuego. PROCEDIMIENTO ESPECIAL PARA COMBATE DE INCENDIOS:Los bomberos deben utilizar equipos de respiración autocontenidos. RIESGOS ESPECIALES POR FUEGO Y EXPLOSION:Los vapores de gasolina son más pesados que el aire, Por lo tanto se acumulan en lugares bajos. Si estos encuentran una fuente de ignición tal como una estufa caliente. Un filamento de una bombilla rota, o una chispa eléctrica, los vapores se inflamarán propagándose inmediatamente. DATOS SOBRE RIESGOS PARA LA SALUD RUTAS DE EXPOSICIÓN: INGESTION: NO INHALACION: NO ABSORCION: NO CONTACTO: NO OJOS: NO EFECTOS AGUDOS:Los síntomas por inhalación de los vapores van desde dolor de cabeza, mareo, visión borrosa, somnolencia, confusión mental e incoordinación, hasta (en casos severos) coma, edema pulmonar y posiblemente la muerte. La inhalación repetitiva de los vapores de la
  18. 18. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 18 de 26 gasolina (por exposición crónica) puede causar anemia, irritabilidad y lesiones en los nervios de las extremidades. La ingestión de esta sustancia produce irritación de la boca, garganta y estómago, tos, náuseas, vómito, somnolencia, estupor, convulsiones y daño renal. Durante el vómito se corre el riesgo de aspirar la gasolina dentro de los pulmones donde causa una lesión inmediata con peligro de muerte por edema pulmonar. El contacto con los ojos causa irritación y ardor, pero generalmente su efecto es temporal. El contacto frecuente y prolongado con la piel produce resecamiento, escamosidad y rajaduras. La manifestación de estos síntomas depende del grado de sensibilización del individuo. CONDICIONES MEDICAS AGRAVADAS POR SOBREXPOSICION: Medidas de primeros auxilios: INGESTIÓN: No debe practicarse lavado gástrico. El aceite de oliva disminuye la absorción de hidrocarburos. No se debe inducir al vómito por peligro de aspiración. INHALACION: Traslade la víctima a un sitio fresco. Suministre oxígeno. Debe mantener al paciente abrigado y en reposo. Mantenga bajo vigilancia médica. PIEL: Quite rápidamente la ropa y calzado contaminados. Lave el área afectada con abundante agua y jabón. OJOS: Lávelos con abundante agua durante unos 15 minutos. EN TODOS LOS CASOS LLAME AL MEDICO. CARCINOGENICO: NO EMBRIOTOXICO: NO MUTAGENICO: NO TERATOGENICO: NO MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS PROTECCION PERSONAL PROTECCION RESPIRATORIA: Con cartucho para vapores orgánicos. En caso de emergencia y no rutinarios se requieren respiradores autocontenidos. GUANTES PROTECTORES: De nitrilo o neopreno. PROTECCION OCULAR: Gafas de seguridad.
  19. 19. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 19 de 26 OTRAS: Los guantes deben reemplazarse si se han contaminado con combustible. La ropa de trabajo debe cambiarse regularmente y lavarse por cualquier proceso. CONTROLES DE INGENIERIA ESPECIFICOS VENTILACION LOCAL EXHAUSTIVA:Extractores generales y locales. PRECAUCIONES DE ALMACENAMIENTO Y MANEJO AREAS: Frescas, limpias, bien ventiladas, alejadas del calor, de las fuentes de ignición y de fuertes agentes oxidantes. Se debe prohibir fumar en esta área. RECIPIENTES: Que no sean de vidrio. Bien cerrados. En los tanques deben dejarse suficiente espacio para cubrir cualquier aumento del volumen con el incremento de temperatura. CODIGO DE COLORES PARA ALMACENAMIENTO: ROJO (Inflamable). OTROS: No deben almacenarse recipientes vacíos por peligro de explosión. No debe permitirse fumar, las luces descubiertas o cualquier fuente de incendio en los sitios de almacenamiento o venta de los combustibles y las áreas de almacenamiento deben tener avisos indicativos. PROCEDIMIENTO EN CASO DE DERRAMES Y FUGAS Elimine toda fuente de ignición. Evacúe las áreas bajas. Aísle el área y manténgase a favor del viento. En caso de grandes derrames, arrastrar con agua hacia los sistemas de aguas aceitosas. Deben prevenirse escapes de gasolina ya que pueden formar nubes explosivas. Puede utilizar un absorbente como arena o tierra. Si el derrame es muy grande se sugiere que intente recuperarlo. PROCEDIMIENTO PARA DISPOSICION DE RESIDUOS Cualquier cantidad de tierra o arena contaminada debe almacenarse en recipientes a prueba de fuego para que sean desechados más tarde.
  20. 20. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 20 de 26 11.2.3. ACPM IDENTIDAD Y USOS NOMBRE: ACPM FORMULA MOLECULAR: (MEZCLA) OBTENCION Y USOS: Es un destilado medio obtenido del fraccionamiento o destilación primaria del petróleo crudo, de tal forma que su índice de cetano, el cual mide la calidad de ignición sea de 45 como mínimo. Se utiliza como combustible para motores diesel (en vehículos, plantas eléctricas y calderas). RUMBO DE SEGURIDAD RIESGO DE INFLAMABILIDAD 2 RIESGO PARA LA SALUD 1 RIESGO DE REACTIVIDAD 0 OTROS NOMBRES: ACEITE COMBUSTIBLE PARA MOTORES; DIESEL FUEL OIL; FUEL OIL No. 2. DATOS FISICO-QUIMICOS INFLAMABLE: SI OXIDANTE: NO CORROSIVO: NO EXPLOSIVO: NO TOXICO: NO ASFIXIANTE: NO IRRITANTE: SI RADIOACTIVO: NO APARIENCIA Y COLOR: Líquido amarillo pálido un poco viscoso SOLUBILIDAD EN AGUA (%PESO): Ninguno PUNTO DE EBULLICION (760 mmHg): 215 - 380°C DENSIDAD AL VAPOR (aire = 1): 0.86
  21. 21. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 21 de 26 REACTIVIDAD ESTABLE: SI INCOMPATIBILIDADES (Material para evitar): Oxidantes fuertes PRODUCTOS PELIGROSOS POR DESCOMPOSICION: Por combustión puede producir óxidos de carbono e hidrocarburos reactivos. POLIMERIZACION PELIGROSA: PUEDE OCURRIR CONDICIONES QUE DEBEN EVITARSE: El contacto con oxidantes fuertes. DATOS SOBRE RIESGOS DE INCENDIO Y EXPLOSION PUNTO DE INFLAMACION (método utilizado): 51°C (124°F) PUNTO DE AUTOIGNICION: 230°C (494°F) LIMITES DE INFLAMABILIDAD (% volumen): INFERIOR (LEL): 1.3 SUPERIOR (UEL): 6.0 MEDIO EXTINGUIDOR: Utilice dióxido de carbono, químico seco o espuma, NUNCA debe usarse líquido para apagar incendios relacionados con combustibles para motores porque lo único que se consigue es expandir el fuego. Utilícela solamente para enfriar los recipientes expuestos al fuego y dispersar los gases y vapores. PROCEDIMIENTO ESPECIAL PARA COMBATIR INCENDIOS: Los bomberos pueden utilizar aparatos de respiración autocontenidos con máscara facial. RIESGOS ESPECIALES POR FUEGO Y EXPLOSION: Puede emitir sustancias tóxicas e irritantes bajo descomposición térmica. Es peligroso cuando se expone al calor o a las llamas.
  22. 22. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 22 de 26 Los recipientes pueden explotar al calor del fuego. DATOS SOBRE RIESGOS PARA LA SALUD RUTAS DE EXPOSICIÓN: INGESTION: SI INHALACION: SI ABSORCION: SI CONTACTO: NO OJOS: SI EFECTOS AGUDOS: El respirar gases de combustible de motor puede ser nocivo y causar náuseas, dolor de cabeza, mareo e inconsciencia. Por inhalación puede causar irritación del aparato respiratorio. El principal efecto agudo a altas concentraciones por vía respiratoria es la depresión del sistema nervioso central. Por ingestión puede causar disturbios gastrointestinales. Los síntomas incluyen vómito, náuseas y diarrea. Los efectos incluyen euforia, excitación, dolor de cabeza, desvanecimiento, somnolencia, visión borrosa, fatiga, temores, convulsiones, pérdida de consciencia, coma, interrupción de la respiración y la muerte. La exposición a sus vapores, humos o nieblas pueden causar irritación en los ojos. El contacto repetido o prolongado de la piel puede resultar en la pérdida de las grasas naturales, enrojecimiento, inflamación, comezón, agrietamiento y posible infección secundaria. EFECTOS CRONICOS: Los productos de composición similar han producido cáncer de la piel en animales de laboratorio y han dado resultados positivos en pruebas de sistemas mutagénicos. CONDICIONES MEDICAS AGRAVADAS POR SOBREXPOSICION: Medidas y auxilios INGESTION: No induzca al vómito. Haga rápidamente un lavado gástrico con carbón activado para prevenir la absorción. Dé a beber abundante agua o leche. INHALACION: Traslade la persona afectada hacia un sitio fresco, manténgalo abrigado y en reposo. Proporcione oxígeno si hay pérdida de la conciencia.
  23. 23. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 23 de 26 Suministre respiración artificial si se detiene su respiración. PIEL: Remueva toda la ropa contaminada y lave la piel con agua y jabón. OJOS: Lávelos con abundante agua durante 15 minutos. EN TODOS LOS CASOS LLAME AL MEDICO. CARCINIGENICO: SI EMBRIOTOXICO: MUTAGENICO: TERATOGENICO: MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS PROTECCION PERSONAL: PROTECCION RESPIRATORIA: Respirador de media cara y doble cartucho para vapores orgánicos. Para casos de emergencia y no rutinarios, utilice aparatos de respiración autocontenidos. GUANTES PROTECTORES: De neopreno. Estos deben reemplazarse si las superficies internas se han contaminado con el combustible. PROTECCION OCULAR: Gafas de seguridad. OTRAS: La ropa de trabajo debe cambiarse regularmente y lavarse por cualquier método(seco, húmedo o una combinación). Debe disponerse de duchas o estaciones lavaojos. CONTROLES DE INGENIERIA ESPECIFICOS: VENTILACION LOCAL EXHAUSTIVA: Extractores generales o locales adecuados para evitar la acumulación de vapores peligrosos. PRECAUCIONES DE ALMACENAMIENTO Y MANEJO AREAS: Frescas, secas, bien ventiladas, alejadas de fuentes de calor e ignición de sustancias.
  24. 24. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 24 de 26 RECIPIENTES: Bien cerrados y debidamente etiquetados, en los tanques debe dejarse espacio suficiente para cubrir cualquier aumento del volumen con el incremento de la temperatura. CODIGO DE COLORES PARA ALMACENAMIENTO: ROJO (Inflamable) OTRAS: Utilice herramientas que no produzcan chispas. Los equipos y líneas a tierra usados durante la transferencia reducen la posiblidad de explosión o fuego estático iniciado por chispas. Los recipientes vacios pueden contener residuos o vapores tóxicos, inflamables / combustibles, o explosivos, por esto no se deben romper, triturar, soldar o reutilizar los recipientes. PROCEDIMIENTO EN CASO DE DERRAMES Y FUGAS Mantenga alejada a la gente innecesaria o impida la entrada. Utilice agua en atomizador para reducir los vapores. Aleje toda fuente de ignición. El líquido derramado debe absorberse con arena, tierra u otro material absorbente. Los derrames nunca deben enviarse a drenajes, porque existe el peligro de fuego o explosión. Cualquier cantidad de tierra o arena contaminada debe almacenarse en recipientes a prueba de fuego para su posterior disposición final. Luego lave el área del derrame con agua. PROCEDIMIENTO PARA DISPOSICION DE RESIDUOS Sistema de tratamiento de aguas residuales aceitosas. En el caso de arena contaminada llevar a biodegradación. 11.3. INVENTARIOS DE RECURSOS PARA RESPUESTA A EMERGENCIAS 11.3.1. CAMIÓN CISTERNA Cada camión del transportador cuenta con el siguiente Kit
  25. 25. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 25 de 26  Botiquín  Dos extintores de PQS - 20 lbs ABC  Un Extintor de PQS - 10 lbs ABC  Maletín  Pico  Pala  Cinta Señalización (50 Mts)  Paños Absorbentes  Tacos de Madera  Martillo Cabeza de Goma o Neopreno  Colector de Aluminio  Bolsas Plásticas ROJAS para combustibles  Masilla Epoxica  Linterna con Baterías  Tapones de Neopreno  Cinta DUP TAPE de presión 11.3.2. KIT DE RESPUESTA DEL TRANSPORTADOR El transportador cuenta con dos tráiler de respuesta a emergencia, ubicados en Santa Marta y Bosconia, con la siguiente dotación: 1. SEDE SANTA MARTA EQUIPO PARA TRANSPORTE CAMIONETA PICK UP CON PLATON DONDE SE TRANSPORTARA EL EQUIPO DE ATENCION 1 EQUIPO PARA BOMBEO Y ALMACENAMIENTO DE PRODUCTO MOTOBOMBA DIESEL DE SUCCIÓN MANGUERA DURA ESPIRALADA PARA SUCCION 4” X 5 MTS MANGUERA BLANDA PARA DESCARGUE 2” X 20 MTS 1 1 1 EQUIPO PARA CONTROL DE DERRAMES BARRERAS ABSORBENTES DE POLIESTER DE 5” X 10 MTS PAÑOS ABSORBENTES DE POLIESTER 41 CM X 51 CM X 3/8” PALAS KIT SELLADO DE TANQUES (AGUJEROS PEQUEÑOS Y MEDIANOS) 4 100 2 2 EQUIPO PARA CONTROL DE DERRAMES EXTINTOR DE ESPUMA AR – AFFF DE 2,5 GLS EXTINTOR PQS 20 LBS 3 2 ELEMENTOS DE PROTECCION PERSONAL
  26. 26. PLAN INTEGRAL DE EMERGENCIAS “PIE” DEPARTAMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Código Versión: 1 GUIA TACTICA PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Y DERRAMES DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DE COMBUSTIBLES LIQUIDOS Octubre de 2009 Página 26 de 26 PARES DE GUANTES DE NITRILO - LATEX PARES DE BOTAS MEDIACAÑA – PUNTA DE ACERO TALLA 42 OVEROLES SANARES TIPO MEDIA MAMELUCO PARA PROTECCION QUIMICA GABARDINA PARA PROTECCION A LA LLUVIA ARNES DE SEGURIDAD CON LINEA DE VIDA 2 4 2 1 1 EQUIPO PARA SEÑALIZACION CONOS SEÑALIZACION NARANJA 70 CM CON CINTA REFLECTIVA CINTA SEÑALIZACION CON AVISOS DE PEIGRO REFLECTIVOS 5” X 500 MTS 5 3 SISTEMA AUTONOMO DE ENERGIA Y EQUIPOS ELECTRICOS GENERADOR ELECTRICO 4HP 5KW MOTOR DE 3600 RPM 1 11.3.3. DRUMMOND LTD EQUIPO DE TRANSPORTE Vehículos para la movilización de personal y transporte de equipos EQUIPOS PARA EL CONTROL DE INCENDIOS Equipos de protección personal contra incendios. Espuma AFFF Accesorios y equipos contra incendio EQUIPOS PARA EL CONTROL DE DERRAMES Kit para el control de derrames UNIDAD DE RESCATE Con dotación avanzada para rescate vehicular. 11.4. PROCESO DE NOTIFICACIÓN PARA CONDUCTORES Hable despacio, claro e informe: 1. Identifíquese (nombre y apellido) 2. Identifique el vehiculo y la ruta asignada 3. Informar el producto transportado y la cantidad 4. Que tipo de emergencia se presentó “descríbala”. 5. lugar exacto con puntos de referencia. 6. Hora de Inicio de la Emergencia. 7. Mencione si hay victimas cuantas. 8. Condiciones climatológicas del sitio (lluvia, viento etc.) 9. Si requiere algún apoyo, sea claro y preciso en lo solicitado.

