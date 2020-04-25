Semana Santa Leituras

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Domingo de Ramos No primeiro dia da semana da Páscoa, Jesus deixou Betânia e se dirigiu a Jerusalém. A notícia se espalhou...
-Mestre, fazei que os vossos discípulos se calem. Mas Jesus respondeu: -Se eles se calarem, as próprias pedras clamarão. E...
Segunda e terça-feira Em Jerusalém À noitinha, voltou a Betânia, onde estava hospedado. Na segunda-feira e na terça foi a ...
-Hosana ao filho de Davi! Hosana ao filho de Davi! Os fariseus, indignados, reclamaram logo: -Estais ouvindo o que dizem a...
Quarta-feira <<Quanto me quereis dar...>> Na quarta-feira, Jesus não foi a Jerusalém... Os inimigos queriam matá-lo à trai...
Quinta-feira A última refeição Na quinta-feira, Jesus mandou preparar a ceia da Páscoa. Pôs-se à mesa com os Apóstolos e c...
E, molhando o pão, deu a Judas Iscariotes, dizendo-lhe com energia: -O que tens de fazer, faze depressa. E imediatamente J...
-Tomai e comei: ISTO É O MEU CORPO. Depois, tomou do mesmo modo o cálice, deu graças ao Pai, benzeu o vinho e lhes deu, di...
No Jardim das Oliveiras Terminada a Ceia, saiu Jesus para o jardim das Oliveiras. Ali deixou os Apóstolos. E tomando consi...
-Aquele a quem eu beijar é Ele. Prendei-o e levai-o com cuidado. Aproximando-se de Cristo, cumprimentou-o, dizendo: -Mestr...
Como João conhecia a porteira da casa de Caifás, entraram para o pátio. A noite estava tão fria que os soldados fizeram um...
Sexta-feira da Paixão Preso Jesus, amarraram-Lhe as mãos e Ele foi condenado como se fosse um grande criminoso, apesar de ...
Mas nem podemos imaginar quantas dores Ele padecia! Agora era o momento de sofrer. Era sofrendo que Ele havia de salvar os...
Sábado de Aleluia Era proibido os corpos ficarem na cruz durante o sábado. O dia dos judeus começava às seis horas da tard...
Domingo de Páscoa <<Ressuscitou, como disse>> Na madrugada de domingo, Maria Madalena e a outra Maria iam para o Sepulcro,...
Que loucos! Se estavam dormindo, como é que viram? Os mentirosos são sempre assim... Mas a verdade é que os guardas viram ...
Ide e ensinai Terminada a sua missão na terra, ia Jesus subir para o céu. A salvação dos homens ficava confiada à Igreja q...
Os Apóstolos o acompanharam com o olhar, admirados, surpreendidos, e ficaram olhando até o momento em que Ele desapareceu ...
Pentecostes Quando se completaram os dias do Pentecostes, [os Apóstolos] estavam todos juntos no mesmo lugar; e, de repent...
Semana Santa Leituras
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Semana Santa Leituras

46 views

Published on

Leituras da Semana Santa, Páscoa, Ascensão e Pentecostes.

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Semana Santa Leituras

  1. 1. Domingo de Ramos No primeiro dia da semana da Páscoa, Jesus deixou Betânia e se dirigiu a Jerusalém. A notícia se espalhou como um relâmpago. De Betânia a Jerusalém é meia hora a pé. A capital estava cheia de gente de fora, que chegava para a Páscoa. Uns nunca tinham visto a Jesus, e estavam aflitos para conhecê-lo. Outros assistiram à ressurreição de Lázaro e estavam entusiasmados. Não tiveram paciência nem de esperar que Ele chegasse. Saíram ao seu encontro. O Mestre não vinha a pé, como de costume; montava um jumentinho. Tinha um aspecto solene e triunfante. A multidão não conteve o entusiasmo. Uns cortaram ramos de palmeiras e oliveiras, agitando-os no ar. Outros estendiam os mantos no chão, como tapetes, para o Triunfador passar. Reboavam gritos e aclamações: -Hosana ao filho de Davi, diziam uns. -Bendito o que vem em nome do Senhor, bradavam outros. Os fariseus mordiam-se de inveja e de raiva. E disseram, despeitados:
  2. 2. -Mestre, fazei que os vossos discípulos se calem. Mas Jesus respondeu: -Se eles se calarem, as próprias pedras clamarão. E entrou, triunfante, em Jerusalém. A cidade inteira se movimentou. Os que não o conheciam, perguntavam: -Quem é este? E a multidão respondia: -É Jesus, o profeta de Nazaré. O domingo de ramos foi um dia de glória e de triunfo para Jesus Cristo. Crianças, nunca deveis cantar modinhas e cantos que ofendam ao bom Deus.
  3. 3. Segunda e terça-feira Em Jerusalém À noitinha, voltou a Betânia, onde estava hospedado. Na segunda-feira e na terça foi a Jerusalém, onde desenvolveu grande atividade, pregando ao povo. Expulsou novamente os mercadores do Templo. Realizou muitas curas. Anunciou publicamente a sua Paixão e Morte. Profetizou a destruição da cidade e o fim do mundo. Recebeu uma manifestação das crianças no Templo. Esta foi na segunda-feira. Os pequenos tinham assistido, na véspera, às aclamações a Jesus, com o povo cantando: -Hosana ao filho de Davi! E ficaram loucos de entusiasmo com o Herói. No outro dia, quando Ele chegou, a criançada reuniu-se, acompanhando-o. Ao ver sua coragem, expulsando do Templo os mercadores, o entusiasmo pegou fogo e as crianças se puseram a gritar:
  4. 4. -Hosana ao filho de Davi! Hosana ao filho de Davi! Os fariseus, indignados, reclamaram logo: -Estais ouvindo o que dizem as crianças? -Sim, respondeu-lhes Jesus. E vós nunca lestes que da boca das crianças é que Eu receberia o louvor mais perfeito? Então, os fariseus, juntamente com os sacerdotes, decidiram matá-lo o mais depressa possível. Mas temiam o povo, porque todos estavam entusiasmados com Cristo. Crianças, não deveis guardar no coração sentimentos de vingança.
  5. 5. Quarta-feira <<Quanto me quereis dar...>> Na quarta-feira, Jesus não foi a Jerusalém... Os inimigos queriam matá-lo à traição. Reuniram-se no Templo para decidir como fariam isto. Mas, sempre covardes, diziam: -Não no dia da Festa, para o povo não se revoltar contra nós. Ora, Satanás entrou em Judas Iscariotes, e ele foi procurar os inimigos de Cristo e lhes disse: -Quanto me quereis dar, se eu o entregar? Os miseráveis ficaram contentíssimos com o traidor. Prometeram-lhe 30 dinheiros de prata. O renegado aceitou, e ficou esperando uma ocasião boa para entregar Jesus. Crianças, nunca deveis trair Jesus com o pecado.
  6. 6. Quinta-feira A última refeição Na quinta-feira, Jesus mandou preparar a ceia da Páscoa. Pôs-se à mesa com os Apóstolos e celebraram a Páscoa, conforme o costume dos judeus. Depois, levantou-se da mesa, tirou o manto, cingiu-se com uma toalha, tomou uma bacia com água e começou a lavar os pés dos Apóstolos; e lhes disse: -Compreendeis o que eu acabo de fazer? Se Eu, que sou vosso Mestre e Senhor, vos lavo os pés, vós também deveis lavar os pés uns dos outros. Eu vos dei o exemplo, para vós fazerdes assim como Eu fiz. E continuaram a refeição. Como o demônio já tinha conseguido de Judas que traísse o Mestre, e como Jesus queria que os Apóstolos soubessem de tudo antes de acontecer, disse: -Em verdade vos digo que um de vós há de me trair. Os Apóstolos ficaram tristes com aquilo. Eles, tão amigos, tão dedicados? E perguntaram quem seria. -É aquele a quem eu der o pão molhado.
  7. 7. E, molhando o pão, deu a Judas Iscariotes, dizendo-lhe com energia: -O que tens de fazer, faze depressa. E imediatamente Judas se retirou. Crianças, o lava-pés dos Apóstolos nos sugere a necessidade de sermos humildes. Significa também que a alma, para bem comungar, deve estar limpa do pecado mortal. A Eucaristia Jesus tinha prometido dar aos homens o Pão da Vida. Era um pão diferente dos outros. Ele o chamara “o Pão do Céu”. Melhor do que o maná do deserto, que também descia do céu; mas os que comeram do maná, morreram; ao passo que quem comesse deste Pão teria a vida eterna. Os judeus não entendiam isto e pediram explicações. Ele explicou: -Eu sou o Pão da Vida. Eu sou o Pão que desceu do Céu. Quem come deste pão viverá eternamente. E o Pão que eu vos darei é a minha Carne, porque a minha Carne é verdadeiramente comida e o meu Sangue verdadeiramente bebida. Eles não entenderam ainda, porque não sabiam que Jesus se referia à Eucaristia, que Ele havia de instituir. Aquelas palavras eram a promessa da Eucaristia. *** Chegara agora o momento de cumprir a promessa. Estavam ainda à mesa, na ceia da Páscoa. Era a última refeição que Cristo faria com os Apóstolos. E a morte estava próxima. Jesus tomou o pão em suas santas e veneráveis mãos, deu graças ao Pai, benzeu o pão, partiu e deu aos Apóstolos, dizendo:
  8. 8. -Tomai e comei: ISTO É O MEU CORPO. Depois, tomou do mesmo modo o cálice, deu graças ao Pai, benzeu o vinho e lhes deu, dizendo: -Tomai e bebei: ISTO É O MEU SANGUE, que será derramado pela remissão dos pecados. E deu ordem aos Apóstolos para fazerem a mesma coisa que Ele tinha feito: -Fazei isto em memória de mim. Era a quinta-feira santa. Cristo celebrara a primeira Missa do mundo. Os Apóstolos comungaram: foi a primeira comunhão que houve no mundo. Estava instituída a Sagrada Eucaristia. Cristo ia morrer, dentro de poucas horas, mas cumpria a palavra que tinha dito aos discípulos: -Não vos deixarei órfãos! Crianças, vós recebeis, na Sagrada Comunhão, o Corpo de Jesus. Comungai dignamente.
  9. 9. No Jardim das Oliveiras Terminada a Ceia, saiu Jesus para o jardim das Oliveiras. Ali deixou os Apóstolos. E tomando consigo apenas Pedro, Tiago e João, foi orar um pouco afastado do grupo. E começou a sentir uma tristeza e uma agonia, como se fosse morrer naquela hora. Veio-lhe um suor de sangue, tão abundante, que chegava a correr pela terra. Desceu um anjo do céu e o confortava. Ele levantou-se e foi aos Apóstolos, dizendo-lhes: -Levantai-vos e vamos. Porque já se aproxima aquele que me há de entregar. Crianças, rezai para terdes a força de vencer as tentações. Quem reza sempre, vai para o Céu. A prisão Ainda estava falando, quando chegou Judas Iscariotes, com uma quadrilha de salteadores e soldados, armados com paus e espadas. Judas ia na frente e tinha dito aos quadrilheiros:
  10. 10. -Aquele a quem eu beijar é Ele. Prendei-o e levai-o com cuidado. Aproximando-se de Cristo, cumprimentou-o, dizendo: -Mestre, eu te saúdo. E beijou-o. Jesus, que sabia de tudo, censurou-lhe a hipocrisia: -Judas, com um beijo entregas o Filho do Homem! Encaminhou-se para a multidão, firme, corajoso, energético. Fitou-os e perguntou-lhes: -A quem procuras? -A Jesus Nazareno, responderam. -Sou Eu. Mas o Mestre disse estas palavras com tal autoridade que eles não resistiram. Quiseram recuar, mas não puderam. Caíram de costas. Assim, o Divino Salvador mostrava que ninguém tinha poder sobre Ele e que só o prendiam porque Ele queria salvar os homens com o sacrifício de sua vida. Só quando se levantaram, atiraram-se contra Ele e o prenderam. Naquele momento, Pedro desembainhou a espada e avançou em defesa do Mestre, tendo, no golpe, cortado a orelha de um soldado. Mas Jesus o repreendeu e tocou na orelha do servo, curando-a. Vendo preso o seu Mestre, os discípulos fugiram e o abandonaram. Crianças, não deixeis crescer as paixões em vossos corações. <<Não conheço este homem!>> Passado o primeiro momento, quando todos os Apóstolos fugiram e deixaram Jesus sozinho, entregue à fúria dos inimigos, Pedro e João voltaram, mas ficaram acompanhando Jesus de longe. Queriam ver em que ia terminar aquilo, mas estavam com medo.
  11. 11. Como João conhecia a porteira da casa de Caifás, entraram para o pátio. A noite estava tão fria que os soldados fizeram uma fogueira para se esquentar. Aproximou-se de Pedro a porteira, olhou-o atentamente e disse: -Tu também és discípulo de Jesus de Nazaré. -Eu não, respondeu Pedro, com medo. E tratou de sair dali. Afastou-se e ficou perto da porta. E daí a pouco a criada o viu de novo e disse aos outros: -Este também estava com Jesus de Nazaré. Pedro negou de novo, chegando até a jurar que não era discípulo de Jesus. Uma hora depois, estava Pedro conversando e eles disseram: -Com toda certeza, tu és deles também, porque a tua pronúncia mostra que és galileu. Então, ele negou pela terceira vez, dizendo: -Eu nem conheço este homem de quem falais. Imediatamente, o galo cantou. Pedro lembrou-se das palavras que Jesus Cristo lhe tinha dito: “Antes que o galo cante, me negarás três vezes”. E saindo dali para fora, chorou amargamente, com arrependimento do grande pecado que tinha cometido. Crianças, amai sempre a verdade e defendei-a. Não mentir nunca. Isto é pecado.
  12. 12. Sexta-feira da Paixão Preso Jesus, amarraram-Lhe as mãos e Ele foi condenado como se fosse um grande criminoso, apesar de ser o mais inocente dos inocentes. Os grandes criminosos daquele tempo eram pregados vivos numa cruz, e ali ficavam até morrer. Esta ia ser a morte do nosso Divino Salvador. Prepararam uma grande cruz de madeira e Jesus devia carregá-la nos ombros até o alto do Monte Calvário, que era perto da cidade. E lá ia o Salvador do mundo, acompanhado de uma grande multidão, carregando a cruz para o Calvário. Ele estava muito fraco. Tinha passado toda a noite acordado, tinha sofrido muito, desde o momento da prisão. Perdeu muito sangue com os açoites e a coroa de espinhos. Já não tinha mais forças para suportar a cruz. Caiu três vezes com ela. Quando saíam da cidade, encontraram Simão Cirineu, que voltava da roça, e o obrigaram a ajudar Jesus a levar a cruz. Chegando no alto do Calvário, aí O crucificaram. Tiraram de novo suas vestes, deitaram-no sobre a cruz e, com grandes e agudos cravos, pregaram suas mãos e seus pés. O Sangue Precioso do Redentor corria: estava lavando e tirando os pecados do mundo.
  13. 13. Mas nem podemos imaginar quantas dores Ele padecia! Agora era o momento de sofrer. Era sofrendo que Ele havia de salvar os homens. Era sofrendo que Ele havia de vencer! Lá, entre dois ladrões, que foram crucificados também, rezava ao Pai pelos algozes: -Pai, perdoai-lhes porque eles não sabem o que fazem. Desde o meio-dia que Jesus estava na cruz, sofrendo. Chegara o momento marcado por Deus para a redenção do mundo. O Cordeiro estava sendo imolado. Oferecera a vida pela salvação dos homens e agora ia realizar esta oferta. Eram três (3) horas da tarde da sexta-feira, quando Ele disse: -Tudo está consumado! Entendemos bem estas palavras: “Está terminado o que Eu devia fazer. Vim para pregar o Evangelho, fundar a Igreja Católica, oferecer minha Vida ao Pai pela salvação dos homens. Fiz tudo. Terminei minha missão. Agora só resta entregar a vida nas mãos do Pai”. -De fato, neste instante, deu um grande brado e disse: -Meu Pai, nas vossas mãos entrego o meu espírito. E, inclinando a cabeça, morreu. O Filho de Deus morreu por nós! O Dominador dos mares e dos ventos, dos homens e da natureza, expirou de cabeça inclinada. Sim, mas a natureza prestará homenagem a seu Senhor. Naquele mesmo instante a terra tremeu, as pedras se partiram, o sol se escureceu. Os homens também prestaram a sua homenagem. Vendo o que acontecia no mundo, no instante em que Jesus morria, os homens se amedrontaram, batendo no peito, e o comandante dos soldados que estavam no Calvário exclamou: -Verdadeiramente este era o Filho de Deus! Crianças, Jesus é a salvação da humanidade!
  14. 14. Sábado de Aleluia Era proibido os corpos ficarem na cruz durante o sábado. O dia dos judeus começava às seis horas da tarde. Por isso havia pressa em fazer o enterro de Jesus. José de Arimatéia e Nicodemos, homens ricos e importantes, amigos de Jesus, pediram licença a Pilatos, desceram o Corpo da Cruz, ungiram-no com perfumes, envolveram-no em um lençol de linho muito branco, e o sepultaram ali mesmo, perto do Calvário, em um sepulcro cavado na rocha, que José de Arimatéia tinha mandado fazer para si próprio, e no qual ninguém tinha sido ainda sepultado. Rolaram uma grande pedra para a boca do sepulcro, e se retiraram. Maria Madalena e as outras mulheres assistiram a tudo, vendo onde o tinham sepultado e a enorme pedra com que tinham fechado a sepultura. Os inimigos de Cristo lembraram-se de que Ele dissera que havia de ressuscitar três dias depois da morte. Com medo que isto acontecesse, mandaram selar a pedra e puseram soldados para guardar o sepulcro. Porque eles sabiam que, se Cristo ressuscitasse, é porque era mesmo o Filho de Deus – e eles estariam perdidos.
  15. 15. Domingo de Páscoa <<Ressuscitou, como disse>> Na madrugada de domingo, Maria Madalena e a outra Maria iam para o Sepulcro, levando os perfumes que tinham preparado. Nem pensavam na Ressurreição. Pensavam em encontrar o Corpo e ungi-lo de novo. Mas diziam: -Quem nos há de tirar a pedra da boca do sepulcro? Porque era muito grande e elas não tinham força. Enquanto elas iam, Cristo ressuscitou. Deu-se, no momento em que ressuscitou, um grande terremoto. E um Anjo desceu do céu e retirou a pedra do Sepulcro. Vendo isso, os guardas caíram de costas, com medo. Quando as mulheres chegaram e viram o Sepulcro aberto, o Anjo disse-lhes: -Sei que procurais a Jesus. Não está aqui. Ressuscitou, como disse. Diante daquela visão e daquelas palavras, as mulheres fugiram do Sepulcro, cheias, ao mesmo tempo, de alegria e de medo. Quando iam correndo, para dar notícia aos Apóstolos, Jesus lhes apareceu, e elas se aproximaram dele, prostraram-se a seus pés e o adoraram. Foram e contaram tudo aos outros Apóstolos: mas eles não queriam acreditar, pensavam que elas estavam delirando.... Os inimigos confessam! Tendo visto o que acontecera, os guardas se retiraram. Nada mais tinham que fazer. O Sepulcro estava vazio. Foram contar aos sacerdotes e aos fariseus o que acontecera. Então, os fariseus pagaram aos guardas para eles dizerem que estavam dormindo de noite, quando os Apóstolos vieram e roubaram o Corpo.
  16. 16. Que loucos! Se estavam dormindo, como é que viram? Os mentirosos são sempre assim... Mas a verdade é que os guardas viram a Ressurreição e foram contá-la aos próprios inimigos de Cristo. Eles pensavam vencer, e estavam vencidos! O Homem, que eles mataram, estava vivo. Era disto que eles tinham mais medo. Se isto acontecesse, estariam derrotados, e o Cristo era o vencedor. Pois foi precisamente o que aconteceu. A Ressurreição é a destruição dos inimigos e a suprema vitória de Jesus Cristo. Os Apóstolos Estavam os Apóstolos reunidos na casa da Última Ceia e conversando sobre as notícias da Ressurreição. Mas estavam com as portas fechadas, com medo dos judeus. Apareceu, de repente, Jesus no meio deles, e disse: -A paz seja convosco! Eles ficaram assombrados, pensando que era um fantasma. Mas Jesus lhes disse: -Não tenhais medo. Sou Eu. Vede minhas mãos e meus pés. Um fantasma não tem carne e osso como Eu tenho. Dizendo isso, mostrou-lhes as chagas dos pés, das mãos e do lado. Eles ficaram contentes por terem visto o Senhor. Crianças, Cristo ressuscitou verdadeiramente, aleluia!
  17. 17. Ide e ensinai Terminada a sua missão na terra, ia Jesus subir para o céu. A salvação dos homens ficava confiada à Igreja que Ele fundou, organizou e entregou aos Apóstolos, sob a chefia de São Pedro. Antes de voltar para o Pai, quis fazer as últimas recomendações: -Todo o poder me foi dado no céu e na terra. Assim como meu Pai me enviou, também Eu vos envio. Ide por todo o mundo e ensinai o Evangelho a todas as nações, batizando-as em nome do Pai e do Filho e do Espírito Santo. Eu estarei convosco até a consumação dos séculos. Depois, saiu com os Apóstolos e se dirigiu para o monte das Oliveiras, perto da cidade. Recomendou aos Apóstolos que não saíssem de Jerusalém antes de receber o Espírito Santo, que o Pai mandaria dentro de poucos dias. Quando recebessem o Espírito Santo, deviam imediatamente pregar o Evangelho, começando por Jerusalém. E voltou para o céu! Neste momento, ergueu as mãos e os abençoou. E ali, na presença de todos, começou a elevar-se da terra e subir para o céu.
  18. 18. Os Apóstolos o acompanharam com o olhar, admirados, surpreendidos, e ficaram olhando até o momento em que Ele desapareceu nas nuvens. Ainda estavam de olhos pregados no céu, quando dois Anjos lhes apareceram e disseram: -Homens galileus, que estais olhando no céu? Este Jesus que vós vistes subir para o céu, voltará um dia, do mesmo modo que o vistes subir. Regressaram os Apóstolos para Jerusalém, cheios de alegria. Tinham visto a Vitória do seu Mestre, a Glória do seu Senhor. Agora era necessário levar a todos os povos a sua doutrina e a sua graça. Era preciso muito trabalho, muito sofrimento talvez. Mas por um Mestre como este eles darão, contentes, até a própria vida. Contanto que Jesus Cristo seja o Rei de todos os povos! Crianças, estudai com amor o catecismo, que vos mostra o caminho do céu.
  19. 19. Pentecostes Quando se completaram os dias do Pentecostes, [os Apóstolos] estavam todos juntos no mesmo lugar; e, de repente, veio do céu um estrondo, como de vento que soprava impetuoso, e encheu toda a casa onde estavam sentados. Apareceram-lhes repartidas umas como línguas de fogo, e pousou sobre cada um deles. Foram todos cheios do Espírito Santo e começaram a falar várias línguas, conforme o Espírito Santo lhes concedia que falassem. E começaram a pregar o Evangelho por Jerusalém, depois a todos os povos. Crianças, auxiliai as missões, rezando e dando esmolas.

×