Apresentação O Tempo Pascal dura 50 dias (ou sete semanas), e vai desde o Domingo de Páscoa até Pentecostes. Cada semana, ...
A Páscoa chegou! Saiamos todos! Assim como as ovelhas desfrutam dos verdes pastos, nós também podemos desfrutar do ar fres...
O Bom Pastor São João (10,14-15) O lobo São João (10, 11-12) O cordeiro São João (1,35-36) A ovelha e o carneiro São João ...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Os Campos do Bom Pastor
Dia 1 - Domingo de Páscoa - O Bom Pastor Ler São João 10, 14 – 15 Para meditar: Desenhe um pastor parado em um campo. A pa...
Dia 2 - O cajado do pastor Ler Salmo 22, 1-6 Para meditar: Desenhe o cajado na mão do pastor. As ovelhas podem ser teimosa...
Dia 4 - A porta do redil Ler São João 10, 7-10 Para meditar: Desenhe a porta do redil. Nos tempos de Jesus, os pastores do...
Dia 6 - O cordeiro Ler São João 1, 35-36 Para meditar: Desenhe um cordeiro perto da ovelha e do carneiro. Um cordeiro é um...
Instruções e créditos: Imagens diversas encontradas no google. Reflexões extraídas do livro English text fromThe Garden of...
  1. 1. Apresentação O Tempo Pascal dura 50 dias (ou sete semanas), e vai desde o Domingo de Páscoa até Pentecostes. Cada semana, através deste material, estaremos meditando sobre o bom Jesus em diferentes cenários. Numa semana, estaremos nas campinas de pastagens; em outra, ao redor de uma grande mesa; outra, no alto de uma colina, ou no céu, ou no mar. Este material irá guiá-lo, dia após dia, através de diferentes cenários. Enquanto seguir este calendário, inclua um tempo de oração. Você pode seguir este roteiro: 1. Ore em família cada dia durante os 50 dias de Páscoa, se possível, à mesma hora. 2. Faça o Sinal da Cruz com água benta para recordar seu Batismo. 3. Cante uma canção. 4. Anuncie a imagem a meditar. 5. Busque a passagem bíblica do dia, leia-a em voz alta, identifique a imagem na passagem e fale a respeito dela, sobretudo se algo não tiver ficado claro para seus filhos. 6. Desenhe a imagem. Talvez queira criar esta paisagem em um cartaz. 7. Ore pelas pessoas ao redor do mundo e pelas diferentes intenções de sua família. Termine com um pai-nosso. 8. Dê a paz a cada membro de sua família. Durante seu tempo de oração em família, talvez queira falar com mais detalhes sobre a imagem do dia. Por exemplo, quando lerem sobre o leão, pode conversar sobre algum momento em que escutou um leão rugir. O dia que falarem sobre as ovelhas, pode comentar se já tocou o nariz de uma delas. Converse sobre as abelhas, os barcos, carnes assadas... Algumas famílias acabam indo visitar um zoológico, um jardim, um lago, ou uma fazendinha durante a Páscoa para que possam se maravilhar com todas as coisas que estão vivenciando neste calendário pascal. As passagens bíblicas, que serão lidas durante estes dias e semanas do Tempo Pascal, apresentam Jesus ressuscitado. Jesus será representado como um pastor, um cozinheiro, um jardineiro, um anunciador do clima, um capitão do barco e até um encarregado de zoológico... e, em um desses dias, Jesus nos entregará as chaves da terra santa de Deus. E aqui é onde queremos chegar para viver a Páscoa para sempre! Tradução livre desde: http://familiacatolica-org.blogspot.com.br/2012/04/el-jardin-del-buen-pastor-la-pradera.html
  2. 2. A Páscoa chegou! Saiamos todos! Assim como as ovelhas desfrutam dos verdes pastos, nós também podemos desfrutar do ar fresco e do sol da Páscoa! O Senhor Jesus será nosso Pastor. Onde há perigos, Jesus nos protegerá, como o pastor protege suas ovelhas. Quando não soubermos aonde ir, Jesus nos mostrará o caminho. Quando estivermos cansados ou famintos, Jesus nos dará descanso e comida. A Páscoa é um tempo de 50 dias de aventuras. E começaremos nossa aventura esta semana, a semana mais gloriosa e de maior alegria de todo o ano litúrgico.
  3. 3. O Bom Pastor São João (10,14-15) O lobo São João (10, 11-12) O cordeiro São João (1,35-36) A ovelha e o carneiro São João (21,15-17) A porta do redil São João (10, 7-10) O cajado do Pastor Salmo (22,1-6) A cerca do redil São João (10,1-6) Os Campos do Bom Pastor
  4. 4. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Os Campos do Bom Pastor
  5. 5. Dia 1 - Domingo de Páscoa - O Bom Pastor Ler São João 10, 14 – 15 Para meditar: Desenhe um pastor parado em um campo. A palavra pastor significa aquele que "cuida, guia e apascenta o rebanho". Um pastor protege suas ovelhas. As ovelhas comem pasto e, durante o outono, elas estão muito felizes porque há muito pasto para comer. O local onde as ovelhas pastam se chama zona de pastoreio. Jesus chama-se a si mesmo de "O Bom Pastor". Ao mau pastor não lhe importa se suas ovelhas têm ou não pasto para comer; o bom pastor, ao contrário, guia suas ovelhas a pastos verdes. Um bom pastor protege suas ovelhas com a sua própria vida. A Páscoa chegou! Saiamos todos! Assim como as ovelhas desfrutam dos verdes pastos, nós também podemos desfrutar do ar fresco e do sol da Páscoa! O Senhor Jesus será nosso Pastor. Onde há perigos, Jesus nos protegerá, como o pastor protege suas ovelhas. Quando não soubermos aonde ir, Jesus nos mostrará o caminho. Quando estivermos cansados ou famintos, Jesus nos dará descanso e comida. A Páscoa é um tempo de 50 dias de aventuras. E começaremos nossa aventura esta semana, a semana mais gloriosa e de maior alegria de todo o ano litúrgico.
  6. 6. Dia 2 - O cajado do pastor Ler Salmo 22, 1-6 Para meditar: Desenhe o cajado na mão do pastor. As ovelhas podem ser teimosas igual a gente. Às vezes, elas vão para outros lados e chegam a perder-se. O trabalho do pastor é encontrar as ovelhas que se perderam e assegurar-se de que estejam a salvo de todo perigo. Os pastores têm cajados - pedaços de pau com um gancho na extremidade - para ajudar as ovelhas por caminhos rochosos e para guiar as ovelhas teimosas a lugares seguros. Na Bíblia, escutamos que Moisés também tinha um cajado. Hoje em dia, os bispos trazem consigo um cajado chamado báculo, que se parece com o cajado de um pastor e é um símbolo de sabedoria e liderança amorosa. Dia 3 - A cerca do redil Ler São João 10, 1-6 Para meditar: Desenhe um redil perto do pastor. As cercas do redil ou curral de ovelhas limitam o lugar onde dormem as ovelhas e onde ficam a salvo durante as noites. Desenhe uma cerca perto do pastor. Muitos artistas desenharam Jesus como o Bom Pastor. Nós queremos representar o Bom Pastor como um pastor jovem. Cerca de mil anos antes de nascer Jesus, viveu um jovem pastor chamado Davi.
  7. 7. Dia 4 - A porta do redil Ler São João 10, 7-10 Para meditar: Desenhe a porta do redil. Nos tempos de Jesus, os pastores dormiam junto à porta do redil. O corpo do pastor era como uma porta. O pastor impedia a saída ou entrada do redil. Pelas noites, o pastor se assegurava de que as ovelhas não se perderiam. Os pastores também as protegiam de animais perigosos que quisessem invadir o redil, como os lobos. Jesus chamou-se, a si mesmo, de "a porta do redil". Jesus vigia quando as ovelhas entram e quando saem. Ele mesmo protege as ovelhas e dá sua vida por elas. Quem vocês creem que sejam as ovelhas? Dia 5 - A ovelha e o carneiro Ler São João 21, 15-17 Para meditar: Desenhe uma ovelha e um carneiro dentro do redil. Jesus disse a Pedro que alimentasse sua ovelhas. O macho é chamado de carneiro. No outono, nascem muitos animaizinhos. Alguns deles nascem dos ovos como os insetos, os peixes, as lagartixas ou os pássaros. As vacas têm bezerros. As ovelhas têm cordeiros. E, assim como as crianças gostam de brincar, os animais também gostam. Alguma vez você já viu um cavalinho ou um cordeiro correr e saltar? Todas essas coisas fazem com que escutemos muitos sons diferentes no outono. Alguns bichos zumbem, sibilam, relincham ou zurram... Que outros sons fazem os animais? Que sons fazem as ovelhas e os carneiros? De algum modo, o outono nos faz sentir jovens. Tudo parece novo e refrescante, nem muito quente, nem muito frio. O outono nos faz sentir que estamos no céu, onde viveremos em plenitude e não teremos fome ou frio, e o cantar nunca terá fim... e onde saltaremos e dançaremos de tanta alegria.
  8. 8. Dia 6 - O cordeiro Ler São João 1, 35-36 Para meditar: Desenhe um cordeiro perto da ovelha e do carneiro. Um cordeiro é uma ovelha bebê. Jesus chama-se a si mesmo de Bom Pastor, mas João Batista o chama de "O Cordeiro de Deus". Aos domingos, quando o sacerdote parte o pão e serve o vinho que se converteu no Corpo e Sangue de Cristo, também chama e faz com que chamemos Jesus de "O Cordeiro de Deus". Neste momento, cantamos: "Cordeiro de Deus que tirais o pecado do mundo, tende piedade de nós". Que estranho Jesus poder ser o pastor e o cordeiro e até a "porta do redil"... não é? Durante as sete semanas da Páscoa, através dos símbolos de cada dia que iremos agregando ao "Jardim do Bom Pastor", veremos como Jesus pode ser muitas coisas. E também iremos imaginar como podemos ser como um pastor que protege, com carinho, suas ovelhas ou um cordeiro brincalhão que faz os outros darem risada. Dia 7 - O lobo Ler São João 10, 11-12 Para meditar: Desenhe um lobo aproximando-se do redil. O Bom Pastor protege as ovelhas dos lobos famintos. Há uma história sobre São Francisco que conta como ele ajudou umas pessoas e um lobo a fazer as pazes. Se o lobo deixasse de comer as ovelhas dessas pessoas, elas lhe dariam comida. No início, as pessoas não achavam justo alimentar o lobo depois de ele ter comido algumas de suas ovelhas. E tampouco o lobo estava feliz alimentando-se apenas da comida que lhe serviam. O lobo gostava mais de comer ovelhas... porém, um trato é um trato. Muitas pessoas gostam bastante dessa história porque nos ensina uma grande lição sobre a justiça e a misericórdia de Deus. Nós não podemos chegar ao céu enquanto não deixarmos de lado as coisas atraentes e apetitosas deste mundo. Não poderemos chegar ao céu, ao menos que nossa misericórdia seja maior que nossa justiça.
  9. 9. Instruções e créditos: Imagens diversas encontradas no google. Reflexões extraídas do livro English text fromThe Garden of the Good Shepherd A Sticker Calendar to Count the Fifty Days of Easter by Peter Mazar (c) 2000 Archdiocese of Chicago: Liturgy Training Publications. Tradução para o espanhol : http://familiacatolica-org.blogspot.com.br/2012/04/el-jardin-del-buen-pastor-la-pradera.html Mosaico geométrico de um burrinho. Orientações: material para recortar e colar no cenário correspondente. Outras opções: Imprimir em papel adesivado, imprimir as partes recortáveis em papel magnético para colocar sobre superfície metalizada, plastificar o cenário e colocar velcros adesivados nas peças ou como sua imaginação sugerir. Material sem fins lucrativos. Venda proibida. Viva o Vaticano II! Equipe Catequese em Casa www.catequesecasa.wordpress.com

