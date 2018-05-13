Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
13 DE MAYO VIRGEN DE FÁTIMA
1. Tantas cosas en la vida nos ofrecen plenitud, y no son más que mentiras que desgastan la inquietud. Tú has llenado mi e...
2. Me quede sin voz, con que cantar y mi alma vacía dormida se quedaba Y pensé para mi me pondré en sus manos, manos de ma...
4. Mientras recorres la vida, tú nunca solo estás; contigo por el camino, Santa María va. Ven con nosotros al caminar, San...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

13 de mayo

18 views

Published on

13 de mayo cantos

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

13 de mayo

  1. 1. 13 DE MAYO VIRGEN DE FÁTIMA
  2. 2. 1. Tantas cosas en la vida nos ofrecen plenitud, y no son más que mentiras que desgastan la inquietud. Tú has llenado mi existencia al quererme de verdad. Yo quisiera Madre Buena amarte más. En silencio escuchabas la Palabra de Jesús, y la hacías pan de vida meditando en tu interior. La semilla que ha caído ya germina, ya está en flor. Con el corazón en fiesta cantaré. Ave María, ave María. Ave María, ave María. Desde que yo era muy niño has estado junto a mí, y guiado de tu mano aprendí a decir sí. Al calor de la Palabra nunca se enfrió mi fe, y en la noche más oscura fuiste luz. No me dejes Madre mía, ven conmigo al caminar; quiero compartir mi vida y crear fraternidad. Muchas cosas en nosotros son el fruto de tu amor. La plegaria más sencilla cantaré.
  3. 3. 2. Me quede sin voz, con que cantar y mi alma vacía dormida se quedaba Y pensé para mi me pondré en sus manos, manos de madre Me dejare en su amor Y tú María hazme música de Dios Y tú María anima tú las cuerdas de mi alma Aleluya… amén… (Bis) María acompaña tu mi caminar yo solo no puedo ayúdame andar Y pensé para mi me pondré en sus manos, manos de madre me dejare en su amor 3. El trece de mayo la Virgen María bajó de los cielos a Cova de Iria. Ave, ave, ave María. Ave, ave, ave María. A tres pastorcitos la Madre de Dios descubre el misterio de su corazón. Ave, ave, ave María. Ave, ave, ave María. Haced penitencia, haced oración; por los pecadores implorad perdón. Ave, ave, ave María. Ave, ave, ave María. El Santo Rosario constantes rezad y la Paz del mundo el Señor dará. Ave, ave, ave María. Ave, ave, ave María. De vuestros hijitos oh Madre escuchad la tierna plegaria y dadnos la paz. Ave, ave, ave María. Ave, ave, ave María.
  4. 4. 4. Mientras recorres la vida, tú nunca solo estás; contigo por el camino, Santa María va. Ven con nosotros al caminar, Santa María, ven Aunque te digan algunos que nada puede cambiar, lucha por un mundo nuevo, lucha por la verdad. Si por el mundo los hombres sin conocerse van, no niegues nunca tu mano al que contigo está. Aunque parezcan tus pasos inútil caminar, tú vas haciendo caminos: otros los seguirán. 5. Porque eres tan distinta de las demás, porque siempre sonríes cuando te das, porque estás queriendo siempre no te cansas jamás, porque se hará un vacío nunca lleno si te vas. Por todo esto y tal como soy, para darte las gracias te canto hoy, y pido que me ayudes a responder a parecerme a ti. Dame tu fuerza y tu libertad, tu confianza en Dios, tu fidelidad, y tal vez como tu llegue a ser feliz a decir que Sí. Porque sabes qué hondo era decir sí a Gabriel, porque sabes gozarde la alegría de Isabel, porque toda tu vida te has mantenido fiel, porque eres mediadora entre nosotros y él.

×