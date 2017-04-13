PRESENTADO POR: MARÍA DEL CARMEN ABREU (16-1312) DISEÑO DE PAGINA
Diseño de Pagina  Es cuando estamos trabajando en una página, hoja, y queremos configurarla. Y la configuramos con ayuda ...
 En la que encontramos partes interesantes como:Temas, Configurar página, Fondo de página, Párrafo, Organizar.
 Antes de escribir un texto con apoyo de Word, es recomendable preparar la página, determinando principalmente el tamaño ...
Orientación Para configurar la orientación puedes seguir los pasos que se indican a continuación:  Selecciona la pestaña ...
Tamaño No todos los documentos requieren el mismo tamaño de papel, varían según la necesidad. Con tal fin, puedes seleccio...
Color de página Con Word es posible darle mayor diseño a la página de un texto, estableciendo un color de fondo. Para ello...
  2. 2. Diseño de Pagina  Es cuando estamos trabajando en una página, hoja, y queremos configurarla. Y la configuramos con ayuda de las pestañas que esta pestaña nos ofrece .
  3. 3.  En la que encontramos partes interesantes como:Temas, Configurar página, Fondo de página, Párrafo, Organizar.
  4. 4.  Antes de escribir un texto con apoyo de Word, es recomendable preparar la página, determinando principalmente el tamaño de la hoja, la orientación, los márgenes, los encabezados y los pies de página. No es indispensable realizarlo al inicio, se puede hacer en cualquier momento del desarrollo de un documento. Márgenes Permiten establecer el ancho y largo de una hoja de trabajo. Cuando creas un documento, éste ya cuenta con márgenes preestablecidos, pueden ser modificados de acuerdo con el estilo que desees utilizar.
  5. 5. Orientación Para configurar la orientación puedes seguir los pasos que se indican a continuación:  Selecciona la pestaña Diseño de página.  Elige el comando Orientación y escoge vertical u horizontal, según necesites.
  6. 6. Tamaño No todos los documentos requieren el mismo tamaño de papel, varían según la necesidad. Con tal fin, puedes seleccionar diversos tamaños, ya sea carta, oficio, etcétera. Para modificar 1. Selecciona la pestaña Diseño de página. 2. Elige el comando Tamaño. 3. Escoge alguno de los tamaños ya predeterminados o da clic en más Tamaños de papel, selecciona la pestaña Papel y elige la medida deseada. 4. Si deseas especificar un tamaño personal, indica la medida de Ancho y Alto. Utiliza las opciones de mas tamaños de papel.
  7. 7. Color de página Con Word es posible darle mayor diseño a la página de un texto, estableciendo un color de fondo. Para ello es necesario que sigas los pasos que se indican a continuación: 1. Selecciona la pestaña Diseño de página. 2. Da clic en el comando Color de página. 3. Selecciona el color de tu preferencia.

×