se trata de unas diapositivas sobre las dificultades para adaptarse a una vida en sociedad

  1. 1. La vida en sociedad
  2. 2. Dificultades para presentarse a la vida en sociedad • Falta autoestima • Falta de relaciones significativas • Falta de valores • Falta de un proyecto de vida
  3. 3. Amor Propio • Reconocimiento de mis fortalezas

