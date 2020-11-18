20201116-KickOff-PréAO #GTnum #Scol_ia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
20201116, 18h Kick oﬀ PréAO : https://frama.link/20201116-KickOﬀ-GTnum-Scol_IA Enregistrement video : https://univ-cotedaz...
Kick oﬀ du GTnum #Scol_IA Programme des interventions ● Bienvenue et présentations éclaires (3 min). Margarida Romero ● En...
Ressources d’intérêt ● Site web : https://scoliablog.wordpress.com/ ● Calendrier des activités du mois de novembre : https...
GTnum #Scol_IA : Kesako ? Bienvenue au GTnum Scolia (5 min), Margarida Romero, Laurent Heiser et Maryna Rafalska Les GTnum...
Les enjeux des GTnum au sein de la DNE Enjeux des GTnum au sein de la DNE (5 min). Alain Thillay, François Bocquet, Axel J...
Enjeux du numérique éducatif dans l'Académie de Nice suite aux EGNT et EGNE Louis Giraud, David Ragot, Eric Beguin DRANE. ...
CARDIE. Innovation éducative à l’Académie de Nice Frédérique Cauchi-Bianchi, Laure Mayer Engagement de la CARDIE sur les p...
CANOPE Sophie Fouace, Corinne Atlan, Luis Galindo, Nathalie Methelie Expertise sur l’accompagnement des enseignant.e.s sur...
Campus International Valbonne Eric Petit, Delphine Hustache, Fatima Moujdi-Menauge, Fanny.Bouvet, Jérémy Camponovo INNOVAT...
Margarida Romero est professeure des universités et directrice du LINE. Laurent Heiser est docteur au LINE et à l’IMSIC To...
GTnum #Scol_IA : Principales contributions (outcomes) Communication : https://scoliablog.wordpress.com/ Webinaires https:/...
Equipe 1 Equipe 2 Equipe 3 Equipe 4 Equipe 5 Formation à l’IA De l’acculturation au numérique vers l’IA Dispositifs innova...
Equipe 1 : Formation à l’IA L’équipe de travail T1 « Formation à l’IA » est coordonnée par Luis Galindo, chargé d’expertis...
Equipe 2 : De l’acculturation au numérique vers l’IA L’équipe 2 (T2) « De l’acculturation au numérique vers l’IA » est coo...
Equipe 2 : De l’acculturation au numérique vers l’IA Dans ce contexte, ce groupe de travail se donne pour objets de recher...
Equipe 3 : Dispositifs innovants d’enseignement avec le numérique/du numérique et recherche design L’équipe 3 « Dispositif...
Equipe 3 : Dispositifs innovants d’enseignement avec le numérique/du numérique et recherche design La première phase du tr...
Equipe 4 : Traces d’apprentissages d’activités médiatisées par le numérique et activités tangibles On sait l’importance de...
Equipe 5 : Modélisation de la personne apprenante et évaluation Le lancement d’une action exploratoire https://team.inria....
Annexes
Une approche complémentaire des liens entre intelligence artificielle et éducation. ANR CreaMaker. Modélisation d’une tâch...
Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE) Tâche d’apprentissage Analyse de l’activité Modèle de la tâche ...
Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE) Réalisation des tâches dans un contexte ludique et immersif de ...
Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE) Modélisation de la tâche (ontologie) Modèles neurosciences comp...
Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
Activités technocréatives pour l’ évaluation de la résolution de problèmes 2STEAM Action : Raisonner dans le cadre d’activ...
Une approche complémentaire des liens entre intelligence artificielle et éducation. Quand l’IA est appliqué en éducation, ...
Les trois volets opérationnels du projet AIDE Le projet AIDE comporte trois volets opérationnels, complémentaires de ce qu...
Un objet d’étude précis : les activités débranchées. Comme le montre la lecture de la littérature (Romero et al 2018a) l’a...
Les escape-games sont des jeux grandeur nature dans lequel un joueur ou une équipe de joueurs doit résoudre des énigmes af...
Dans le contexte d’activités débranchées du projet AIDE, nous allons pouvoir: - scénariser la séance afin de maximiser l’e...
Contexte de travail : le projet AIDE est un projet interdisciplinaire. D’une part, le laboratoire unice.fr/laboratoires/li...
Références CreaCube, a playful activity with modular robotics (2018c) M. Romero, D. David, B.Lille. Le jeu du robot : anal...
Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
20201116-KickOff-PréAO #GTnum #Scol_ia
  1. 1. 20201116, 18h Kick oﬀ PréAO : https://frama.link/20201116-KickOﬀ-GTnum-Scol_IA Enregistrement video : https://univ-cotedazur.zoom.us/rec/play/2-0X1IquizVZkC1Hh-vNW9uCZzO5r7gfXwpdCubSPhdoiF6YyVU_9-TCWPEdO7kgKdkGHeFyrcDkeTrD.ELN7cOhyUlUv14cC?continueMode=true GTnum 9 : L'IA pour de nouveaux modes d'interaction, de nouveaux modes d'évaluation et une hybridation des environnements d'apprentissage https://scoliablog.wordpress.com/
  2. 2. Kick oﬀ du GTnum #Scol_IA Programme des interventions ● Bienvenue et présentations éclaires (3 min). Margarida Romero ● Enjeux des GTnum au sein de la DNE (5 min). Alain Thillay, François Bocquet, Axel Jean, Philippe Ajuelos ● Présentation du GTnum Scolia (5 min), Margarida Romero, Laurent Heiser et Maryna Rafalska ● Enjeux du numérique éducatif dans l'Académie de Nice suite aux EGNT et EGNE (5 min). Louis Giraud (DANE) ● Enjeux de l'innovation et la formation au numérique dans les Inspé (5 min). Frédérique Cauchi-Bianchi (CARDIE) ● Calendrier du GTnum Scolia (5 min). Margarida Romero, Laurent Heiser et Maryna Rafalska (COPIL GTnum #Scol_IA) ● Présentation des équipes de travail ○ T1. Formation et IA. Luis Galindo (3 min). ■ Centre International Valbonne. Eric Petit et équipe (3 min) ○ T2. Acculturation à l'IA. Michel Durampart (3 min). ○ T3. Dispositifs innovants. Magali Brunel (3 min). ○ T4. Traces d'apprentissage. Solange Cartaut (3 min). ○ T5. Modélisation. Frédéric Alexandre (3 min). ● Discussion
  3. 3. Ressources d’intérêt ● Site web : https://scoliablog.wordpress.com/ ● Calendrier des activités du mois de novembre : https://scoliablog.wordpress.com/2020/11/11/agenda/ ● Calendrier du projet : https://frama.link/GTnum-Scolia-Calendrier ● Projet GTnum #Scol_IA : https://frama.link/Scol_IA Réseaux sociaux : ● Twitter : https://twitter.com/Scol_IA ● ResearchGate : https://www.researchgate.net/project/GTnum-Scol-IA/ ● LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12478400/ ● Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GTnum.Scol.ia/ Sélection de références : https://www.zotero.org/groups/2598243/gtnum_scol_ia/library
  4. 4. GTnum #Scol_IA : Kesako ? Bienvenue au GTnum Scolia (5 min), Margarida Romero, Laurent Heiser et Maryna Rafalska Les GTnum sont des groupes de travail numériques (GTnum) sélectionnés par la Direction du Numérique Educatif (DNE) pour ● l’avancement scientiﬁque sur la thématique, ● le développement et analyse des pratiques sur le terrain ● et l’acculturation des acteurs éducatifs sur la thématique. Le GTnum 9 #Scol_IA est orienté sur la thématique “Intelligence artiﬁcielle et éducation”. Pour développer ces objectifs, ● Structuration en 5 équipes de travail ● Approche en science ouverte et participative ● Ouverture trans et interdisciplinaire ● Ancrage à la fois territoriale et internationale T1. Formation à l’IA T2. Acculturation à l’IA T3. Dispositif innovants T4. Trace d’apprentissage T5. Modélisation de l’apprenant
  5. 5. Les enjeux des GTnum au sein de la DNE Enjeux des GTnum au sein de la DNE (5 min). Alain Thillay, François Bocquet, Axel Jean, Philippe Ajuelos Les groupes thématiques numériques de la DNE produisent des travaux de recherche sur le numérique éducatif : pratiques pédagogiques ; technologie et impact ou potentiel pour l'enseignement ; enseignement, contexte et culture numérique - par exemple. Animés par un ou plusieurs laboratoires accompagnés par les délégations académiques du numérique pour l'éducation (DANE), ils visent à livrer des études, des enquêtes, des expériences / expérimentations et à documenter par des travaux de recherche des enjeux, des pratiques et des orientations stratégiques en matière de numérique éducatif. Dans le cadre d'une convention, les partenaires s'engagent à animer un groupe de travail pour une période de 24 mois, avec les objectifs suivants : ● faire un point scientiﬁque sur le thème étudié (état de la recherche en France et dans le monde) ; ● en dégager des éléments pour les orientations stratégiques de la DNE ; ● en dégager des éléments pour la formation ; ● contribuer ainsi à la « pédagogisation » des résultats de la recherche, en les mettant à la portée de tous, notamment des enseignants et des formateurs aﬁn qu'ils utilisent ces acquis dans leurs pratiques quotidiennes ; ● proposer une vision interdisciplinaire, ouverte sur l'entreprise et sur les évolutions sociales, culturelles et juridiques. + infos : https://eduscol.education.fr/cid127612/les-groupes-thematiques-numeriques-de-la-mission-d-incubation-de-la-dne-gtnum.html
  6. 6. Enjeux du numérique éducatif dans l'Académie de Nice suite aux EGNT et EGNE Louis Giraud, David Ragot, Eric Beguin DRANE. Fort engagement sur le numérique éducatif à l’Académie de Nice ● Etats Généraux du Numérique Territoriales PACA ● Incubateurs numériques. Activités en lien à Terra Numerica
  7. 7. CARDIE. Innovation éducative à l’Académie de Nice Frédérique Cauchi-Bianchi, Laure Mayer Engagement de la CARDIE sur les projets d’innovation de l’Académie de Nice. Accompagnement par le biais de la PASIE.
  8. 8. CANOPE Sophie Fouace, Corinne Atlan, Luis Galindo, Nathalie Methelie Expertise sur l’accompagnement des enseignant.e.s sur les projets de transformation pédagogique. Expertise sur la formation à l’IA.
  9. 9. Campus International Valbonne Eric Petit, Delphine Hustache, Fatima Moujdi-Menauge, Fanny.Bouvet, Jérémy Camponovo INNOVATIONS PEDAGOGIQUES Architecture - Learning labs : Modularité/ Convivialité Projet : consacrer un étage entier de l’établissement aux pédagogies innovantes Projets collaboratifs : STEM Coopération plutôt que compétition Proximité à la MIA
  10. 10. Margarida Romero est professeure des universités et directrice du LINE. Laurent Heiser est docteur au LINE et à l’IMSIC Toulon et responsable du centre de formation de l’Inspé de la Seyne sur Mer (Inspé de Nice -Université Côte d’Azur). Maryna Rafalska est maître de conférences au LINE. https://orcid.org/0000-0003-33 56-8121 https://orcid.org/0000-0002-239 9-7873 https://hal.archives-ouvertes.fr/se arch/index/q/*/authFullName_s/M aryna+Rafalska Pilotage du #GTnum #Scol_IA (LINE)
  11. 11. GTnum #Scol_IA : Principales contributions (outcomes) Communication : https://scoliablog.wordpress.com/ Webinaires https://frama.link/GTnum-Scolia-Calendrier Actes des séminaires de chaque équipe Recherche à partir des expérimentations de terrain Livre blanc IA et éducation
  12. 12. Equipe 1 Equipe 2 Equipe 3 Equipe 4 Equipe 5 Formation à l’IA De l’acculturation au numérique vers l’IA Dispositifs innovants d’enseignement avec le numérique/du numérique et recherche design Traces d’apprentissages d’activités médiatisées par le numérique et activités tangibles Modélisation de la personne apprenante et évaluation Luis Galindo est chargé d'expertise et de partenariats chez Réseau Canopé et associé au Laboratoire TECHNÉ. Michel Durampart est co-directeur de l'IMSIC (UTLN-AMU) à l’Université de Toulon. Magali Brunel est maître de conférences HDR au LINE. Solange Cartaut est maître de conférences au LAPCOS associée au LINE et à l’ équipe FoAP Frédéric Alexandre est directeur de l’équipe Mnemosyne de l’INRIA. https://techne.labo.univ-poiti ers.fr/membres/luis-galindo/ http://www.imsic.fr/les-mem bres/membres-titulaires/prof esseurs-duniversite/michel-d urampart/ https://hal.archives-ouvertes .fr/search/index/q/*/authFull Name_s/Magali+Brunel http://unice.fr/laboratoires/la pcos/les-membres/liste-des- membres/membres-titulaire s/cartaut-solange https://www.labri.fr/perso/fal exand/ Equipes de travail #GTnum #Scol_ia
  13. 13. Equipe 1 : Formation à l’IA L’équipe de travail T1 « Formation à l’IA » est coordonnée par Luis Galindo, chargé d’expertise sur le numérique éducatif au Réseau Canopé et en charge du laboratoire des usages de Réseau Canopé (Intelligence Artiﬁcielle, Blockchain, Open Badges, Jeu et Apprentissage). La formation à l’IA est un grand enjeu de société à l’heure actuelle. Les formations en ligne et les formations hybrides (des enseignant·e·s et autres professionnel·le·s de l’éducation, y compris le grand public) dérivées des ressources https://classcode.fr/snt et https://classcode.fr/iai (plus de 35000 personnes engagées, et deux autres formations “SNT” et “GreenIT” à venir) implémentent le fait que il faut avant tout comprendre et se former à l’IA pour l’utiliser de manière éclairée et critique (au sens de l’esprit critique). La plateforme de la Communité d’apprentissage de l’informatique (CAI, https://cai.inria.fr/) et le laboratoire des usages IA de Réseau Canopé (Galindo, 2020) sont également considérés pour comprendre les visions existantes des enseignants sur l’IA. A partir de ClassCode et CAI on se propose ici de bénéﬁcier de l’expérience et des données de ces formations pour travailler sur: ● Axe 1 (Littératie, pensée informatique et IA) : Quelles compétences en matière de pensée informatique et apprentissage machine doivent être dispensées pour cet usage éclairé et la co-constructions par les enseignant.e.s de ressources concernant l’IA ? ● Axe 3 (Dispositifs innovants) : Quelles activités d’apprentissage en dérivent ? Quel traces permettent de décrire, de comprendre et d’évaluer ces activités d’apprentissage ? ● Axe 4 (Indicateurs et traces) : Que peut-on évaluer à ce propos, à partir des deux ressources de grandes ampleurs ? Dans le cadre de cette équipe de travail la collaboration avec les collègues proposant le GTnum 2 (Réseau Canopé, Laboratoire LORIA et Laboratoire TECHNÉ) est envisagée dans un webinaire commun en année 2 du projet aﬁn de mutualiser les expertises en hybridation des apprentissages.
  14. 14. Equipe 2 : De l’acculturation au numérique vers l’IA L’équipe 2 (T2) « De l’acculturation au numérique vers l’IA » est coordonnée par Michel Durampart est professeur des universités, à l’UFR Ingemédia en Sciences de l’information et de la communication et directeur du Laboratoire IMSIC Toulon. On sait l’importance des traces d’apprentissage pour évaluer, rendre adaptatif et personnaliser les apprentissages. Dans cette équipe de travail il sera question des conditions et des processus d’hybridation des apprentissages. Depuis plusieurs décennies, les sciences de l’information et de la communication s’intéressent à la manière dont l’institution scolaire intègre les outils et les médias éducatifs (Mœglin, 2005). Les SIC ont contribué à mettre en évidence que le numérique oblige les acteurs à faire évoluer leurs pratiques éducatives tout en faisant en sorte que ces dernières demeurent « conformes avec le monde scolaire et ses ﬁnalités » (Durampart, 2018). Dans ce contexte, les chercheurs du laboratoire IMSIC (UTLN-AMU), à travers de nombreux programmes de recherche et de publication en éducation (Collet, Durampart, Pélissier, 2014 ; Barbagelatta, Inaudi, Pelissierl, 2014 ; Dechamp, Pélissier et Romero, 2018; Peraya, Bonﬁls, 2014, 2016), les menant à observer les pratiques des enseignants et des élèves au sein des classes ou encore au sein d’un incubateur, ont pu observer que les artefacts numériques destinés aux activités d’apprentissage (CPRDIRSIC, 2018) tendent à provoquer des tensions et des apories au sein de la forme scolaire. Entre engouement et déception (Bonﬁls et al., 2016), entre les discours sur la performativité des outils et les doutes des enseignants constatées en situation d’usages (Cerisier, 2014), sans parler des détournements des élèves ou encore des étudiants, l’expertise en sciences de l’Information et de la communication (SIC) de l’IMSIC va permettre d’éclairer une dynamique partant de la conception des outils jusqu’à leur appropriation et leur usage. À travers l’analyse de ces démarches dispositives (Jacquinot, Choplin, 2005), le point de vue organisationnel et les écosystèmes de données seront également questionnés, en regardant notamment les processus d’institutionnalisation accompagnant la question des données personnelles.
  15. 15. Equipe 2 : De l’acculturation au numérique vers l’IA Dans ce contexte, ce groupe de travail se donne pour objets de recherche de : ● Axe 3 (Dispositifs innovants) : Faire une analyse secondaire de dix années d’enquêtes et d’études (enseignants et élèves) dans le cadre de plusieurs programmes de recherche régionaux et nationaux permettant d’eﬀectuer un historique en termes d’appropriation, d’usabilité, et d’acculturation au numérique aﬁn de projeter vers une nouvelles étude circonstanciée liée aux démarches d’appropriation et de familiarisation des enseignants et élèves avec l’IA. ● Axe 2 (Usages de l’IA en éducation) : Décrire et analyser les discours et les représentations concernant l’introduction de l’IA, notamment à travers la question de l’industrialisation éducative. ● Axe 4 (Indicateurs et traces) : Vériﬁer comment les artefacts numériques de l’IA s’intègrent lors de la médiation des savoirs en cherchant à caractériser une dynamique qui tient compte de l’expérience à vivre et des enjeux expérientiels des acteurs tout en cherchant à caractériser les dimensions relevant de leur vécu (à la fois pendant et en dehors du temps scolaire : réalisations d’observations en situation prenant en compte la dimension) expérientielle) Les données et observations seront ensuite mises en perspective aﬁn d’éclairer les changements et les résistances (acculturation numérique, Collet et al., 2014) qui permettent de caractériser l’impact de l’IA dans la forme scolaire et/ou universitaire, au regard également des phénomènes d’hybridation entre présence, distance, supports et modalités. Dans le cadre des formations hybrides servant à cette mise en place, la formation MSc SmartEdtech http://app.univ-cotedazur.fr/smartedtech (en lien avec https://educazur.fr/) va permettre de servir à l’analyse et mise en pratique d’activités avec une communauté mondiale d’une cinquantaine de jeunes professionnel·le·s de l’éducation, permettra à travers des projets étudiants, de ré-adresser les problématiques des axes 2, 3 et 4 à la lumière de ce qui peut se faire dans des pays européens, africains, asiatiques ou nord et sud américains.
  16. 16. Equipe 3 : Dispositifs innovants d’enseignement avec le numérique/du numérique et recherche design L’équipe 3 « Dispositifs innovants d’enseignement avec le numérique/du numérique et recherche design » est coordonnée par Magali Brunel, maîtresse de conférences HDR au Laboratoire d’Innovation et Numérique pour l’Education (LINE). La recherche innovation vise l’évolution des pratiques professionnelles et fait porter son attention du côté de l’enseignant, pour mieux identiﬁer les conditions favorables aux apprentissages, expliquer l’eﬃcacité du travail ou encore étudier les dispositifs innovants qui permettront le développement en formation des enseignants (Wirthner, 2011). Elle s’inscrit, au sein du LINE, dans des méthodologies de recherche collaborative associant les diﬀérents acteurs, et privilégiant l’articulation entre démarches descriptives des pratiques courantes et démarches expérimentales prenant appui sur la réalité des contextes et des besoins des acteurs. Les méthodes de recherche en design de l’IMSIC – autour des récits d’expérience à vivre – se trouvent particulièrement adaptées à cette prise en compte des contextes, aux évolutions du design par l’analyse et la coopération des acteurs. Dans ce cadre, le groupe se donne pour objets de recherche: ● l’étude sémio-pragmatique de dispositifs innovants d’enseignement portant sur le numérique comme objet, que ce soit la littératie numérique et les compétences qui s‘y rattachent (Lacelle, Boutin, Lebrun, 2017) – documents numériques, oeuvres numériques – ou les pratiques d’enseignement du code. ● L’étude sémio-pragmatique de dispositifs s’appuyant sur le numérique pour enseigner les savoirs fondamentaux (notamment en lecture-écriture) et les compétences transversales du XXie siècle (collaboration, créativité, esprit critique).
  17. 17. Equipe 3 : Dispositifs innovants d’enseignement avec le numérique/du numérique et recherche design La première phase du travail (objectif 1) concernera la constitution du cadre épistémologique et conceptuel de l’étude, notamment la notion de littératie numérique, encore en construction dans la communauté scientiﬁque ou encore la pertinence de l’usage de la notion de milieu numérique (Bouchardon et Cailleau, 2017) en relation avec celle de milieu didactique (Chevallard, 1996; Brousseau 1989; Amade-Escot et Venturini, 2009). Une deuxième phase consistera à décrire les pratiques observées, dans une démarche de recherche descriptive et, parallèlement, concevoir des dispositifs didactiques en collaboration avec les équipes de terrain (objectif 3). La troisième phase consistera à mettre en oeuvre les dispositifs (une étape de rétroaction au moins) et/ou à prélever des données de recherches collaboratives déjà engagées par les chercheurs sur les deux objets de recherche visés (objectif 4). L’attention sera particulièrement mise sur les conditions qui favorisent l’appropriation des dispositifs par les enseignants (Schneuwly et Dolz, 2009), essentielles pour envisager le transfert des résultats de la recherche en formation. La recherche visera précisément à analyser les impacts de l’introduction d’instruments (Rabardel, 1995a, 1995b) numériques dans la situation didactique (Chevallard; 1996) et/ou l’évolution des objets d’enseignement, des expériences d’enseignement, des formes scolaires et du milieu didactique étudié. Par exemple, sur l’activité CréaCube ou Micro-bit, un questionnaire de suivi permettra d’étudier les modalités d’appropriation des enseignants et les éventuels freins à celle-ci. Les suivis longitudinaux (sur plusieurs séquences, voire dans un suivi annuel ou pluriannuel) permettront également de documenter la question spéciﬁque des conditions d’appropriation des acteurs. On observera en particulier les conditions concrètes de l’enseignement en contexte numérique, les usages hybrides des matériels liés au geste graphique (Goody) et les évolutions du “triangle didactique” qui en découle.
  18. 18. Equipe 4 : Traces d’apprentissages d’activités médiatisées par le numérique et activités tangibles On sait l’importance des traces d’apprentissage pour évaluer, rendre adaptatif et personnaliser les apprentissages, et si la mesure de ces “learning analytics” est bien établie pour le travail sur écran, cela reste un sujet ouvert pour ce qui est des activités in-situ ou avec des objets tangibles. Notre positionnement est que le verrou n’est pas au niveau des outils, mais dans la formalisation correcte de la tâche à réaliser dans des conditions déterminées et dans la spéciﬁcation des observables à relever pour identiﬁer précisément le registre de l’activité mobilisée, évaluer ses composantes et le type d’apprentissage auquel elle aboutit ou ne peut aboutir. Dans le cadre du projet de recherche CreaCube https://creamaker.wordpress.com la modélisation de la tâche et de l’apprenant est adressé, à la fois à travers des analyses manuelles de vidéos appuyées sur une interface optimisée, et l’expérimentation d’algorithmes d’apprentissage automatique, permettant d’interroger les points suivants : ● Axe 2 (Usages de l’IA en éducation) : Comment formaliser une tâche “à potentiel d’apprentissage” en y introduisant un maximum d’informations a priori, de façon à permettre son interface avec des outils d’IA ? Dans ce contexte, le geste professionnel aussi bien dans le contexte scolaire qu’en milieu professionnel nécessite le développement d’une déclinaison geste-tâche-activité qui puisse rendre compte tant de l’aspect incorporé que contextuel et situé de l’activité. L’approche activité permettra de proposer des modèles de conceptualisations (pour ce type d’actions tangibles qui sont diﬃcilement prises en compte dans les approches de traces (learning analytics). ● Axe 3 (Dispositifs innovants) : Comment concevoir des activités pédagogiques in situ compatibles avec la mesure des traces d’apprentissages, de manière à aider l’apprenant, sans perturber son apprentissage ? ● Axe 5 (Mise en oeuvre et évaluation) : Comment mettre en oeuvre des outils d’IA qui soient qui soient utiles pour les apprentissages, utilisables et acceptables par les utilisateurs, accessibles aux plans ﬁnancier et logistique.
  19. 19. Equipe 5 : Modélisation de la personne apprenante et évaluation Le lancement d’une action exploratoire https://team.inria.fr/mnemosyne/fr/aide introduit la double idée de considérer des (i) éléments de modélisation de neuroscience cognitive des mémoires en interaction lors d’une tâche d’apprentissage et des (ii) éléments de formalisation des mécanismes d’apprentissage machine pour modéliser la personne apprenante engagée dans la tâche, aﬁn de prendre en compte ses objectifs, ses stratégies (par exemple d’exploration ou d’exploitation), ou encore sa découverte des aﬀordances des objets manipulés. ● Axe 2 (Usages de l’IA en éducation) : Dans quelle mesure les travaux en IA peuvent aider au delà des outils à la modélisation de l’apprentissage humain ? ● Axe 4 (Indicateurs et traces) : Dans quelle mesure ces méthodes et outils permettent de mieux évaluer l’apprentissage, dans le cas de la résolution de problèmes, par exemple au niveau de l’initiation à la pensée informatique ? De quelle manière la modélisation des parcours adaptatifs peuvent soutenir l’apprentissage, notamment face à des diﬃcultés ? De quelle manière les traces peuvent soutenir l’évaluation formative et sommative ?
  20. 20. Annexes
  21. 21. Une approche complémentaire des liens entre intelligence artificielle et éducation. ANR CreaMaker. Modélisation d’une tâche de résolution créative de problèmes https://creamaker.wordpress.com/ Publications : https://creamaker.wordpress.com/2019/02/06/publications-within-the-creamaker-project/ Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
  22. 22. Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE) Tâche d’apprentissage Analyse de l’activité Modèle de la tâche Modèle de données Modèle de l’apprenant Activité d’apprentissage Traces d’interaction (learning analytics) générés dans l’EIAH Données générées à partir de schémas analytiques (vidéo, observations…) Romero, M., Viéville, T. & Heiser, L. (accepted). Analyse d’activités d’apprentissage médiatisées en robotique pédagogique. Dans Alberto, B., Thievenaz, J. (in press). Traité de méthodologie de la recherche en Sciences de l’Éducation et de la Formation. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344151929_Analyse_d’activites_d’apprentissage_mediatisees_en_robotique_pedagogique
  23. 23. Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE) Réalisation des tâches dans un contexte ludique et immersif de type espace game Machine Learning Modèle de la tâche Opérationnalisation des observables Données massives en environnement contrôlé de recherche Identification des composantes en pensée informatique et résolution de problèmes Aide (learning assistant) en cours de réalisation de la tâche.
  24. 24. Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE) Modélisation de la tâche (ontologie) Modèles neurosciences computationnelles (Mnemosyne)
  25. 25. Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
  26. 26. Activités technocréatives pour l’ évaluation de la résolution de problèmes 2STEAM Action : Raisonner dans le cadre d’activités de résolution techno-créative de problèmes Vision à 10 ans Terra numerica http://terra-numerica.org/ Communauté d’Apprentissage de l’Informatique (CAI) https://cai.inria.fr/ Let’s STEAM http://www.lets-steam.eu/ 2STEAM AIDE https://team.inria.fr/mnemosyne /fr/aide/ CreaCube (ANR CreaMaker) https://creamaker.wordpre ss.com/ IREM Formation des enseignant.e.s Inspé + MSc SmartEdTEch
  27. 27. Une approche complémentaire des liens entre intelligence artificielle et éducation. Quand l’IA est appliqué en éducation, c’est très souvent l’idée d’utiliser des algorithmes de machine learning comme outil (souvent disruptif) pour l’éducation (ex: assistant numérique) qui est mise en avant. Dans cette démarche l’apprenant interagit avec des outils de machine learning. Cependant, il est possible d’envisager que l’apprenant continue de réaliser des activités débranchées, mais que l’environnement et les outils traditionnels soient enrichis afin de capter et analyser les processus d’apprentissage et permettre de mieux les comprendre et mieux les analyser pour y apporter des feedbacks en temps réel. Ainsi, le machine learning peut être envisagé comme un moyen d’enrichir ces dispositifs d’apprentissage dans lesquels peuvent se dérouler des activités analogiques et débranchées. D’autre part, nous avons aussi largement mis en avant le besoin de formation citoyenne en intelligence artificielle, afin de maîtriser, donc comprendre, ces mécanismes et le mettons en oeuvre [2] (Cuisi et al 2018, Romero 2018). Ici nous proposons un troisième axe qui semble à notre connaissance peu ou pas développé : utiliser les formalismes et mécanismes du machine learning comme paradigme en science de l’éducation autrement dit, avant d’utiliser l’intelligence artificielle pour -soit disant- améliorer l’apprentissage humain, essayons de l’utiliser pour mieux comprendre comment un humain apprend. Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
  28. 28. Les trois volets opérationnels du projet AIDE Le projet AIDE comporte trois volets opérationnels, complémentaires de ce qui existe déjà: - Au niveau théorique, utiliser les formalismes de machine learning comme modèle de la personne apprenante, comme cela peut se faire en neuroscience computationnelle à une autre échelle. - Au niveau expérimental, utiliser des outils de machine learning pour obtenir des mesures mieux formalisées, plus fiables et plus automatisées des variables liées à une situation d’apprentissage. - Au niveau pédagogique, aider l’apprenant à comprendre dans son propre processus d’apprendre à apprendre, ce qui relève de processus mécaniques de ce qui relève de la créativité et rendant explicite ces deux aspects. Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
  29. 29. Un objet d’étude précis : les activités débranchées. Comme le montre la lecture de la littérature (Romero et al 2018a) l’apprentissage de la pensée informatique en tant que fondement du numérique semble vraiment efficace avec des activités débranchées pour plusieurs raisons bien comprises (Romero et al 2019a) mais pas faciles à établir expérimentalement (Romero et al 2018b). On se propose ici de monter un dispositif de mesure qui permette à une personne apprenante (ou à un petit groupe) de pratiquer une activité débranchée impliquant une résolution de problème lié à l’informatique et en lien avec la robotique pédagogique en lien avec les travaux existants (Romero et al 2018c). L’utilisation d’outils de machine learning pourra permettre de : - Faire, après apprentissage, des mesures complexes liées aux gestes ou attitudes de l’apprenant afin d’automatiser et fiabiliser la collecte des données et de pouvoir mieux les relier à des processus cognitifs (ex: démarche d’exploitation, démarche d’exploration). - Confronter les mécanismes cognitifs impliqués dans l’apprentissage humain aux modèles sous-jacents en machine-learning (ex: dualité acteur/critique dans les situation d’apprentissage avec récompense (renforcement)). https://csunplugged.org Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
  30. 30. Les escape-games sont des jeux grandeur nature dans lequel un joueur ou une équipe de joueurs doit résoudre des énigmes afin de sortir en un temps limité d’une situation, le tout dans un contexte pédagogique (découverte, apprentissage, …) est à l’évidence très attrayante pour les apprenant·e·s de tous âges, et c’est un type d’activité bien établi. On trouve une formation Canopé sur le sujet ou des articles ou tutoriels et espace d’échange de ressources. Les escape games sont des activités d’équipe très engageantes (Nicholson, 2018) qui ont été étudiées tant sur leur potentiel pour développer les compétences de raisonnement spatial comme celles de résolution de problèmes en équipe (Coffman-Wolph, Gray, & Pool, 2018) et de stratégie (Gündüz, 2018). References : - Coffman-Wolph, S., Gray, K., & Pool, M. (2018). Designing an Escape Room Game to Develop Problem Solving and Spatial Reasoning Skills. Innovations in curriculum. http://tinyurl.com/y9cuj6h4 - Gündüz, Ş. (2018). Preventing blue ocean from turning into red ocean: A case study of a room escape game. Journal of Human Sciences, 15(1), 1-7. doi:https://doi.org/10.14687/jhs.v15i1.5140 - Nicholson, S. (2018). Creating Engaging Escape Rooms for the Classroom. Childhood Education, 94(1), 44-49. + « Connais-moi, échappe-toi », un jeu d’évasion autour des données personnelles. Escape-games pédagogiques, des activités pédagogiques engageantes Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
  31. 31. Dans le contexte d’activités débranchées du projet AIDE, nous allons pouvoir: - scénariser la séance afin de maximiser l’engagement des personnes; - doter les objets et l’espace de capteurs reliés à des algorithmes de calcul de position ou de reconnaissance afin de mesurer les variables idoines; - automatiser la séance de mesure de données pour obtenir des résultats statistiquement significatifs. Nous pensons aussi introduire une autre idée, permise par le paradigme. Dans un premier temps le groupe fait l’activité, avec un test de compétence avant et après. Ensuite le groupe doit suivre l’activité du groupe suivant en tant qu’observateur et évaluer, les attitudes et démarches mises en œuvre à l’aide d’une interface précise pour le guider. Cela permettra aux personnes de prendre un vrai recul sur leur propre démarche et permettra d’aider à la collecte des données pour ce qui ne peut être automatisé. On proposera aussi aux personnes d’annoter leur propre vidéo pour mieux conscientiser son apprentissage. Développer la pensée informatique par le biais d’un escape-game dans un environnement enrichi par l’analyse et feedback du machine learning à partir des modèles de l’apprenant et des activités débranchées Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
  32. 32. Contexte de travail : le projet AIDE est un projet interdisciplinaire. D’une part, le laboratoire unice.fr/laboratoires/line est impliqué à la fois sur des sujets liant sciences de l’éducation et intelligence artificielle [4] (Romero, 2018), y compris au niveau de la formation sur ces sujets [2] (Cuissi et al 2018), en plus de son activité sur l’étude de la créativité en lien avec la résolution de problèmes [5] (Romero et al 2018c) y compris au niveau de l’apprentissage de la pensée informatique dans le cadre de [1] (Romero et al 2019a, Romero et al 2018b) tandis que l’équipe team.inria.fr/mnemosyne travaille à la fois sur des problèmes de machine learning bio-inspirés, en lien avec l’interprétabilité de ces processus (Drumond 2019), avec une forte implication en médiation scientifique sur ces sujets. Dans le cadre de du #IA [3] sur son volet #Formation il est proposé de développer un axe de recherche original sur ces sujets en lien avec un grand projet européen [6]. Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE) [1] EUR DS4H graduate school and a pluridisciplinary research of Digital Systems and Digital Society [2] MSc #CreaSmartEdtech [3] Instituts interdisciplinaires d’intelligence artificielle (3IA) #Formation #Recherche #Transfert, #Santé #Développement du territoire [4] Sophia summit # IA et Éducation [5] ANR #CreaMaker : Cocreativity and problem solving in #makered [6] FET Flagship "Humane AI"
  33. 33. Références CreaCube, a playful activity with modular robotics (2018c) M. Romero, D. David, B.Lille. Le jeu du robot : analyse d’une activité d’informatique débranchée sous la perspective de la cognition incarnée (2019a) M. Romero, M. Duflot, T. Viéville. Numérique et éducation … vous avez dit #CreaSmartEdtech ? (2018) M. Cuissi, N. Colombier, S.-C. Lefèvre , I. Yastrebova - Otmanine, M Romero , C.De Smet, T Viéville. Intelligence artificielle et pensée humaine (2018) M. Romero. Analyse comparative d’une activité d’apprentissage de la programmation en mode branché et débranché (2018b) M. Romero, B. Lille, T. Viéville, M. Duflot-Kremer, C. De Smet, D. Belhassein. Que disent les sciences de l’éducation à propos de l’apprentissage du code ? (2018a) M. Romero, S. Noirpoudre et T. Viéville. Bio-inspired analysis of deep learning on not-so-big data using data-prototypes (2019) T. Drumond, T. Viéville, F. Alexandre. Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)
  34. 34. Aide : Artificial Intelligence Devoted to Education (AIDE)

