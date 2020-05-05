20200505 jouer-est-ce-bien-serieux

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A quoi jouez-vous en période de confinement ? avec qui ? https://www.menti.com/v4cnhw4agk Menti.com 74 52 05
Notre vie “en jeux”
A apparaître : L’apprentissage par le jeu (Eric Sanchez, Margarida Romero, avec la contribution de Thierry Viéville) dans ...
MSc SmartEdTech. http://univ-cotedazur.fr/en/idex/formations-idex/smart-ed-tech/ M1. Game Based Learning. From design to t...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Jouer, une stratégie d’apprentissage essentielle Le jeu, un...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Curiosité, comme mécanisme d’exploration mais aussi d’appre...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Le jeu permet aux mammifères de découvrir leur environnemen...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Le jeu libre des jeunes animaux est nécessaire développer d...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Tâche #CreaCube (projet ANR #CreaMaker) Afin de faire bouge...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Jouer, de l’exploration (concret) à la génération de règles...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Jouer, une mise en “jeu” de connaissances préalables et de ...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Du jeu libre (free play) au jeu avec règles (game) (Zosh et...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero L’apprentissage par le jeu (playful learning) (Zosh et al, ...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Des jeux pour apprendre Romero, M. (2016). Jeux numériques ...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Des jeux pour apprendre Utilisation d’un jeu sérieux éducat...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Des jeux pour apprendre Le jeux sérieux éducatifs (JSÉ) vis...
Composantes pouvant être personnalisées Composantes pouvant être personnalisées : ○ mécaniques de jeu, ○ univers de jeu, ○...
Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Des jeux pour apprendre Romero, M., & Kalmpourtzis, G. (202...
Toda, A. M., Valle, P. H., & Isotani, S. (2017, March). The dark side of gamification: An overview of negative effects of ...
Quelles sont vos recommandations de jeu ? https://www.menti.com/v4cnhw4agk Menti.com 74 52 05
Games4change https://ncase.me/polygons/ http://www.thatdragoncancer.com/
Merci de votre attention !
Jeux et apprentissages : est-ce bien sérieux

  1. 1. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero - A quoi jouez-vous en période de confinement ? - Notre vie “en jeux” - Jouer, une stratégie d’apprentissage essentielle - Du jeu libre au jeu avec règles - Des jeux pour apprendre
  2. 2. A quoi jouez-vous en période de confinement ? avec qui ? https://www.menti.com/v4cnhw4agk Menti.com 74 52 05
  3. 3. Notre vie “en jeux”
  4. 4. A apparaître : L’apprentissage par le jeu (Eric Sanchez, Margarida Romero, avec la contribution de Thierry Viéville) dans la collection Mythes et réalités (ed. André Tricot)
  5. 5. MSc SmartEdTech. http://univ-cotedazur.fr/en/idex/formations-idex/smart-ed-tech/ M1. Game Based Learning. From design to the learner experience M2. Game Based Learning. From prototyping to the evaluation of the game experience Research Romero, M. (2020). Computers in Secondary Schools: Educational Games. arXiv preprint arXiv:2004.05892. Romero, M., & Kalmpourtzis, G. (2020). Constructive Alignment in Game Design for Learning Activities in Higher Education. Information, 11(3), 126. Menon, D., & Romero, M. (2020). Game Mechanics Supporting a Learning and Playful Experience in Educational Escape Games. In Global Perspectives on Gameful and Playful Teaching and Learning (pp. 143-162). IGI Global. Menon, D., Romero, M., & Viéville, T. (2019). Computational thinking development and assessment through tabletop escape games. International Journal of Serious Games, 6(4), 3-18. Romero, M., Arnab, S., De Smet, C., Mohamad, F., Minoi, J. L., & Morini, L. (2019). Assessment of Co-Creativity in the Process of Game Design. Electronic Journal of e-Learning, 17(3), 199-206. Cucinelli, G., Davidson, A. L., Romero, M., & Matheson, T. (2018). Intergenerational Learning Through a Participatory Video Game Design Workshop. Journal of Intergenerational Relationships, 16(1-2), 146-165. Proulx, J. N., Romero, M., & Arnab, S. (2017). Learning mechanics and game mechanics under the perspective of self-determination theory to foster motivation in digital game based learning. Simulation & Gaming, 48(1), 81-97. Patino, A., Romero, M., & Proulx, J. N. (2016). Analysis of Game and Learning Mechanics according to the Learning Theories. In 8th International Conference on Games and Virtual Worlds for Serious Applications (pp. 1-4). IEEE. Romero, M., Usart, M., & Ott, M. (2015). Can serious games contribute to developing and sustaining 21st century skills?. Games and Culture, 10(2), 148-177. Romero, M., & Usart, M. (2013). Serious games integration in an entrepreneurship massive online open course (MOOC). In International Conference on Serious Games Development and Applications (pp. 212-225). Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg. + https://www.researchgate.net/proﬁle/Margarida_ROMERO + https://margaridaromero.wordpress.com/2019/03/15/apprentissage-par-le-jeu/ Teaching
  6. 6. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Jouer, une stratégie d’apprentissage essentielle Le jeu, une modalité d’apprentissage présente chez de nombreuses espèces animales, notamment les mammifères. Curiosité + plaisir
  7. 7. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Curiosité, comme mécanisme d’exploration mais aussi d’apprentissage. Dans ces activités motivées par la curiosité (curiosity-driven learning) la répétition de l’action permet de réduire l’incertitude et gagner en contrôle (Oudeyer & Kaplan, 2007) Plaisir, tant le résultat de l’interaction (mouvement d’une balle, bruit…) comme le fait de gagner en contrôle sur la situation sont une récompense, Source de plaisir.
  8. 8. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Le jeu permet aux mammifères de découvrir leur environnement par le biais ● d’interactions ludiques avec les objets (comme un ballon), ● avec leur environnement (comme des dauphins non captifs jouant avec le sable) (Greene et al., 2011) ● ou avec d’autres êtres (un autre animal, un autre humain) présents dans cet environnement.
  9. 9. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Le jeu libre des jeunes animaux est nécessaire développer des compétences sociales mais aussi physiques et cognitives. ⇒ Des rats privés de jeux dans leur câge, présentent des difficultés cognitives, physiques et sociales par la suite (Siviy, 2016). ⇒ Selon Gray (2011) les enfants dans nos sociétés présenteraient un déficit de jeu, ce qui peux poser des problèmes psychosociaux importants. "Play deprivation is bad for children. Among other things, it promotes anxiety, depression, suicide, narcissism, and loss of creativity." (Gray, 2011)
  10. 10. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Tâche #CreaCube (projet ANR #CreaMaker) Afin de faire bouger les cubes, les sujets doivent explorer les cubes robotiques, comprendre leur fonctionnement et mettre à l’essai (exploitation) leurs différentes temptatives de solution. Romero, M., David, D., & Lille, B. (2018). CreaCube, a playful activity with modular robotics. In International Conference on Games and Learning Alliance (pp. 397-405). Springer, Cham. ANR CreaMaker #CreaCube
  11. 11. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Jouer, de l’exploration (concret) à la génération de règles (abstrait) et leur mise à l’essai (confirmation, plaisir de contrôl) Affordance Roulettes ? Tourne comme des roulettes, bouge ? Se déplace comme des roulettes
  12. 12. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Jouer, une mise en “jeu” de connaissances préalables et de nouvelles connaissances particulières Roue => elle tourne, elle permet le mouvement cube avec deux barres noires qui tournent Faire rouler un objet avec roulettes Formats et processus d’apprentissage : cadre de référence didactique (Musial, Pradère, Tricot, 2012).
  13. 13. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Du jeu libre (free play) au jeu avec règles (game) (Zosh et al, 2018)
  14. 14. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero L’apprentissage par le jeu (playful learning) (Zosh et al, 2017)
  15. 15. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Des jeux pour apprendre Romero, M. (2016). Jeux numériques et apprentissages. Editions JFD.
  16. 16. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Des jeux pour apprendre Utilisation d’un jeu sérieux éducatif (JSÉ) Détournement pédagogique d’un jeu numérique sans intention éducative Création de jeux numériques comme stratégie d’apprentissage P.ex. Forestia, Le café des mathadores, ... P.ex. Minecraft ou Angry Birds P.ex. Scratch Jeux conçus pour donner support à des apprentissages de manière explicite; assez nombreux en mathématiques et langue anglaise. Existence de nombreuses ressources pouvant s’adapter aux objectifs; possibilité d’engager les apprenants dans la sélection. Création de jeux par les apprenants; modélisation de connaissances complexes (pensée informatique); outils de programmation visuelle (Scratch, GameSalad,...).
  17. 17. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Des jeux pour apprendre Le jeux sérieux éducatifs (JSÉ) visent des objectifs d’apprentissage par le biais d’une expérience ludique. Romero, M. (2016). Jeux numériques et apprentissages. Editions JFD.
  18. 18. Composantes pouvant être personnalisées Composantes pouvant être personnalisées : ○ mécaniques de jeu, ○ univers de jeu, ○ mécaniques d’apprentissages, ○ étayage des apprentissages, ○ thématisation. Romero (2016).omero, M. (2016). Jeux numériques et apprentissages. Editions JFD.
  19. 19. Jeux et apprentissages, est-ce bien sérieux ? @margaridaromero Des jeux pour apprendre Romero, M., & Kalmpourtzis, G. (2020). Constructive Alignment in Game Design for Learning Activities in Higher Education. Information, 11(3), 126. Usart, M., & Romero, M. (2014). Individual and collaborative Performance and Level of Certainty in MetaVals. International Journal of Serious Games, 1(1). Wouters, P., Van Nimwegen, C., Van Oostendorp, H., & Van Der Spek, E. D. (2013). A meta-analysis of the cognitive and motivational effects of serious games. Journal of educational psychology, 105(2), 249. Malgré les meilleures intentions ludiques et d’apprentissage, les jeux pour l’apprentissage sont parfois decevant en raison de : ● Ils sont conçus comme des jeux par des enseignants, mais ils ne sont perçus comme des jeux par les apprenants (Usart & Romero, 2014) ○ La qualité du jeu (gameplay) n’est pas équivalente à celle d’un jeu AAA ○ La conception de jeux pour l’apprentissage est un processus complexe ● Ils n’apportent pas toujours de plus-value pédagogique ou d’amélioration dans les apprentissages (Wouters, Van Nimwegen, Van Oostendorp, & Van Der Spek, 2013) ● Ils n’arrivent pas à intégrer de manière coherente les objectifs d’apprentissage, les mécaniques de jeu et les mécaniques d’apprentissage entre elles (Romero, & Kalmpourtzis, 2020).
  20. 20. Toda, A. M., Valle, P. H., & Isotani, S. (2017, March). The dark side of gamification: An overview of negative effects of gamification in education. In Researcher Links Workshop: Higher Education for All (pp. 143-156). Springer, Cham. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/326876949_The_Dark_Side_of_Gamification_An_Overview_of_Negative_Effects_of_Gamification_in_Education
  21. 21. Quelles sont vos recommandations de jeu ? https://www.menti.com/v4cnhw4agk Menti.com 74 52 05
  22. 22. Games4change https://ncase.me/polygons/ http://www.thatdragoncancer.com/
  23. 23. Merci de votre attention !

