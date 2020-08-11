Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GRAPHIC CREATIVITY INFORMATION Graphic: noun. giving a clear and effective picture. Creativity: noun. The ability to use i...
ELEMENTS OF A GRAPHIC DESIGN
A shape is any two-dimensional area with recognizable boundary. This includes circles, squares, triangles and so on. Shape...
WHEN A SHAPE BECOMES 3-D WE CALL IT A FORM. FORMS CAN BE 3-DIMENSIONAL AND EXIST IN THE REAL WORLD, OR THEY CAN BE IMPLIED...
TEXTURE IS THE PHYSICAL QUALITY OF A SURFACE LIKE FORM IT CAN BE 3- DIMENSIONAL –SOMETHING YOU CAN SEE AND TOUCH OR IT CAN...
BALANCE IS THE EQUAL DISTRIBUTION OF EQUAL WEIGHT (IN OTHER WORDS HOW MUCH ANY ONE THING ATTRACTS THE VIEWER’S EYES). BALA...
MANY PEOPLE USE A STRATEGY CALL THE RULES OF THIRDS. THIS IMAGES YOU WORK AREA DIVIDED INTO 3X3 GRID. THE FOCAL POINT OF T...
Class 1 Graphic Design_English class
Class 1 Graphic Design_English class
Class 1 Graphic Design_English class
Class 1 Graphic Design_English class
Class 1 Graphic Design_English class
Class 1 Graphic Design_English class
Class 1 Graphic Design_English class
Class 1 Graphic Design_English class
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Class 1 Graphic Design_English class

48 views

Published on

Teaching English_

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Class 1 Graphic Design_English class

  1. 1. GRAPHIC CREATIVITY INFORMATION Graphic: noun. giving a clear and effective picture. Creativity: noun. The ability to use imagination to produce a novel idea or product that is usefull to society. Information: noun. The act of informing or imparting knowledge.
  2. 2. ELEMENTS OF A GRAPHIC DESIGN
  3. 3. A shape is any two-dimensional area with recognizable boundary. This includes circles, squares, triangles and so on. Shapes fall into 2 distinct categories: geometric (or regular) and organic (where the shapes are more free form).
  4. 4. WHEN A SHAPE BECOMES 3-D WE CALL IT A FORM. FORMS CAN BE 3-DIMENSIONAL AND EXIST IN THE REAL WORLD, OR THEY CAN BE IMPLIED, USING TECHNIQUES LIKE LIGHT, SHADOW AND PERSPECTIVE TO CREATE THE ILLUSION OF DEEP. IN 2-DIMENSIONAL DESIGN, FORM MAKES REALISM POSSIBLE. BASIC FORMS CAN BRING A TOUCH OF REALISM TO YOUR WORK; A POWERFUL TOOL WHEN USED IN MODERATION.
  5. 5. TEXTURE IS THE PHYSICAL QUALITY OF A SURFACE LIKE FORM IT CAN BE 3- DIMENSIONAL –SOMETHING YOU CAN SEE AND TOUCH OR IT CAN BE IMPLIED. SUGGESTING THAT IT WOULD HAVE TEXTURE IF IT EXISTED IN REAL LIFE. IN DESIGN TEXTURE ADDS DEPTH AND TACTILITY TO OTHERWISE FLAT IMAGES OBJECTS CAN APPEAR SMOOTH, ROUGH, HARD, OR SOFT DEPENDING ON THE ELEMENTS AT PLAY. Smooth: Adjective. Having a texture that lacks friction. Not rough. Rough: Adjective. Not smooth uneven. Hard: Adjective. Resistant to pressure, solid Soft: Adjective. Easily giving way under pressure.
  6. 6. BALANCE IS THE EQUAL DISTRIBUTION OF EQUAL WEIGHT (IN OTHER WORDS HOW MUCH ANY ONE THING ATTRACTS THE VIEWER’S EYES). BALANCE CAN BE AFFECTED BY MANY THINGS, INCLUDING COLOR, SIZE, NUMBER, AND NEGATIVE SPACE.
  7. 7. MANY PEOPLE USE A STRATEGY CALL THE RULES OF THIRDS. THIS IMAGES YOU WORK AREA DIVIDED INTO 3X3 GRID. THE FOCAL POINT OF THE IMAGE IS PLACED ON OR NEAR ONE OF THESE LINES, CRATING VISUAL BALANCE WITH THE REST OF THE SPACE. WE FIND THIS TYPE OF COMPOSITION APPEALING BECAUSE, ACCORDING TO STUDIES, THE HUMAN EYE NATURALLY FOLLOWS THIS PATH WHEN SCANNING A DESIGN.

×