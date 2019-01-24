Successfully reported this slideshow.
========================& b 4 4 Intro Œ «««« «««« ˆ ˆ ˆ«««« «««« «««« ««««« ˆ ˆ ˆ «««« «««« ˆ bˆ ˆ«««« ˆ«««« ˆ«««« «««« ˆ ...
========================& b Pregon - CoroE ∑ ∑ (4X´s) ∑ ∑ Ó Œ ˆ«««« ““{ ll ll ll ””{ 1.-3. llll 4. =======================...
========================& b K Coro Ó »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ œ œ»»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ Ó Œ ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ ...
PARTITURAS
MENTIRA - HECTOR LAVOE
Transcripcion© Marcos Burbano
Copyright© www.salsapartituras.com

  1. 1. ========================& b 4 4 Intro Œ «««« «««« ˆ ˆ ˆ«««« «««« «««« ««««« ˆ ˆ ˆ «««« «««« ˆ bˆ ˆ«««« ˆ«««« ˆ«««« «««« ˆ ˆ«««« j #ˆ«««« ˆ«««« j «««« «««« «««« ««««ˆ ˆ nˆ #ˆllll ll ll ll ========================& b ˙»»»» #˙»»»» ˙»»»» . »»»» »»»» œ œ œ»»»» Œ Ó ll ll llll ========================& b 5VozA ‰ œ»»»» J nœ»»»» »»»» œ »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»»#œ œ #œ œ œ»»»» Œ Ó llll ll ll llll ========================& b %B ∑ ‰ ««««« «««« ˆ ˆ ≈««««« «««« ˆ ˆ ≈ œ»»»» Œ ∑ Œ »»»»» »»»»» »»»»» œ_œ_≈ œ_ »»»»» »»»»» ≈œ_ œ_≈ »»»» »»»» œ_ œ_ llll ll ll ll ll ========================& b ˙»»»» b˙»»»» ˙»»»» . «««« «««« ˆ nˆ w ∑ ‰ ˆ«««« j #œ»»»» »»»» œ œ_»»»» Œ A ll ll ll ll llll ========================& b InterludioC ˙»»»» . «««« «««« ˆ ˆ »»»» »»»» bœ œ ‰ œ»»»» J ˆ«««« ˆ«««« w Ó ‰ ˆ«««« j ˆ £ «««« ««« ««««ˆ ˆ““{ ll ll ll ll ========================& b ˙«««« . ˆ«««« «««« ˆ ˙«««« ˆ_««««. ˆ«««« j w Ó ‰ ˆ«««« j «««« «««« «««« ˆ #ˆ nˆ ll ll ll ””{ 1. ========================& b Œ ˆ«««« «««« ˆ «««« «««« ««««« «««« ˆ ˆ ˆ ˆ ˆ««««« ««««« ««««« «««« ˆ ˆ ˆ œ»»»» Œ AD.S. yll 2. llll ========================& b A CoroD Ó »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ œ œ»»»» œ»»»» »»»» œ Ó Œ ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ ‰ #œ»»»» J ‰ ˆ«««« j ˆ«««« ˆ«««« ““{ ll ll ll ””{ Mentira TROMPETA Hector Lavoe Transcripcion© Marcos Burbano Copyright© www.salsapartituras.com Copyright© www.marcosburbano.com
  2. 2. ========================& b Pregon - CoroE ∑ ∑ (4X´s) ∑ ∑ Ó Œ ˆ«««« ““{ ll ll ll ””{ 1.-3. llll 4. ========================& b F œ»»»» œ»»»» Ó Ó Œ ˆ«««« œ»»»» œ»»»» Ó ∑ ““{ ll ll ll ll ========================& b bœ»»»» . œ_»»»» J »»»» »»»» œ_ œ ‰ œ_»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ_»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» Ó Œ ˆ«««« ll ll ll 1. ””{ ========================& b œ_»»»» nœ_»»»» #œ__»»»» œ__»»»»» Œ ‰ œ__»»»»» J Ó ll 2. llll ========================& b 2G œ»»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ ˙»»»» nœ»»»» #ˆ«««« «««« ˆ ˙«««« ““{ ll ll ””{ ========================& b H œ»»»» »»»» œ Œ Ó ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» »»»» œ w Ó Œ £ »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ bœ llll ll ll ll ll ========================& b w ˙»»»» ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J #w œ»»»» »»»» œ ˆ«««« Ó ll ll ll ll ========================& b Ó I Coro »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ œ œ»»»» œ»»»» »»»» œ Ó Œ ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ ‰ #œ»»»» J ‰ ˆ«««« j œ»»»» ˆ«««« ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& b Pregon - CoroJ ∑ ∑ ∑ ∑ (6X´s) ““{ ll ll ll ””{ Mentira - TROMPETA 2
  3. 3. ========================& b K Coro Ó »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ œ œ»»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ Ó Œ ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ ‰#œ»»»» J ‰ ˆ«««« j ˆ«««« ˆ«««« ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& b Pregon - CoroL ∑ ∑ ∑ ∑ (4X´s) ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& b Solo de CongasM ∑ ∑ ∑ Hasta el Cue ∑ ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& b Ó N Cue Coro »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ œ œ»»»» œ»»»» »»»» œ Ó Œ ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ ‰ #œ»»»» J ‰ ˆ«««« j œ»»»» ˆ«««« ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================& b O Pregon - Coro ∑ ∑ (4X´s) ∑ ∑ Ó Œ ˆ«««« ““{ ll ll ll ””{ 1.-3. llll 4. ========================& b CodaP œ»»»» œ»»»» Ó Ó Œ ˆ«««« œ»»»» œ»»»» Ó ∑ ““{ ll ll ll ll ========================& b bœ»»»» . œ_»»»» J »»»» »»»» œ_ œ ‰ œ_»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ_»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» Ó Œ ˆ«««« ll ll ll 1. ””{ ========================& b œ_»»»» nœ_»»»» #œ__»»»» œ__»»»»» Œ ‰ œ__»»»»» J Ó ll 2. ”” Mentira - TROMPETA3

