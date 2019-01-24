Successfully reported this slideshow.
========================? bb b 4 4 3Intro ˙ ___»»»»» ˙__»»»»» ˙__»»»» . »»»» »»»» œ__ œ__ œ__»»»» Œ Ó llll ll ll ll llll =...
========================? bb b F œ ___»»»»» œ ___»»»»» Ó Ó Œ œ__»»»» œ ___»»»»»» œ ___»»»»»» Ó ∑““{ ll ll ll ll ==========...
========================? bb b Pregon - CoroL ∑ ∑ ∑ ∑ (4X´s) ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================? bb b Solo de Conga...
Mentira trombon

PARTITURAS
MENTIRA - HECTOR LAVOE
Transcripcion© Marcos Burbano
Copyright© www.salsapartituras.com

Mentira trombon

  1. 1. ========================? bb b 4 4 3Intro ˙ ___»»»»» ˙__»»»»» ˙__»»»» . »»»» »»»» œ__ œ__ œ__»»»» Œ Ó llll ll ll ll llll ========================? bb b 5VozA ‰ œ»»»» J nœ»»»» »»»» œ »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»»nœ œ_ #œ_ œ_ œ__»»»» Œ Ó llll ll ll llll ========================? bb b %B ∑ ‰ »»»» »»»»» œœ_ ≈ »»»»» »»»»»» œ_ œ__ ≈ œ ___»»»»»» Œ ∑ Œ œ»»»» »»»» »»»» œ ≈œ≈»»»» »»»» œœ ≈œ»»»» »»»» œ llll ll ll ll ll ========================? bb b ˙ ___»»»»» ˙__»»»»» ˙__»»»» . »»»» »»»» œ nœ w ∑ ‰ œ»»»» J nœ»»»» »»»» œ_ œ ___»»»»» Œ A ll ll ll ll llll ========================? bb b InterludioC œ»»»» ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»» nœ»»»» »»»» œ ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»» bœ_»»»» ‰ œ ___»»»»» J œ ____»»»»»» œ_»»»» œ_»»»» »»»» œ_ ‰ œ_»»»» J œ_»»»» œ_»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ll ========================? bb b œ_»»»» œ_ £ »»»» »»»» »»»» œ_œ_œ_»»»» œ_ £ »»»» »»»» »»»» œ_œ_ œ_»»»» £ »»»» »»»» »»»» œ_œ_œ_ £ »»»» »»»» »»»» œ_œ_œ_œ_ £ »»»» »»»» »»»» œ_œ_ œ»»»» œ £ »»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ»»»» Œ »»»» »»»»»» »»»»» »»»» œ œ œ œ œ»»»» Œ ll ll ll ””{ 1. ========================? bb b Œ »»»» »»»» œ œ »»»» »»»»» »»»» »»»» œ œ œ œ œ»»»» »»»»» »»»»» »»»»»»» œ œ œ_ œ__»»»» Œ AD.S. yll 2. llll ========================? bb b A CoroD Ó »»»»» »»»»» »»»»» »»»»» œ ___ œ ___ œ ___ œ ___ œ__»»»»» »»»»» »»»»» œ ___ œ ___ Ó Œ ‰ œ_»»»» J œ__»»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ_ œ_ œ_ ‰ nœ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»»““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================? bb b Pregon - CoroE ∑ ∑ (4X´s) ∑ ∑ Ó Œ œ__»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ 1.-3. llll 4. Mentira TROMBON Hector Lavoe Transcripcion© Marcos Burbano Copyright© www.salsapartituras.com Copyright© www.marcosburbano.com
  2. 2. ========================? bb b F œ ___»»»»» œ ___»»»»» Ó Ó Œ œ__»»»» œ ___»»»»»» œ ___»»»»»» Ó ∑““{ ll ll ll ll ========================? bb b bœ»»»» . œ»»»» J »»»» »»»» œ œ ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» ˆ«««« Ó Œ œ__»»»» ll ll ll 1. ””{ ========================? bb b œ_»»»» œ__»»»» œ__»»»»» œ ___»»»»» Œ ‰ œ__»»»» J Ó ll 2. llll ========================? bb b 2G œ__»»»»» œ__»»»» »»»»» œ ___ ˙ ___»»»»» œ__»»»»» »»»»» »»»» œ ___ œ__ ˙__»»»» ““{ ll ll ””{ ========================? bb b H œ__»»»» »»»» œ__ Œ Ó ‰ œ__»»»» J ‰ œ__»»»»» J ‰ œ__»»»» J »»»» »»»»» œ__ œ ___ w ___ Ó Œ £ »»»»» »»»»» »»»» œ ___ bœ ___ œ__ llll ll ll ll ll ========================? bb b w__ ˙ ___»»»»»» ‰ œ ___»»»»»» J ‰ œ ___»»»»»» J w ___ œ»»»» »»»» œ œ»»»» Ó ll ll ll ll ========================? bb b I Coro Ó »»»»» »»»»» »»»»» »»»»» œ ___ œ ___ œ ___ œ ___ œ__»»»»» »»»»» »»»»» œ ___ œ ___ Ó Œ ‰ œ_»»»» J »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ__ œ_ œ_ œ_ ‰ nœ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»»““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================? bb b J Pregon - Coro ∑ ∑ ∑ ∑ (6X´s) ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================? bb b CoroK Ó »»»»» »»»»» »»»»» »»»»» œ ___ œ ___ œ ___ œ ___ œ__»»»»» »»»»» »»»»» œ ___ œ ___ Ó Œ ‰ œ_»»»» J »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ__ œ_ œ_ œ_ ‰ nœ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»»““{ ll ll ll ””{ Mentira - TROMBON 2
  3. 3. ========================? bb b Pregon - CoroL ∑ ∑ ∑ ∑ (4X´s) ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================? bb b Solo de CongasM ∑ ∑ ∑ Hasta el Cue ∑ ““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================? bb b N Cue Coro Ó »»»»» »»»»» »»»»» »»»»» œ ___ œ ___ œ ___ œ ___ œ__»»»»» »»»»» »»»»» œ ___ œ ___ Ó Œ ‰ œ_»»»» J »»»» »»»» »»»» »»»» œ__ œ_ œ_ œ_ ‰ nœ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»»““{ ll ll ll ””{ ========================? bb b Pregon - CoroO ∑ ∑ (4X´s) ∑ ∑ Ó Œ œ__»»»» ““{ ll ll ll ””{ 1.-3. llll 4. ========================? bb b CodaP œ ___»»»»» œ ___»»»»» Ó Ó Œ œ__»»»» œ ___»»»»»» œ ___»»»»»» Ó ∑ ““{ ll ll ll ll ========================? bb b bœ»»»» . œ»»»» J œ»»»» »»»» œ ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J ‰ œ»»»» J œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» œ»»»» ˆ«««« Ó Œ œ__»»»» ll ll ll 1. ””{ ========================? bb b œ_»»»» œ__»»»» œ__»»»»» œ ___»»»»» Œ ‰ œ__»»»» J Ó ll 2. ”” Mentira - TROMBON3

